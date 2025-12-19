Binance Quotes Downloader

MQL5 script for downloading historical data from Binance to MetaTrader 5. Creates custom symbols with multiple timeframe support and incremental updates.

Functionality:

  • Downloads data from Binance API (spot and futures markets)

  • Creates and manages custom MT5 symbols

  • Supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 timeframes

  • Implements incremental updates with intelligent data management

  • Configures 24/7 trading sessions for cryptocurrency symbols

Input Parameters:

Main Configuration:

  • SymbolName_: Custom symbol name in MT5 (e.g., "BTCUSDfm")

  • BinanceSymbol: Symbol identifier on Binance (e.g., "BTCUSDT")

  • UseFuturesData: true for futures data, false for spot data

  • UseIncrementalUpdate: true for delta updates, false for full reload

Timeframe Selection:
Boolean flags for each timeframe: DownloadM1, DownloadM5, DownloadM15, DownloadM30, DownloadH1, DownloadH4, DownloadD1, DownloadW1, DownloadMN1

Data Volume Settings:
Number of historical bars per timeframe: BarsM1, BarsM5, BarsM15, BarsM30, BarsH1, BarsH4, BarsD1, BarsW1, BarsMN1

API Configuration (Optional):

  • UseApiKeys: Enable for increased rate limits

  • ApiKey/SecretKey: Binance API credentials

Supported Binance Symbols: BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, BNBUSDT, ADAUSDT, SOLUSDT, XRPUSDT, DOTUSDT, DOGEUSDT, AVAXUSDT, MATICUSDT (same symbols for perpetual futures)

Operation:

  1. Initialization: Creates custom symbol with 24/7 trading configuration

  2. Data Download: Fetches data from Binance API in reverse chronological order (older timeframes first)

  3. Processing: Parses JSON response and converts to MQL5 format

  4. Update: Updates custom symbol with downloaded data

  5. Activation: Adds symbol to Market Watch and opens chart window

Update Logic:

  • Incremental Mode: Downloads only new data after last known timestamp

  • Last Bar Management: Overwrites recent bars to ensure data completeness and prevent gaps

  • Error Handling: Automatic retry on API rate limits (429 errors) with exponential backoff

Monitoring: All operations log to Experts tab showing download progress, timeframe status, error messages, and final statistics.

Usage:

