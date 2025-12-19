The Golden Nile MT5

The Golden Nile is a sophisticated trend-following tool designed to filter market noise and identify high-probability entry points by combining two layers of Bolling-Bands-derived indices based on Fibonacci-sequence moving averages.

Indicator Description

The indicator calculates two distinct trend lines:

  • Primary Trend acts as a sensitive trend detector, changing color from blue (bullish) to red (bearish) based on immediate price action relative to the average.

  • Secondary Trend epresents the structural trend of the market and provides a baseline for long-term support and resistance.

  • Visual Signals: It automatically plots Buy (Green) and Sell (Red) arrows on the chart when there is a potential trend.


Strength in Trading Gold (XAUUSD)

Gold is known for high volatility and sharp "stop hunts, The Golden Nile is particularly effective for Gold because:

  • Volatility Smoothing: By averaging four different SMA periods for each line, the indicator smooths out the sudden spikes common in Gold, preventing you from entering on "fake-out" moves.

  • Trend Resilience: Since Gold tends to trend for long periods once a direction is established, the Fibonacci-based Primary Trend captures the core momentum that day-traders often miss.

  • Dynamic Support/Resistance: In Gold trading, these BBI lines often act as "moving floors." During a bull run, price will frequently bounce off the Short BBI line, allowing for safe re-entries.


Strength in Trading Currency (Forex/CY)

In the currency markets, the indicator excels due to:

  • Multi-Timeframe Stability: Whether trading the M15 for scalping or H4 for swing trading, the Fibonacci periods adapt to the cyclical nature of currency pairs.

  • Clear Directional Bias: It removes the "guesswork" in choppy markets. If the Seondary Trend is red and below the Primary Trend, the bias is strictly bearish, helping traders avoid "buying the dip" in a falling market.

  • Crossover Accuracy: Currency pairs often transition from consolidation to trend via a crossover. The Buy/Sell labels signal these transitions at the moment of momentum shift.


