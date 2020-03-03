EAVIE Bot Trading

📈 Real-time Dashboard

  • Account Information: Server, ID, Equity
  • Market Prices: Real-time Bid, Ask, Spread
  • Tick Volume: Current candle volume with trend-based coloring
  • Position Statistics:
    • Number of open Buy/Sell orders
    • Total lots per direction
    • Real-time Profit/Loss per direction
  • Daily Statistics: Today's profit, win/loss ratio
  • Candle Countdown: Time remaining until candle close

🛡️ Break Even Auto (Automatic Break-Even)

  • Automatically calculates accurate break-even point for Buy, Sell, and mixed positions
  • Auto-activates when price reaches configured distance
  • Draws visual line on chart
  • Closes all positions when price touches break-even point
  • Automatically compensates for Spread and Swap
  • Supports manual activation via button

📉 Trailing Stop Auto (Automatic Profit Protection)

  • Automatically moves stop loss according to profit
  • Activates when price moves beyond break-even point
  • Protects accumulated profits
  • Trailing Stop only moves favorably (never reverses)
  • Draws visual yellow line

🎯 Buy/Sell Stop Orders (Automatic Pending Orders)

  • Automatically places BuyStop and SellStop lines
  • Flexible distance from current price
  • Auto-enters trade when price touches line
  • Automatically sets Stop Loss
  • Removes opposite line when Market order exists

💰 Risk Management

  • Automatic Stop Loss: Closes all positions when maximum loss reached
  • Supports percentage or fixed amount configuration
  • Displays MaxLoss level on dashboard

🎮 Control Panel Buttons

  • Close All: Close all open positions
  • Close Profit: Close only profitable positions
  • Close Loss: Close only losing positions
  • Break Even All: Manual break-even activation

⚙️ Configuration Parameters

🖥️ Interface Settings - HideGrid: Show/hide chart grid

- ShowCountdown: Display candle countdown - CountdownColor: Countdown text color - CountdownSize: Font size - CountdownBarsOffset: Distance from candle

🛡️ Break Even - EnableBreakEvenAuto: Enable/disable automatic mode

- BreakEvenAutoDistance: Activation distance (points) - BreakEvenAutoTolerance: Error compensation factor (1.0-5.0) - BreakEvenAutoTextSize: Text size - BreakEvenAutoTextColor: Text color (default: Yellow)

📉 Trailing Stop - EnableTrailingStopAuto: Enable/disable automatic mode

- TrailingStopDistanceActive: Activation distance - TrailingStopOffset: Trailing distance - TrailingStopTextSize: Text size - TrailingStopTextColor: Text color (default: Yellow)

🎯 Buy/Sell Stop - BuySellStopActive: Enable/disable feature

- BuySellStopDistance: Order placement distance - BuySellStopSLDistance: Stop Loss distance - BuySellStopLotSize: Lot size per order - BuySellStopMaxOrders: Maximum orders per direction

💰 Stop Loss - CutLoss_Percent: true = % | false = USD

- CutLoss_Value: Stop loss value (10 = 10% or 10 USD)


