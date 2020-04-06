Volatility Pullback EA is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

The EA trades pullbacks during high-volatility conditions using auto-generated grid levels that dynamically adapt to current market volatility, allowing intelligent position scaling during price retracements instead of fixed grid spacing.

To protect trading capital, especially on small and cent accounts, the EA includes equity protection that automatically pauses trading when predefined equity limits are reached. This helps prevent further losses during unfavorable market conditions. A daily profit target filter is also included, which stops trading once the daily target is achieved, locking in profits and reducing overtrading.

Volatility Pullback EA is designed for traders seeking a hands-free, disciplined, and risk-aware approach to Gold trading, without the need for manual chart analysis or constant supervision.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Grid-based strategies can increase exposure and may experience drawdowns, especially during periods of extreme volatility or major news events. Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.