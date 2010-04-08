Trend Reversal Simple

Unlock Your Gold Trading Potential with Trend Reversal Simple EA!

Are you ready to take your gold trading to the next level? The Trend Reversal Simple EA is a powerful and intelligent automated trading solution designed to identify and capitalize on crucial trend reversals in the gold market. Forget complex manual analysis and emotional trading decisions; this EA brings precision, discipline, and potential profitability right to your MetaTrader 4 platform.

Why Choose Trend Reversal Simple EA?

This Expert Advisor is crafted to simplify your trading journey and enhance your results. It's not just another EA; it's a sophisticated tool that focuses on smart, strategic entries and exits, ensuring you stay ahead of market movements. We've optimized it specifically for gold trading on the M5 timeframe, making it a truly ready-to-use solution – simply attach it to your chart and let it go to work!

We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

One of the standout advantages of the Trend Reversal Master EA is its safe and sustainable approach. We understand the risks associated with high-stakes strategies, which is why this EA does NOT use risky Martingale or Grid techniques. Instead, it focuses on solid, trend-reversal logic to protect your capital while aiming for consistent growth.

Key Features and Benefits:

  • Intelligent Trend Reversal Detection: Utilizes the Parabolic SAR (PSAR) system, combined with EMA filtering, to pinpoint high-probability trend reversal points, ensuring you enter trades at optimal moments.

  • Dynamic Money Management: Adapts lot sizes based on your defined risk percentage and calculated trade probability, giving you flexible control over your exposure and potential returns. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153650)

  • Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protects your profits and minimizes losses by automatically adjusting stop-loss levels as trades move in your favor, based on real-time market volatility. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153650)

  • Daily Cut Loss Protection: Safeguards your account with a customizable daily cut-loss percentage, preventing significant drawdowns and preserving your capital. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153650)

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on M5: Specifically fine-tuned to excel in the gold market on the 5-minute timeframe, offering a tailored and efficient trading experience.

  • Ready-to-Use & Easy Setup: No complex configurations needed. Just attach the EA to your gold (XAUUSD) M5 chart, and you're good to go!

  • Time-Based Trading Control: Define your preferred trading hours to align with market conditions and personal availability.

  • Volatility Filter: Ensures the EA only trades in sufficiently volatile market conditions, avoiding choppy price action and increasing trade quality.

Take a look at the parameters you can customize to fit your trading style:

  • RiskPercentage (6): Control the percentage of your equity you risk per trade. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153650)

  • Lots (0.1): Define a fixed lot size if RiskPercentage is set to 0.

  • StartHour (0): The hour when the EA starts looking for trades (0 = 12 AM).

  • EndHour (23): The hour when the EA stops looking for trades (23 = 11 PM).

  • ATRPeriod (14): The period for the Average True Range (ATR) indicator, used to measure market volatility.

  • ATRThreshold (0.0015): The minimum ATR value required for the EA to consider opening a trade, ensuring sufficient volatility.

  • MagicNumber (99999): A unique identifier for the EA's trades, allowing it to manage its own positions independently.

  • EMAPeriod (150): The period for the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), used as a trend filter.

  • EMA_Timeframe (PERIOD_D1): The timeframe for the EMA trend filter (e.g., Daily for long-term trend).

  • DailyCutLossPercent (8.0): The maximum percentage of daily equity loss before all trades are closed and trading is paused for the day. Set to 0 to disable. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153650)

  • ATR_Trailing_Period (14): The ATR period used for calculating the trailing stop.

  • ATR_Trailing_Multiplier (9.0): The multiplier for the ATR value to determine the trailing stop distance. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153650)

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier (4): The ATR multiplier used to activate the trailing stop once a trade is in profit. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153650)

  • DayRange (8): The number of past days used to calculate the daily range for Take Profit levels.

  • PSAR_Step (0.02): The acceleration factor step for the Parabolic SAR indicator. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153650)

  • PSAR_Maximum (0.2): The maximum acceleration factor for the Parabolic SAR indicator. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153650)

Don't miss out on the opportunity to enhance your gold trading! The Trend Reversal Master EA is engineered to provide a robust and intelligent trading experience, specifically tailored for the dynamic gold market.

Download the Trend Reversal Master EA now and start trading smarter, not harder!"


