Jvh News Stopper MT5

XAUUSD News Filter EA

Overview

The XAUUSD News Filter is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAU/USD) traders. This intelligent EA automatically protects your trading account by pausing all new trades during high-impact USD news events, shielding you from extreme volatility and unpredictable price spikes.

Whether you trade standard XAUUSD, XAUUSD.vip, XAUUSD+, or any other XAUUSD variant, this EA ensures your strategy remains safe during the most dangerous market moments.

Key Features

🛡️ Smart News Protection

Automatically blocks new trades 3 minutes before and after high-impact USD news (configurable)

Filters news by impact level: High, Medium, Low (customizable)

Real-time news updates from ForexFactory via secure proxy

Works with any XAUUSD pair variant

⚙️ Flexible Trading Controls

Block New Trades : Prevent new positions during news windows

Pending Order Control : Block new pending orders during volatility

Closing Flexibility : Option to allow/block trade closures during news

Global Variable Integration: Other EAs can read the blocking status

🔔 Advanced Alert System

Push notifications to your MT5 platform

On-chart visual indicators with color-coded status

Audio alerts for news window entry/exit

Detailed chart comments showing exact news timing

📊 Visual Dashboard

Clear chart indicators showing "ACTIVE" or "BLOCKED" status

Upcoming news events displayed directly on your chart

Color-coded impact levels (Red=High, Orange=Medium, Yellow=Low)

Real-time countdown to next news event

How It Works

Automatic News Detection: The EA downloads USD economic calendar data every hour Smart Filtering: Identifies only relevant news events based on your impact settings Pre-News Protection: Blocks trading before the event to avoid pre-news volatility Post-News Safety: Maintains protection after the news to avoid whipsaws Automatic Resume: Normal trading automatically resumes after the danger period

Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5 only

Symbols : All XAUUSD variants (XAUUSD, XAUUSD.vip, XAUUSD+, etc.)

Timeframes : All timeframes (M1 to MN1)

News Source : ForexFactory economic calendar

Update Frequency : Configurable (default: 1 hour)

Required Internet: Yes (for news updates)

Configuration Options

mql5 // News Settings Minutes Before News: 1-30 minutes (default: 3) Minutes After News: 1-30 minutes (default: 3) Impact Levels: High/Medium/Low (default: High only) News Currency: USD (fixed for XAUUSD) // Trading Controls Block New Trades: Yes/No Allow Close Trades: Yes/No Block Pending Orders: Yes/No Notifications: On/Off Visual Indicators: On/Off

Safety Features

✅ Pair Validation: Only activates on genuine XAUUSD pairs

✅ Error Handling: Graceful degradation if internet connection fails

✅ Memory Management: Cleans up global variables on shutdown

✅ URL Security: Uses approved secure proxy for news data

✅ Resource Efficient: Lightweight with minimal CPU usage

Ideal For

Gold traders who want to avoid news volatility

Automated trading systems that need news protection

Risk-averse investors trading XAUUSD

Multi-EA setups requiring coordinated news blocking

Traders who can't monitor news calendars constantly

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform

Internet connection for news updates

Allow WebRequest for: https://nfs.faireconomy.media/

XAUUSD trading account

Why Choose This EA?

Specialized for Gold: Unlike generic news filters, optimized specifically for XAUUSD behavior Reliable: Uses established ForexFactory data with backup proxy Transparent: Clear visual feedback of exactly when trading is blocked Professional: Used by institutional and retail traders worldwide Proven Protection: Tested through multiple high-impact news events

Protect your gold trades from unexpected news shocks. Trade with confidence knowing your EA has built-in news protection!

Note: This EA is a risk management tool, not a trading strategy. It does not generate trading signals but protects existing strategies from news-related volatility. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test with a demo account first.