推荐产品
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
专家
VIX Momentum Pro EA - 产品说明 概述 VIX Momentum Pro是一个专门为VIX75合成指数设计的复杂算法交易系统。该算法采用先进的多时间框架分析，结合专有的动量检测技术，以识别合成波动率市场中的高概率交易机会。 交易策略 该专家顾问基于综合的动量方法运行，分析多个时间框架的价格走势。系统通过数学分析VIX75特有的价格模式来识别方向性动量。当多个技术条件对齐时生成入场信号，包括动量汇合、波动率阈值和方向偏差确认。 该策略避免依赖传统指标，而是依赖专门为合成指数行为校准的专有数学模型。这种方法使算法能够在合成市场独特的24/7交易环境中有效运行。 风险管理 VIX Momentum Pro实施了一个全面的三层风险管理系统，旨在保护资本的同时最大化盈利潜力： 仓位规模设定：算法使用基于百分比的风险计算来确定基于账户余额和预定义风险参数的最佳仓位规模。 动态止损管理：每个仓位都受到智能止损设置的保护，该设置适应市场条件和仓位表现。 紧急保护系统：多层账户保护包括最大日风险限制和紧急停止机制，当达到预定回撤阈值时激活。 系统包含先进的利润保护技术，包括自动盈亏
SMC Candlestick Trader 5 Framework XAUUSD
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
专家
Signal Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345199 https://trenddaytrader.com/smc-candlestick-trader-5-framework-xauusd-gold-live-trading/ 50% off ($600) until January 1,2026, then $1,200. sample   .set file for XAUUSD 5 Minute   is in the comment section. A compact, battle-tested money-management brain tuned for Gold (XAUUSD) with a clear HUD, challenge tracking and reliable position management. SMC CT5F automates position management for XAUUSD by focusing on disciplined risk control rather
PowerFxMLE MT5
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
专家
Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
专家
AO Trade 系統是專門為趨勢交易而設計，利用競價時段或新聞時間作為參考點，與其他特定時間進行比較，以預測市場趨勢。 ** EA 中使用的所有時間參數均基於您的終端時間。不同的經紀人可能運作在不同的格林尼治標準時間區域，亦可能因夏令時調整而進一步變化。 請確保在實施之前對齊您終端的時間設置進行全面驗證。** 推薦設置： Use in   M1  timeframe HK50 / DE40 / ustec / UK100 在時間檢查期間，您將注意到價格檢查發生在特定檢查時間分鐘之後的1分鐘（1.2檢查時間分鐘）。這個設計是有意的，允許參考的柱子完成，從而確保開盤價、最高價、最低價和收盤價可以用於與訂單時間進行準確比較。 設置： -----------------1 Timers------------------- 1.1 Check time hour (HH)    --  用於記錄價格的時間戳。 1.2 Check time minute (MM) 1.3 Order time hour (HH)    -- 用於與檢查價格進行比較以開啟訂單的時間戳。 1.4 Order
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
专家
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 入门费 498 美元，每月增加 100 美元，直至达到 1298 美元 XAUUSD（黄金）的自动交易机器人。 将此机器人连接到您的 XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 图表并让它按照经过验证的策略自动交易！该机器人专为寻求简单而高效的自动化的交易者而设计，它根据技术指标和价格行为的组合执行交易，并针对低到中等价差进行了优化。 机器人如何工作？ 建议的时间范围：H1（1 小时），以平衡信号精度并降低噪音。 主要资产：XAUUSD（黄金），市场波动性很大，但机会明显。 进入和退出：机器人分析价格模式、关键水平和动量确认以开启/关闭交易。 内置风险管理：自动调整头寸规模并使用动态止损保护。 轻松设置 – 即用 建议手数：1000 美元账户 0.01（根据您的资本进行调整）。 针对低/中价差进行了优化（避免在高佣金条件下进行交易）。 无需复杂的设置 – 只需连接并激活即可。 首先在演示中进行测试——在正式上线之前，务必在模拟账户上验证性能。 主要优势 清晰、不过度优化的策略——适
SP500 Opening Range Pro
Manuel De Huerta De La Cruz
专家
SP500 Opening Range Pro – Estrategia Automatizada para el S&P 500 SP500 Opening Range Pro es un EA profesional para MetaTrader 5 que opera la ruptura del rango de apertura en el S&P 500. Diseñado para la sesión de Nueva York , utiliza Breakout + Pullback con gestión automática de riesgo y parámetros totalmente configurables. Estrategia probada : Opening Range con filtros de tendencia y volatilidad. ️ Automatización total : Entradas, SL/TP, gestión de riesgo y horarios. Optimizado para NY
