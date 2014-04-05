SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance Grid

SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance Grid

A Professional Trade Intelligence Dashboard for Commodity Traders

OVERVIEW

The SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance Grid is a high-performance trade intelligence dashboard built for serious commodity traders using MetaTrader 5. Designed as the perfect companion to the SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance indicator, this advanced panel centralizes trade signals, risk metrics, and market structure insights into a single, highly visual interface.

Whether operating linked with Commodities Dominance or running independently, the Dominance Grid adapts seamlessly to your trading workflow — delivering clarity, structure, and efficiency.

DUAL OPERATING MODES

LINKED MODE

Maximum performance when paired with the Commodities Dominance indicator.

When the Commodities Dominance indicator is detected on the chart, the Dominance Grid automatically synchronizes to provide:

  • Entry signal recognition from Commodities Dominance

  • Price-based stop-loss and take-profit calculations

  • Signal timestamp tracking

  • Cluster alignment and confirmation

STANDALONE MODE

Full functionality without dependencies.

When used independently, the Dominance Grid includes:

  • Internal multi-symbol signal detection

  • Built-in technical structure for entry identification

  • Full ADR, correlation, and volatility calculations

  • Complete dashboard functionality

The system automatically detects which mode to operate in. No configuration required.

SUPPORTED INSTRUMENTS

Primary Commodities (vs USD)

Precious Metals Energy Industrial
Gold (XAUUSD) WTI Crude (WTIUSD) Copper (XCUUSD)
Silver (XAGUSD) Brent Crude (XBRUSD)
Platinum (XPTUSD) Natural Gas (XNGUSD)
Palladium (XPDUSD)

Extended Currency Variants

  • XAUEUR, XAGEUR

  • XAUAUD, XAGAUD

CORE FEATURES

Signal Intelligence Grid

A centralized control panel providing instant situational awareness:

Column Description
Symbol Tradeable instrument with instant chart switching
Direction BUY or SELL signal direction
Score Relative strength differential driving the signal
Status Entry level or distance-to-entry
Price Live market price
Time Signal age (for example, 45m ago, 1d ago)
SL Automatically calculated stop-loss
TP Automatically calculated take-profit
SD Standard deviation–based risk metric

ADR Intelligence (Average Daily Range)

Understand price potential before entering a trade:

  • ADR(5 / 10 / 20) calculations

  • Point-based precision for commodity pricing

  • Real-time context versus historical averages

Correlation Intelligence Panel

Designed to highlight inter-market relationships:

  • Identifies strongest negative correlations

  • Displays correlation strength values

  • Supports hedging and diversification strategies

  • Adjustable lookback period (default: 20 bars)

Live Correlation Chart

A dynamic visual comparison of market behavior:

  • Multi-instrument normalized price plotting

  • USDX overlay for macro context

  • Individual symbol toggles

  • Automatic scaling for clarity

Notifications and Event Log

Track signal activity with clarity:

  • Time-stamped signal alerts

  • Entry price logging

  • Directional confirmation

  • Scrollable signal history

Interactive Controls

  • Click any symbol to instantly load its chart

  • Draggable interface panels

  • Resizable layout components

  • Toggle individual modules on or off

FEATURE COMPARISON

Feature Standalone Linked
Currency Strength Analysis Yes Yes
Multi-Asset Monitoring Yes Yes
ADR Calculations Yes Yes
Correlation Tools Yes Yes
Alerts and Logging Yes Yes
Entry Signal Detection Yes Yes
Price-Based SL/TP No Yes
Signal Timing No Yes
Cluster Alignment No Yes

WHY TRADERS USE IT

Trade Discovery

  • Identify high-probability setups quickly

  • Rank opportunities based on strength

  • Reduce analysis time

Risk Management

  • Pre-calculated stop-loss and take-profit levels

  • ADR awareness prevents unrealistic expectations

  • Correlation visibility reduces portfolio risk

Efficiency

  • One dashboard replaces multiple charts

  • Fast symbol switching

  • Live updates without clutter

Flexibility

  • Works independently or alongside the Commodities Dominance indicator

  • Compatible with all broker symbol formats

  • Fully customizable layout

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

Panel Controls

  • Adjustable position and size

  • Font and layout scaling

  • Module visibility controls

Signal Filters

  • Minimum strength threshold

  • Maximum number of visible instruments

  • Historical signal depth

Correlation Settings

  • Adjustable calculation periods

  • Positive or negative correlation focus

  • Optional USDX inclusion

Visual Styling

  • Color customization

  • Panel backgrounds and borders

  • Per-instrument chart colors

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Specification Details
Platform MetaTrader 5
Indicator Type Separate window panel
Operating Modes Linked and Standalone
Instruments Supported 8 core + 4 variants + USDX
Update Frequency Real-time (optimized)
Performance Impact Low CPU usage
Alerts Visual and audio


IDEAL FOR

  • Commodity-focused traders

  • Multi-asset traders

  • Risk-conscious traders

  • Correlation-based strategies

  • Traders seeking structured decision-making

SEAMLESS INTEGRATION

The SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance Grid integrates directly with the SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance indicator.

When both are active:

  1. Automatic detection occurs

  2. Signal data is synchronized

  3. Advanced metrics become available

  4. No configuration is required


作者的更多信息
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Click Bait Pro Trade Order Management Tool
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
实用工具
Click Bait Pro – Synaptix Quant Click Bait Pro is a comprehensive trade management solution designed to provide precision, control, and efficiency in every market condition. Built with a structured approach to risk management, the tool ensures disciplined execution while offering traders the flexibility to adapt strategies across multiple market scenarios. Key Features: Account & Risk Management Real-time account information display with balance, equity, and risk exposure. Adjustable risk percen
SynaptixQuant MatrixGrid Pro Fx
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
指标
SynaptixQuant Matrix Grid Pro Fx – Multi-Asset Signal Dashboard Professional multi-pair trading dashboard with real-time signals, ADR risk management, correlation analysis, and intelligent SL/TP logic  FULL DESCRIPTION Professional Market Intelligence for Serious Traders SynaptixQuant Matrix Grid Pro  FX is a high-performance multi-asset dashboard built for professional forex traders who demand clarity, speed, and precision. Monitor 28 major forex pairs , identify high-probability opportunities
SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
指标
SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance  – Professional Market Intelligence Professional MT5 commodity strength dashboard with real-time dominance scoring, correlation analysis, and smart entry detection for Gold, Silver, Oil, and Metals traders. Institutional Commodity Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 The SynaptixQuant  Commodities Dominance is a professional-grade market intelligence indicator built for traders who demand precision, structure, and clarity when trading commodities. Designed by Synapti
SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
指标
SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Professional Market Intelligence for Digital Assets The SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance is a professional-grade crypto market intelligence dashboard built for traders who demand clarity, structure, and precision in fast-moving digital asset markets. Designed by SynaptixQuant Capital , this system delivers real-time dominance scoring, momentum analysis, and correlation intelligence across major cryptocurrencies — empowering traders to identify strength, weakness, and
SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Grid
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
指标
SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Grid Professional Crypto Market Intelligence Dashboard OVERVIEW The SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Grid is a professional-grade market intelligence dashboard designed for active crypto traders who require real-time clarity, structure, and precision. Built around live strength ranking, momentum tracking, and correlation analysis, the grid delivers an immediate overview of market positioning across major cryptocurrencies — all within a clean, data-driven interface. T
