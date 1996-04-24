Trade protection suite automation sl and tp

Transform Your Trading Discipline with One-Click Risk Management

Tired of the endless, repetitive task of adding stop losses and take profits to every trade? Exhausted from manual calculations that waste your valuable trading time and attention? Auto SL TP Manager is your intelligent solution for consistent, automated trade protection that works while you focus on strategy.

KEY FEATURES

 ONE-TIME SETUP, AUTOMATIC PROTECTION
Set your risk parameters once - the EA applies them to ALL open positions and pending orders automatically. No more manual calculations, no more missed stop losses.

 UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY
Works with ANY trading instrument - Forex pairs, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies. Applies to both market orders AND pending orders.

 INTELLIGENT SCANNING
Continuously monitors your account every 5 seconds (configurable) to ensure every trade has proper protection. Never miss a position again!

SMART FILTERING OPTIONS

  • Apply to current symbol only or all symbols

  • Filter by Magic Number for EA-specific protection

  • Choose whether to modify existing SL/TP or only add missing ones

  • Separate controls for market orders vs pending orders

SAFETY-FIRST DESIGN
Built with account protection as the #1 priority. Ensures consistent risk management across all your trades, eliminating human error.

 HOW IT PROTECTS YOUR ACCOUNT

  1. Set Your Risk Parameters - Enter your desired stop loss (e.g., 100 pips) and take profit (e.g., 300 pips) in the simple GUI

  2. Apply Protection - Click the "Apply SL/TP" button or let the EA run automatically

  3. Watch It Work - The EA scans all trades and applies your risk parameters consistently

  4. Trade with Confidence - Know that every position is protected, every time

 WHY TRADERS LOVE IT

"Saved My Account Multiple Times!" - Professional Trader
"I used to forget stop losses during volatile sessions. This EA has literally saved my account from catastrophic losses."

"Finally, Consistency in Risk Management!" - Fund Manager
"Managing multiple accounts became effortless. The consistent application of stop losses improved my overall performance."

"Time-Saver That Pays for Itself!" - Swing Trader
"The hours I've saved not manually calculating SL/TP have been reinvested into better trade analysis."

