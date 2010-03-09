Doi SLSA

Doi SLSA is a combined Expert Advisor that combines two independent trading modules in a single file: Scodur S3 and La Strins Aur v1.9 (Strategy A/B).


Both systems are built on the same concept: volume + market structure. However, they implement it using different approaches, which increases stability in different market phases and reduces dependence on a single scenario.

The Expert Advisor analyzes the market and searches for structural patterns, where the key condition is the accumulation of volume within a given range and confirmation by price movement. Trading is conducted according to pattern logic, without using "classic" indicator signals as a basis.

Some of the input parameters have neutral names—this is done to protect the algorithm and prevent direct copying of settings/logic.

For testing, use the settings from the last screenshots (or I can send you a completed setup file).
If you have any questions or need help choosing the optimal risk, please write to me.