推荐产品
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
专家
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
专家
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
专家
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.75 (4)
专家
Grid Engulfing   is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small b
FREE
Bollinger Blitz
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
凭借其智能算法和专家订单，您可以确保自己始终处于领先地位。 从上涨和下跌的市场中获利，轻松预测趋势，并在您的投资组合中保持领先地位——有了 Bollinger Blitz，一切皆有可能！ 通过 Bollinger Blitz，您将能够像专业人士一样毫不费力地在外汇市场上进行交易。 我们的全自动 EA 使用两个行业领先的指标：商品通道指数和布林带。 借助我们集成的止损和获利功能，开仓比以往任何时候都更快、更安全。 停止犯错，开始像专业人士一样使用 Bollinger Blitz 进行交易！ EA 测试了从 2022 年 1 月 1 日到 2023 年 1 月的 GBPUSD M5 历史数据（在 MT4 上进行了 1 年回测）。 请自行下载测试。 英镑兑美元 M5 入场手数：最少 0.1 止损：41点 止盈：74 点 最低账户：1000 - 2000 $ 最大点差：30 点 账户杠杆 - 1:500。 终端 - MetaTrader4   推荐：   ü MaxLotSize - 最大允许交易手数。 仅当您真正了解自己在做什么时才更改此参数。 ü Take
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (10)
专家
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols T
FREE
Serious Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Serious Trader是一个全自动的专业交易机器人，专门为外汇市场EURUSD M15时间框架设计。 EA不需要配置参数。你只需要决定你要使用的手数大小。1000美元账户的推荐手数是0.1。如果你的账户里有更多的资金，你可以按比例增加手数。 它有一个智能算法，可以检测趋势。专家会根据趋势方向创建订单。 输入和输出的订单是由三个指标组合而成的，这些指标可以在任何MT4平台上找到。 威廉姆斯百分比范围、ADX、平均真实范围为进入条件，DeMarker指标为退出条件。指标有周期和水平值，以最佳组合调整为最佳净利润。 它还包含一个跟踪止损和止盈，在波动性增加时带来资本安全。 该专家在1年的欧元兑美元M15历史数据中进行了测试（从2021年1月1日至2022年3月7日）。 请下载它并自己测试。 你也可以使用Metatrader 4平台的优化功能来找到更好的EA版本。 最低存款：1000美元 杠杆。1/500 点差值：10点 追踪止损: 180点 获利：151点 通过 www.DeepL.com/Translator （免费版）翻译
FREE
Bollinger Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.22 (9)
专家
The Bollinger Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I
FREE
RRS Impulse Plus
Rajeev Ranjan Sharma
专家
RRS Impulse Plus EA is an advanced version of RRS Impulse EA . This upgraded version provides more flexibility with several new options. The EA scalps using the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator, Moving Average (MA), and Bollinger Bands indicators to identify trend and counter-trend opportunities. As a multi-pair EA , it scans multiple currency pairs for signals. This EA includes various features such as Trailing, Risk Management, Money Management, Restriction Mode, and more.
FREE
LCFGamma
Marcin Majcherek
专家
LCF_GAMMA uses two types of Stochastic Oscillator. The LONGSHOT type, which defines the main direction and leads one position (buffer) and the PEAK2PEAK type, which acts as the main profit maker. It is good at commodities such as OIL, GOLD, SUGAR and currency pairs such like USDJPY (all M15), but occasionally needs to calibrate settings, so long-term tests in the same settings will not quite reflect its usefulness. In the screenshots, I present test results based on the 5-month period, but keep
Free Spike Finder MT4
Pier Gaetano Novara
3 (2)
专家
Same behavior of https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25552 but fixed lot 0.01 The EA waits for a spike according to a specific logic and opens a position in spike direction setting stop loss and take profit. When positions are in profit they are managed with smart trailing mechanism based also on elapsed time from opened position. It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker. Must be used on the M1 chart. Does not need historical data. It does not use Martingale Grid Hedge Parameters spikeFilte
FREE
Multi Strategy Bear Version 2
Vincenzo Tignola
5 (2)
专家
该EA交易程序（100％自动）能够结合两个指标来创建策略，该版本称为“ Bear版本”（BASIC版本），包含2个指标：CCI和RSI 您可以通过一条简单的个人信息与我联系，要求您提供带有所选指标和条件的EA“熊版本”（或超级版本），一旦达成协议，我会将其投放市场，或点击以下链接页面底部，将您带到我的电报联系人。 如果找不到适合自己的策略，我可以为您创建（基于EA） 条件明确规定： 入口长； CCI高于/低于水平线 输入短CCI高于/低于水平线 长出口； RSI向上/向下穿越水平线 退出短线； RSI向上/向下穿越水平线 止盈和止损可以随意修改 100％自动 该EA具有称为“价差限制”的集成功能。此功能仅在点差小于或等于您确定的输入时才允许您进入市场 该机器人非常直观，易于理解，并为回测启用了所有可修改的值 可修改的值 入境地段； 获利和止损（点）； CCI时期和水平线； RSI时期和水平线； 只能进入或退出市场多头或空头 点差限制（开仓的最大点差）； 公开交易警报； 下载EA之后，您会在AUD / CAD交叉点上找到2种免费的礼品策略，这些策略从2019/05/30到2
FREE
Complex Chaos EA MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
专家
The Complex Chaos EA is an automated system that uses a pair of exponential moving averages to detect the market direction and opens trades on candle open. If the market moves against a trade it will at a set distance open another trade in the same direction to move the take profit of the group of open positions closer to the current price and make the group of trades winners overall once the price reverses. If a change in direction is detected then all trades are closed and it starts trading in
FREE
Advanced grid
Sergey Kruglov
4.6 (5)
专家
Advanced grid -  Просто советник с минимальными настройками, позволяющий вести торговлю с помощью сетки ордеров. Советник не использует индикаторов.  Настройки : Period - Таймфрейм графика. LotRisk - Автоматическое определение лот. Если LotRisk =0, то не работает. Lot - Фиксированный лот. Level  - Ценовой уровень между ордерами ( в пунктах). OrdersClose - Частичное закрытие ордеров. Параметр от 0 до 3. OrdersClose =0 - Отключено. OrdersClose =1 - Для всех типов ордеров. Закрываем один ордер с
FREE
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
专家
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
Quantum Edge Basic
Alessandro De Cristofaro
1 (1)
专家