 PERFECT FOR

  • Busy Traders who manage multiple positions

  • Risk-Conscious Investors prioritizing capital protection

  • EA Users needing consistent risk management across strategies

  • Manual Traders seeking automation of repetitive tasks

  • Account Managers requiring uniform risk parameters across all trades



推荐产品
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
专家
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
专家
Bober Real MT5 是一个全自动的外汇交易智能交易系统（EA）。该机器人创建于 2014 年 ，在此期间完成了大量盈利交易，在我的个人账户上实现了超过 7000% 的收益增长 。经过多次更新， 2019 年版本 是最稳定、最优秀的。机器人可用于任何交易品种，但在 EURGBP、GBPUSD（M5 周期） 上表现最佳。使用错误的参数会导致较差结果。 真实账户的 set 文件仅提供给购买者。 ️ 主要优势 无马丁格尔、无对冲、无加仓，始终使用 SL/TP 。 高速测试与优化。 可选 Dynamic Take-Profit ，自动适应价格通道高低点。 内置 新闻日历过滤器 ，自动避开重大事件。 自动检测 GMT 偏移 。 针对实盘交易长期优化，结果稳定。 设置后可自动运行，无需干预。 参数说明 Core / Trading type_order — 订单执行类型 (默认 ORDER_FILLING_FOK)。 ReverseTrade — 反转交易方向。 ToolEnter — 入场工具 (RSI 或 None)。 RSI304 / NoRSIbars — RSI 周期与
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
专家
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
专家
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
Kemet Pro Gold Scaping
Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
5 (5)
专家
KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR An automated scalping trading Expert Advisor designed primarily  for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform ============================================ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: Platform:  MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Primary Symbol : XAUUSD Accepted: XAUUSD (standard 2 Digits symbol) Not tested : XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD, or any modified symbols Other Gold Symbols:  Supported, but performance may vary and is not optimized Timefram
FREE
Exp THE X FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.79 (29)
专家
这是MetaTrader 5的通用自动EA交易，用于标准指标。 UniversalEA 构造函数EA提供了大量函数。 您可以选择20个信号中的一个来开仓，20个过滤器中的5个用于挑选MetaTrader包中包含的标准指标的信号。 此外，您可以调整指标参数，选择时间范围并为每个信号指定信号条。 注意！新的通用贸易顾问 Exp - xCustomEA 致力于自定义指标： Exp   MetaTrader 5   的xCustomEA Exp   MetaTrader 4   的xCustomEA Description on English 如果您想购买自动交易顾问，请查看我们的 TickSniper  ！ EA包含以下功能：  反趋势平均， 在趋势方向上的额外开放， 追踪止损， 收支平衡， 以总利润或亏损结算， 虚拟止损，获利和追踪止损， 能够使用头寸或挂单/限价单， 鞅， 抛物线追踪止损， 缩编限制功能， 按时间和周日交易 和许多其他人.... 您也可以下载X EA for MetaTrader 4终端 The X for MT4 有关EA设置的完整手册和说明，请访问 我们的博客
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
实用工具
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Tensline
Vladimir Karputov
专家
Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
MACD Expert Advisor MT5
Ivan Historillo
专家
The MACD Expert Advisor  uses the Moving Average  Convergence/Divergence indicator to determine the market trend. It uses the MACD signal to place its entries automatically. The EA also uses the moving average indicator for additional confirmation. Various settings enable the EA to be optimized for different market conditions and trend following strategies. This program can also trade on specific trading sessions to capitalize on the increase of trading volume on certain times of the day. It ca
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
专家
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
DYJ BoS EA
Daying Cao
专家
