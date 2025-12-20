EURUSD market structure forecaster trend predictor

Hello and welcome to the Market structure forecaster (MSF), but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping.

My name is Lawrence and i am a certified software engineer (BS. software engineering), i have trading (algo trading) experience spanning over 6 years and with that said, lets cut to the chase.

The MSF has turned out to be a very successful project as it has been crafted to realistic achieve excellent trend forecasting abilities.

The tool has been engineered to help traders forecast upcoming trends and not just that but also to help traders get out of positions as it tells them the upcoming market structure.

This tool is not to be used as a signal to immediately execute trades, but must be used as a guide to setup you positions (entries) based on the forecasted upcoming trend (80% + accurate)  as the tool has been designed to have excellent ability to forecast what is going to happen, and therefore you can also utilize it by preparing your position exits (position closing) to prevent getting stopped out or losing your running profits.

Setup.

Add the tool to the chart and that's it.


Note: avoid the forecast if there is no date and time but only the forecasted signal, because you might not know when the forecast was generated therefore you might enter or exit when its almost or tool let.

when the forecast does not show the date and time, it means you have added the tool to the chart after the signal has already been generate, therefore just wait for future forecasts. Enable the email, or mt5 notification , or telegram notification so that you are informed when the forecast happens.

Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
实用工具
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
实用工具
Autogrids Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. ️ Key Features Dual Strategy Mode: Quantitative or Manual Grid: Choose between the Quantitative Mode, which automatically generates grids based on the statistical distribution of d
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
实用工具
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
实用工具
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
实用工具
世界上没有本软件的同等产品，它代表一个覆盖交易信号的通用交易 "控制台"，自动入场，设置止损和止盈，还有在单一窗口里同时进行多交易尾随终止。EA 的 "三次点击" 直观控制，确保在不同计算机上全方位使用所有功能，包括平板电脑。 与附加的信号指标交互来标记图标，给出实际市场的全貌，EA 令您做出正确的选择，以及在大多数情况下成为胜者一方。内置资金管理算法, 还有自动计算手数, 虚拟订单交易, 以及一些其它从崩溃账户里挽救交易者的 "诀窍"。它不是一个 "黑盒子"。而是一个深思熟虑的交易员的不可或缺的助理, 至少要尝试一次它的动作。 注，在面板上形成的 EA 不能在策略测试员中测试。可以在您的模拟账户里以实时模式检查它, 您可以下载本 EA 的免费版 - 混沌交易 EA 演示 。 EA 表现为一个面板，带有内置功能的交易机器人的，自动基于交易者可直观检查的交易信号入场，完全按照比尔·威廉姆斯的策略“混沌交易：第二版”和“新贸易维度”。在单独的窗口里，EA 识别价格走势的导向，用于指定品种和时间帧的全自动交易模式，也可以多品种并发。 它同时分析 MetaTrader 5“市场观察”窗口中显示
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
实用工具
该工具允许绘制不同类型的图表。 秒图从1秒到86400秒 从1滴答开始的滴答图 成交量图 三角洲图 仁科图 范围图 用于体积分析的内置指标。 该工具的演示版 https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond 每日市场概况和所选时间框架的市场概况。 集群搜索。 不平衡。 VWAP。 动态POC、VAH、VAL 价格窗口简介 具有不同表现形式的垂直体积。 δ，有不同的可视化选项。 当前的和高的时间框架极 地下室指标烛台显示 也可以从图表中进行交易。 注意：该工具是为具有真实（交换）量的市场设计的。 它不适合外汇市场。它在VPS上不起作用。它在策略测试器中不起作用。 为了控制该图表，我们使用了 鼠标左键 - 移动图表，在设置中选择不同的模式，调用位于屏幕左下角带螺丝刀的钥匙图标下的主设置窗口。 鼠标右键 - 用于输入位于屏幕左上角图标下的图形结构的设置，以及绘制垂直、水平、趋势线和矩形的单独设置。 在图表区域旋转鼠标滚轮--左右移动图表，按住Ctrl键--上下移动图表，在价格比例区域--按价格比例，在时间轴区域--按时间比例。 H键--在
Fly With Gold Trend Filter Dashboard
Daniele Bonann
实用工具
Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5 Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time. This product is an analysis and decision-support tool . It does not generate trading signals , does not open trades , and does not guarantee profits . What the Indicator Does Analyzes market conditions and classi
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