Quantum Edge is a structured and reliable Expert Advisor specifically designed for the EURCAD currency pair on the M30 timeframe . This EA is developed to operate within defined market conditions and integrates key technical mechanisms for trade management and execution. The system monitors the market in real time, applying internal checks on spread and margin before executing trades. All orders are managed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and additional protections such as Tra
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
专家
这是我著名的剥头皮机Goldfinch EA的最新版本，它是十年前首次发布。它以短期内突然出现的波动性扩张为市场提供了头条：它假设并试图在突然的价格加速后利用价格变动的惯性。这个新版本已经过简化，使交易者可以轻松使用测试仪的优化功能来找到最佳交易参数。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 简单的输入参数可简化优化 可定制的贸易管理设置 交易时段选择 工作日选择 金钱管理 谨防... ick牛黄牛是危险的，因为许多因素都会破坏收益。可变的点差和滑点降低了交易的数学期望，经纪人的低报价密度可能导致幻像交易，止损位破坏了您获取利润的能力，并且网络滞后意味着重新报价。建议注意。 回溯测试 EA交易仅使用报价数据。请以“每笔交易”模式回测。 它根本不使用HLOC（高-低-开-关）数据 交易时间无关紧要 为了获得更好的性能，请为您希望在每个刻度线模式下交易的每个交易品种运行云优化。稍后分享！ 输入参数 触发点：触发点差所需的价格变动。 （预设= 10） 最小时间窗口：价格波动发生的最短时间。 （默认= 3） 最长时间窗口：价格波动发生的最长时间。
FREE
Multi currency EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
专家
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
ScalperTrailingEA
Aliaksandr Sych
专家
ScalperTrailingEA — High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor ScalperTrailingEA is a robust, fully automated scalping robot designed for short-term trading on M1–H1 timeframes using pending orders (BuyStop/SellStop). The EA combines ATR-based volatility filtering , spread control , dynamic position sizing , and trailing stop management to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining strict risk discipline. Built for ECN/RAW accounts with low spreads and fast execution, it opens orders a
Lock Profit EA Promo
Supomo
5 (4)
专家
EA PROMO EXPIRED 2022.12.12 (12 December 2022)......!!!! .... NEW VERSION WITH 6 INDICATORS SETTING ON OR OFF (MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR).... Automatic  EA (With 6 indicator setting TRUE or FALSE) Manual trade (Buy,Sell,Trailing stop,Close buy,Close sell,Close profit,Close all) Local copy trading Full Panel indicators (SnR,Fibonacci,Currency strength,trade panel) Push notification,email,STP ALLINONE EA (All strategy in one EA) Hedging (on/off),martingale (on/off),anti martingale
FREE
RSI Grid Master Mini
Adam Zolei
专家
This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a   fixed lot size of 0.01   and trades exclusively on the   H1 timeframe. All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility? Check
FREE
Implied Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Implied Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   AUDCAD M30 timeframe. Parameter configuration is not necessary for EA. Only the size of the lot you intend to use needs to be chosen. 0.1 is the suggested lot size for a $2000 account. You can raise the lot size correspondingly if your account has more money. It has an intelligent algorithm that recognizes the trend. On the basis of the trend direction, the expert places orde
FREE
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
专家
Bar Boss   Expert   Advisor 使用 FletBoxPush 指标来分析市场并确定交易信号。该指标内置于“EA 交易”中，不需要在图表上额外安装。交易发生在定义为平台边界的水平上。使用损失限制。 顾问设置说明 TimeFrames - 图表周期，指标设置 颜色 - 定义为平面的价格区域的颜色，为指标设置 矩形 - 显示定义为平坦的价格区域，为指标设置 手数 - 起始交易量 MagicNumber - 订单的幻数 Count_LOSS - 连续亏损交易的数量，之后将设置为零利润（退出为零） FlatPips - 以点为单位确定平台，设置指标 FlatBars - 用于确定平面的柱数限制，为指标设置 MinBarsClosedOutside - 收盘价固定在特定平面水平之上/之下的柱数 CoefficientLot - 亏损后后续交易手数的乘数 CoefficientTakeProfit - 根据确定的平台的通道宽度计算的利润乘数 PercentLoss - 损失百分比，如果顾问带来的总损失低于此值，交易停止，该值必须设置为负数，例如：-33.3 顾问如何工作
Boumn Fibo
Daffa Ramadhani Sukma
专家
波姆斐波那契 Boumn Fibo 为斐波那契交易者设计，并使用我的特殊趋势指标创建斐波那契线。 EA 将根据趋势方向开单。 EA 使用 MARTINGALE 策略，因此始终控制 EA 并保持平衡。 如果 EA 需要多头开单，此 EA 也可以用作助手，通过单击打开买入/打开卖出/打开买入限价/卖出限价/买入止损/卖出止损并自行调整手数或价格。 通过设置 AutoTrade(false) 或完整的半助手。 当您尝试回测时，可能需要很长时间，因为我没有隐藏 fibo 对象。 查看我的机器人性能 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/daffasukma22/seller 并阅读我的指南     这里 推荐时间范围 M15 和更高的时间范围 EURUSD/GBPUSD/AUDUSD/NZDUSD 的最低余额 = 1000 美元（标准/美分）1 对 这位专家的工作原理： 买入条件 : Ea 将在达到水平 fibo 订单和买入趋势时打开买入订单 销售条件：           Ea 将在 达到水平 fibo 订单 和卖出趋势时打开卖出订单。 特色： 由于我的机器人使用鞅策
Angel Gold
Thi Tra Mi Duong
专家
Welcome to my products store. Introducing EA Angel Gold, the newest product dedicated to Gold. The EA programs effective scalper trading strategies with monitored signals and enters the market when there are overbought, oversold fluctuations and reversals. EA's strategy has Stop Loss available with short distances to protect accounts and reduce risks. So you can use EA with accounts with small balances from 100 USD. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large
Index Master
Paulo Martins Barbosa
3 (1)
专家
MAIN FEATURES - Index Master is a 100% automated system. - Not martingale! Not Grid! Not Hedge! No dangerous strategies are used! - Every orders has a StopLoss and a TakeProfit. - This Expert will win and will lose but in the long run will produce a good profit with quite low temporary drawdown. - Recommended broker : low spread; low comission; not market maker:  https://bit.ly/38hfs2D   - No need set files . Just attach to the following charts and let it work. - Designed for US30 - USTEC and
FREE
Easy Bollinger Bands
Alexander Nikolaev
4.67 (3)
专家
This Expert Advisor trades based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It is simple to use, contains only a few settings, which are easy to understand. This is the simplified version of the Master Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor. For better trading results, it is recommended to use the full version of the EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21788 The free version does not provide the ability to use multiple indicat