DYJ BoS EA 使用 DYJ BoS 指标作为识别市场结构趋势变化的基本策略。 一旦上升和下降趋势线突破这些UN或DN线，相应的品种将自动从市场上开仓。 通常，为了提高关闭准确性，建议不设置止损和止盈，结束位置一般在相同方向的下一个突破点位置 关闭 ，或者是在反方向的突破点关闭 当您获得某个品种 足够 交易的经验时，你可以使用SL=7*TP的比率， 对于外汇交易品种，设置TP=500（5美元/最小交易量）和SL=3500（35美元/最小贸易量）；每单位点数。 对于 Volatility 75 Index ，设置TP=500000（5美元/最小交易量）和SL=3500000（35美元/最小贸易量）；每单位点数。 对于Boom 1000 Index，设置TP=30美元/最小交易量 和 SL=30美元/最小交易量； DYJ BoS EA适用于各种图表周期。 参数模版请参考截图红色方块内设置。 参数可以优化，或者用此模版继续优化 其他品种 参数。 参数 InpUseLanguage  =  English -- Use Language InpVolume = 0.01 --   V
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Gold Quant AI
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (6)
专家
Gold Quant AI – Precision Gold Trading with Institutional Logic and AI Filtering Overview Gold Quant AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 . The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and controlled risk , rather than continuous or aggressive market exposure. Gold Quant AI trades selectively , executing positions only when its predefined internal conditions are met. The system is built on a real inst
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
专家
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
专家
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
专家
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
专家
这是我著名的剥头皮机Goldfinch EA的最新版本，它是十年前首次发布。它以短期内突然出现的波动性扩张为市场提供了头条：它假设并试图在突然的价格加速后利用价格变动的惯性。这个新版本已经过简化，使交易者可以轻松使用测试仪的优化功能来找到最佳交易参数。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 简单的输入参数可简化优化 可定制的贸易管理设置 交易时段选择 工作日选择 金钱管理 谨防... ick牛黄牛是危险的，因为许多因素都会破坏收益。可变的点差和滑点降低了交易的数学期望，经纪人的低报价密度可能导致幻像交易，止损位破坏了您获取利润的能力，并且网络滞后意味着重新报价。建议注意。 回溯测试 EA交易仅使用报价数据。请以“每笔交易”模式回测。 它根本不使用HLOC（高-低-开-关）数据 交易时间无关紧要 为了获得更好的性能，请为您希望在每个刻度线模式下交易的每个交易品种运行云优化。稍后分享！ 输入参数 触发点：触发点差所需的价格变动。 （预设= 10） 最小时间窗口：价格波动发生的最短时间。 （默认= 3） 最长时间窗口：价格波动发生的最长时间。
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
专家
Nexus Stock Trader   Live Signal   ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:  Nexus Community Public Chat About Nexus Stock Trader: Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. The strategy will attempt to ride the long term multi-week trends of the largest market cap stocks in the US market. The EA limits risk by a tight but effective trailing stop. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, I
Step index Automatic
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Professional Description of the Expert Advisor - Step Index Automatic Executive Summary A highly accurate automated Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the Deriv Step Index synthetic index on the M15 timeframe. This strategy combines multi-layered technical analysis with adaptive risk management, optimized to capture the Step Index's characteristic stepwise movements using momentum and mean reversion signals. Technical Specifications System Configuration Symbol: Step Index (Derivativ
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
专家
Exp-TickSniper - 具有自动为每个货币对自动选择参数的高速蜱黄牛。 您是否梦想有一位顾问会自动计算交易参数？自动优化和调整？ MetaTrader 4 系统的完整版：       TickSniper   黄牛 为MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - 完整说明     + 演示 + PDF EA 是根据近 10 年的 EA 编程经验开发的。 EA 策略适用于任何符号。 时间范围无关紧要。 机器人基于当前报价、分时到达速度、点差大小和其他合约规范参数。 系统自动定义有利的止损和获利水平，以及平均持仓距离、追踪止损距离等。 EA 应用针对趋势的额外开仓系统（“平均”）。 它的设置已经过优化，可以在我们的真实账户上进行测试。 Expert Advisor 可以处理任何货币对。 交易系统的所有参数都是自动计算的，并取决于货币对的当前点差。 推荐交易账户： 建议存款 LOW   RISK 1,000 美元，最低手数为 0.01 3 个货币对（例如，EURUSD USDCHF USDJPY）； 建议存款 300 美元的中等 风险，1 个货币对（例如 EURUSD）的
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
专家
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
专家
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.67 (33)
专家
