Gold Sniper Prime

Gold Sniper Prime

M1 High-Frequency Scalper for XAUUSD (Gold)

🚀 Turn Small Accounts into Big Growth
⚡ High-Frequency M1 Scalping
📊 Verified 1-Year Strategy

Gold Sniper Prime is a professional XAUUSD (Gold) scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.

Unlike risky grid or uncontrolled martingale systems, Gold Sniper Prime is built for consistent, structured high-frequency trading, targeting fast intraday movements in Gold.

The strategy is optimized to be small-account friendly, allowing traders to start from as little as $200.

📊 Verified 1-Year Backtest (2024–2025)

Results based on $200 starting deposit over 12 months:

  • Total Growth: +208% (Account Tripled)
  • Net Profit: $416+ on a $200 deposit
  • Total Trades: 579 (High Activity)
  • Win Rate: ~65% (Consistent Scalping Accuracy)
  • Data Quality: 100% Real Ticks (No Simulations)

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.

⚙️ Strategy Logic

  • Trades on M1 timeframe to capture rapid Gold price bursts
  • Trend-filtered using the 200 EMA to avoid counter-trend entries
  • Designed for high-frequency, short-duration trades
  • Optimized for Gold’s volatility and liquidity

🚀 Key Features

  • Interactive Dashboard
    Clickable ON/OFF button directly on the chart to instantly stop trading during news or high volatility.

  • M1 Scalping Engine
    Executes fast trades to capture short-term momentum and quick profit opportunities.

  • Trend Protection
    Trades only in the direction of the 200 EMA to reduce risky counter-trend positions.

  • Built-in Safety System
    Every trade includes a hidden Stop Loss and Trailing Stop to protect capital and lock profits.

👤 Who Should Use This EA?

  • ✔ Traders focused on XAUUSD (Gold)
  • ✔ Traders who like high-frequency scalping
  • ✔ Small-account traders starting from $200+
  • ✔ Users who can monitor Gold volatility

Not recommended for:
• Traders who dislike frequent trades
• Extremely low leverage accounts
• Users expecting zero drawdown

🔧 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)
  • Minimum Deposit: $200
  • Lot Size: 0.01 (for $200) | 0.05 (for $1000)
  • Account Type: Standard / ECN / Raw Spread

Tip: Use the Rent option to test performance on a demo account before live trading.

🛠 How to Install

  1. Open the XAUUSD chart
  2. Set timeframe to M1
  3. Attach Gold Sniper Prime to the chart
  4. Click the dashboard button to set TRADING: ON

⚠️ Important Risk Warning

Trading Gold on the M1 timeframe involves high market volatility.

Although this EA includes protective Stop Loss and Trailing Stop mechanisms, drawdowns are part of scalping strategies.

This EA is designed for active traders who understand short-term trading risks.

Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

📞 Support & Developer

Developed by Mohd Feroze (Ferozemd)
Professional Trading Solutions

✔ Personal support provided via MQL5 messages
✔ Typical response time: 1–2 hours

Check my MQL5 profile for more Expert Advisors and trading tools.