FREE
Proffitunity
Aleksandr Butkov
专家
The Profitunity version of Bill Williams in my vision The EA works according to standard indicators: Aligator + AO + Fractals To move into a deal, a pin bar is also used at a distance of N points from the Aligator (Distance Pin from Alig). To exit positions, there is TP, SL, several Trailling options, closing all orders by the total profit. NOT GRAIL but it works! The Profitunity version of Bill Williams in my vision. What about the settings of the advisor and how it works. Fix Lot - fixed lot
FREE
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
专家
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
专家
Goldex AI：今天的成功将是明天的果实 限时超级折扣！ 最后两份售价为 299 美元，之后将涨价。 实时信号 > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高风险设置 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件。 价格： 起始价格为 899 美元，每售出 10 台将增加 199 美元。 可用副本：2 Goldex AI - 具有神经网络、趋势和价格行为的高级交易机器人。 Goldex AI 是一款高性能交易机器人，它利用价格走势打破黄金的支撑位和阻力位，充分利用纽约市场的走势，从而获得尽可能高的利润。 该机器人有一个名为 “智能恢复 ”的策略，在出现亏损后会启动该策略，并开设更大的手数，以便在短时间内挽回可能出现的亏损。 Goldex AI 有一个内置的智能新闻过滤器，可以过滤掉没有中等和高影响新闻的日子，从而禁止交易，这是因为这些日子的市场非常缓慢，没有足够的运动来实现突破支撑和阻力的正确价格行动。Goldex AI 使用 ForexFactory 作为数据源，这是当今最好的新闻提供商之一。如果您要进行实时交易，建议启用它；如果您要进行回溯测试，建议禁用它
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
专家
Trend Ai EA 旨在与 Trend Ai 指标配合使用，该指标会结合趋势识别、可操作的入场点和反转警报，自行进行市场分析，并自动接收指标的所有信号！该 EA 包含一系列完全可调的外部参数，允许交易者根据自己的选择定制 EA。 一旦出现绿点，EA 就会准备买入交易。一旦出现蓝色箭头确认上涨趋势，EA 就会在下一个 K 线下单买入。如果市场反转，EA 将采用网格和马丁格尔策略管理一系列交易。如果出现相反信号，并且图表上出现红点，EA 将准备卖出；一旦出现红色箭头，EA 就会在下一个 K 线下单卖出，并采用网格和马丁格尔策略管理一系列交易。 交易对和时间范围： 此 EA 适用于所有上市资产、期货、股票、外汇、商品、加密货币或指数。它适用于 xauusd 或主要货币对，例如 eurusd、gbpusd、usdcad、audusd、audcad、nzdcad、nzdusd，在 m15 或更高时间框架（例如 H1）上可获得更高的准确性。 --------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
专家
EA Gold Stuff是专为黄金交易设计的专家顾问。 该工作基于使用Gold Stuff指标打开订单，因此顾问根据"趋势跟随"策略工作，这意味着跟随趋势。 重要！ 购买后立即与我联系，以获得说明和奖金！ 您可以免费收到我们的强力支持和趋势扫描指标的副本，请私信。大部头书！ 实时结果可以在这里查看 参数 打开新系列-打开/关闭新系列订单的开始。 起始地段-起始地段。 交易买入-允许Ea交易买入。 交易卖出-允许智能交易系统卖出。 使用对冲-当功能启用时，顾问将交易买入和卖出方向，当功能禁用时，顾问将只交易一个方向。 使用货币Manadgement-开/关使用自动手数计算。 自动旋转 每0.01手的可用保证金-每0.01手单位开仓的可用保证金金额。 Lot miltiplier-以下订单的手数乘法系数。 TP-止盈，以点为单位。 SL-止损，以点为单位从第一个订单。 跟踪开始-跟踪止损的激活。 Trail Step-追踪止损激活时与价格的距离。 DD减少算法是一种减少回撤的算法，其中具有利润的最后一个订单被关闭，系列的第一个订单处于亏损状态。 DD缩减算法的编号顺序-
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
3 (2)
专家
Game Change EA 是一款基于 Game Changer 指标的趋势跟踪交易系统。当出现红点时，它会自动卖出，并持续卖出直至出现黄色 X，这预示着趋势可能结束。买入交易的逻辑相同。当出现蓝点时，EA 开始买入，并在检测到黄色 X 后立即平仓。 这款 EA 适用于任何货币对和任何时间框架，但在 M15 时间框架下，例如 XAUUSD 等强趋势货币对上的表现尤为出色。 即時結果可在此處查看。 購買後立即聯絡我，即可獲得個人獎勵！您可以免費獲得我們的強力支撐和趨勢掃描器指標， 請私訊我 ！ 設定和手冊在此處 請注意，我不在 Telegram 上出售我的 EA 或特殊套件，它們僅適用於 MQL5，我的套件檔案僅在我的部落格上提供。請小心詐騙者，不要從其他人那裡購買任何套件！ 設定 Open new series – true/false - 真/假 - 新一系列订单的开始 Trade Buy - 允许EA购买。 Trade Sell - 允许EA出售。 Support manual orders – true/false –  允许EA控制手动订单 Use hedge - 允许EA
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
专家
2025 年最强自动化交易策略之一 我们将 2025 年最强大的人工交易策略之一，成功转换为一个 完全自动化的交易专家（Expert Advisor） ，该系统基于 TMA（三角移动平均线）与 CG 交易逻辑 构建。 该 EA 专为 高精度入场、智能挂单以及严格的风险控制 而设计，适用于 所有外汇货币对以及黄金（XAUUSD） 仅剩最后一个版本，价格为550美元。之后价格将上涨至650美元和750美元，最终价格为1200美元。 本系统在 点差低于 10 点的 ECN 账户 上表现最佳，可确保挂单执行精准并减少滑点。 只需加载到图表中，按照您的风险偏好进行设置，即可享受专业级自动化交易体验。  核心功能 适用于 所有外汇货币对及黄金（XAUUSD） 5 min   SET FILE 采用挂单交易策略（Buy Stop / Sell Stop） 挂单智能跟随价格移动 支持反向交易模式 内置自动资金管理（Auto Lot） 交易时间过滤与均线过滤 连续交易次数限制 高级持仓追踪止损功能 针对 低点差 ECN 经纪商 进行优化  输入参数说明 主要设置 ReverseSystem 设置为 TR
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
专家
超优化版本 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 是迄今为止功能最强、最稳定、最精致的 MT4 版本。 HFT 是一款高频剥头皮交易机器人，仅在 M1 时间周期交易黄金（XAUUSD），每天执行大量交易。它支持高达 1:500 的杠杆，并使用 非常合理的手数 ，适用于真正的剥头皮策略。因此，它需要专用的剥头皮账户（RAW 或 ECN）。 ICMarkets 是推荐经纪商，特别是其 RAW 账户，因其低点差和更小的滑点优势。 需要稳定的网络连接或 VPS。 请注意：如果终端关闭， FAST M1 将失去对账户的控制 。 公开频道：  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主要改进 改进的入场逻辑 现在 EA 只会顺势交易，不再进行逆势操作。 更高的准确率 内部逻辑已调整，以提高交易胜率。 增强账户稳定性 即使在市场波动剧烈的情况下，也能保持一致表现。 降低滑点 优化了交易间隔时间，防止因滑点而导致的“咬单”问题。 扩展交易时间 运行时间为 02:00 至 21:00 — 包含重要新闻事
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
专家
ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
专家
Javier Gold Scalper：让我们的技术伴您左右！ 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件 价格：根据已售许可数量逐步上涨 剩余可用副本：5 交易黄金这一金融市场上最具波动性的资产之一，需要极高的精准度、严谨的分析以及极其有效的风险管理。 Javier Gold Scalper 正是为整合这些核心要素而设计，打造出一个强大而复杂的系统，旨在优化黄金市场中的交易表现。借助尖端技术与先进策略，Golden Scalper 为初学者与专业交易者提供支持，使其能够安全应对挑战，把握这个动态市场中的各种机遇。有了 Golden Scalper，您将拥有一款专为应对黄金特性而开发的可靠工具。 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 M30 PropFirm 已准备好 起始资金 最低 $1000 经纪商 任意经纪商 账户类型 任意，推荐低点差账户 杠杆 最低 1:500 VPS 推荐使用，但不是强制 深入了解 Javier Gold Scalper！ 图表形态分析市场 Golden Scalper 不仅能存储图表的全部数据，还能实时进行图表分析，精准识别图中频繁出现的价
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
专家
智能交易系统是一个旨在恢复无利可图头寸的系统。 作者的算法锁定了一个亏损仓位，将其拆分为多个独立的部分，并分别平仓。简单的设置、在回撤的情况下延迟启动、锁定、禁用其他 EA 交易、使用趋势过滤进行平均以及部分关闭亏损头寸都内置在一个工具中。 与仅在整个组中关闭订单的网格策略相比，使用部分关闭损失可以让您以较低的存款负载减少损失，从而确保更安全地处理损失。 如何恢复订单： 1 EA 关闭所选工具的其他窗口以关闭无利可图的 EA（可选）。 2 EA 重置所有已处理订单的止盈和止损水平，并删除具有相应标识符的挂单。 3 EA 关闭所有已处理的盈利订单，以便使用其利润来弥补部分非盈利订单并减少总头寸量（可选）。 4 EA 通过打开锁定订单来锁定亏损头寸。 5 然后，通过打开恢复订单，它开始通过部分关闭不盈利的订单来减少损失。 6 当部分关闭时，算法首先恢复定位最不成功的订单，或者最接近盈利的无利润订单。每个无利可图的订单都分为许多部分，顾问分别关闭每个部分。恢复订单以小量开仓，以免大幅增加入金负担 包含注释、设置和测试说明的完整输入设置列表  ->   这里  MT5 版本 ->   这里