推荐产品
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
隆重推出革命性的 MT5 指标 DARWIN Assistant   - 您通往成功交易世界的终极门户！ DARWIN Assistant   采用精确和专业知识设计，采用特殊策略运行，利用先进技术指标（RSI、随机指标、CCI 和趋势）的力量，涵盖所有时间范围。准备好迎接非凡的交易体验吧，因为这个尖端指标为您提供最准确的入场信号，使您能够以无与伦比的信心驾驭市场。 借助 DARWIN Assistant   ，您可以访问关键指标的全面分析，并经过精心校准，以发现最有利可图的交易机会。告别不确定性，迎接明智决策的新时代。释放 RSI、随机指标、CCI 和趋势的力量，因为它们在 DARWIN Assistant   中无缝融合，以前所未有的方式描绘出一幅生动的市场动态图景。 由于 DARWIN Assistant   密切关注每个时间范围，因此可以轻松深入了解市场趋势和模式的世界。无论您喜欢短期的兴奋还是长期的战略投资，这个卓越的指标都能满足您的交易风格，为您提供市场潮起潮落的整体视图。 DARWIN Assistant   的准确性是其成功的基石。在广泛的研究和开发的支持下，该
Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
指标
https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 ,  https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0   Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5 indicator, a powerful tool that combines MACD signals with supply and demand zones. By
Dyne
Fernando Souza Mendes
指标
This isn't just an indicator; it's a top-tier market analysis tool that combines the power of various technical analysis techniques into one package. Perfect for traders seeking precision and clarity in their trading decisions. Key Features: HiLo Activator: Easily capture the essence of market trends. This component differentiates between bullish or bearish markets, helping you to be on the right side of the move. MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): Quickly identify changes in market
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
指标
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
指标
1.7*24小时全时在线，安全，可靠，低延时ping； 2.按券商要求智能跟单，详见英文简介   3.本系统仅提供跟单软件服务，不提供交易策略，不代单操作； 4.不限交易手数，客户自行设置A仓手机app端即可，不额外收费 5.客户可按月，季，年付费方式，不同方式，不同优惠，先付费后使用； 6.因券商MT5服务器异常，导致断网后跟单异常，客户需自行风控处理，本系统不提供风控处理 7.券商下单规则改变，会自动更新最新跟单系统 8.详细购买流程，请咨询  wehcat  :zfflyer； 9.再次强调，本系统，仅保障以技术层面实现跟单功能，不参与客户的下单，交易策略，以及风控措施。 10.本系统已稳定运行9个月，经历各种复杂行情考验，稳定，可靠
QXS Market Scanner
Netlux Digital Kft.
指标
QuantXMarketScanner is a multi assets indicator for MT5 - Mathematical model based on 7 custom moving averages indicators  - Adaptable on Currencies, Stocks and Crypto - Automatic setup, self optimized About QuantXsystem Products: –         Simple installation & integration into MT5   –         Unlimited License after purchase (for one user) –         Automatic pattern recognition to identify the best timing and price levels. –         Trading indicators are displayed directly and automaticall
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
指标
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Supply and Demand Indicator MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
指标
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and sellers
Otrx SMC
Fabio Rocha
指标
Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with precision and financial clarity. OTRX SMC is not just a technical indicator; it is a complete professional trading system designed for traders who follow institutional footprints. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with noise, OTRX SMC focuses on the three pillars of Price Action: Structure (BOS) , Flow (FVG) , and Origin (OB) . The unique advantage of OTRX SMC is its Real-Time Risk Calculator . For every mapped structure or zon
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
指标
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
News Tracker Trend Bands
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Turn your chart into a professional trading dashboard that shows where price is flowing and when the next shock is coming —without loading a single extra window. This indicator combines a price-following MA ribbon with a live news radar directly on the chart, giving you both trend and event risk in one glance. Trend Ribbon – Read the market bias instantly A smooth, step-style moving average ribbon follows price action bar by bar. Color change shows the active trend: aqua for bullish flow , gold
