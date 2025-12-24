GoldBurst Pro MT5 Entry Pane

GoldBurst Pro MT5 Entry Panel

GoldBurst Pro is a professional manual trade panel (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 built for traders who demand speed, control, and a clean execution workflow. It is not an auto-profit robot—it helps you execute your trading plan faster by placing market and pending orders directly from a compact on-chart interface.

Prepare your lot size, SL/TP (points), and layer count in advance—then execute with one click when your setup is ready. Perfect for fast markets, scalping sessions, or traders who want consistent execution without repeatedly opening order windows.

What You Get

1) One-Click Execution

  • Instant BUY / SELL based on your preset Lot, SL, TP, and Layers.

2) Multi-Entry Layer (Batch Orders)

  • Send multiple entries in one action (scaling-in / layering).

3) Pending Orders Made Easy

  • Quick price fields: Up Price and Low Price

  • Supported:

    • Buy Limit / Sell Limit

    • Buy Stop / Sell Stop

  • Smart validation: pending buttons activate only when price levels are valid according to broker stop/freeze rules.

4) Fast Close Controls

  • Close All, Close Buy, Close Sell

  • Optional safety filter: close only trades opened by this panel (Magic Number).

5) Auto SL/TP Attachment

  • If enabled, SL/TP can be automatically attached for eligible positions opened by this EA.

6) Status Box (Live Monitoring)

  • Open positions count (Buy/Sell), Pending count

  • Floating P/L and Closed P/L (Today)

7) True Hide/Show

  • Hide the full panel and keep only a compact toggle on chart.

8) Persistent Settings

  • Saves your last used settings per chart/symbol (lot, SL/TP, layers, prices, visibility).

How to Use (Quick Start)

  1. Attach the EA to any chart (MT5) and enable Algo Trading.

  2. Set Lot / SL (pt) / TP (pt) / Layer Count.

  3. Use BUY or SELL for market execution.

  4. For pending orders:

    • Fill Up Price or Low Price (or use MKT quick fill), then click the pending type.

  5. Use Close Buy / Close Sell / Close All when needed.

  6. Click RESET (Defaults) to restore default settings quickly.

Inputs (Main)

Trade / Safety

  • InpMagic – Magic number to identify trades created by this panel

  • CloseOnlyThisEA – if true, close actions affect only this EA’s Magic

  • Deviation – slippage/deviation in points

  • MaxAsyncOrders – maximum batch orders

  • InpDebug – enable debug logs

Defaults

  • DefaultLot , DefaultSL (pt) , DefaultTP (pt) , DefaultCnt (layers)

UI / Performance

  • Font, layout, position, refresh interval parameters

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account type: Netting & Hedging (Any)

  • Symbols: Any instrument supported by your broker (Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto)

Disclaimer

This is a manual execution trade panel, not an automatic trading strategy and not a profit guarantee. Trading involves risk. Please test on a demo account first and apply proper risk management.

2) Short / Clean Description (Alternative)

GoldBurst Pro MT5 Entry Panel

GoldBurst Pro is a manual trade panel EA for MetaTrader 5 focused on fast execution and structured trade management. It is not an auto-profit robot.

Features

  • One-click BUY / SELL

  • Multi-entry layering

  • Pending orders: Buy Limit / Sell Limit / Buy Stop / Sell Stop

  • Fast close: Close All / Close Buy / Close Sell

  • Optional Magic filter (safer closing)

  • Auto SL/TP attach (if enabled)

  • On-chart Status box (Open/Pending, Floating P/L, Closed Today)

  • True Hide/Show + saved settings

Compatibility

  • MT5, Netting/Hedging (Any), works on any broker symbol.

Risk Notice
Manual tool only. Trading is risky—test on demo first.


