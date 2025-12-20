USDCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor

Hello and welcome to the Market structure forecaster (MSF), but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping.

My name is Lawrence and i am a certified software engineer (BS. software engineering), i have trading (algo trading) experience spanning over 6 years and with that said, lets cut to the chase.

The MSF has turned out to be a very successful project as it has been crafted to realistic achieve excellent trend forecasting abilities.

The tool has been engineered to help traders forecast upcoming trends and not just that but also to help traders get out of positions as it tells them the upcoming market structure.

This tool is not to be used as a signal to immediately execute trades, but must be used as a guide to setup you positions (entries) based on the forecasted upcoming trend (80% + accurate)  as the tool has been designed to have excellent ability to forecast what is going to happen, and therefore you can also utilize it by preparing your position exits (position closing) to prevent getting stopped out or losing your running profits.

Setup.

Add the tool to the chart and that's it.


Note: avoid the forecast if there is no date and time but only the forecasted signal, because you might not know when the forecast was generated therefore you might enter or exit when its almost or tool let.

when the forecast does not show the date and time, it means you have added the tool to the chart after the signal has already been generate, therefore just wait for future forecasts. Enable the email, or mt5 notification , or telegram notification so that you are informed when the forecast happens.

#MarketStructure
#MarketStructureTrading
#TrendPredictor
#TrendForecast
#TrendForecasting
#TrendDirection
#TrendAnalysis
#PriceAction
#SmartMoneyConcepts
#SMCTrading
#StructureBreak
#BreakOfStructure
#BOS
#CHoCH
#SupportAndResistance
#SupplyAndDemand