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Ultra short Second level Tick Candlestick Chart
Chuan Yu Qiu
指标
秒级Tick蜡烛图生成器 是一款专为高频交易和短线炒单设计的专业级MT5指标工具。它能够将原始Tick数据实时转换为高度可定制的秒级K线图，帮助交易者精准捕捉市场微观波动，优化入场和出场时机。该工具能为您提供清晰的图表展示，让您更直观地识别价格行为模式，提升交易决策效率。 核心功能亮点： 灵活的时间间隔设置：支持自定义秒级K线生成周期（如1秒、5秒、10秒等），适应不同交易策略需求，尤其适合超短线交易者。 真实的Tick数据还原：基于原始报价数据生成蜡烛图，确保数据准确性，避免因数据合成导致的信号失真。 实时买卖价显示：直接在图表上标注当前买价（Ask）和卖价（Bid），便于快速观察市场流动性及点差变化。 直观的视觉设计：采用清晰的蜡烛图配色（涨跌颜色区分）和专业的技术指标叠加，提升图表可读性。 适用场景： 高频交易（HFT）：捕捉毫秒级价格变动，优化算法交易策略。 短线炒单（Scalping）：快速进出场，利用微小波动获利。 为什么选择本产品？ 传统分钟级或小时级图表无法满足超短线交易需求，而本工具填补了这一空白，让您能够像专业做市商一样，基于最精细的市场结构制定策略。无论是手动交易
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations, published for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and int
QuantXStocks Trading Range
Netlux Digital Kft.
指标
QuantXSTocks Trading Range Indicator for MT5: INSTRUCTIONS TO USE OUR INDICATOR:- User needs to take trade on Arrow or after an Arrow CandleStick, You can achieve up-to 35-125 pips target by this Indicator. Best Timeframes for Stocks and Indices are M30 and H1: AMAZON M30 (50 pips) TESLA M30 (50 pips) APPLE M30 (50 pips) ADOBE M30 (50 pips) NASDAQ100 H1 (125 pips) The above are the approximate amount of pips you can achieve by this Indicator, Green arrow appears to be buy arrow while the Red ar
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
指标
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Multi Timeframe Swing EA for gold
Zhicheng Zhong
专家
MSS_Pro_MTF 是一款专业级多时间框架波段交易EA，专为MetaTrader 5平台设计。该系统通过结合高级波段识别技术和斐波那契交易策略，在金融市场中实现精准的趋势捕捉和风险管理。 核心特点： 多时间框架分析 同时监控高/低两个时间框架（可自定义），高时间框架识别趋势方向，低时间框架寻找精确入场点 智能波段识别 采用高级摆动点追踪算法，实时识别市场波段结构，精准定位支撑阻力位 斐波那契交易区域 在关键的斐波那契回调区域（0.382-0.618）内执行交易，结合K线形态确认信号 动态风险管理 自动计算基于账户余额的风险百分比仓位 支持连续盈利增强/亏损衰减机制 可选的ATR动态止损和移动止损功能 专业过滤系统 ADX趋势强度过滤器 ATR波动率过滤器 订单块识别技术 灵活执行模式 支持多种订单填充方式（FOK/IOC/Return等），适应不同市场流动性 该系统特别适合趋势明显的市场环境，尤其在外汇主要货币对和黄金交易中表现优异。通过严格的风险控制和多层次信号验证，为交易者提供稳定的波段交易解决方案。
Trigger Cash
Felipe Correa Carneiro
指标
Volume Prices Universal
Andriy Sydoruk
指标
Looking for reliable levels on a price chart? Already tired of searching for similar indicators? Are the levels not working out as they should? Then this is the indicator for you. Volume Prices Universal is a reliable indicator of horizontal volumes. What does it show? First of all, the main idea of ​​the indicator is to display at which price mark the price has been for the longest time. Thus, the display of price volumes on the price chart is formed. With the help of which you can very simpl
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
专家
賺錢和研究的工具。 交易信號和策略的核心是基於作者的價格預測模式形成算法。適用於任何樂器！輔以基於 MA "九尾狐" 的控制系統，盡可能準確地更新和調整市場、儀器和工作期間的信號。 合格：所有市場中的所有工具（有例外）。 適用對象：對沖基金、基金和資產經理、投資經理、投機者、投資者和利益相關者。 ..................................................................................................................................................................................
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
指标
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
SMT Divergence Pro MT5
Suvashish Halder
指标
SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal. MT4 Version -  https:/
Golden Boom and Crash Spike Detector MT5
Edmore Masina
1 (1)
指标
Are you ready to dominate the volatile world of synthetic indices trading? The   Golden Boom and Crash Spike Indicator  is the revolutionary MT5 indicator designed exclusively for high-stakes traders targeting explosive spikes in   Boom 300  and  Crash 300 . Optimized for the   M1 (one-minute) timeframe , this advanced tool leverages proprietary AI-driven spike detection  and precise price action analysis to generate   non-repainting buy/sell arrows   with unparalleled accuracy. Whether you're s
