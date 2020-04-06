Smart Signal Generator Simple EA

🚀 Unlock Smarter Gold Trading with the Smart Signal Generator Simple EA!

Tired of manual analysis and missing out on profitable moves in the volatile Gold market? The Smart Signal Generator Simple EA is your automated solution, combining proven strategies like Ichimoku and dynamic ATR-based money management to pinpoint high-probability trading signals.

This isn't a risky Martingale or Grid system. This EA focuses on quality signals, controlled risk, and intelligent trade management to help you pursue consistent growth. It comes pre-optimized and ready-to-attach to your XAUUSD (Gold) M5 chart on the Exness broker. If you don't have an Exness account, you can register via the link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions. Always perform backtesting and demo trading first.

✨ Key Advantages & Features

  • Intelligent Entry System: Uses a sophisticated Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system for trend identification, focusing on strong Tenkan/Kijun crossover signals confirmed by price action.

  • Dynamic Money Management: Features a unique lot sizing mechanism that scales your trade size based on the signal's calculated probability and your defined risk percentage. The stronger the signal, the larger the calculated lot size (up to your limit).

  • Superior Risk Control: Includes a mandatory Daily Cut Loss Percentage to protect your capital. Once the daily loss limit is hit, the EA closes all trades and stops trading for the day, ensuring you never over-risk.

  • Advanced Trade Protection: Implements an ATR Trailing Stop that only activates once your trade has reached a predefined profit level (a multiple of ATR), effectively locking in profits as the market moves in your favor.

  • Volatility Filter: Prevents trading during excessively low-volatility periods, helping you focus on moments when Gold is more likely to move.

  • Trend Confirmation: Uses a long-term EMA filter on the Daily (D1) timeframe to ensure entries are only taken in the direction of the dominant, high-level trend.

Stop watching the charts and start automating your success! Download the Smart Signal Generator EA today and take control of your Gold trading future!

⚙️ Ready-to-Use Parameters

The EA is designed for easy customization, but it comes ready for use on the M5 Gold chart. Here are the key adjustable parameters:

  • RiskPercentage: The maximum percentage of equity to risk per trade.

  • Lots: The fixed lot size to use if RiskPercentage is set to 0 .

  • StartHour / EndHour: Defines your preferred daily trading window (e.g., to avoid high-impact news).

  • ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Used to filter out low-volatility conditions.

  • EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Sets the long-term EMA for trend filtering. Pre-set to D1 for robust trend confirmation.

  • DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum percentage of drawdown allowed from the starting daily balance.

  • ATR_Trailing_Period / Multiplier: Defines the parameters for the dynamic Trailing Stop mechanism.

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The profit multiple of ATR required to activate the trailing stop.

  • DayRange: The number of daily bars used to calculate a typical daily range for Take Profit (TP) sizing.

  • Tenkan / Kijun: The periods for the Ichimoku's Conversion Line and Base Line.