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
专家
Capybara EA 是一种基于 Hama 指标的先进自动化趋势跟踪系统。 如果市场转为看跌且指标变为红色，则 EA 将卖出；如果市场转为看涨且指标转为蓝色，则 EA 将买入。 EA 可以准确检测上升趋势和下降趋势的开始，并以鞅/网格方式控制未平仓交易，直到达到目标价。 推荐货币对：所有主要货币对，如欧元兑美元；澳元；英镑； nzdusd 以及 audcad 等次要对； nzdcad； eurnzd 和 eurcad 包括 m15 时间范围内的 xauusd 开始小时 – EA 的开始小时 开始分钟 – EA 的开始分钟 结束小时 – EA 的结束小时 结束分钟 – EA 的结束分钟 手数 – 开始交易的初始手数 使用可变手数 – 真/假 – 使用资金管理真/假 每 0.01 手的可用保证金 – 每 0.01 手的可用保证金 乘数 – 乘数因子，如 1.5 最大手数 – 允许的最大手数 获利 – 以点数获利 止损点数（0：不使用） – 以点数止损，如果为 0，则禁用它 百分比网格止损 – 允许削减所有头寸的总账户损失百分比 叠加 – 总利润中第一笔和最后一笔订单的平仓 X 笔交易后的
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
专家
Titan AI —— 新一代智能交易系统 Titan AI 是由 MX Robots 专业团队开发的下一代自动化交易系统，融合了前沿人工智能技术与深度金融专业知识。 该 EA 基于高质量的市场数据训练，包括 Real Tick 实时逐笔数据 、 MBP (按价格市场深度) 和 MBO (按订单市场深度) —— 这些都是机构级交易系统使用的数据类型。 因此 Titan AI 能够在多种市场环境中实现稳定而智能的决策。 Titan AI 采用 多策略投资组合结构 ，同时运行多套 AI 策略，每个策略针对不同市场条件进行了优化。 这种架构能够在保持高收益的同时将回撤降至最低，使爆仓几乎不可能发生。 Titan AI 4All 的运行与配置指南 Titan AI 4All 专为需要 智能自动化、机构级精度和极简配置 的交易者打造。 基于深度学习技术，并使用全球最高质量的逐笔数据训练，这款 EA 即装即用，可在黄金及所有主要外汇货币对上稳定获利。 1. 安装步骤 • 在 Navigator 面板中，将 Titan AI 4All 拖入任意图表（黄金或任意外汇对）。 • 允许 Algo Trad
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (561)
专家
EA Black Dragon 适用于 Black Dragon 指标。智能交易系统根据指标的颜色打开交易，然后可以建立订单网络或使用止损。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 您可以在这里找到所有设置！建议 货币对 EURUSD GBPUSD  时间范围 M15  建议存款 1000 美元或美分  推荐设置 默认设置 输入参数  初始手数 - 初始手数； 手数乘数 - 后续订单的手数乘数； Autolot - 启用/禁用自动手数计算； Autolot size - 启用自动手数时顾问将使用手数的存款金额； 距离 - 订单之间的距离； 最大限度。 Lot - 顾问可以打开的最大手数； 止盈 - 止盈； 止损 - 止损点数； Trail Start - 激活追踪止损点的利润； Trail Distance - 追踪止损将出现在价格的多少距离处； 最大点差 - 开仓和平仓的最大点差； Star Hour - 顾问的开始时间； End Hour - 顾问的结束时间； End T
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
专家
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
专家
EA Aurum Trader 结合了突破和趋势跟踪策略，每天最多两笔交易。 购买后立即与我联系,以获得个人奖金!  您可以免费获得我们的强大支持和趋势扫描仪指标的副本，请pm。 我！  请注意，我不会在telegram上出售我的EA或特殊套件，它仅在Mql5上可用，我的套件文件仅在我的博客上可用。  小心骗子，不要从任何人那里购买任何套装！  设置 符号-输入黄金的确切符号名称,如市场观察ie. XAUUSD Starting_Lot-用于第一个位置的初始手数大小。 每x profit利润增加0.01-在达到指定的美元利润后，手数增加0.01。 TrailStart_Strg1-策略1（突破）的尾随开始的距离（以点为单位）。 TrailStop_Strg1-策略1的尾随步骤（以点为单位）。 TP_Strg1-策略1（突破）的获利水平。 SL_Strg1-策略1（突破）的止损水平。 TrailStart_Strg2-距离（以点为单位），策略2（趋势跟踪）的尾随开始。 TrailStop_Strg2-策略2的尾随步骤（以点为单位）。 TP_Str2-策略2的获利水平。 Ea_na
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
专家
DCA CYCLEMAX 介绍 Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here 概述 DCA CYCLEMAX 是一个功能强大且专为在市场上显示出强烈单向趋势的资产而优化的半自动网格交易程序 (EA)。 它特别适用于黄金（GOLD）、纳斯达克100（NS100）和加密货币等具有高波动性且稳步呈现单向趋势的资产。 利用 DCA（定投）策略，该系统在管理损失风险的同时，逐步对资产进行管理。 该 EA 策略性地设计了进入区间，在趋势持续时通过网格方式打开多个头寸，并包括手动入场和手动止盈功能，当达到预定目标时自动平仓。 在横盘时，DCA CycleMax EA 可以与反向操作的 DCA CycleMax Hedge EA 搭配使用，以实现更有效的应用。 DCA CYCLEMAX 提升了网格交易系统，具有特定的入场次数、自定义头寸大小设置以及通过对短期头寸的对冲功能，从而增强
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
专家
从 2024 年开始的黄金 (Gold M15) 测试默认设置 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: 自适应市场智能 特别首发优惠： Smart Regime EA 的强大功能以远低于其真实价值的价格发布。请立即以 $50 购入您的许可，在此价格开始逐步、分阶段上涨至最终定价 $500 之前锁定。这是一项对无与伦比的市场逻辑的投资。 释放自适应算法交易的力量。Kaufman Smart Regime EA 不仅仅是一个策略；它是一个市场感知引擎，旨在区分市场噪音和真正的动能。 核心理念：“智能机制”检测 大多数算法失败是因为它们对动态市场应用了静态逻辑。 Kaufman Smart Regime EA 利用 Perry Kaufman 传奇效率比逻辑的专有改编，来确定市场的“机制”（Regime）。它在混乱的盘整期间保持休眠，并在真正的方向性流动性进入市场时精确打击。 通过 更高时间框架矩阵 过滤价格行为，该 EA 确保您始终与主要的机构流动保持一致，而不是逆势而行。 验证层 原始信号永远不够。该 EA 在执行任何交易之前，采用 三重验证协议 。这减少了“误报”，并确保
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
专家
Scalp Unscalp 是一个短期双向剥头皮系统，旨在通过高度精准的进场快速获取利润。 Scalp Unscalp 实时信号即将推出！当前价格将会上涨。限时价格 99 美元 无网格，无马丁策略。每笔交易独立进行 提供固定止损，搭配虚拟动态追踪止损系统 交互式交易面板和精确的手数设置 推荐设置 图表：EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCHF，AUDUSD 时间框架：H1 输入参数 手数计算方式 - 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 - 固定的交易手数 自动手数 - 每此金额账户货币对应 0.01 手 最大点差 - 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动检测 GMT - 自动计算你所在经纪商的 GMT 偏移 禁用周末持仓 - 启用或禁用 自定义止损 - 输入止损数值 魔术数字 - 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 - 订单备注
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
专家
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
专家
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
专家
24小时限时抢购 - 仅售 $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" 是一款专为参与HFT挑战而设计的专家顾问（EA），交易美元指数对。 欲了解更多顶级专家顾问和指标，请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 我是洛斯，请订阅以获取更多更新： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ 什么是HFT？ 高频交易（HFT）是一种利用强大的计算机程序在几分之一秒内执行大量订单的交易方法。HFT利用复杂的算法分析多个市场，并根据当前市场条件执行订单。拥有最快执行速度的交易者往往更有利润，HFT以高周转率和订单到交易比率为特征。 因此，此EA仅适用于挑战的1步或2步，并且不适用于真实或资金账户。 2/ 主要特点 - 一次购买，可用于无限账户 - 使用高风险-回报比和非常小的止损的策略 - 支持超过14家为挑战的1步或2步提供HFT支持的专业公司 - 在购买机器人后提供终身支持 - 提供安装的视频教程 - 针对初学者提供Team Viewe
Quantum Scalper GBPUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (11)
专家
EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD is an automated trading system designed for the GBPUSD currency pair. Employing a scalping strategy and sophisticated position management, it aims to deliver high returns while minimizing risk. The EA analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum, using unique entry points to identify potential trading opportunities. To safeguard profits and enhance efficiency,   each trade is equipped with maximum Stop Loss levels and a Trailing Stop feature. Bonus: get free E
作者的更多信息
Smart Trend Tracer
Andri Maulana
3.75 (4)
指标