  1. First run: Set UseIncrementalUpdate = false for complete dataset

  2. Subsequent runs: Enable incremental updates for efficiency

  3. Adjust bar counts based on analysis requirements

  4. Monitor Experts tab for operational status and potential issues

推荐产品
Rosy Pro Panel MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
实用工具
Download DEMO here  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759772 An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a quick
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
实用工具
Custom Alerts：监控多个市场，绝不错过关键交易信号 概述 Custom Alerts 是一款动态工具，专为希望集中监控多个交易品种潜在机会的交易者设计。通过整合我们旗舰工具（如 FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power）提供的数据， Custom Alerts 可自动通知您关键的市场变化，无需频繁切换图表，也不会错过交易良机。现在，它支持您的经纪商提供的所有资产类别，只需在设置中选择相应的资产类别即可，无需手动输入任何品种名称。 1. 为什么 Custom Alerts 对交易者非常有帮助 一体化市场监控 • Custom Alerts 收集并整合来自外汇、贵金属、加密货币、指数，甚至（若经纪商支持）股票市场的信号。 • 无需频繁切换图表，一切通知集中呈现。 根据策略定制提醒 • 精准设置提醒条件。无论是追踪成交量激增、强度突破，还是极端价格波动， Custom Alerts 都能确保您不会错过任何关键信号。 • 可与 Stein Investments 工具无缝集成，助您更深入分析与优化交易决策。 节省时
EA Close position at server time
Abdullah Kamauseng
实用工具
This EA help traders close their open positions at a specific MT5 server time before news or before ending of H4 timeframe of the morning New York session to protect their profit or prevent from unexpected loss. The default setting is 19:30 (HH:MM) and you can adjust as require to fit trading strategies. It very user friendly where contain only single input parameter to specify a time that position will be closed.  
Mega Dashboard
Paul Anscombe
5 (4)
指标
The Ultimate Dashboard Save $10 now - normal price $79 Indicators are useful for traders, but when you put them into a dashboard that can scan 28 symbols at once they become even better, and when you can also combine different indicators and timeframes to give you synchronized alerts, then they become awesome. This easy to use dashboard provides you with 32 leading indicators, use them individually or together, to create powerful combination alerts. So when you want to know that RSI is above 25
Visual Book for MT5
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
实用工具
This MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator script is designed to create a visual book representation of the market order book, displaying buy and sell orders directly on the chart. The indicator uses the following features: Customizable Width and Colors : The width of the visual book can be adjusted, and different colors can be set for buy and sell orders. Market Book Data Handling : It retrieves the current market order book data for the symbol and visualizes this data as rectangles overlaid on the char
Binance Spot Symbol List Update
Ugur Ucak
实用工具
（加密货币图表） 将 Binance Spot 中的所有符号保存到自定义符号中。 为 Binance Spot 中的符号添加“S”前缀。 它创建了可以跟踪 Binance Spot 中的符号的基础设施。 您应该允许来自工具菜单 >> 选项 >> 智能交易系统的 WebRequest 并添加 URL： https://api.binance.com 只需双击脚本。 您可以在几秒钟内获得整个列表。 在链接中查看产品 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69001 如果在安装过程中或售后出现任何问题，请随时与我们联系。 如果在安装过程中或售后出现任何问题，请随时与我们联系。 如果在安装过程中或售后出现任何问题，请随时与我们联系。
FREE
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
实用工具
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
Real Time Binance Spot Ticks Data
Ugur Ucak
4 (3)
实用工具
（加密货币图表） 它带来与您指定的柱线数量一样多的历史记录，并开始直接显示即时数据。 提供在所有时间范围内工作的机会。 允许您使用多个符号。 这个应用程序是一个后台服务。 它下载市场观察屏幕上以“S”开头的所有交易品种的历史记录并显示报价数据。 自动将币安现货实时交易数据传输至MT5。 运行链接中的脚本以使用该程序。 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69000 此程序需要安装。 https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/73887 您应该允许来自工具菜单 >> 选项 >> 智能交易系统的 WebRequest 并添加 URL： https://api.binance.com https://fapi.binance.com