Nasdaq Quants NAS100
Teresa Maria Pimenta
5 (1)
专家
納斯達克量化 NAS100 Expert Nasdaq 是一個動態和優化的黃牛交易系統，旨在安全獲利 完整的系統具有基於神經網絡優化的風險管理和基於平衡利潤的智能手數增加系統，適合初學者和有經驗的交易者。使用移動掛單並利用市場回調，這樣您就可以提供更短、更安全的止損 您可以覆蓋您的贏利 使用默認設置，或者您可以為您的經紀人請求優化設置，我們將為您創建一個 要進行正確的回測，您首先需要在您的 Meta Trader 中下載 NAs100 資產的歷史數據！ Expert Nasdaq Quants NAS100 具有內置的智能係統和回撤減少算法，可讓您主要在價格進入虧損區之前關閉訂單擁有完整的儀表板，可快速執行掛單和市價單 以及一個用於重置未結訂單和取消掛單的按鈕，如果您僅連接面板，則可以與機器人或零件一起使用 專家是一個黃牛系統，專門交易 100 的資產指數 使用推薦的設置、低點差經紀人和 VPS。 我們優化並添加了新的交易指數。 當前版本的 Expert 已全面優化。不需要額外的文件集。交易在經紀人時間的晚上進行。 由於 Expert Nasdaq Quants NA
Nova DPO Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova DPO Trader is a structured automation of the Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) — a tool designed to isolate short-term price cycles by filtering out long-term trends. This EA transforms the DPO’s cycle-focused signals into a disciplined trading system that acts only when momentum aligns with clear, repeatable patterns. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova DPO Trader waits for genuine cyclical signals. Trades are executed when the DPO indicates meaningful overbought or oversold conditions, re
DemsFx BC Entry EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
专家
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with i touch or Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate with a sniper entry system for a good money management.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 15 minutes time frame and above.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor.. 5. With Default setti
FREE
Dynamics Pips Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Dynamic Pips: An Innovative Multi-Currency Bot for Automated Forex Trading Dynamic Pips is a high-tech tool for automated trading in the Forex market, designed for traders of all levels. This multi-currency robot, based on advanced algorithms for analyzing temporal information flows, offers unique opportunities to profit from currency fluctuations. Operating across any timeframe and with a variety of currency pairs, it becomes a reliable assistant in the trading world. Key Features and Advantage
Range Lover
Sio Kei Wong
专家
智能波幅交易系統 系統概述 智能波幅交易系統是一款高效的自動化交易工具，專為捕捉市場波幅中的盈利機會而設計。用戶只需設定價格區間（上限與下限），系統即可全天候運行，無需人工干預。在價格波動範圍內，系統通過智能算法持續計算並累積利潤，波幅越大，收益越高。即使突破了區間範圍，也不用擔心虧錢，因為之前 累積的利潤已能防守 。 優勢亮點 智能化運作 ：無需持續監控，系統自動執行交易策略。 風險優化 ：避免市場暴跌時的過度買入，降低平均成本。 目標盈利設定 ：支持自定義盈利目標，達標後自動停止，鎖定收益。 券商適配性:   用戶可根據不同券商的開倉上限，自行調整交易總量，確保符合平台要求。 自動化間距計算:   系統內置智能算法，自動計算最佳開倉間距，提升交易效率與精準度。 交易保護機制:   配備滑點控制與價差保護功能，有效降低交易風險，保障資金安全。 誰適合這EA 喜歡長線(過去到現在一直波幅橫行)、中線(10-15年波幅橫行)、短線(天/週/月的波幅橫行)的交易員可以使用 不想整天盯盤的交易員 只要一直波動，就會不斷有利潤的追求者 建議 先找現在橫行的圖表，然後優化及回測 無論是外匯、
Primal Ruby FP
Ng Chu En
专家