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Smart Trend Tracer Tired of getting lost in market noise? Ready to find the clearest trends with pinpoint accuracy? Introducing Smart Trend Tracer , the ultimate tool designed to cut through the clutter and reveal the most profitable market swings. This isn't just another indicator; it's your personal guide to spotting trends as they form, giving you the confidence to make smarter trading decisions. Smart Trend Tracer identifies significant highs and lows on your
FREE
Ultimate Trend Sniper
Andri Maulana
指标
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Ultimate Trend Sniper Are you tired of missing out on major market moves? Want to spot trends with laser-like precision? The Ultimate Trend Sniper is a powerful, yet easy-to-use indicator designed to help you do just that. It's not just another moving average—it's a smart tool that gives you a clear edge in the market. Main Features & Benefits: Precision Entry & Exit Signals: The indicator uses two advanced T3 moving averages to generate highly accurate bu
FREE
Signal King
Andri Maulana
指标
Signal King: Your Supreme Trend Indicator Ever felt lost in the noise of the market? The "Signal King" indicator cuts through the chaos, delivering clear, high-probability buy and sell signals directly to your chart. This isn't just another trend indicator; it's a powerful tool designed to give you an edge by combining the robust Supertrend with a reliable EMA filter . The Supertrend excels at identifying the overall market direction, while the EMA acts as a powerful confirmation filter. This du
FREE
Keltner Signals Pro
Andri Maulana
指标
Keltner Signals Pro: Trade Smarter, Earn More! Keltner Signals Pro Now available in EA format. Download Now. Boost your trading accuracy and eliminate false signals with Keltner Signals Pro – the advanced yet intuitive indicator designed for serious traders seeking consistent profits! Tired of misleading trading signals? Keltner Signals Pro masterfully combines the power of Keltner Channels for identifying crucial price breakouts with an unbeatable EMA200 Trend Filter . The result? More accurate
FREE
Golden Trend Finder
Andri Maulana
指标
Discover Your Edge with Golden Trend Finder Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Golden Trend Finder is the all-in-one indicator designed to give you a decisive advantage in the market. It's not just another tool; it's a powerful signal generator that combines multiple advanced indicators to provide you with clear, confirmed trading opportunities. Imagine having a smart system that tells you exactly when to enter and exit a trade, filtered to avoid false signals. Golden Trend Finder doe
FREE
Trend Sensing Pro
Andri Maulana
5 (1)
指标
Unlock Smarter Trading with Trend-Sensing Pro Are you tired of confusing charts and late signals? Trend-Sensing Pro is a powerful yet simple indicator designed to help you see market trends with crystal clarity. It combines the smoothness of an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) with a unique candle visualization, giving you a clean, noise-free view of the market's direction. Why You'll Love Trend-Sensing Pro See the True Trend : Trend-Sensing Pro cuts through market noise, making it easy to ident
FREE
Candle Sync Pro
Andri Maulana
指标
Unlock Smarter Trades with Candle Sync Pro! Are you tired of conflicting signals across different timeframes? Do you wish you had a clearer view of the market's true direction? "Candle Sync Pro" is your essential tool for making more confident and informed trading decisions! This powerful indicator cuts through the noise, allowing you to see the bigger picture by visualizing higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. No more switching back and forth, no more guesswork – just pure,
FREE
Trend Reversal Master
Andri Maulana
指标
Trend Reversal Master Unlock Your Trading Potential with Precision Are you tired of missing key market reversals? Do you struggle to find high-probability entry points? "Trend Reversal Master" is the smart MQL4 indicator designed to help you spot potential trend shifts with confidence and clarity. This powerful tool combines the best of two worlds: the dynamic Parabolic SAR (PSAR) and the robust 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). By filtering PSAR signals through the long-term trend de
FREE
Smart Signal Generator
Andri Maulana
指标
Unleash Smarter Trading with the Smart Signal Generator Tired of guesswork in your trading? The Smart Signal Generator is your new essential tool, designed to simplify your strategy and give you a powerful edge. This isn't just another indicator—it's a system built to provide you with high-probability entry signals, saving you time and boosting your confidence. Key Advantages & Features Intelligent Signal Generation : Our system goes beyond basic crossovers. It uses a built-in EMA filter to conf
FREE
Golden Fractal Cross
Andri Maulana
指标
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Golden Fractal Cross Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you wish you had a clear, reliable system to guide your decisions? Introducing the Golden Fractal Cross —a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to help you spot high-probability trading opportunities. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a complete strategy that combines the precision of fractal patterns with the dynamic power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Th