推荐产品
Fast Gold Scalper pro
Marc Henning Hruschka
专家
Fast Gold Scalper Pro — 精准剥头皮利器，掌控黄金波动 Fast Gold Scalper Pro 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 和其他高波动品种设计的下一代剥头皮智能交易系统（EA）。 它能够检测市场中爆发性的蜡烛波动，并立即以智能挂单方式进行反应，捕捉快速的反转或突破行情——非常适合节奏飞快的黄金市场。 凭借 速度、安全与适应性 的完美结合，Fast Gold Scalper Pro 在新闻行情、交易时段开启及高波动时期表现出色。 ️ 核心交易逻辑 智能蜡烛检测引擎 实时识别强劲的动量蜡烛，过滤掉低波动或弱势行情。 自动挂单系统 在关键动能区域附近自动下达 BUY STOP 或 SELL STOP 挂单，随时准备捕捉价格的快速延伸或回调。 动态订单管理 挂单会自动追随价格变化，根据波动性自动调整，并在未触发时于设定时间后自动取消。 高级移动止盈控制 内置灵活的追踪止盈系统，精准跟随趋势，自动保护盈利。 内置风险与点差检测 即使在剧烈波动中，也能确保安全下单与稳定执行。 主要功能 功能 描述 快速蜡烛检测 通过
Breakout bot
Giedrius Seirys
专家
Breakout Bot is an automated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically integrated with Bybit exchange for trading the GBPUSD+ currency pair. This bot effectively identifies market breakouts and executes trades based on predefined strategies, allowing efficient exploitation of market fluctuations. Key features: Automatic breakout detection and trade execution; Dynamic stop-loss and trailing stop management; Convenient and flexible risk management settings; Easy installati
Stable Ex MT5
Vitalii Zakharuk
专家
Introduced expert system Stable Ex MT5 works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of five orders - that is, a maximum of five orders can be placed in one direction, after which the total position of the series must be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes a
Good Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.5 (2)
专家
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
Boom 500 Players
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Boom 500 Players - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Boom 500 Players is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for trading the Boom 500 Index synthetic pair on the Deriv platform. This automated system has been designed with a high-frequency trading strategy that capitalizes on the unique characteristics of synthetic volatility indices. Backtesting Results Extensive backtesting conducted from January 2024 to November 2025 demonstrates exceptional performance: Total Return: $691.40 (+6
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
专家
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
BOT Simles ea
Goyani Parth Ghanshyambhai
专家
BOT SMILES EA   IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE . BOT SMILES EA  is an aggressive  multi-cycle  scalper designed for  EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is  independent.  it uses a sequence of orders and has its own  TP  and  SL . It uses a  martingale  system. This EA is using  strong recurrences  of the past to take position and achieve a  high success rate . MODELLING :-  1 minute OHLC INPUTS:-  Buy default...........    Check Drawdown Then BUY..
FREE
Quantitative Athena Scalping
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
4.83 (6)
专家
Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS) Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) 是一款专注于超短线剥头皮的智能交易系统。 它在一天中开启多个挂单，当达到 Take Profit 后，会重新靠近价格布单以快速捕捉新的利润机会。 注意： QAS 不使用止损。请严格遵循安装与风险管理说明。 QAS 是 Quantitative Trading System 系列的入门产品，用于展示我们的剥头皮逻辑，在此基础上您可升级至 Quantitative Trailing Scalper （高级版）或 Quantitative Apex Prop Firm （适用于 Prop Firm 的更稳健版本）。 主要特点： 执行速度快，抓取短线利润。 针对 XAUUSD   1M  优化，流动性强且波动大。 智能资金管理（固定或动态手数）。 严格风险控制与简洁逻辑。 建议设置： 最低资金： 1,000 美元 推荐杠杆： 1:500 账户类型： ECN 默认参数 不建议直接使用 。 请访问博客获取优化的 .set 文件与完整说明： https://ww