<<Primal Ruby FP — The Pinnacle of Mean Reversion Trading on XAUUSD>> BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your gift.  Where Quantitative Precision Meets Timeless Market Behavior Gold (XAUUSD) has always carried the reputation of being both the safe haven of global finance and one of the most volatile trading instruments in modern markets. Amid this volatility, the Primal Ruby FP Expert Advisor (EA) emerges as a rare innovation: a fully autonomous, academically engineered algorit
Equity BotTrader
Chinonso Chizoba Eke
专家
Equity BotTrader 基本上使用對沖方法，但根據您指定的增量數量增加獲勝頭寸的交易量，其總體目標是按指定的金額增加帳戶的淨值並關閉所有未平倉頭寸或掛單，然後重新開始，直到你成為世界上最富有的人。 這僅適用於 MT5。 例如。 從 5 手買進部位開始 開立賣出停損單，距離買進部位 30 點，手數相同，手數為 5 手 誰獲利 20 點，交易量就會增加，直到滿足權益規模，從而平掉所有部位並重新開始 --------- 該 EA 可以適用於所有帳戶規模，它在美元日圓等波動市場中最為有利，獲得點值越快，平倉速度就越快。 請在使用前進行回測，確保您的帳戶規模至少能夠獲利，並確保您定期提取利潤。 根據您的資本和權益增量要求，您確實可以以此謀生。 最佳市場是 0 點差的市場，例如 EURUSD、GBPUSD、AUDUSD、NZDUSD 最佳設定是 交易量：0.03（根據帳戶大小增加此值） 體積增量：2 最小點大小差異：100（10 點） 止盈點：10 停損點：10個 股權目標：50 最大點差限制：20 請注意：本產品不保證利潤，也不對使用該產品過程
Gold trading manager
Chak Fung Chan
专家
XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
Sembii scalper
Adiyakhuu Gantumur
专家
Hello, I've dedicated ten years of experience to develop my first commercial EA, and I'm delighted to present it to you. This EA employs a breakout scalping strategy, abstaining from risky tactics like martingale, grid, tick scalping, averaging, etc. Currently, it exclusively operates on the USDJPY pair for MetaTrader 5, with plans for expansion across multiple pairs in the future. Additionally, a MetaTrader 4 version will be released soon. I am committed to providing a transparent and honest tr
Nexus Arbitrage Pro
Mallawa Arachchige Shanaka Sandaruwan
专家
Nexus Arbitrage Pro: High-Frequency Triangular Arbitrage Nexus Arbitrage Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor that capitalizes on price inefficiencies in the forex market through a triangular arbitrage strategy. It’s a high-frequency trading tool that simultaneously monitors three currency pairs to find and exploit profit opportunities. This EA focuses on one of the most liquid currency triangles: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and EUR/JPY . The Strategy Explained Simply The EA's logic is based o
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
专家
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.67 (18)
专家
各位交易员，大家好！ 如果您正在寻找一款不是随便开单、而是有逻辑、有策略、注重风控的智能交易系统（EA），那么请关注 Scalper Investor EA。这是一款多货币对交易机器人，目前已全面支持逆转交易策略，未来还将免费升级添加趋势策略模块，功能持续进化！ 已上线：逆转交易策略（反转系统） Scalper Investor EA 当前运行的是基于 Keltner 通道 的逆转系统。当价格进入通道后，EA 结合多个过滤条件识别潜在反转机会，精准进场。 我们不是“盲目追单”，每一笔交易都基于多维度市场逻辑与严格的入场判断。主要过滤机制包括：波动率控制, 趋势过滤, 反转强度判断, 点差过滤, 滑点控制, 避开跳空与市场低流动时段（如换日时间） 注意：在策略測試器中預設使用 M15 EURNZD Live signal on H1 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309354?source=Site+Profile+Seller Live signal on M15 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/23110
FF4 Scalper
Valerii Gabitov
专家
Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.  Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other. Time frame: M15 Best results on EURCAD M15. Live signals and other products here -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.  Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter
Gold ECN MT5
Raphael Okonkwo
专家
黄金 ECN EA 采用先进的人工智能算法设计，可分析市场不确定性。它基于机器学习系统开发，能够适应新闻更新，并在市场持续变化的情况下动态掌控行情。 与预测性人工智能同步，机器学习算法用于识别市场在一段时间内的极高低点、极高高点、极低高点和极低低点，并检查是否存在类似的重复现象；它还能利用价格行为实时研究图表。 立即查看实时信号 查看 MT4 版本 1. 策略概述 策略类型： 此 EA 使用两种策略来适应市场变化：趋势市价单策略和趋势突破单策略。XAUUSD 市场瞬息万变，其随着市场变化而灵活调整的能力使黄金 ECN 在创建入场和离场订单方面具有优势。 结构说明： 当检测到看涨趋势或看跌趋势时，它会寻找确认蜡烛形态，并下达交易订单以捕捉重大的市场波动。当趋势失效时，系统会分析突破点并开立新订单，以补充趋势信号所下达的先前订单；在XAUUSD市场快速波动的情况下，这些操作通常在几毫秒内完成。 交易频率： 为了提高长期可持续性，只有在检测到清晰信号时才会开立交易。低频率交易是最佳选择；这与频繁或随机交易形成鲜明对比。 目标： 该策略并非以投机性短期收益为目标，而是致力于实
ELTRA Guardian EA
Aziz Maulidi Wimantara
专家
Proven consistent performance — backtested from 2021 to 2025 with steady growth every week, month, and year. ELTRA Guardian EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor exclusively optimized for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It combines precise level-based entries with EMA trend filtering to deliver consistent performance in volatile gold markets. Key Features: Gold-Only Strategy: Specifically designed and tuned for XAU/USD. Fixed Price Levels: Executes trades only when price touches 4-point interv
TIO Wall Street MT5
Ihar Tsitou
专家
TIO Wall Street - Это советник профессионального уровня. Его используют трейдеры крупнейших фондов и трейдеры  крупнейших банков для автоматизации своих торговых систем. В советнике есть готовые настройки под некоторые ТС для пар: AUDCAD Таймфрейм: m15 Минимальный депозит 500 единиц валюты. Живой Сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2345083?source=Site+Profile+Seller Характеристики: Работает на нескольких парах. Функции множественного контроля входа (3888 типов входа) Торговые операции на
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.6 (5)
专家
EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timefram
STF Shadow Timer FX
Andre Philipp Hollenbach
专家
Shadow Timer FX – Your Smart Assistant for 20 Currency Pairs Trading Forex means staying alert. But monitoring 20 pairs across 5 timeframes at once? That’s not just hard – it’s humanly impossible. That’s exactly where Shadow Timer FX comes in. 2 purchases left and the price increases to 129$ LIVE MONITORING Recommendations: Timeframe M1 to D1 Pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD, ... all FX Pairs (not indices, not commodities, not stocks, not crypto, not ETFs) Settings: after the purchse write me a message
Fibo 61 8 scalping with position
Komila Safarova
专家
该 智能交易顾问（Expert Advisor, EA） 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 和 BTCUSD（比特币） 的自动化交易而设计。 它结合了 斐波那契回撤 与 艾略特波浪理论 ，用于识别高概率的交易机会。 获取设置文件 请联系我以获取 .set 设置文件 ， 或在评论区下载。 点击此处可获取 黄金（XAUUSD）设置文件 。 点击此处可获取 比特币（BTCUSD）设置文件 。 优化与性能 此 EA 已针对 美分账户（Cent Account） 进行精心优化，具备以下优势： 灵活的仓位管理 增强的风险控制能力 在各种市场环境下保持稳定表现 请勿使用低余额账户——为获得最佳性能，建议至少使用 50,000 美分账户（约 500 美元） 。 主要特点 即插即用 —— 提供可直接使用的 .set 文件，快速部署 风险管理优化 —— 针对美分账户设计，有效控制风险敞口 多功能性 —— 可用于多种交易品种； 推荐 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD ，因为它们具有高波动性、强趋势性和良好流动性。 可同时在多个图表上使用，修改 MagicNumberForPairs 参数（如 1000、2000、3
