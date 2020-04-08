Eight Sessions Worldwide
RITZ – 8 Main Market Zones & Smart Candle Timer
is an advanced market-timing and session-analysis indicator designed to enhance intraday trading precision.
The indicator features an adaptive candle countdown timer with dynamic time format, color warnings, blinking effects, size scaling, and multi-level sound alerts to help traders anticipate candle close and critical market moments accurately.
It includes a global market session panel covering 8 major trading zones worldwide, displaying real-time session status, overlaps, countdowns, and optional MarketWatch time reference. A built-in legend panel visually explains session states for quick interpretation.
Additionally, the indicator integrates a lightweight economic calendar system, plotting vertical news lines with impact-based colors, configurable lookback and lookahead ranges, and high-frequency refresh updates.
For optimal clarity of vertical news lines and session timing, the M5 timeframe is recommended as the default view.
Highlights
Adaptive candle timer with smart visual & sound alerts
8 major global market sessions with overlap detection
Customizable session panel, colors, and fonts
Integrated economic news visualization on chart
Optimized for M5 timeframe clarity
8 MAIN MARKET ZONES / SESSIONS WORLDWIDE
|1. Sydney Session (Oceania)
|2. Tokyo Session (Japan)
|3. Hong Kong / Singapore Session (Asia Core)
|4. Frankfurt Session (Early Europe)
|5. London Session (Europe Core)
|6. New York Session (US Core)
|7. Chicago / CME Session (US Futures Core)
|8. Middle East Session
QUICK SUMMARY
Category
Details
Main global sessions
8 sessions
Additional regional zones
12+ regions
Key overlap periods
London–New York, Asia–London
IMPORTANT NOTES (PRO TRADERS)
- The market never truly sleeps (except weekends)
Highest volatility occurs during:
London ↔ New York overlap
-
Asia ≠ Japan only
Asia includes Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Singapore