Binance Chek Time
Ugur Ucak
实用工具
它是用于处理实时 Binance Futures Ticks Data 和 Real Time Binance Spot Ticks Data 的实用程序。 它旨在更快地提取数据并保持在 Binance Future 的范围内。 工作逻辑：全局变量记录它从币安检查服务器时间接收的时间信息。 在其他程序中，他们通过使用此时间信息更快、更有效地完成工作。 您应该允许来自工具菜单 >> 选项 >> 智能交易系统的 WebRequest 并添加 URL： https://api.binance.com 如果在安装过程中或售后出现任何问题，请随时与我们联系。 如果在安装过程中或售后出现任何问题，请随时与我们联系。 如果在安装过程中或售后出现任何问题，请随时与我们联系。
FREE
Volatility indicator no lagging
Anton Polkovnikov
指标
Non-lagging VOLATILITY indicator A radical modification of the ATR indicator, which corrected all of its shortcomings (the picture shows the difference with ATR). The indicator shows the swing size of the current market movement. Features: does not have a time window period, i.e. any subjective settings non-delayed, the extremums of the indicator always coincide with the extremum of the price (note the picture) is normalized by means of a color solution, i.e. it has the properties of an oscillat
Multiple Positions
Emanuel Reynard Phillips
实用工具
需要同时开立多个头寸/交易吗？我们已经为您创建了简单的解决方案。您现在可以一次输入多个仓位。您可以设置手数、持仓数量、止盈和止损。 例如：您想要购买 3、5、10 或任意数量的具有一定手数的头寸。 您现在只需点击“购买”按钮即可完成此操作。 或者 例如：您想要出售 3、5、10 或任意数量的具有一定手数的头寸。 您只需单击“出售”按钮即可完成此操作。 Xūyào tóngshí kāi lì duō gè tóucùn/jiāoyì ma? Wǒmen yǐjīng wèi nín chuàngjiànle jiǎndān de jiějué fāng'àn. Nín xiànzài kěyǐ yīcì shūrù duō gè cāngwèi. Nín kěyǐ shèzhì shǒushù, chícāng shùliàng, zhǐ yíng hé zhǐ sǔn. Lìrú: Nín xiǎng yào gòumǎi 3,5,10 huò rènyì shùliàng de jùyǒu yīdìng shǒu shǔ de tóucùn. Nín xiànzài zhǐ xū
Global Market Sessions Visual Analyzer
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
5 (1)
实用工具
Global Market Sessions – Visual Analyzer for MT5 A lightweight MT5 indicator that visually maps Tokyo, London and New York sessions, auto-detects broker timezone & DST, and highlights the best liquidity windows for smarter trading. See the market’s rhythm at a glance. Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence. Overview Global Market Sessions is a powerful yet easy-to-use MT5 indicator that visually displays the world’s major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) directly on your chart
FREE
Supply and Demand Draw MTF
Jorge Delgado Segura
实用工具
Just $10 for six months!!!. This will draw Supply & Demand zones just by clicking on a candle. It can also draw a 50% line on the zone. https://youtu.be/XeO_x7cpx8g As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 's' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 's' once.  Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Features: Draw the box up to the last current candl
FJ Universe LOT Price Analyzer
Frantisek Juris
实用工具
FJUNIVERSE | MT5 最小手数价格快照工具 一种简单有效的方法来了解每笔交易的风险。 此脚本旨在帮助初学者交易者清楚地了解在“市场观察”中列出的每个符号上进行最小手数交易的潜在风险。只需点击一下，脚本就会根据当前市场（卖方）价格和合约规模，计算以最小手数开仓的估计价值。然后，它会确定如果该工具的价格跌至零，将面临多少风险。 所有结果都保存在结构化的CSV文件中，并打印到MetaTrader终端日志中以便快速查看。 功能： 根据当前市场价格计算每个符号的最小货币敞口。 显示并导出基于100%价格下跌的潜在最大损失（针对最小允许手数）。 获取当前价格的快照，以确保数据的准确性和反映实时市场条件。 将结果保存在整洁的CSV格式中，包含四列：符号、快照价格、最小手数价格（以账户货币计）、最小手数规模。 适用于您的经纪商支持的所有类型的工具，包括外汇对、股票、指数和大宗商品。 易于使用：只需从任何图表运行脚本，无需配置或交易操作。 使用场景： 评估和比较交易各种符号的实际成本。 计算DCA、网格或其他交易策略的最小成本。 在进入交易之前了解每种工具的最大风险敞口。 适合初学者和中级
Data Downloader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
实用工具
This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the Symbols t
Theme Switcher
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
实用工具
主题切换器 - 个性化您的交易终端 描述 主题切换器 是一个交互式面板，允许您在 MetaTrader 5 中快速更改图表的颜色方案。该指标专为寻求舒适和个性化视觉环境的交易者而设计，提供受品牌、电影和专业设计启发的各种主题风格。 如何使用？ 打开面板 ：只需将指标添加到您的图表，一个带有不同主题按钮的窗口就会出现。 选择主题 ：点击任何可用样式，图表将立即更改。 关闭并完成 ：选择您喜欢的主题后，点击“X”关闭面板，然后在一个舒适且适合您风格的视觉环境中继续您的技术分析。 可用风格 AMD ：受游戏玩家和科技美学启发，具有鲜明的对比。 Batman (蝙蝠侠) ：黑暗而优雅的设计，带有奢华和精致的触感。 Bloomberg Dark (彭博暗色) ：非常适合专业交易者，采用深色和高对比度方案。 Captain America (美国队长) ：结合了力量和清晰度，在醒目的颜色和可读性之间取得平衡。 Cartoon Network (卡通频道) ：有趣且色彩丰富，非常适合更轻松的氛围。 Classic (经典) ：MetaTrader 的传统风格，简洁实用。 ****Harry Pott