Callidus Simple
Mate Patrik Toth
5 (1)
专家
I am Callidus Simple. I am Your Specialized Gold Trading Framework. Hello, Trader. I am a specialized, powerful version of the Callidus trading framework, engineered and optimized for one purpose: to master the unique and volatile personality of the Gold market (XAUUSD). I am not a crippled demo. I am a fully-featured Expert Advisor, containing the same sophisticated,   dual-engine adaptive core   as my Ultimate sibling. The only difference? My focus is singular—on Gold—and my decisions are bas
FREE
EMAGapCtrend
Eadvisors Software Inc.
专家
O Robô Trader EMAGap faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando as pequenas variações do mercado no instrumento: Mini-índice(B3), utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis.    Versão exclusiva para os instrumentos WIN$ e IND$ (Mini-índice B3).  Estratégia utilizada: média móvel e volatilidade. Lote Inicial: Versão Mini-índice, a partir de 1 lote. Versão Bra50, a partir de 0.05 Mini-Lotes. StopLoss e Take Profit Ajustáveis. Gerenciamento de risco: (
PipChart
Faithful Kelechukwu Onyiriuka
专家
在当今快节奏的外汇市场中，精确度和策略对于成功至关重要。PipChart是一款先进的交易机器人，旨在通过强大的技术指标组合自动化交易执行、提高准确性并改善风险管理。 与基础的交易机器人不同，PipChart集成了振荡器的移动平均、RSI、ADX和CCI，用于识别高概率的多头和空头交易信号。为了优化出场时机，PipChart采用了随机指标（Stochastic）来判断最佳退出时机。 通过内置的止损（SL）和止盈（TP）机制，PipChart确保了纪律性的交易，并能根据市场条件做出调整。以下详细概述了PipChart的功能、技术指标、交易执行方法和风险管理策略。 PipChart的设计目标： 自动化交易 ：根据明确定义的技术条件执行交易。 提高交易准确性 ：使用多个指标确认进出场信号。 适应市场趋势 ：根据实时价格波动和ADX强度动态调整。 实施强有力的风险管理 ：通过止损和止盈策略确保纪律性交易。 凭借其多重指标方法，PipChart非常适合寻找系统化交易策略的日间交易者和波段交易者。 使用的指标和策略 A. 进场指标：振荡器的移动平均、RSI、ADX和CCI 为了确定交易进场，PipC
THV Trailing Buy Sell Stop Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
专家
Hi Traders, This EA handle the  TRAILING Buy Stop and/or  TRAILING Sell Stop Logic in a very smart way. You can choose only Buy / only Sell or both. Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days: click to download Configurations ( default values are shown in brackets ) : // -   ATR period:  input the ATR period for calculation (14) -  Magic Number:  define the magic number // -   Enable Buy Stop : Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order -  Lot Buy:  volume
Institutional Logic EA Bulit for Real Traders
Hamza Hussain
专家
Gold Precision Trader – The XAUUSD Edge Without Indicators Trade gold like a pro — without relying on lagging indicators or confusing signals.Gold Precision Trader is a battle-tested, rule-based strategy designed specifically for XAUUSD. Built for fast execution, high-probability entries, and mechanical consistency, this system eliminates noise and lets you trade with real structure, 1-3 trades daily. What Makes It Different Built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) Trades only during clear, h