推出促销： 按当前价格仅提供数量极少的副本！ 最终价格：999美元 新品（349 美元起）-->免费获得 1 个（适用于 2 个交易账户号码）。 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO 欢迎来到比特币收割者！   在黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我决定是时候将同样的成功原则应用到比特币市场了，而且，它看起来很有希望！   我开发交易系统已有二十多年了，到目前为止，我的专长是突破策略。 这种简单有效的策略一直以来都位居最佳交易策略之列，并且几乎适用于任何市场。     对于像比特币这样波动剧烈的市场来说，它更是锦上添花！   那么该策略如何发挥作用？ 突破策略将交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的走势。     该策略将为每笔交易设置止损、止盈和各种追踪止损功能。 对于比特币收割者，我在 H1 时间范围内实现了这一点，这使得它交易频繁，但仍然非常有效。   此外，我还确保了 EA 能够自动适应比特币未来的价格变化。     所以，如果比特币交易价格在 10 万左右、1 万左右或
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
专家
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 价格将在售出 20 份后上涨。剩余 $90 的副本: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
实用工具
Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种结构化止损扫描系统 概述 Smart Stop Scanner 为交易者提供跨市场的专业止损结构监控。系统基于真实市场结构、关键突破点以及价格行为逻辑，自动识别最有意义的止损区域，并在统一的、高度清晰、DPI 自适应面板中展示所有信息。 适用于 Forex、黄金、指数、金属、加密货币等多种资产。 止损如何计算 本系统并未使用传统指标或任意公式，而是通过纯价格行为识别 突破、更高高点、更低低点 等结构事件。 止损位置基于这些结构节点生成，因此更加真实、自然，并与实际市场行为紧密吻合。 核心功能亮点 • 多品种精准兼容 完整支持外汇、黄金、指数、金属、加密资产及其他工具，自动处理不同的点值和小数位。 • 即时结构识别 实时检测新的、失效的和当前有效的止损结构，并提供方向、形成时间、距离等关键信息。 • SL %ADR – 自适应止损质量评估 每个止损都会与该品种历史的结构性止损事件进行统计对比。 自适应颜色区间清晰显示止损是 极紧、紧、适中、宽、非常宽 。 基于真实波动率，而非固定阈值。 • Dist % – 实时止损距离
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Smart Stop Manager – 专业级自动化止损管理系统 概述 Smart Stop Manager 是 Smart Stop 产品线的执行核心，为需要结构化、可靠且全自动止损管理的交易者而设计。它持续监控所有持仓，根据 Smart Stop 市场结构逻辑计算最佳止损位置，并按照清晰透明的规则自动更新止损。 无论是管理单一品种还是多品种组合，Smart Stop Manager 都能为每笔交易提供纪律性、一致性和全面的风险可视化。它减少情绪化判断，降低手动操作负担，并确保止损始终基于真实的市场结构进行调整。 功能亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损计算 • 自动评估所有持仓，并根据 Smart Stop 逻辑应用最佳止损水平。 一站式组合管理面板 • 显示交易品种、方向、Magic Number、手数、开仓价、当前价、推荐止损、点差距离、浮动盈亏、风险敞口及实时状态标签。 DPI 自适应专业界面 • 在高分辨率屏幕上呈现清晰锐利的显示效果，布局会动态适配窗口。 清晰的状态标签 • 每笔交易都会标注当前状态，让交易者即时了解风险状况。 高级特殊情况识别 • 智能识别逆趋势
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了   The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (复制猫MT5) 是一个本地跟单软件，也是一个完整的风险管理和执行框架，专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从资金管理公司挑战到个人投资组合管理，它能适应各种情况，结合了稳健的执行、资本保护、灵活配置和高级交易处理功能。 该跟单软件可在主端（发送方）和从端（接收方）模式下工作，实时同步市价单和挂单、交易修改、部分平仓和对冲平仓操作。它兼容模拟和实盘账户、交易或投资者登录，并通过持久的交易记忆系统确保恢复功能，即使EA、终端或VPS重启也不例外。可以同时管理多个主端和从端，使用唯一ID，并通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理跨经纪商差异。 手册/设置  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 频道  特色功能： 易于设置——快至30秒（见视频）。 快速、稳定、准确——Turbo模式下低延迟复制（见截图）。 高安全性——不使用潜在危险的DLL或WebRequest。 持久交易记忆，避免孤立、丢失或不准确的交易。 可从手动或EA复制，支持所有账户类型。 品种自动前缀/后缀，快速设置；支持MT4和MT5之间复制。 非常灵活的多主端
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
实用工具
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 加密货币图表集成工具 概述 Crypto Charting for MT5 通过 WebSocket 提供实时 OHLC 图表数据。支持多家交易所，并可在 MT5 中自动更新历史数据。 功能 实时 WebSocket 数据传输 自动历史数据同步 网络中断后的计划更新 兼容所有 MT5 时间周期 支持 OHLCV 数据格式 支持策略测试器 自动重新连接 支持的交易所 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 补充说明 如需获取 Tick 数据和深度数据，可查看名为 Crypto Ticks 的相关产品。 注意事项 不使用 DLL，适用于 VPS 环境。 Strategy Tester 不支持 WebRequest 功能。 如需试用版本，请通过 MQL5 私信联系作者。 Full Documentation & Setup Guide : Click Here
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
实用工具
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — 多功能智能交易助手 集成超过 66 项专业功能的智能交易面板，帮助您更高效、更安全、更精确地进行交易。 这款多功能交易助手集成了 风险管理、自动下单、仓位控制、市场分析 等核心功能， 让交易者能够更轻松地管理订单、减少失误，并提升整体交易效率。无论是新手还是专业交易员， 都能通过它显著提升操作体验。 为什么选择这款交易助手 一键下单与智能管理，提高交易执行速度 自动 计算仓位大小与风险比例 ，精准控制资金 支持 智能订单系统： 网格、OCO、隐藏止盈止损、虚拟挂单 强大的 仓位管理功能： 部分平仓、保本、移动止损、自动平仓 内置 市场分析模块： 供需区、波动率、货币强弱、交易时段 支持多品种管理与详细 交易统计分析 重要事件 推送与 Telegram 通知 主要功能（66+） 风险管理模块： 自动计算最佳仓位 交易管理模块： 止盈止损、保本、11 种移动止损模式、部分平仓 智能订单系统： 网格策略、OCO、隐藏挂单、虚拟止损 市场分析工具： 供需区、波动率、货币强弱、会话时段显示 绩效与监控： 盈亏、回撤、胜率、资金管理、过