推荐产品
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
实用工具
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Prop Firm Protector EZ MT5
Rando Pajuste
实用工具
Short Description: Prop Firm Protector EZ MT5 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. The EA features a Super Easy setup, is simple to use, and works with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: Prop Firm Protector EZ MT5 is an Draw
Stopp Loss Manager
Gerhard Oehler
实用工具
The Stop Loss Manger - SL Mange With the Stop Loss Manager you can finally sleep peacefully while it effectively manages your risk in stock market trading. Simply set your individual stop loss limits and let the manager trade for you. Never worry about losses again - the Stop Loss Manager takes care of it for you! Get the ultimate support for your trading now and maximize your profits with ease. Join the community of successful traders who swear by Stop Loss Manager today. Function overview: 1.
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
实用工具
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
实用工具
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
实用工具
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
EURAUD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
实用工具
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
EURCNH market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
Quantum Market Scanner V333
George Fayek Francis Abdelmalak
实用工具
Quantum Market Scanner v4.0 - Advanced Multi-Symbol Signal Scanner Overview: Quantum Market Scanner v4.0 is a sophisticated multi-market scanning indicator that continuously monitors multiple financial instruments to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Using a unique progressive confirmation system, it tracks signals from initial detection through to prime entry conditions, helping traders make informed decisions with enhanced confidence. Core Features: Progressive Status Syste
Renko Chart for MT5
Trinh Dat
5 (2)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor is used to create Renko chart, realtime updates, easy for technical analysis. Backtest your strategy with all indicators with Renko chart in MetaTrader 5. Parameters Box Size : input the number of box size. Show Wicks : if true , draw a candle with high/low. History Start: input the date to creat first candle. Maximum Bars: limit number of bars on renko chart How to use Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart (timeframe M1), for which you want to create a renko. Input box size a
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
实用工具
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Lock Bot
Artem Alekseev
实用工具
This utility is designed to automatically maintain a "locking" position and reopen it when necessary, which is suitable for position maintenance and protection strategies. A simple utility (hereinafter referred to as the bot) that implements a locking strategy with an infinitely reloadable locking trade. How the bot works: - When launched, select a buy or sell order with a specified TP - Set the SL parameter for the locking trade - The bot monitors the distance between the opening price of the f
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
专家
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
RetraceX Scalper MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
专家
Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
指标
指标技术说明 – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile 是为 MetaTrader 5 开发的一款指标，用于在指定的 K 线区间内对成交量流进行详细分析。它能够在不同的价格水平上对正向成交量（与上涨相关）和负向成交量（与下跌相关）的不平衡进行结构化和可视化展示。最终，用户可以清晰地识别图表中成交最为集中的区域，以及真实的市场不平衡形成的位置。 以下是该指标的主要技术特征与参数说明。 核心概念 指标会识别 价格水平 ，并将其分类为正向成交量、负向成交量，以及净 Delta（正负成交量的差值）。 每个价格水平会在图表中以 水平条形 显示，帮助用户直观观察市场活跃区和不平衡区域。 用户可自由控制 分析的 K 线数量 、 价格精度（小数位数） 、 显示的最大水平数量 以及 可视化样式 。 主要功能 价格水平映射 ：根据设定的精度对价格进行四舍五入，并累计对应 K 线的成交量。 净 Delta 计算 ：显示正负成交量的差值，提供每个价格区间的客观数值。 最强 Delta 水平突出显示 ：自动识别 Delta 绝对值最大的价格水平，并用特殊颜色标
GBPUSD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Half Trend Scanner
Jalitha K Johny
实用工具
A HalfTrend scanner for MT5 (MetaTrader 5) is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify trend reversals and trade opportunities in the market. The HalfTrend indicator itself is based on price movements and a specific algorithm that identifies changes in market direction. Here’s a detailed description of an MT5 HalfTrend scanner: Overview The MT5 HalfTrend scanner is an advanced tool that scans multiple currency pairs or financial instruments for potential trend reversal signals
BTC Asia Europe Sessions
Angel Torres
专家
Important note: before running the EA, you must load the .set file with the optimized configuration. The default EA parameters use a wider Stop Loss; if you do not use the .set file, you must edit the SL parameter and set it to 1.5. This is critical for proper risk management. The .set file will be available in the Discussion area or in the comments section of this MQL5 page. BTC Asia Europe Sessions is an Expert Advisor for BTCUSD on H1, designed to capture volatility between the Asian and Eur
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
实用工具