FREE
Gold Scalping Matrix MT5
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
实用工具
The Gold Scalping Matrix is an advanced trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market action and price reversals in the gold market. This innovative bot employs real time market behavior trading strategy, intelligently placing buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around the current market price.  *Key Features:* 1. *Psychological Analysis*: The bot leverages market sentiment indicators to identify potential reversal points, allowing it to predict shifts in investor behavior and
OneClick Close All MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
实用工具
A utility to close all positions and orders with one simple click at once. Various options are available to filter or select orders and positions : Type of orders/positions : Buy / Sell / Buy Limit / Sell Limit / Buy Stop / Sell Stop Symbol Selection : All / Chart Symbol / Custom Symbols. You can enter custom symbols separated by comma. (for example you can enter EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDJPY) Order Open Type : Manual Opened / Opened by EA Magic Number : You can enter more than one magic number separate
XP Trade Manager
Ahmed Soliman
实用工具
XP Trade Manager 1. Overview XP Trade Manager is a professional visual trading panel designed for manual traders on MetaTrader 5. It simplifies execution and provides advanced risk management tools like bulk closures, hedging, and position reversal directly from the chart. 2. Interface & Controls A. Trade Entry Section LOT: Trade volume input. Use the arrows to adjust by the Lot Box Step . TP / SL: Take Profit and Stop Loss inputs (in Points). SELL / BUY: Instant execution buttons. COMMENT: Cu
Lot Size Calculator Premium MT5
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
实用工具
I started of as a complete novice in trading not understanding what a pip was, not understanding leverage or how to factor in risk to manage my trades. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and risk management. One thing I am not worried about though is getting the right volume to match the risk for each trade. Not too long after I began trading, I learned how to code to make m
Close All Pro MT5 Fast PnL Control
Adnan Latif
实用工具
Close All Pro MT5 – Fast PnL Control is a powerful trade manager MT5 utility that gives you total control over your trades. With a single click, you can close all MT5 orders, monitor real-time profit and loss, and manage your floating PnL directly from a clean on-chart panel. The tool is lightweight, responsive, and built to help traders save time, reduce emotional stress, and maintain focus. Whether you trade manually or through an EA, this MT5 profit panel provides the visibility and precisio
Smart EA Summary
Abderrahmane Benali
实用工具
Smart EA Summary MT5 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean, responsive panel. Click Here for MT4 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to
LSTM Library
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
程序库
LSTM Library - MetaTrader 5的高级神经网络 专业算法交易神经网络库 LSTM Library为您的MQL5交易策略带来递归神经网络的强大功能。这个专业级实现包括LSTM、BiLSTM和GRU网络，具有通常只在专业机器学习框架中才能找到的高级功能。 "交易机器学习成功的秘诀在于正确的数据处理。 垃圾进，垃圾出 –您的预测质量永远不会超过您的训练数据质量。" — 马科斯·洛佩兹·德·普拉多博士, 金融机器学习进展 主要特点 完整实现LSTM、BiLSTM和GRU 递归Dropout实现更好的泛化 多种优化算法(Adam, AdamW, RAdam) 高级归一化技术 全面的指标评估系统 训练进度可视化 支持通过类权重处理不平衡数据 技术规格 纯MQL5实现 - 无外部依赖 为交易应用程序优化 全面的错误处理和验证 完全支持保存/加载训练模型 详尽的文档 集成说明 要将LSTM Library集成到您的Expert Advisor中，请按照以下步骤操作： 1. 完整库导入 #import "LSTM_Library.ex5"    // 库信息    void Get