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
实用工具
DashPlus 是一款先进的交易管理工具，旨在提升您在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易效率和效果。它提供一整套功能，包括风险计算、订单管理、先进的网格系统、基于图表的工具和绩效分析。 主要功能 1. 恢复网格 实施一个平均和灵活的网格系统，以在不利的市场条件下管理交易。 允许设置战略性进出点，以优化交易恢复。 2. 叠加网格 通过在强劲的市场波动中增加仓位，最大化有利交易的潜在回报。 帮助您通过扩展获利交易来利用趋势市场。 3. 盈亏线 在图表上直接提供潜在利润和损失场景的可视化表示。 调整设置并拖动盈亏线，以在执行之前评估各种交易结果。 4. 篮子模式 简化同一交易品种的多仓位管理，将它们合并为一个聚合仓位。 基于平均价格，便于监控和应用止损、止盈以及其他订单修改。 5. 图表上的新闻 将预定的经济新闻事件整合到您的交易图表中。 帮助您随时掌握可能影响市场波动的即将发生的事件，从而更好地规划交易。 6. 警报 设置基于时间或价格的警报，通知会显示在 MT5 中，或通过 MT5 应用发送到您的移动设备。 对监控关键价格水平或重要的交易时段非常有用。 7. 绩效统计 提供详细的
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
实用工具
Easy Trade – 智能、简洁且强大的交易管理工具 Easy Trade 是为 MetaTrader 用户打造的一体化交易管理解决方案，帮助您轻松掌控风险，实现流畅交易执行。 它是根据交易者的反馈从零开始开发的，简化了多品种交易的执行、监控和管理流程，无需繁琐的操作。 无论您是手动短线交易者，还是管理多个交易设置的小型投资组合，Easy Trade 都能让您专注于明智决策和稳定盈利。 ⸻ 为什么选择 Easy Trade？ 精准风险管理：可选择固定手数或按百分比定义每笔交易的风险。实时显示风险与潜在收益。 篮子式跟踪止盈：追踪多笔交易的总利润，目标达成时自动锁定部分收益，适用于组合交易。 交易截图记录：每笔交易都可截图保存，方便日记记录、回顾与绩效分析。 定时自动平仓：可设定具体日期和时间自动关闭持仓，适合日终或周末前平仓。 界面可自定义：可调整按钮排序与大小、线条样式与颜色、缩放比例等，满足个人使用习惯。 ⸻ 主要功能（版本 1.0） 魔术号与策略标签： 使用注释标记轻松区分不同策略的交易，便于统计与复盘。 手数设置： 支持固定手数或基于止损与账户资金百分比的动态手
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
实用工具
这是一个可视化的交易面板，可帮助您轻松进行交易管理，避免人为错误并增强交易活动。它结合了易于使用的视觉界面以及完善的风险和位置管理方法。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用 从图表轻松交易 精确的风险管理交易，无忧 保本是重中之重 让利润不受您的关注 尽快享受无风险交易 所有已开通交易的自动追踪止损 交易开始后立即设置初始止损 进行交易后，EA将执行以下任务： 初始止损/获利被自动放置 它会尽快锁定自由行（可选） 它将止损首次移动到盈亏平衡点（可选） 它使用您所需的方法跟踪止损，直到止损为止 其他很酷的功能是： 出色的终端活动报告 单一但功能强大的尾随止损方法 干净的图表界面 没有输入参数 我进行交易后会怎样？ 这是您进行交易后EA的操作： 它放置初始止损并获利订单。 尽快搭便车并确保保本。默认情况下，这是通过在达到盈亏平衡点时关闭50％的交易来完成的，默认情况下为5点。这意味着，如果您日后被淘汰，您将一无所获（可选）。 盈亏平衡后，跟踪止损开始运行。 它跟踪止损，直到止损为止，让利润运行。 尾随止损如何运作？ 追踪止损表示为所管
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
实用工具
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
实用工具
Auto Trade Copier 被设计成多的MT5账户/端子，绝对精度之间复制交易。 有了这个工具，你可以充当要么提供商（源）或接收（目的地） 。每一个交易行为将由提供商克隆到接收器，没有延迟。 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商可以交易复制到多个接收者的账户。     绝对兼容MT5的顺序/位置管理规则，该规则允许与调整容积为每个符号只有一个位置。     自动识别和同步代理之间的符号后缀。     允许高达5特殊符号的设置（即： GOLD - > XAUUSD ，等等） 。     多lotsize设置选项。     允许过滤的订单类型将被复制。     关断端子或电源关闭后恢复以前的设置和状态。     实时控制面板。     使用方便，界面友好。 用法： - 安装工具提供的MT5终端，并选择角色“提供者” ，然后启用它。 - 安装工具接收的MT5终端，并选择角色的“接收器” ，输入提供商的帐号，然后启用它（你可以有很多接收者的帐户，只要你想） 。 设置和参数：      特殊符号设置（菜单） ： 配置高达5对特殊
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
作者的更多信息
Supply and demand detector
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Supply & Demand Zone Detector Professional Zone-Based Trading Detector  The Supply & Demand Zone Detector is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key supply and demand zones on your charts. Based on institutional trading concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal areas where price is likely to react. Key Features: Automatic Zone Detection : Sophisticated algorithm scans price action to identify significant supply and demand zo
Trend foreseer
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
指标
Trend Foreseer : Non-Repainting Trend Prediction System Stop Trading Hindsight. Start Trading Truth. Engineered for Trust, Built for Results: Absolute Integrity: Signals never disappear, providing reliable data for confident decision-making. Layered Confirmation: Superior filtering to isolate high-probability trend initiation and continuation. Alert Ready: Includes native  Popup, Push, and Email Alerts  to ensure you never miss a verified trend opportunity. Trend Foreseer doesn't just show yo