FREE
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
指标
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Trend Hunter Ultimate
Andri Maulana
指标
Discover Your Edge with Trend Hunter Ultimate Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Trend Hunter Ultimate is the powerful MT4 indicator designed to cut through the market noise and give you clear, precise trading signals. Built on a proven strategy that combines multiple moving averages and the Stochastic oscillator, this tool is your key to identifying high-probability trend and reversal opportunities. Key Features & Benefits Pinpoint Accuracy: Our unique filtering system uses two EMAs
FREE
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection
Andri Maulana
指标
Dynamic Color Fibonacci Indicator This tool is designed to automate the process of drawing and updating Fibonacci levels on your chart. It automatically adjusts to market trends, providing clear visual cues and alerts to help you analyze price movements. Key Features Adaptive Colors: The Fibonacci lines automatically change color to reflect the current trend. They appear blue during uptrends and red during downtrends, giving you an immediate visual sense of the market direction without manual a
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA
Andri Maulana
实用工具
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA This Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool for MetaTrader 4 that uses Fibonacci principles combined with risk management. It is designed to automate trade entries and exits based on dynamic Fibonacci levels while including built-in risk controls. Important Note: This EA requires the Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection indicator to function. Key Features Automated Trade Execution: The EA places and manages trades automatically at key Fibonacci retracement and extensi
FREE
Visual Trend Ribbon
Andri Maulana
指标
Transform Your Trading with the Visual Trend Ribbon Tired of missing the big moves? Do you struggle to identify the market's true direction? The Visual Trend Ribbon is your solution. This powerful indicator cuts through the market noise, giving you a clear, visual understanding of the trend so you can trade with confidence. Instead of a single, lagging line, the Visual Trend Ribbon uses a dynamic band of multiple moving averages to show you the market's true momentum. When the ribbon expands, t
FREE
Signal Compass Pro
Andri Maulana
指标
Find Your Trading Direction with Signal Compass Pro ! Tired of guessing your next move? Signal Compass Pro is your answer. This indicator isn't just a tool; it's your personal compass in the financial markets. By combining three powerful momentum indicators— CCI , WPR , and Force Index —we provide confirmed trading signals that are cleaner, more reliable, and less prone to "noise." Key Features & Advantages Confirmed Signals: No more guesswork. This indicator merges the power of three momentum i
FREE
Ultimate Signal Generator
Andri Maulana
指标
Ultimate Signal Generator: Your Edge in the Market Are you tired of guessing your next move in the market? The Ultimate Signal Generator is here to change that. This powerful MQL4 indicator is designed to give you a clear trading advantage by providing reliable buy and sell signals. It's a smart, effective tool that helps you make confident decisions, so you can focus on your strategy, not on uncertainty. Key Advantages and Features Pinpoint Accuracy: Our indicator uses a unique blend of Bollin
FREE
Momentum Master
Andri Maulana
指标
Unlock your trading potential with Momentum Master , the smart indicator designed to help you navigate the markets with confidence. This powerful tool provides clear, actionable signals by combining the strengths of multiple proven indicators. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to precision trading. Momentum Master is more than just a signal provider; it's your personal market analyst. It uses a unique combination of Moving Averages (EMA 34 & 55) to identify the trend, MACD for trade confirmatio
FREE
Stochastic Market Master
Andri Maulana
指标
Master Your Market Entries and Exits! Are you tired of confusing, noisy indicators that give you false signals? The Stochastic Market Master is designed to cut through the noise and deliver crystal-clear trading opportunities directly to you. This powerful tool uses a unique double-smoothing process to provide more accurate buy and sell signals, helping you spot trend reversals with confidence and precision. With this indicator, you can stop staring at your screen all day. Our built-in alert and
FREE
Master Trend Analyzer
Andri Maulana
指标
The   Master Trend Analyzer   is a powerful and flexible MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to help traders analyze trends across multiple timeframes simultaneously. By combining multiple Moving Averages (MAs) from different timeframes into one chart, this tool provides a clear and comprehensive view of market trends, making it easier to identify key support/resistance levels, confirm trends, and make informed trading decisions. Advantages of Multi-Timeframe MA Master Multi-Timeframe Analysis
FREE
Apex Trend Detector
Andri Maulana
指标