Gann Zone Pro MT5
Kirill Borovskii
指标
This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
Visual River Flow Divergence Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Introducing the River Flow Divergence Indicator Are you ready to unlock your trading potential? Meet the River Flow Divergence Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help you navigate market trends and reversals with precision. This indicator is tailored for traders who are eager to fine-tune their strategies and take control of their success. Note: This indicator is not optimized out of the box. It’s crafted for you to customize and optimize according to your unique trading style and goals. Ho
IPDA and PD Ranges
Thank-god Avwerosuoghene Odukudu
指标
IPDA AND PD RANGES. Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm (IPDA) Range Liquidity and trades in the FX market take place in a decentralized manner as banks, brokers and electronic communication networks (ECNs) interact with one another to set prices. In FX, and ECN is a trading platform or electronic broker that hosts bids and offers and transmit them to users worldwide. ECN broadcasts a price around the world as various participants leave orders to buy and sell. Banks provide streaming prices base
Naked Forex Big Shadow indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
5 (1)
指标
Naked Forex Big Shadow Indicator Big Shadow Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. When you have a Big Shadow on your chart then this is a strong signal meaning that you might be ahead of a reversal. You can take other elements (momentum, trend, volatility, price action, fundamentals) to build a complete strategy and confirm your entries. Beware that you might not make money just following the arrows generated by the pattern re
BlockOscilationDay
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
指标
BlockOscilationDay – 专业市场视觉分析 描述 BlockOscilationDay 是一个复杂的技术指标，可提供清晰优雅的市场走势视觉分析。专为重视简洁和高效的交易者设计，该指标在干净直观的界面中结合了多层信息。 主要特点 多时间框架分析 可在任何时间框架上配置动态趋势线 可视化前一交易日的重要水平 带有直观颜色的日波动矩形 极简设计 干净、不杂乱的可视界面 红绿灯颜色代码（绿色/红色），便于解读 不干扰价格分析的 discreet 图形元素 智能功能 自动检测高点和低点摆动 前一交易日的支撑线和阻力线 指示市场主导方向的矩形 可选的转折点箭头 可自定义设置 趋势线 保留的线条数量 可自定义粗细和样式 用于分析的特定时间框架 日矩形 可调整的显示周期 可自定义线条样式 基于当前价格位置的颜色 视觉元素 所有元素可自定义颜色 控制线条粗细和样式 可选的信息标签 优势 清晰的可视化 ：重要信息，无视觉杂乱 可自定义 ：适应您的交易风格 直观 ：便于决策的颜色和形状 高效 ：最低的系统资源消耗 通过结合视觉优雅和实用功能的工具提升
该产品的买家也购买
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
指标
获取 免费 AUX 指标和 EA 支持   直接下载 — 点击这里 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator   Divergence in Chaos Environment 是一款专为使用艾略特波浪理论并结合混沌交易技术的交易者设计的 MT5 专用工具。它识别价格行为中的隐藏和常规背离，并与比尔·威廉姆斯所描述的混沌市场环境同步。 主要特征 艾略特波浪背离检测：检测符合波浪结构的看涨和看跌背离，以提高波浪计数精度。 混沌技术集成：与混沌交易策略相结合，确保信号与 AO 指标和市场结构一致。 多时间框架扫描：跨不同时间框架分析背离以确认动能变化和趋势耗尽。 可视化警报和对象：图表中清晰的箭头、线条和标记，便于快速识别。 自适应市场读取：自动适应混沌市场条件，过滤噪音并保留有效信号。 突破回调入场技术：使用简单的斐波那契回撤和枢轴点的常见交易方法。 优势 结合背离信号与波浪进程，提高入场精度。 利用 AO 混沌背离逻辑确认可能的第 3–5 波完成。 提前识别反转或延续区域，降低风险。 实时自动发现修正区，低风险高回报。 通过清晰的视觉确认增强交易信心。
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
指标
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
指标
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
指标
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
指标
BigPlayerRange — 适用于沪深300和美元人民币的最佳MT5指标 探索 BigPlayerRange 的强大功能，它被认为是用于 沪深300、上证指数、USD/CNH 等资产的 MetaTrader 5 最佳指标 。该工具能精准识别机构主力的关键区域，帮助交易者进行高精度的技术分析。 指标工作原理： BigPlayerRange 绘制两个水平区域，通过成交量分析反映市场能量： 绿色区域 ：买方防守位置，支撑价格。 红色区域 ：卖方压制位置，形成阻力。 使用策略： 收盘价突破绿色区域上方 ：可能开启上涨趋势，目标为上方区间。 收盘价跌破红色区域下方 ：暗示下跌压力增强，目标为下方支撑。 价格停留在区间内 ：行情震荡，等待突破信号。 核心优势： 机构活动区域识别 ：提前发现主力进出场信号。 自动计算的目标价格 ：提供两个明确的止盈位置。 回调概率分析 ：优化风险控制，提升稳定性。 参数个性化设置： 自定义交易时间与成交量类型（Tick或真实成交量）。 使用机构逻辑提升日内交易效率。 推荐搭配
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