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略： 定制输入参数以适合您的独特目标。 轻松风险管理： 只需简单选择每笔交易的风险百分比，即可优先保障您
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝 (
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.44 (27)
专家
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学习机器 + XGBoost学习模型 +112个付费和免费AI + 投票系统 + 外部和可编辑提示) 注意：如果你是中国用户，在购买之前必须确保你能够连接到 YouTube 来观看英文安装视频，并在 YouTube 上启用中文字幕。 你还必须具备使用 VPN 的条件，把 IP 设置在其他国家，这样才能自由地使用 ARIA。 虽然市场上大多数EA声称使用"AI"或"神经网络"，但实际上只运行基本脚本， Aria Connector EA V4 重新定义了真正AI驱动交易的含义。 这不是理论，不是营销炒作，这是您的MetaTrader 5平台与112个真实AI模型之间的直接、可验证连接，结合下一代XGBoost引擎、可编辑提示和多AI投票系统。 从第一天开始，Aria就被设计为一个透明、不断发展的生态系统：首先是直接的GPT连接，然后是自动化，接着是策略审计。 现在，在V4中，Aria成为了真正的学习机器 ，能够适应市场条件，实时优化您的策略，并让您通过外部、可编辑的提示完全定制其智能。 通过分析超过 60,000笔实时交易 ，独特的
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
专家
AIQ 版本 5.0 - 通过机构架构实现自主智能 从基于规则的自动化演变为真正的自主智能代表了算法交易的自然进步。十多年前机构量化交易台开始探索的内容已经成熟为实际实施。AIQ 版本 5.0 体现了这种成熟：复杂的多模型 AI 分析、独立验证架构，以及通过广泛的生产部署而完善的持续学习系统。 这不是添加了 AI 功能的自动化。这是从基础构建的自主智能，基于多年研究机构交易台如何构建决策验证、管理运营可靠性和实施自适应学习系统。版本 5.0 代表了这种开发方法的顶峰。 版本 5.0 提供超过 300+ AI 模型的访问，包括 55+ 免费集成模型、提供独立验证的双重 AI 分析师和风险管理器角色、具有自动故障转移的主辅 API 架构确保零停机运行、专有的 Sacred Phi 仓位管理系统，以及随市场条件持续演化的高级神经网络权重训练。系统以 10 倍速度执行增强型网络搜索以获取实时市场情报，同时在多个时间框架内执行机构级分析。 基于多年完善的进化增强： 300+ AI 模型生态系统，含 55+ 免费选项： 直接 API 集成机构级提供商，包括 DeepSeek R1、OpenAI
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
专家
Mean Machine GPT 版本 11.0 - 机构智能与专业交易的结合 自从我们率先在算法交易中实现真正的AI集成以来,我们通过多个市场周期、经济体制和技术演变完善了这种方法。最初作为我们的信念开始,即适应性机器学习代表量化交易的自然进步,已成为行业方向。版本11.0标志着我们迄今为止最复杂的实施。 这不是作为营销术语的AI。这是以机构严谨性应用于专业交易策略的计算智能,通过多年在不同市场条件下的生产部署而完善。支持版本11.0的基础设施代表了在适应性仓位管理、多模型共识系统和神经网络权重优化方面持续研发的高潮。 版本11.0提供超过300+个AI模型的访问,包括55+个免费集成模型、专业的均值回归和趋势跟踪策略、专有的Sacred Phi仓位管理系统、增强的神经网络权重训练,以及经验丰富的从业者继续发现的架构能力。系统以10倍速度执行增强的网络搜索以获取实时市场情报,监控突发新闻、经济事件和情绪,同时执行针对低波动性交易时段优化的复杂多策略方法。 关键演化增强: 300+个AI模型生态系统,包含55+个免费选项: 与机构级提供商直接API集成,包括OpenAI、Anthro
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
专家
NEXUS – 随市场变化而演进的量化自适应网格系统 NEXUS 是一套 100% 全自动 的交易系统，会在实时数据上构建规则组合，通过 样本外验证（out-of-sample） 过滤，并且只在检测到统计优势且环境有效时入场。 快速参数概览 系统类型： 带 OOS（样本外）验证的自适应网格系统，内置环境过滤（新闻、波动率、交易时段/日期以及可选的成交量价值区域）。 交易品种： 主要及交叉外汇货币对（EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、USDCAD、EURJPY、AUDCHF、GBPCAD、AUDUSD）以及根据预设选择的 XAUUSD 。 内置风险配置： 保守型（Conservative）、经典型（Classic）和激进型（Aggressive）。 时间周期： 加载每个预设时会 自动设置 推荐周期，无需手动切换图表周期。 预设验证： 所有预设均在 2018–2025 年区间通过样本外验证。 风险管理： 基于波动率的网格间距、入场间的最小时间间隔、全局止损（Global Stop）以及可配置的分块平仓机制。 资金建议： 保守型配置建议每个品种至少 100 EUR/USD ，经典型配
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
专家
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) 面向 XAUUSD 的精准交易 Live Signal Avalut X1 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 上 XAUUSD（黄金） 自动化交易的专业智能交易系统（EA）。该系统在一个 EA 中集成四种互补策略，以应对不同的市场状态。它在 MT5 上独立运行，无需外部 DLL 或第三方安装程序。 关键功能 四策略合一：相互配合的策略覆盖趋势、震荡与波动等阶段。 专项风险管理：每笔交易均设硬性止损与止盈；动态 X 跟踪止损。 高级过滤方法：用于优化入场的高级 EZ 过滤器。 自动时区处理：策略基于 GMT+3 开发，自动检测并校正经纪商时差。 丰富参数：提供全面的配置输入；默认参数可直接使用，无需外部 set 文件。 EA 面板：图表内信息面板，支持可选主题（深色、浅色、Edgezone）。 开发与验证 机构级方法：走步优化（Walk-Forward）、样本外验证、蒙特卡罗重采样、参数稳定性与敏感性检查。 AI 辅助的研发与监控：研究与实时诊断由 AI 工具支持；仅在必要时更新参数