FREE
RichRush EA
Dirar Alzoubi
专家
NOW FREE!! Introducing RichRush EA, This expert advisor, armed with cutting-edge trading strategies, can assist on your path to navigating the forex market. Optimized specifically for EURUSD, RichRush EA operates on moving averages, and calculated lot sizes to manage risks. The EA interprets market movements, adjusts to volatility, and aims to identify entry points. As part of our commitment to providing top-tier trading tools, we invite you to explore our range of premium products designed to
FREE
Strike Zone EA MT5
Matteo Schizzerotto
专家
Strike Zone 是一款基于 OHLC 烛台图表模式的 EA 交易，所有回测均基于 10 年的 EA 活动。 回测使用固定参数：1 对、10,000 美元资本和 0.1 手入市量。 经过几天的测试，该 EA 交易在以下货币对和时间范围内被证明是有利可图的： 澳元CAD H4 NAS100 新西兰元 H1 美元兑加元 H1 回测并不能保证未来的利润，任何使用此工具的行为均由使用者承担全部责任。在将以下 EA 放入真实账户之前，必须在模拟账户上进行测试。 ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
FREE
Arrow Strategy Builder
Konstantin Chechnev
专家
Arrow Strategy Builder —— 一个智能交易顾问 (EA)，它会记住用户在图表上放置的向上/向下箭头，并在条件再次出现时生成交易信号。适合初学者和有经验的交易者，提供直观的界面和功能，可在任何金融工具上进行自动化交易。 Metatraider5 的多币种交易顾问的完整版本在这里。 主要特点 简单的策略创建： 通过在图表上放置箭头（买入/卖出）来构建交易策略，以标记入场点。 基于指标的信号： 使用四个流行的指标 —— RSI、CCI、DeMarker 和 WPR —— 根据用户设定的模式记录并重复交易信号。 多语言支持： EA 界面会根据终端语言（英语、俄语、德语、日语、中文）进行适配，方便全球用户使用。 灵活的信号匹配： 当当前市场条件与已记录的信号达到指定的最小相似百分比时，自动开仓。 EA 的工作原理 设置信号： 点击控制面板上的 [设置信号] 按钮，然后在图表上放置箭头（向上为买入，向下为卖出）。 记录信号： 点击 [Record signal]，EA 会保存所选指标（RSI、CCI、DeMarker、WPR）在最近三个柱上的数值。 交易与优化： 在实时或策
FREE
RangeMaster FX MT5
Chen Jia Qi
专家
EA简介 我们倾力打造的这款EA，曾是内部专用的稳定策略工具。它专注于捕捉时区特定的市场规律，以高频次订单和稳健的胜率脱颖而出，适合小资金的灵活交易者。无论从回测还是实盘角度，它均展现出卓越的稳定性，特别适合希望在外汇市场逐步积累收益的用户。我们用真实信号说话。 实时信号 真实表现无任何人为控制干预 IC Markets的RAW账户  高 等风险 ：   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2263555 IC Markets的RAW账户   低等风险  ：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2265629 Instructions for Use   ： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759784 适用账户与平台 请注意 ，为确保EA的策略特点得到充分发挥，建议在ECN或RAW账户，  零点账户等 低点差高流动性 环境中使用。若回测效果不理想可能是账户类型不符合，建议使用低点差经纪商。 目前我们信号的平台账号：IC Markets的RAW账户 目前为早鸟价格。目标价格为2000美元
AlphaFlow EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
3.58 (12)
专家
Alpha Flow EA：将您的交易提升到新高度 介绍 Alpha Flow EA —— 一款先进的交易顾问，通过战略精准性、适应性和深度市场分析，彻底改变您的交易体验。 Alpha Flow EA 基于专有交易算法和深度市场洞察，能够在各种交易环境中表现出色，帮助您始终保持领先市场趋势的优势。 Alpha Flow EA 的独特之处 先进的市场分析 Alpha Flow EA 采用多层次的分析方法，将传统的技术分析与现代的量化策略相结合。它的高级模式识别算法能够发现新兴趋势，提供具有战略意义和时效性的交易机会。 多样化的交易策略 此顾问具备多种预设策略，能够自动适应当前的市场状况。与依赖固定规则的系统不同， Alpha Flow EA 动态选择最佳策略，在不同的市场情景中提升表现。 超高速交易执行 借助高频交易 (HFT) 技术， Alpha Flow EA 以惊人的速度执行交易。这不仅能将滑点降至最低，还能高效捕捉价格波动，在波动性较大的市场中提供战术优势。 多时间框架市场分析 Alpha Flow EA 同时分析多个时间框架，提供市场行为的全面视角。这种多维度的方法减少了错误信
Trading Camp MT5
Goh Kato
专家
Mean reversion EA with AUD,CAD,NZD Trading Camp MT5 Trading Camp is an EA that focuses on three currencies (AUD, CAD, and NZD) with strong mean reversion tendencies and performs a contrarian strategy. Although a grid is used as the trading technique, it is designed with a security feature with straddling of the trade, making it difficult to get stopped out. Various filters are also available to carefully select entries (therefore, the entry frequency is not high). In addition, various input para
Aureus Quantum Surge MT5
Ren Cheng Yao