Pro Trader Panel Advanced MT5 Trade Assistant
Yadi Supriadi
实用工具
Trade Panel MT5 • One-Click Trading • Risk Manager • Smart Hedging An all-in-one MT5 trading panel designed for traders who need speed, precision, and professional-grade control. Perfect for Scalpers, Day Traders, Swing Traders, and Grid/Martingale users who want to execute and manage trades instantly with institutional efficiency. Why Pro Trade Panel Is Different Most panels only offer simple entry buttons. This one gives you a full trading system. 1. Turbo Execution (Ultra-Fast Engine)
Binance Spot Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
3 (1)
实用工具
You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
Real Time Binance Futures Ticks Data
Ugur Ucak
3.5 (2)
实用工具
（加密货币图表） 它带来与您指定的柱线数量一样多的历史记录，并开始直接显示即时数据。 提供在所有时间范围内工作的机会。 允许您使用多个符号。 这个应用程序是一个后台服务。 它下载市场观察屏幕上以“F”开头的所有交易品种的历史记录并显示报价数据。 自动将币安期货实时交易数据传输至MT5。 运行链接中的脚本以使用该程序。 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68691 此程序需要安装。 https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/73887 您应该允许来自工具菜单 >> 选项 >> 智能交易系统的 WebRequest 并添加 URL： https://fapi.binance.com
Panel Trade Basic
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
实用工具
Panel Trade Basic is a compact, functional panel for trading quickly from the chart. Execute BUY, SELL, and LIMIT orders, and close positions with a single click or keystroke. Control lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit instantly, without menus or complications. Floating and draggable panel. Market and pending orders. Hotkeys for trading. Real-time P&L and margin visualization. Ideal for manual traders who value speed and control. BUY key (C) SELL key (V) CLOSE ALL key (X) Delete Pending Key
MiniFullIndexTrader
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
专家
FA MiniFullIndexTrader: Scalper versátil para índices mini e completos Este Expert Advisor (EA) é uma estratégia de scalping automatizada para MetaTrader 5, otimizada para contratos de índice como WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Ele utiliza rompimentos diários para entradas rápidas, com gerenciamento de risco avançado para proteger o capital. Principais vantagens: Rentável e consistente: Em backtests, gera lucro líquido de até 14.310 pontos com fator de lucro de 1,44 e Sharpe 16,77 (alto retorno p
LT Ajuste Diario
Thiago Duarte
3.67 (3)
实用工具
This is a tool in script type. It shows in chart the actual and/or past day ajust price in a horizontal line. The symbol name and it expiration must be set up according to the actual parameters. The lines appearance are fully customizable. You need to authorize the B3 url on MT5 configurations:  www2.bmf.com.br. You need this to the tool can work. This is a tool for brazilian B3 market only!
FREE
Maemamia Scalping Beta
Erdem Kuyumcu
专家
This strategy is use differences between moving avarages and supported by the RSI. It can be used semi-automated trading systems, hedging, and the pair tradings. In pair tradings ı used this strategy  for a long time to looking for good long and short opportunities. Key Features: Smart Moving Average Spreads : Harness the dual strategy of EMA and SMA to adapt dynamically to market trends, ensuring timely and accurate trade entries. RSI-Based Momentum Analysis : Capitalize on RSI-driven signals
该产品的买家也购买
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 价格将在售出 20 份后上涨。剩余 $90 的副本: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
实用工具
Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种结构化止损扫描系统 概述 Smart Stop Scanner 为交易者提供跨市场的专业止损结构监控。系统基于真实市场结构、关键突破点以及价格行为逻辑，自动识别最有意义的止损区域，并在统一的、高度清晰、DPI 自适应面板中展示所有信息。 适用于 Forex、黄金、指数、金属、加密货币等多种资产。 止损如何计算 本系统并未使用传统指标或任意公式，而是通过纯价格行为识别 突破、更高高点、更低低点 等结构事件。 止损位置基于这些结构节点生成，因此更加真实、自然，并与实际市场行为紧密吻合。 核心功能亮点 • 多品种精准兼容 完整支持外汇、黄金、指数、金属、加密资产及其他工具，自动处理不同的点值和小数位。 • 即时结构识别 实时检测新的、失效的和当前有效的止损结构，并提供方向、形成时间、距离等关键信息。 • SL %ADR – 自适应止损质量评估 每个止损都会与该品种历史的结构性止损事件进行统计对比。 自适应颜色区间清晰显示止损是 极紧、紧、适中、宽、非常宽 。 基于真实波动率，而非固定阈值。 • Dist % – 实时止损距离
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (复制猫MT5) 是一个本地跟单软件，也是一个完整的风险管理和执行框架，专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从资金管理公司挑战到个人投资组合管理，它能适应各种情况，结合了稳健的执行、资本保护、灵活配置和高级交易处理功能。 该跟单软件可在主端（发送方）和从端（接收方）模式下工作，实时同步市价单和挂单、交易修改、部分平仓和对冲平仓操作。它兼容模拟和实盘账户、交易或投资者登录，并通过持久的交易记忆系统确保恢复功能，即使EA、终端或VPS重启也不例外。可以同时管理多个主端和从端，使用唯一ID，并通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理跨经纪商差异。 手册/设置  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 频道  特色功能： 易于设置——快至30秒（见视频）。 快速、稳定、准确——Turbo模式下低延迟复制（见截图）。 高安全性——不使用潜在危险的DLL或WebRequest。 持久交易记忆，避免孤立、丢失或不准确的交易。 可从手动或EA复制，支持所有账户类型。 品种自动前缀/后缀，快速设置；支持MT4和MT5之间复制。 非常灵活的多主端
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Smart Stop Manager – 专业级自动化止损管理系统 概述 Smart Stop Manager 是 Smart Stop 产品线的执行核心，为需要结构化、可靠且全自动止损管理的交易者而设计。它持续监控所有持仓，根据 Smart Stop 市场结构逻辑计算最佳止损位置，并按照清晰透明的规则自动更新止损。 无论是管理单一品种还是多品种组合，Smart Stop Manager 都能为每笔交易提供纪律性、一致性和全面的风险可视化。它减少情绪化判断，降低手动操作负担，并确保止损始终基于真实的市场结构进行调整。 功能亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损计算 • 自动评估所有持仓，并根据 Smart Stop 逻辑应用最佳止损水平。 一站式组合管理面板 • 显示交易品种、方向、Magic Number、手数、开仓价、当前价、推荐止损、点差距离、浮动盈亏、风险敞口及实时状态标签。 DPI 自适应专业界面 • 在高分辨率屏幕上呈现清晰锐利的显示效果，布局会动态适配窗口。 清晰的状态标签 • 每笔交易都会标注当前状态，让交易者即时了解风险状况。 高级特殊情况识别 • 智能识别逆趋势
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了   The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
实用工具
DashPlus 是一款先进的交易管理工具，旨在提升您在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易效率和效果。它提供一整套功能，包括风险计算、订单管理、先进的网格系统、基于图表的工具和绩效分析。 主要功能 1. 恢复网格 实施一个平均和灵活的网格系统，以在不利的市场条件下管理交易。 允许设置战略性进出点，以优化交易恢复。 2. 叠加网格 通过在强劲的市场波动中增加仓位，最大化有利交易的潜在回报。 帮助您通过扩展获利交易来利用趋势市场。 3. 盈亏线 在图表上直接提供潜在利润和损失场景的可视化表示。 调整设置并拖动盈亏线，以在执行之前评估各种交易结果。 4. 篮子模式 简化同一交易品种的多仓位管理，将它们合并为一个聚合仓位。 基于平均价格，便于监控和应用止损、止盈以及其他订单修改。 5. 图表上的新闻 将预定的经济新闻事件整合到您的交易图表中。 帮助您随时掌握可能影响市场波动的即将发生的事件，从而更好地规划交易。 6. 警报 设置基于时间或价格的警报，通知会显示在 MT5 中，或通过 MT5 应用发送到您的移动设备。 对监控关键价格水平或重要的交易时段非常有用。 7. 绩效统计 提供详细的
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
实用工具
MT5 的 Expert Advisor 风险管理器是一个非常重要的程序，我认为对每个交易者来说都是必要的程序。 使用此 EA 交易，您将能够控制您交易账户中的风险。风险和利润控制可以以货币形式和百分比形式进行。 要让智能交易系统工作，只需将其附加到货币对图表并以存款货币或当前余额的百分比设置可接受的风险值。 PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 顾问功能 该风险经理将帮助您控制风险： - 交易 - 每天 - 一个星期 - 一个月 你也可以控制 1) 交易时允许的最大手数 2) 每天最大订单数 3) 每天最大利润 4) 设置 Equity 的获利了结 不仅如此，如果您在设置中指定自动设置，顾问还可以为您设置默认的止损和止盈。 顾问会在每个事件中附上警报，并向您解释删除订单的原因。比如你开了，你开了第6个订单，按照你的规则你每天只允许开5个订单，顾问会立即删除6个并说明原因。 例如，您开仓的手数比您最初向自己指示的手数大，顾问将删除订单并解释原因。例如，您每天赚取 5
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
实用工具
Easy Trade – 智能、简洁且强大的交易管理工具 Easy Trade 是为 MetaTrader 用户打造的一体化交易管理解决方案，帮助您轻松掌控风险，实现流畅交易执行。 它是根据交易者的反馈从零开始开发的，简化了多品种交易的执行、监控和管理流程，无需繁琐的操作。 无论您是手动短线交易者，还是管理多个交易设置的小型投资组合，Easy Trade 都能让您专注于明智决策和稳定盈利。 ⸻ 为什么选择 Easy Trade？ 精准风险管理：可选择固定手数或按百分比定义每笔交易的风险。实时显示风险与潜在收益。 篮子式跟踪止盈：追踪多笔交易的总利润，目标达成时自动锁定部分收益，适用于组合交易。 交易截图记录：每笔交易都可截图保存，方便日记记录、回顾与绩效分析。 定时自动平仓：可设定具体日期和时间自动关闭持仓，适合日终或周末前平仓。 界面可自定义：可调整按钮排序与大小、线条样式与颜色、缩放比例等，满足个人使用习惯。 ⸻ 主要功能（版本 1.0） 魔术号与策略标签： 使用注释标记轻松区分不同策略的交易，便于统计与复盘。 手数设置： 支持固定手数或基于止损与账户资金百分比的动态手
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
实用工具