指标
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
指标
该指标可从任意点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场衰竭水平。 Meravith 主线: 多头成交量衰竭线 – 用作目标。 空头成交量衰竭线 – 用作目标。 趋势线 – 指示市场趋势。颜色会根据市场是多头还是空头而变化，并作为趋势支撑。 使用方法: 双击紫色竖线，将其移动到所需位置。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势或修正。将指标移动到市场顶部、底部或您认为重要的任意位置。一个好的方法是将 Meravith 设置在市场位于衰竭线之间的位置；这样您将拥有明确的目标可追踪。 如果初始衰竭线被突破，将会出现新的衰竭线，形成额外的可交易通道。 当达到衰竭时，您可以重新定位指标或切换到不同的时间框架，以寻找新的衰竭水平。 趋势线与某一条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，该方向上的成交量就越高。趋势线可作为开仓位置，而衰竭线可用于获利了结。 Meravith 包含图表按钮，使操作更加简单快捷——所有核心功能都可以直接从图表中切换。每个按钮的功能如下： DEV – 显示相对于支撑线的双倍偏差，如果趋势内部成交量较高，它可以作为额外的支撑位。 95% – 绘制覆盖最近 20 根K线 95% 区间的曲线。如果价格突破该
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
指标
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Enigma 112
issam rahhal sabour
指标
Enigma 112 Indicator - User Manual Enigma 112 Indicator Complete User Manual - Ultimate Trading Solution Introduction The Enigma 112 is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading indicator that combines advanced technical analysis concepts including Tesla 3-6-9 Gates, Huddleston Theory, PO3 Dealing Ranges, and sophisticated risk management systems. Tesla 3-6-9 Gates Based on Nikola Tesla's vortex mathematics for precise support and resistance levels Huddleston Theory Volume-based market
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
指标
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
指标
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
指标
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
指标
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
指标
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
AutoSignals Trend Panel
Danilo Maia Siqueira
指标
指標基於每個圖表時間的6個信號，跟踪同一資產的5個不同圖表時間的趨勢。 該指標的主要目的是向我們展示放置該金融資產的多數趨勢。 系統在數個圖形時間中傳輸趨勢信息，這樣用戶可以廣泛查看資產的移動，這種工具通過幫助操作員執行訂單使用戶具有較高的命中率 支持趨勢。 指标基于每个图表时间的6个信号，跟踪同一资产的5个不同图表时间的趋势。 该指标的主要目的是向我们展示放置该金融资产的多数趋势。 系统在数个图形时间中传输趋势信息，这样用户可以广泛查看资产的移动，这种工具通过帮助操作员执行订单使用户具有较高的命中率 支持趋势。 Zhǐbiāo jīyú měi gè túbiǎo shíjiān de 6 gè xìnhào, gēnzōng tóngyī zīchǎn de 5 gè bùtóng túbiǎo shíjiān de qūshì.
Panel Visao axetrend
Danilo Maia Siqueira
指标
trend view panel; AutoSignals Trend The indicator tracks the trend in 5 different chart times for the same asset, based on 6 signals for each chart time. The main objective of the indicator is to show us the majority trend of the financial asset in which it was placed. The system transmits the information of the trends in different graphic times, in this way the user is able to have a wide view of the movement of the asset, this type of tool makes the user have a higher hit rate by helping
作者的更多信息
The Golden Nile
Ka Leung Jacky Chan
指标
The Golden Nile is a sophisticated trend-following tool designed to filter market noise and identify high-probability entry points by combining two layers of Bolling-Bands-derived indices based on Fibonacci-sequence moving averages. Indicator Description The indicator calculates two distinct trend lines: Primary Trend  acts as a sensitive trend detector, changing color from blue (bullish) to red (bearish) based on immediate price action relative to the average. Secondary Trend  epresents the str
Relative Currency Power
Ka Leung Jacky Chan
指标
This indicator, Relative Currency Power, is a sophisticated real-time currency strength meter designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It provides a visual representation of individual currency performance and relative pair strength through dynamic scaling and momentum tracking. 1. Indicator Description The tool acts as a "Heatmap" for the Forex market, calculating the net movement of the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) against a broad basket of peers. It simplifie
筛选:
无评论
回复评论