专家
释放Aureus Quantum Surge-H1的黄金自动交易潜力 特别优惠：现价$799（限时优惠）！下一个价格：899美元 真实账户信号地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+Profile+Seller Aureus Quantum Surge-H1是一款尖端的专家顾问（EA），专为在H1时间框架内交易XAUUSD（黄金）而设计。它结合了多种技术指标和稳健的风险管理策略，在动荡的黄金市场中提供了持续的表现。 关于EA： Aureus Quantum Surge-H1在2003年至2018年期间进行了严格的开发和优化，使用了4-6个优化阶段的渐进式正向优化方法。该方法确保了出色的鲁棒性，避免了过度优化，并使其在真实交易环境中高度可靠。此外，自2020年之前以来，EA一直在实时使用，您可以信任它的性能，而不必担心“线性”回溯测试结果或伪造数据。 主要特点 高级多指标策略 使用Ichimoku云图MACD ATR、布林带和LWMA的复杂组合确定了高概率的交易机会。 基于价格行为
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 2 DM
Shao Shu Yi
专家
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 2 DM  (Dual Moving) MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used
Night Scalper EU
Dua Yong Rew
5 (1)
专家
Night Scalper is a professionally coded night scalper that trades during the quiet session one hour before and after rollover timing. It is designed to trade EURUSD ( M5 timeframe ), though it is not limited to this currency pair. It does not use dangerous strategies, such as grid or martingale strategies, so it is a safe Expert Advisor. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well with this EA, please visit my
Bot Pulse GOLD UP
Adrian Lara Carrasco
专家
用终极XAUUSD机器人革新您的黄金交易 如果您正在寻找一个强大、智能且完全自动化的黄金 (XAUUSD) 交易解决方案，那么您的搜索到此结束。我们的黄金交易机器人通过利用智能和自适应策略来最大化您的利润，该策略经过多年真实市场数据和回测优化。凭借卓越的历史表现和强大的风险管理能力，这款机器人是您交易金融市场上最流动和最受欢迎资产的理想伙伴。 Darwinex Zero 20%折扣代码: DWZ2328770MGM_20 为什么交易黄金 (XAUUSD)？ 黄金是金融市场上最受欢迎和交易最活跃的资产之一。由于其高波动性和强劲趋势，XAUUSD 为那些理解其价格波动的交易者提供了丰富的交易机会。作为避险资产，黄金在经济不确定时期吸引投资者，导致大幅价格波动，而这些波动可以被利用来盈利。我们的 黄金交易机器人 正是如此——分析趋势，适应市场条件，并执行精准交易，让您在黄金交易中占据优势。 先进的交易策略，最大化盈利 本款黄金交易机器人采用智能策略，结合多个止盈 (TP) 级别、 部分平仓技术 和 移动止损机制 ，在优化收益的同时将风险降到最低。运作方式如下： 多级止盈系统： 机器人不会
Bitcoin Cross Hedge
Connor Michael Woodson
专家
Bitcoin Cross Hedge 在 BTCUSD 上建立头寸，同时在 EURUSD 和 GBPUSD 上建立相反头寸，并同时管理它们。 当前价格将上涨。限时价格 80 USD. 不使用网格或马丁策略，并在同一张图表上交易 2 个货币对。 部分对冲头寸可以减少亏损，因为货币的两面都被覆盖. 部分对冲头寸可以减少亏损，因为货币的两面都被覆盖. 推荐 图表: BTCUSD 单图表设置 时间周期: H1 输入参数 交叉货币对选择 - 选择黄金交叉货币对 手数计算方法 - 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 - 固定手数大小 自动手数 - 每此金额账户货币分配 0.01 手 最大点差 - 指定最大点差（点） 自动 GMT 检测 - 自动计算您经纪商的 GMT 偏移 魔术号码 - 每个订单的魔术号码 备注 - 订单备注
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
专家
隆重推出 SchermanActionPro：Automatictrading 的全新自动交易机器人 特色功能：  • 可配置指标：根据Ivan 的建议调整平均值和蜡烛数量。  • 运营灵活性：在采购和销售之间进行选择。  • 获利了结：基于ATR 或相反信号的固定期权。  • 损失停止：可根据ATR 或相反信号配置固定。  • 手数类型：固定手数选择、以账户百分比表示的固定风险或固定金额。  • 最大批量保护：可配置。  • 点值和滑点大小：完全可调。  • 滤波器和输出：根据ATR 和扩展级别激活输入和输出滤波器。  • 获利了结和部分损失平仓：可按级别配置。  • 追踪止损和盈亏平衡：可配置距离、百分比和滑点。  • 按蜡烛数量输出：可配置。  • 工作时间：设置每周、每日和周五的特殊时间表。  • 移动通知：激活损失、余额和流动性警报。 使用建议：  • 指数：SP500  • 截止日期：D1（每日）  • 最低存款：1000 美元  • 账户类型：低点差 完全灵活性：由于其高度可配置性，您可以在其他市场尝试 SchermanActionPro。我们建议在使用真实账户进行交易
Vidya pearson flow robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
专家
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
Echelon EA
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
专家
Echelon EA – Chart Your Unique Trading Constellation Like the celestial guides that lead explorers through the vast universe, Echelon EA empowers you to create and optimize your very own trading strategies. This versatile system combines advanced grid and martingale techniques with cutting‐edge indicators, offering you an endless palette for designing a strategy that is truly your own. Craft Your Personal Strategy: Infinite Possibilities – Customize every parameter to build a trading system t
