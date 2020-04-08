Eight Sessions Worldwide

RITZ – 8 Main Market Zones & Smart Candle Timer

is an advanced market-timing and session-analysis indicator designed to enhance intraday trading precision.

The indicator features an adaptive candle countdown timer with dynamic time format, color warnings, blinking effects, size scaling, and multi-level sound alerts to help traders anticipate candle close and critical market moments accurately.

It includes a global market session panel covering 8 major trading zones worldwide, displaying real-time session status, overlaps, countdowns, and optional MarketWatch time reference. A built-in legend panel visually explains session states for quick interpretation.

Additionally, the indicator integrates a lightweight economic calendar system, plotting vertical news lines with impact-based colors, configurable lookback and lookahead ranges, and high-frequency refresh updates.

For optimal clarity of vertical news lines and session timing, the M5 timeframe is recommended as the default view.

Highlights

Adaptive candle timer with smart visual & sound alerts

8 major global market sessions with overlap detection

Customizable session panel, colors, and fonts

Integrated economic news visualization on chart

Optimized for M5 timeframe clarity





8 MAIN MARKET ZONES / SESSIONS WORLDWIDE

1. Sydney Session (Oceania) Australia

21:00 – 06:00 GMT

Characteristics: Opening phase of the trading week Low to moderate volatility

Active pairs: AUD, NZD 2. Tokyo Session (Japan) Japan

00:00 – 09:00 GMT

Characteristics: Core Asian market session Clean, technical price movements

Active pairs: JPY, AUDJPY

3. Hong Kong / Singapore Session (Asia Core) East & Southeast Asia

01:00 – 10:00 GMT

Characteristics: Rising Asian liquidity Strong activity in Gold and Asian indices





4. Frankfurt Session (Early Europe) Germany

06:00 – 15:00 GMT

Characteristics: Pre-London market preparation Fake breakouts frequently occur

5. London Session (Europe Core) United Kingdom

07:00 – 16:00 GMT

Characteristics: Highest liquidity globally Strong and reliable trends

Active pairs: EUR, GBP, XAUUSD 6. New York Session (US Core) United States

12:00 – 21:00 GMT

Characteristics: Extreme volatility High-impact economic news

Active markets: USD pairs, XAUUSD, indices 7. Chicago / CME Session (US Futures Core) United States (CME Group)

13:00 – 22:00 GMT

Focus: Futures markets Bonds and commodities

Key relevance: Smart Money activity 8. Middle East Session Dubai, Riyadh

04:00 – 13:00 GMT

Characteristics: Regional liquidity flow Influence on Gold and Oil markets







QUICK SUMMARY Category Details Main global sessions 8 sessions Additional regional zones 12+ regions Key overlap periods London–New York, Asia–London





IMPORTANT NOTES (PRO TRADERS)