Laguerre Edge Simple EA

🚀 Introducing the Laguerre Edge Simple EA: Your Gold Trading Advantage!

Are you looking for a powerful, sophisticated, and safe way to trade gold? Stop guessing and start profiting with the Laguerre Edge Simple Expert Advisor (EA)!

This cutting-edge, fully automated system is expertly designed for the dynamic Gold market (XAUUSD) on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. It’s not just an EA—it's your personal, high-precision trading partner, ready to be attached to your chart on the Exness broker. If you don't have an Exness account, you can register via the link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions. Always perform backtesting and demo trading first.

Why Choose Laguerre Edge EA? 🥇

The Laguerre Edge EA combines the speed of the Laguerre RSI indicator with the directional power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to catch high-probability moves.

  • Precision Entry: It utilizes the Laguerre indicator to detect precise overbought/oversold conditions, filtered by multiple EMA trend checks to ensure you only enter trades aligned with the bigger trend.

  Smart Money Management: The EA features a Probabilistic Money Management system. This means it intelligently scales your lot size based on the strength (probability) of the trade signal, increasing your safety and potential return.

  Dynamic Risk Control: Unlike high-risk systems, the Laguerre Edge EA does not use Martingale or Grid trading techniques. It incorporates a Daily Cut Loss Percentage to protect your capital from excessive drawdown.

  Advanced Trailing Stop: Trades are protected and maximized with an ATR-based Trailing Stop. This dynamic stop-loss moves to lock in profit once a certain profit level (defined by ATR) is reached, securing your gains in volatile market conditions.

Key Parameters: Customize Your Edge

The EA comes pre-optimized for Gold (M5), but you have full control to fine-tune it to your risk tolerance:

  RiskPercentage: Defines the percentage of your equity risked per trade (set to 0 to use a fixed lot).

  • Lots: Your fixed lot size if the Risk Percentage is set to 0.

  • StartHour / EndHour: Specifies the hours during the day when the EA is allowed to trade.

  • ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Used to filter trades by volatility, ensuring the EA only trades in a sufficiently active market.

  • EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Sets the period and timeframe for the major trend EMA filter (default is D1 for a strong, long-term filter).

  DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum percentage of your starting daily balance you are willing to lose before the EA stops trading for the day (essential risk management).

  FastEMA / SlowEMA: Periods for the faster-moving average crossover filter, which confirms the intermediate trend direction.

  LaguerreGamma: The Gamma parameter for the core Laguerre RSI calculation, influencing its sensitivity.

  ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Parameters for the dynamic trailing stop-loss calculation.

  ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The multiplier that determines how much profit (in ATR distance) must be achieved before the Trailing Stop is activated.

  • DayRange: The number of Daily bars used to calculate a dynamic Take Profit target, aiming for realistic profit levels.

Take the First Step: Trade Smarter, Not Harder!

The Laguerre Edge EA is ready for action. It’s a sophisticated tool that brings professional risk and money management right to your MT4 terminal.

Don't commit to a large purchase right away! We offer an extremely affordable 1-Month Rental option so you can test its performance and see the results firsthand in a live or demo environment.

🔥 Download the Laguerre Edge Simple EA today and secure your trading future!