EA Gold Harvester
Guo Cheng Liu
专家
大家购买前先和作者沟通， 私拍的客户，作者不做指导。 当前促销： 每销售20份售价+100美元 最终价格：1899美元 核心理念EA Gold Harvester是一款结合 趋势识别 + 网格交易 的EA。 它能在震荡行情中建立买入网格，在突破行情中智能止盈，持续稳定地捕捉价格波动。  策略原理 趋势识别系统 EA检测价格相对上下轨的区间判断涨势位置： 智能网格挂单算法 多层动态挂单结构，让每一次震荡都能成为获利机会。 高频逻辑优化 EA内置“K线识别 + 刷新”机制，实时捕捉市场变化。 可视化操作界面 实时展示挂单层级、止盈线等图形化标记，让交易逻辑一目了然。 按钮控制系统 一键显示/隐藏可视化网格，直观。  主要功能与优势  识别趋势区间，启动/停止网格  可自定义网格层数、间距、止盈点、布林参数  精确的订单管理系统（清除挂单、平仓逻辑）  多重风控机制，稳定运行  实时可视化网格与止盈线显示  极简设计，CPU占用极低，适合长期挂单运行  完美兼容 MT5 所有交易品种（外汇、黄金、指数、加密货币等）  使用建议 适合 XAUUSD 建议搭配 VPS 稳定运行； 可结
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
专家
OrionXAU 是一款为 XAUUSD（黄金） 和 US100 / 纳斯达克 市场开发的算法交易系统。 系统结合了剥头皮策略与波段趋势策略，并具有严格的风险管理框架，旨在实现长期稳定性。 主要支持市场 • XAUUSD（黄金） • US100 / 纳斯达克 双策略架构 1. 剥头皮策略 • 日内交易 • 短时间持仓 • 针对小幅波动设计 • 风险控制严格 2. 波段趋势交易 • 捕捉趋势性大行情 • 交易频率低 • 小亏损频繁但受控 • 胜利交易通常 盈利巨大 ，驱动整体收益 3.5版本新增功能 OrionXAU 可： • 仅用于黄金 • 仅用于纳斯达克 • 或在同一账户中运行两个市场 系统限制： • 每日最多 2 单 • 每个市场最多 1 单 • 第一单亏损时，不会开第二单 尽管具备多市场功能，仍建议一次仅用于一个市场，以降低风险。 运行机制 • 自动结构与动量分析 • 可设置交易时段 • 自动平仓管理 • 根据资金自动调整仓位大小 • 自动止损、止盈与跟踪止损逻辑 推荐设置 • 周期：H1 • 经纪商：低点差 / Zero Spread 推荐 • 最低建议资金：100 US
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
专家
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
专家
Jackal智能交易系统 – 交易策略 实盘运行4个月 购买后永久免费使用所有产品 下载配置文件  黄金1分钟 | ECN账户：兼容任何经纪商 Jackal EA 基于多层次智能突破策略，结合先进的风险控制与盈利管理，能够灵活适应市场波动。 1. 突破陷阱策略 当市场条件满足时，EA会同时挂两个方向的挂单： Buy Stop ：当前价格之上 Sell Stop ：当前价格之下 当市场出现强势单边行情时，EA立即入场，无需预测方向。 2. 智能交易管理 初始止损： 固定止损点数，用于控制风险。 移动止损： 当交易盈利时，止损会自动跟随价格移动，锁定利润。 无风险模式： 达到一定盈利后，止损移动至开仓价以上，确保最坏情况下仍有净利润。 3. 回撤与盈利保护系统 智能补亏： 若某次交易亏损，下一笔交易目标是补回亏损并实现净盈利。 回撤修复： 在特定条件下启动的机制，用于减少浮动亏损。  输入参数指南 Jackal EA 可通过输入参数进行全面自定义： 手数管理 LotsSize 固定手数。非零时使用此值。 LotsPer1000 当LotsSize=0时，按账户余额动态计算手数（例
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
Golden Venom
Natoya N Barnes
专家
GOLDEN VENOM SMC EA Elite Institutional Trading Logic — Fully Automated & Validation-Safe Unlock institutional-grade trading with the Golden Venom  SMC EA, a precision-engineered automated system built to dominate XAUUSD and perform powerfully across all forex pairs. Designed using pure price action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this bot eliminates lagging indicators and trades using the same logic used by professional proprietary desks. Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Scipio Bot Gold mt5
Stefano Frisetti
专家
Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed only on MQL5.com This is not a commercial BOT, but it is professional, distribution is limited to 100 copies in total and the price may increase without notice. The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER has to enter + opens only 1 trade at a time + always use close and fixed STOP LOSS + adapt SL and TP to the volatility of the day + SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
专家
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
筛选:
无评论
回复评论