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Apex Trend Detector! Are you tired of missing out on profitable trades? Do you struggle to find reliable entry and exit points in the volatile forex market? It's time to upgrade your trading arsenal with the Apex Trend Detector – the intelligent MT4 indicator designed to cut through market noise and pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities! The Apex Trend Detector isn't just another indicator; it's a sophisticated signal system that expertly fuses t
FREE
WilliamsTrend Pro
Andri Maulana
指标
Elevate Your Trading with WilliamsTrend Pro Ready to take your trading to the next level? WilliamsTrend Pro is the ultimate tool designed to help you spot high-probability trade setups with precision and confidence. By combining the power of the Williams %R oscillator with a 200-period EMA trend filter , this indicator helps you trade smarter, not harder. Stop second-guessing your entries and exits. WilliamsTrend Pro filters out the noise, ensuring you only get signals that are aligned with the
FREE
Catch the Turn
Andri Maulana
1 (1)
指标
Catch The Turn: The 5-Factor Confluence Trading System Tired of conflicting indicators and missed entries? is your complete decision engine, designed to cut through market noise and deliver high-confidence entry signals exactly when a major market move begins. The Power of 5-in-1 Confluence Stop trading on doubt. Our proprietary engine eliminates false signals by generating a trade signal only when five independent, proven indicators are in full, unequivocal agreement. This rigorous confirma
FREE
Precision Entry Master
Andri Maulana
指标
Precision Entry Master: Your Key to Confident Trading Tired of second-guessing your trades? The Precision Entry Master indicator is designed to help you find high-quality entry points with confidence. It combines two powerful market analyses to give you a clear signal, filtering out noise and false signals so you can focus on the best opportunities. Our unique system works by finding the perfect moment when market momentum is changing and the overall trend is in your favor. When these two condit
FREE
Precision Signals
Andri Maulana
指标
Stochastic with Trend Filter: Precision Signals This is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want more reliable signals from the classic Stochastic oscillator. How It Works: This indicator improves on the standard Stochastic by adding a powerful trend filter. It uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to determine the overall direction of the market. The indicator will only generate a "buy" signal when both the Stochastic crossover is bullish and the price is above the
FREE
Beyond the Bands
Andri Maulana
指标
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Beyond the Bands Tired of missing out on key market moves? Our indicator, Beyond the Bands , is the solution you've been waiting for. This powerful tool takes the classic Bollinger Bands strategy and supercharges it with an intelligent EMA filter, giving you more accurate and reliable signals than ever before. It's designed to help you find high-probability entry points and avoid false signals, so you can trade with confidence. What makes Beyond the Bands differen
FREE
Wave Rider
Andri Maulana
指标
The Wave Rider Indicator: Your Key to Confident Trading Tired of trying to guess market movements? The Wave Rider indicator is your solution. It's an intelligent tool designed to help you spot profitable trends with ease and confidence. What makes it so powerful? See Trends Clearly : Wave Rider simplifies complex market data, so you can easily identify the direction of the trend and make smarter decisions. Get Timely Signals : It gives you clear buy and sell signals, helping you pinpoint the be
FREE
Multi Time frame Support Resistance
Andri Maulana
指标
Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator for MT4. Professional Tool for Technical Traders. Key Advantages Multi-Timeframe Analysis   - View critical levels from different timeframes simultaneously Real-Time Alerts   - Instant notifications when key levels change Customizable Display   - Adjust colors, line styles, and timeframes to match your strategy User-Friendly   - Easy setup with clear visual labels for all levels Core Features   Multi-Chart Integration : Track S/R from up to 4 t
Last High and Low
Andri Maulana
指标
Last High and Low Indicator Features Dynamic High/Low Lines : Automatically plots horizontal lines showing the highest high and lowest low over a selected number of past bars. Customizable Lookback Period : Adjust how many bars the indicator analyzes to find highs/lows. Visual Customization : Choose line colors (red for high, blue for low). Adjust line style (dashed, solid, etc.) and thickness. Price Labels : Displays the exact price and bar count for clarity (e.g., "High (10 bars): 1.1200").
Scalp Master Pro
Andri Maulana
实用工具
Scalp Master Pro.  Scalp Master Pro   is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to scalp the markets with precision and confidence. Built with advanced ATR-based strategies, this EA dynamically adjusts to market conditions, ensuring optimal managing risk effectively. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA simplifies managing trades and incorporating smart spread adjustments for better execution. Advantages of Scalp Master Pro: Risk Management : Inco
筛选:
无评论
回复评论