这是一个可视化的交易面板，可帮助您轻松进行交易管理，避免人为错误并增强交易活动。它结合了易于使用的视觉界面以及完善的风险和位置管理方法。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用 从图表轻松交易 精确的风险管理交易，无忧 保本是重中之重 让利润不受您的关注 尽快享受无风险交易 所有已开通交易的自动追踪止损 交易开始后立即设置初始止损 进行交易后，EA将执行以下任务： 初始止损/获利被自动放置 它会尽快锁定自由行（可选） 它将止损首次移动到盈亏平衡点（可选） 它使用您所需的方法跟踪止损，直到止损为止 其他很酷的功能是： 出色的终端活动报告 单一但功能强大的尾随止损方法 干净的图表界面 没有输入参数 我进行交易后会怎样？ 这是您进行交易后EA的操作： 它放置初始止损并获利订单。 尽快搭便车并确保保本。默认情况下，这是通过在达到盈亏平衡点时关闭50％的交易来完成的，默认情况下为5点。这意味着，如果您日后被淘汰，您将一无所获（可选）。 盈亏平衡后，跟踪止损开始运行。 它跟踪止损，直到止损为止，让利润运行。 尾随止损如何运作？ 追踪止损表示为所管
Kintal
Dian Mayang Sari
2 (1)
专家
LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH PRICE: The current 270 price is discounted! Final price will rise up to 355 . 介绍 Kintal   – 高级风险控制EA  Solar Crest是一款为智能风险管理者和自营交易者量身定制的强大专家顾问。它在 XAUUSD 上完全自动运行，以 M15 作为基础图表。只需将EA加载到 一个图表上 ，让精准的逻辑处理一切。 “配备追踪止损逻辑和严格的回撤控制——Solar Crest旨在生存和增长。” 主要特性 工作基础： 它基于发现图表的正确长期和短期趋势，并根据我为入场创造的最惊人的指标找到入场点。 仅需一个图表： 附加到XAUUSD，EA内部处理所有逻辑。 符号列表： 与 XAUUSD 一起使用——EA针对这些货币对进行了优化。 手数管理模式： 选择固定手数或基于止损的风险手数，使用账户余额。 战略性回撤止损： 当回撤超过您配置的限制（例如70%）时，自动平仓并停止交易。 追踪止损模式： 选择固定点基的追踪或基于ATR的动态追踪。 推荐设置 附加到： XAU
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
专家
Matrix Arrow EA MT5   是一款独特的智能交易系统，可以通过图表上的交易面板手动或 100% 自动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator 的 MT5   信号。   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是：平均定向运动指数 (ADX) ， 商品渠道指数 (CCI) ， 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 ， 移动平均线 ， 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) ， 相对活力指数 (RVI) ， 相对强弱指数 (RSI) ， 抛物线SAR ， 随机振荡器 ， 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 。 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一个蜡烛/柱线的开盘时表示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。使用   Matrix Arrow EA MT5 ，您可以直接从图表上的交易面板手动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   信号，或使用 100% 算法交易选项   100% 自动交
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
实用工具
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — 多功能智能交易助手 集成超过 66 项专业功能的智能交易面板，帮助您更高效、更安全、更精确地进行交易。 这款多功能交易助手集成了 风险管理、自动下单、仓位控制、市场分析 等核心功能， 让交易者能够更轻松地管理订单、减少失误，并提升整体交易效率。无论是新手还是专业交易员， 都能通过它显著提升操作体验。 为什么选择这款交易助手 一键下单与智能管理，提高交易执行速度 自动 计算仓位大小与风险比例 ，精准控制资金 支持 智能订单系统： 网格、OCO、隐藏止盈止损、虚拟挂单 强大的 仓位管理功能： 部分平仓、保本、移动止损、自动平仓 内置 市场分析模块： 供需区、波动率、货币强弱、交易时段 支持多品种管理与详细 交易统计分析 重要事件 推送与 Telegram 通知 主要功能（66+） 风险管理模块： 自动计算最佳仓位 交易管理模块： 止盈止损、保本、11 种移动止损模式、部分平仓 智能订单系统： 网格策略、OCO、隐藏挂单、虚拟止损 市场分析工具： 供需区、波动率、货币强弱、会话时段显示 绩效与监控： 盈亏、回撤、胜率、资金管理、过
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
ARC Automatic Position Size Calculator
Vitor Martins De Sousa
2.5 (2)
实用工具
MANAGING YOUR FOREX TRADING LIKE A PROFESSIONAL WITH   POSITION SIZE   CALCULATOR Position Size Calculator – an MT5 indicator, is a user-friendly tool that allows you to determine your required forex trading size for each trade based on how much you want to risk and available capital in your forex trading account. Load the calculator onto your chart and simply draglines to show your stop loss and take profit level. The calculator will automatically calculate the trade size instantly. This indica
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
该产品的买家也购买
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
实用工具
Live Forex Signals 专为现场信号交易而设计   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 和  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 参数 如果您已订阅网站，则用户名和密码live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com ，然后您应该使用您的凭据填写这些参数;如果没有订阅，则将字段留空; 评论对正在开启的交易的评论 风险风险作为交易存款的百分比，如果风险=0，则使用价值地段 固定交易量 使用获利使用从网站获利 UseStopLoss从网站使用止损 FrequencySignalUpdateInMinute顾问访问网站的频率 交易的最大点差交易的最大允许点差，如果点差较高，则设置的挂单被取消 使用追踪止损 TrailingStop跟踪止损的值以点为单位 为了使实时外汇信号正常工作，您需要放置网站地址 https://live-forex
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
实用工具
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
实用工具
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
实用工具
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
实用工具
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
实用工具
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
实用工具
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
实用工具
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
实用工具
Autogrids Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. ️ Key Features Dual Strategy Mode: Quantitative or Manual Grid: Choose between the Quantitative Mode, which automatically generates grids based on the statistical distribution of d
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
实用工具
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
实用工具
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
实用工具
世界上没有本软件的同等产品，它代表一个覆盖交易信号的通用交易 "控制台"，自动入场，设置止损和止盈，还有在单一窗口里同时进行多交易尾随终止。EA 的 "三次点击" 直观控制，确保在不同计算机上全方位使用所有功能，包括平板电脑。 与附加的信号指标交互来标记图标，给出实际市场的全貌，EA 令您做出正确的选择，以及在大多数情况下成为胜者一方。内置资金管理算法, 还有自动计算手数, 虚拟订单交易, 以及一些其它从崩溃账户里挽救交易者的 "诀窍"。它不是一个 "黑盒子"。而是一个深思熟虑的交易员的不可或缺的助理, 至少要尝试一次它的动作。 注，在面板上形成的 EA 不能在策略测试员中测试。可以在您的模拟账户里以实时模式检查它, 您可以下载本 EA 的免费版 - 混沌交易 EA 演示 。 EA 表现为一个面板，带有内置功能的交易机器人的，自动基于交易者可直观检查的交易信号入场，完全按照比尔·威廉姆斯的策略“混沌交易：第二版”和“新贸易维度”。在单独的窗口里，EA 识别价格走势的导向，用于指定品种和时间帧的全自动交易模式，也可以多品种并发。 它同时分析 MetaTrader 5“市场观察”窗口中显示
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
实用工具
该工具允许绘制不同类型的图表。 秒图从1秒到86400秒 从1滴答开始的滴答图 成交量图 三角洲图 仁科图 范围图 用于体积分析的内置指标。 该工具的演示版 https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond 每日市场概况和所选时间框架的市场概况。 集群搜索。 不平衡。 VWAP。 动态POC、VAH、VAL 价格窗口简介 具有不同表现形式的垂直体积。 δ，有不同的可视化选项。 当前的和高的时间框架极 地下室指标烛台显示 也可以从图表中进行交易。 注意：该工具是为具有真实（交换）量的市场设计的。 它不适合外汇市场。它在VPS上不起作用。它在策略测试器中不起作用。 为了控制该图表，我们使用了 鼠标左键 - 移动图表，在设置中选择不同的模式，调用位于屏幕左下角带螺丝刀的钥匙图标下的主设置窗口。 鼠标右键 - 用于输入位于屏幕左上角图标下的图形结构的设置，以及绘制垂直、水平、趋势线和矩形的单独设置。 在图表区域旋转鼠标滚轮--左右移动图表，按住Ctrl键--上下移动图表，在价格比例区域--按价格比例，在时间轴区域--按时间比例。 H键--在