FREE
Last Viking
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
专家
Put Last Viking to work now, this amazing EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR/CHF market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely and get constant profit monthly. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100 and it works perfectly, I tried with $ 50 but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the lots according to your capital, for example $ 100
TradeForge TitanMind AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
专家
**TitanMind AI – 为精英交易者打造的精准利器** TitanMind AI 是一款高性能 EA，融合 AI 与机器学习技术，专为追求稳定盈利的交易者设计。系统结合实时决策、自适应智能及深度历史学习，实现可扩展、持续收益。 AI 核心驱动。历史数据训练。利润驱动执行。 在 **M5** 时段表现尤为突出——快速识别信号、精准执行交易。 ️ **核心功能：** - AI + ML 引擎：实时读取市场结构、趋势强度及波动区域   - 通用对：适用于任何货币对   - M5 快速交易优化   - 自适应风险管理：自动调整手数、止损、止盈、跟踪止损   - 新闻过滤：智能避开高风险事件   - 专业逻辑设计：无网格、无马丁，不赌博式交易   **推荐使用配置：** - 最低资金：$1,000–10,000   - 时间周期：M5   - 交易品种：任意主/辅货币对   - 账户类型：ECN 或 Raw Spread   - 杠杆比例：1:100 以上 **交付内容：** - TitanMindAI.ex5 文件   - 设置及优化指南   -
Gold Pulse MT5
Sangeeta Pal Lodh
专家
Introducing "Gold Pulse MT5" – Your Trusted Partner for Profitable XAU/USD Trend Trading! Are you seeking a reliable solution tailored specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair? Look no further than Gold Pulse – the epitome of stability, transparency, and proven performance in the world of automated trading. Gold Pulse is meticulously crafted to excel in capturing the nuances of the XAU/USD market, offering traders a straightforward yet powerful tool for navigating the dynamics of this popular c
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
2.5 (2)
专家
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
BoomCrashDeriv
Mohammed Imran Jani
专家
Boom and Crash indices from Deriv are synthetic indices designed to mirror the dynamics of rising and falling real-world financial markets. They specifically simulate the behavior of a market that's either booming or crashing. For traders looking to capitalize on these indices, one of the most effective strategies involves focusing on higher time frames. This is because Boom spikes and Crash drops tend to easily break through support and resistance levels on lower time frames. By placing your e
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
专家
Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades. It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry. It exits trades when the Heike
PipTick Pairs Cross MT5
Michal Jurnik
指标
The   Pairs Cross indicator   is a unique tool for negatively correlated trading instruments, such as EURUSD and USDCHF currency pairs. It is based on a concept called pairs trading (or spread trading). Our indicator compares the strength of two currency pairs that are inversely correlated and quickly tells you when it’s time to buy the first pair and short a second pair, and vice versa. This is a straightforward approach to trading currency pairs that works very well. How to you use the Pairs
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 5 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/US
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
专家