Auto Trade Copier 被设计成多的MT5账户/端子，绝对精度之间复制交易。 有了这个工具，你可以充当要么提供商（源）或接收（目的地） 。每一个交易行为将由提供商克隆到接收器，没有延迟。 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商可以交易复制到多个接收者的账户。     绝对兼容MT5的顺序/位置管理规则，该规则允许与调整容积为每个符号只有一个位置。     自动识别和同步代理之间的符号后缀。     允许高达5特殊符号的设置（即： GOLD - > XAUUSD ，等等） 。     多lotsize设置选项。     允许过滤的订单类型将被复制。     关断端子或电源关闭后恢复以前的设置和状态。     实时控制面板。     使用方便，界面友好。 用法： - 安装工具提供的MT5终端，并选择角色“提供者” ，然后启用它。 - 安装工具接收的MT5终端，并选择角色的“接收器” ，输入提供商的帐号，然后启用它（你可以有很多接收者的帐户，只要你想） 。 设置和参数：      特殊符号设置（菜单） ： 配置高达5对特殊
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
AI Trade Analyzer 是一款以指标格式实现的智能市场分析工具。该程序在图表上可视化信号，并帮助交易者根据技术指标和新闻背景评估市场情况。 主要功能： 1.技术分析： 支持流行指标：EMA（短/长）、一目均衡表、ADX、RSI、MACD、随机指标、ATR、布林带、枢轴点、斐波那契。 识别趋势、分歧和关键水平。 2. 有新闻背景的工作经历： 根据指定的参数（时间范围、日期）接收经济事件。 考虑到宏观经济数据可能对市场产生的影响。 3.自动化和可定制性： 通过计算潜在切入点、SL 和 TP 形成分析结论。 根据既定参数解释信息的能力来评估市场状况。 4.多语言支持： 结果可以以俄语、英语、德语和印尼语显示。 5.灵活的接口： 用户可以使用控制键（键盘上的箭头）更改分析块窗口的位置和大小，以根据他们的喜好调整显示。 重要的： 为了使指标正常工作，您需要在参数中输入外部 API 的访问密钥（例如，OpenAI API 和新闻服务）。 该产品未开通交易。这是一个辅助分析工具。 所有参数和界面均为全英文。 所有计算均在终端内部进行。该 API 通过 WebRequest 使用，并经用户
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
实用工具
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — 多功能智能交易助手 集成超过 66 项专业功能的智能交易面板，帮助您更高效、更安全、更精确地进行交易。 这款多功能交易助手集成了 风险管理、自动下单、仓位控制、市场分析 等核心功能， 让交易者能够更轻松地管理订单、减少失误，并提升整体交易效率。无论是新手还是专业交易员， 都能通过它显著提升操作体验。 为什么选择这款交易助手 一键下单与智能管理，提高交易执行速度 自动 计算仓位大小与风险比例 ，精准控制资金 支持 智能订单系统： 网格、OCO、隐藏止盈止损、虚拟挂单 强大的 仓位管理功能： 部分平仓、保本、移动止损、自动平仓 内置 市场分析模块： 供需区、波动率、货币强弱、交易时段 支持多品种管理与详细 交易统计分析 重要事件 推送与 Telegram 通知 主要功能（66+） 风险管理模块： 自动计算最佳仓位 交易管理模块： 止盈止损、保本、11 种移动止损模式、部分平仓 智能订单系统： 网格策略、OCO、隐藏挂单、虚拟止损 市场分析工具： 供需区、波动率、货币强弱、会话时段显示 绩效与监控： 盈亏、回撤、胜率、资金管理、过
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.8 (5)
实用工具
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   是一款基于   Smart Money Concepts（SMC）   开发的实时市场分析工具，旨在帮助交易者以系统化方式分析市场结构，并更加清晰地掌握整体市场方向。 系统能够在多周期中自动分析   反转点、关键价格区域以及市场结构 ，并显示   兴趣点（POI） 、 无重绘信号   以及   自动斐波那契水平（Auto Fibonacci Levels） ，用于精准识别回调位置与潜在反转点。 系统提供的   实时信号与提醒功能   可确保当价格进入关键区域或在区域内出现反转信号时，交易者不会错过重要机会。 此外，本系统同时具备   指标功能   和   信号系统功能（2 合 1） ，将区域分析与实时入场信号集成于同一工具中。所有参数亦可完全自定义，以适配任何交易风格。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------  免费赠送！FABLE Pro Suite — 为智能资金交易者打造
Layer Master Grid Trader MT5
Peter Andrew Thomas
5 (3)
实用工具
Layer Master：MT5 专业网格交易工具 50% DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY - BE QUICK!!! 使用 Layer Master 改变您的网格交易 - 专为专业交易者设计的最直观、最强大的订单管理工具包。 MT4   Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79133 精准掌握网格交易 Layer Master 彻底改变了您下达和管理网格交易的方式。借助我们的可视化界面，您可以： 立即部署数百个订单 轻松管理多个头寸 精准控制风险 实时监控性能 核心功能 高级订单管理 Layer Master 工具箱可帮助交易者一键部署多个订单。它可以让您绘制可视化区域图，以便精确下达网格订单。 Layer Master 支持所有订单类型（买入/卖出止损、买入/卖出限价），并通过提供实时价格水平和点差显示帮助您了解您的仓位 专业风险管理 我们通过可视化止损和获利管理、一键盈亏平衡功能、总风险计算、目标利润监控和批量仓位修改执行（更改止损、获利甚至部分退出）帮助交易管理风险。
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
实用工具
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 加密货币图表集成工具 概述 Crypto Charting for MT5 通过 WebSocket 提供实时 OHLC 图表数据。支持多家交易所，并可在 MT5 中自动更新历史数据。 功能 实时 WebSocket 数据传输 自动历史数据同步 网络中断后的计划更新 兼容所有 MT5 时间周期 支持 OHLCV 数据格式 支持策略测试器 自动重新连接 支持的交易所 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 补充说明 如需获取 Tick 数据和深度数据，可查看名为 Crypto Ticks 的相关产品。 注意事项 不使用 DLL，适用于 VPS 环境。 Strategy Tester 不支持 WebRequest 功能。 如需试用版本，请通过 MQL5 私信联系作者。 Full Documentation & Setup Guide : Click Here
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
作者的更多信息
Gold System
Vladimir Mametov
5 (3)
专家
Gold System — Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Live Signal 1. General Information Gold System is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold ( XAUUSD ). It combines advanced market analysis algorithms with a carefully balanced risk management system, providing stable performance even during periods of high volatility. The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their gold trading and achieve consistent results without co