Perfect trend entry zone
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
指标
PerfectTrend Entry Zone Indicator with Alert System Product Description: Introducing the PerfectTrend Entry Zone Indicator – a powerful trading tool that combines sophisticated trend analysis with intelligent alert management. This comprehensive indicator identifies high-probability entry zones while providing customizable price alerts to keep you informed of crucial market movements. Key Features: Advanced Entry Zone Detection: Visual buy/sell circles at optimal entry levels Customizable sensit
Market structure forecaster
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Market Structure Forecaster "Know the market's next move before it happens. Analyzes price structure and applies advanced trading techniques to predict trending or ranging conditions with high accuracy."  The Professional's Edge in Predictive Market Analysis The Market Structure Forecaster represents the convergence of institutional-grade analytical techniques with actionable trading intelligence. This advanced system employs proprietary algorithms to decode price behavior's underlying architect
Gold market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is Lawrence and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over 6 years and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The MSF has turned out to be a very successful project as it has been crafted to realistic achieve excellent trend forecasting abilities. The tool has bee
AUDCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
AUDCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting  
AUDJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
AUDNZD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
CADCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
CADJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
CHFJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURAUD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURCNH market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURGBP market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURUSD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPAUD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPUSD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
NZDCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
NZDCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
NZDJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
USDCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
USDCNH market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
USDCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
Send trading signals to telegram
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
This is an intuitive and powerful utility designed for traders who want to send trading signals directly from MetaTrader 5 to Telegram in real time . With this tool, you can instantly share trade entries, exits, stop loss, take profit, and market updates with your Telegram channel or group — automatically and reliably . There is no complex setup required. Simply attach the tool to your chart , enter your Telegram bot token and chat ID , and you’re ready to start sending signals immediately. Whet
筛选:
无评论
回复评论