真實監控。誠實測試。零炒作。 LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES 在進入技術細節之前，有兩件事你必須知道： PipsHunter 由真實資金的監控信號所確認。該 EA 已在真實賬戶（Pepperstone）上持續運行數個月，所有監控完全公開。沒有模擬、沒有隱藏賬戶、沒有「完美回測」——真實交易結果證明了它的實際表現。 回測結果 100% 誠實。沒有曲線擬合、沒有歷史操縱、沒有不切實際的建模。你在策略測試器中看到的，正是 EA 在真實市場中的實際行為。沒有魔法、沒有灑金粉式的技巧——只有經過時間驗證的策略，能在實盤與測試中同樣穩定地運作。因此，PipsHunter 是 MQL5 市場上最透明、最誠實的智能交易系統之一，基於一個核心原則打造：構建安全、穩定、真實的交易系統，不做任何人工“增強”。 這個機器人不僅安全——而是超級安全，得益於嚴格的止損保護，以及完全不使用馬丁格爾或加倉平均。 使用說明 — 如何使用 核心策略：日內剝頭皮 + 搖擺反轉邏輯 PipsHunter 在同一引擎中結合兩種專業交易方法： DayTrading 邏輯——捕捉日內波動 , S
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
专家
AxonShift — 具有自适应执行逻辑的算法交易系统 AxonShift 是一款专为 XAUUSD 在 H1 时间周期上开发和优化的自动化交易算法。该系统采用模块化结构，通过分析短期价格动态与中期趋势脉冲的结合来理解市场行为。它避免了对市场噪音的过度反应，不依赖高频操作，而是聚焦于在特定结构条件触发下的可控交易周期。 每一笔交易都基于预设的场景逻辑进行触发，依赖于内部筛选器、价格阈值与波动性上下文。AxonShift 不使用马丁策略、网格系统或仓位加倍方法，从而确保在不同市场条件下执行行为的可预期性和一致性。 该系统在每笔交易中都采用固定的止损（Stop Loss）与止盈（Take Profit）水平，从而维持明确的风险管理框架。此结构使其能够适用于支持市场执行的经纪商，并允许在明确定义的资本模型下部署。AxonShift 的执行机制稳定且不依赖外部指标或随机行为。 系统不依赖新闻事件、外部数据源或概率预测。其核心方法建立在黄金市场特有的行为模式上，包括局部波动区域、方向性微型突破以及短周期内的价格响应。开发过程中特别考虑了 XAUUSD 的非对称波动性与日内流动性节奏。 实盘信号
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
专家
大家好，我先自我介绍一下： 我是 Quantum StarMan，   Quantum EA 家族中最令人振奋、最年轻的成员。 我是一款全自动多币种EA，能够处理多达5种动态货币对： 澳元/美元、欧元/澳元、欧元/美元、英镑/美元和美元/加元 。凭借极致的精准度和坚定的责任感，我将带领您的交易体验更上一层楼。 关键在于：我不依赖马丁格尔策略。相反，我采用专为实现最佳性能而设计的复杂网格系统。为了让您安心，我甚至提供选项，当账户总亏损达到预设限额时，您可以平仓所有交易。 但这还不是全部——我可不是说说而已！我已经开通了直播信号，所以你可以现场观看我直播： IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions  量子星人频道：       点击这里 每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为1999美元 最棒的是？我超级好用。你只需要把我绑定到一个图表（欧元/美元），我就能帮你
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
专家
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
作者的更多信息
Ghost Trader Pro
Mohd Feroze
实用工具
Ghost Trader Pro Professional Stealth Trade Management Utility for MT5 Hide your Stop Loss & Take Profit from the broker Advanced manual trade control Built for precision scalpers & professional traders Ghost Trader Pro is an advanced trade management utility designed for professional manual traders who want full control, speed, and privacy. This tool creates a stealth execution layer between your strategy and the market, ensuring your Stop Loss and Take Profit remain invisible to the b
Cable Trinity Pro
Mohd Feroze
专家
Cable Trinity Pro Smart GBPUSD London Scalper | Trades Only When Probability Is High Tired of fake Monday moves? Frustrated by random Friday volatility? Cable Trinity Pro is a professional GBPUSD (Cable) scalping Expert Advisor designed to trade only when the market statistically performs best — during institutional London-session momentum. Instead of trading every day and exposing your account to unnecessary noise, Cable Trinity Pro uses a Smart Calendar Logic to trade only on high-probabil
TrendFuze Pro
Mohd Feroze
指标
TrendFuze Pro Precision Manual Trading Dashboard for Clear, Confident Decisions Stop guessing the trend Stop reacting to conflicting indicators Trade with clarity, structure, and confirmation Not sure yet? Use the 1-Month Rent option to test TrendFuze Pro before purchasing the unlimited license. What Is TrendFuze Pro? TrendFuze Pro is a premium manual trading dashboard designed for traders who demand precision, confirmation, and clarity in real time. Most traders lose money because
筛选:
无评论
回复评论