Stockfish
Vladimir Mametov
专家
Expert Advisor for Trading EUR/USD – Reliable and Efficient Algorithm Why Choose This Expert Advisor? This automated trading expert advisor is designed for EUR/USD and focuses on stable and secure trading. It does not use risky strategies such as Martingale, grid, or averaging. Instead, it operates solely on take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss. This approach makes it a reliable tool for both independent trading and proprietary trading firms. Key Advantages: Safety – No aggressive strategi
Quantum Index
Vladimir Mametov
5 (6)
专家
Quantum Index — Expert Advisor for Index Trading Live Signal       Key Features: Supported Instruments: .US30Cash, .UsTechCash, JP225Cash Broker : RoboForex ( ECN or Prime account).    Average Monthly Activity: 100–200 orders Expected Profit: 10–20% per month Maximum Drawdown: Up to 20% with default lot settings Description: Quantum Index is a high-precision, reliable, and profitable expert advisor designed for automated trading on major stock indices. It is fully optimized for RoboForex broker
Starline
Vladimir Mametov
5 (4)
专家
Fully automated scalping trading advisor. The advisor is designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. Orders are closed using trailing or stop loss. The advisor shows good performance in different brokers and different types of accounts. Advantages: The advisor has been tested on 100% real ticks for the period 2020-2023. Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing. Filter news by terminal (MQL5.com calendar). Requirements: Trading pair: EURUSD Timeframe: The work of the advisor does not depend
FREE
Cetus
Vladimir Mametov
4.91 (11)
专家
Automated high-precision trading advisor for trading on the EURUSD currency pair. The advisor has 21 strategies and all strategy parameters are open, and you can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters that are suitable for most brokers. To close unprofitable orders, you can use the hedging function, the averaging function, or just Stop Loss. By default, the advisor uses the hedging function, it can open several counter orders with a lot size reduced by 3 times. When using
GTX Scalper
Vladimir Mametov
4.54 (52)
专家
GTX is Forex trading advisor is specifically designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. This high-precision tool analyzes the market using pivot points based on overbought and oversold zones. Equipped with 22 customizable strategies , it offers flexible optimization to suit various brokers. Signal   Key Features Multi-Strategy System: 22 unique strategies fully customizable to meet your needs. Flexible Settings: You can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters. There a
Accounts Protector MT5
Vladimir Mametov
5 (5)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
Account Protector MT4
Vladimir Mametov
4.56 (9)
专家
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
OrderDesk
Vladimir Mametov
实用工具
OrderDesk is a convenient trading panel for MetaTrader designed for fast and intuitive order management directly from the chart. The panel includes graphical lines for easy visual control of entry levels, stop-loss, and take-profit. You can move and minimize the panel anywhere on the chart for comfortable use. Main Features: Market Orders Instantly open Buy and Sell orders with a single click. Pending Orders Supports 4 types: Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop, and Sell Limit. Click “PENDING ORDER
筛选:
无评论
回复评论