Fly With Gold Trend Filter Dashboard
Daniele Bonann
实用工具
Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5 Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time. This product is an analysis and decision-support tool . It does not generate trading signals , does not open trades , and does not guarantee profits . What the Indicator Does Analyzes market conditions and classi
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
作者的更多信息
Supply and demand detector
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Supply & Demand Zone Detector Professional Zone-Based Trading Detector  The Supply & Demand Zone Detector is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key supply and demand zones on your charts. Based on institutional trading concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal areas where price is likely to react. Key Features: Automatic Zone Detection : Sophisticated algorithm scans price action to identify significant supply and demand zo
Trend foreseer
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
指标
Trend Foreseer : Non-Repainting Trend Prediction System Stop Trading Hindsight. Start Trading Truth. Engineered for Trust, Built for Results: Absolute Integrity: Signals never disappear, providing reliable data for confident decision-making. Layered Confirmation: Superior filtering to isolate high-probability trend initiation and continuation. Alert Ready: Includes native  Popup, Push, and Email Alerts  to ensure you never miss a verified trend opportunity. Trend Foreseer doesn't just show yo
Perfect trend entry zone
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
指标
PerfectTrend Entry Zone Indicator with Alert System Product Description: Introducing the PerfectTrend Entry Zone Indicator – a powerful trading tool that combines sophisticated trend analysis with intelligent alert management. This comprehensive indicator identifies high-probability entry zones while providing customizable price alerts to keep you informed of crucial market movements. Key Features: Advanced Entry Zone Detection: Visual buy/sell circles at optimal entry levels Customizable sensit
Market structure forecaster
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Market Structure Forecaster "Know the market's next move before it happens. Analyzes price structure and applies advanced trading techniques to predict trending or ranging conditions with high accuracy."  The Professional's Edge in Predictive Market Analysis The Market Structure Forecaster represents the convergence of institutional-grade analytical techniques with actionable trading intelligence. This advanced system employs proprietary algorithms to decode price behavior's underlying architect
Gold market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is Lawrence and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over 6 years and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The MSF has turned out to be a very successful project as it has been crafted to realistic achieve excellent trend forecasting abilities. The tool has bee
AUDCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
AUDCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting  
AUDJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
AUDNZD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
CADCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
CADJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
CHFJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURAUD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURCNH market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURGBP market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURUSD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPAUD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPUSD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
NZDCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
NZDCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
NZDJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
USDCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
USDCNH market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
Send trading signals to telegram
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
This is an intuitive and powerful utility designed for traders who want to send trading signals directly from MetaTrader 5 to Telegram in real time . With this tool, you can instantly share trade entries, exits, stop loss, take profit, and market updates with your Telegram channel or group — automatically and reliably . There is no complex setup required. Simply attach the tool to your chart , enter your Telegram bot token and chat ID , and you’re ready to start sending signals immediately. Whet
Execute trades from telegram signals
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Bridge: Automated Trading Signal Executor One-Click Automation   from Telegram trading signals to MetaTrader 5 execution.  Instant Signal Execution Connect your Telegram trading channels directly to MT5. Receive signals, execute trades automatically. Smart Signal Recognition Automatic parsing   of trading signals in any format: BUY EURUSD SL 30 TP 60 SELL GBPUSD LOT 0.2 BUYSTOP XAUUSD PRICE 1950 Professional & Secure Bank-level encryption for all connections No signal delays - ex
筛选:
无评论
回复评论