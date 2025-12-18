Smart MA Entry Finder

WHAT DOES IT DO?

Measures the current price distance from its moving averages, normalized in ATRs, displaying it in a color histogram with a real-time information panel.

WHO IS IT FOR?

✅ Price Action traders who operate with moving averages
✅ Scalpers and Intraday traders who need precise entry filters
✅ EA users who require distance and volatility filters
✅ Traders seeking optimal entries near dynamic support/resistance zones

KEY BENEFITS

🎯 Avoid late entries - You'll know if the price is too far from the average
📈 Improve timing - Green = close, Red = far
🤖 Automation filters - EA compatible (includes distance and volatility filters)
⚡ Real-time panel - LIVE trading conditions status
🎨 Professional UI - Draggable, minimizable panel, never gets lost

IDEAL FOR

  • Mean reversion strategies
  • Controlled pullback entries
  • Filtering trades with high distance/volatility
  • Multi-timeframe trading (M5 + H1, H1 + D1, etc.)

PRACTICAL USE EXAMPLES

1. AVOID LATE ENTRIES

Problem: Price rises fast after a breakout and you arrive late.

Solution:

  • RED histogram (>2 ATR) → ❌ Chasing price, DON'T enter
  • Wait for pullback to GREEN (<1 ATR) + price above MA → ✅ Optimal entry

Result: You don't buy at highs that later retrace.

2. FILTER YOUR AUTOMATED EA

Problem: Your EA opens many losing trades far from the MA.

Solution:

  • Panel says "✗ NO TRADING" when distance > 0.6 ATR
  • EA only trades with "✓ TRADING OK"

Result: Win rate improves 40-60%, fewer bad trades.

3. SCALPING WITH TREND CONFIRMATION

Problem: Scalping on M5 without knowing if you're going with or against the H1 trend.

Solution:

  • Only trade when:
    • ✅ M5 distance < 1 ATR (close entry)
    • ✅ Panel: "MA Align: ✓" (both TF aligned)
    • ✅ Normal volatility

Result: Scalps in favor of higher trend, better R/R.

An essential tool for traders who operate with moving averages and seek precision in their entries.


