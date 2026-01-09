Demo Signal >>> CLICK here (I'm trading the whole "FX Zilla" series on this signal).

$100, the value of the complete strategy is currently $400, so the price is divided ($400/4 = S100), price will increase with time.

The "FX Zilla" series uses Price Action for entries on the M15, a unique shared SL and TP system is implemented in the algorithm, "FX Zilla" series is a bit rough when it comes to trading, but rest assured it's better than martingale.

Strategy is coded in 4 EA's, because of the complexity and also to prevent trades to hedge each other which make the basket strategy useless. I'm taking this into account when pricing the EA's; that's why the strategy price is divided by 4. Once the strategy value reach $1000, each EA will be priced $250.

EA is ok on GMT2/3 brokers, NO WEIRD BROKERS LIKE EXNESS WITH ABNORMAL SERVER TIME.

Recommended:

GBPUSD, M15, set file in comment #2.

GBPCHF, M15, set file in comment #2.

NZDCHF, M15, set file in comment #2.

EURUSD, M15, set file in comment #2.

EURGBP, M15, set file in comment #2.

EURAUD, M15, set file in comment #2.

VPS is compulsory, because EA use a soft basket closer and a time closer strategy and need to be online 24/7.

Low spread ECN account is always a good choice, please choose your broker wisely.

Risk Management; $1000 per 0.01 lot, trading all pairs on the whole series. (4 x EA's, 23 charts).

The 'FX Zilla" series needs to be traded on its own account; DO NOT TRADE WITH OTHER EA'S ON THE SAME ACCOUNT.



Buying ANY product on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.