Xagusd
- 专家
- Salavat Yulamanov
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
- The Expert Advisor uses a trend breakout and trend following strategy, analyzing higher timeframes for maximum accuracy.
- Fixed stop loss – strict risk control on every trade.
- Trailing stop – automatic profit taking when the market moves in your favor.
- Total profit closing – achieving the target profit in units of your deposit.
- Simplicity, reliability, and stability – your key to confident trading.
- Monitoring
- myfxbook.com/members/salavat1/gold-puls/11817746
- If you need to increase the lot size to Lot 0.1, you must also increase the TotalProfitToClose value proportionally to 150.
- Timeframe: M30
- Trading pair: XAGUSD XAUUSD
- Settings
- Lot: 0.01; Initial Lot size
- TotalProfitToClose: 24; Close all trades if total profit reaches this amount
- SL: 8500; Stop Loss in points
- TP: 10000; Take Profit in points
- NoLossPoints: 1760; SL to BreakEven after profit reaches this many points
- TrailingPoints: 3730; Trailing Stop distance in points (0 to disable)
- Color: clrYellow; Color (used for?) - Original use: unclear
- Delta: 1; Delta in points for level calculation from High/Low
- TimeSet: "00:00"; Time to calculate levels ("00:00" for the previous day's High/Low)
- MaxSpread: 500; Maximum allowed spread in points
- IncreaseFactor 1.3; Lot increase factor after a loss
- magic 522236; Magic Number
- MA_Period 153; Moving Average Period
- EnableBuy true; Allow Buy trades
- EnableSell false; Allow Sell trades
- EnableTradingByDays true; Enable Trading only on specific days
- EnableTradingByTime true; Enable Trading only during specific times
- TradingDays "2,3,4,5"; Days for trading (1=Mon, 2=Tue, .. 7=Sun) - CHECK THIS LOGIC
- TradingTimeStart = "04:00"; Trading Start Time (HH:MM)
- TradingTimeEnd = "18:00"; Trading End Time (HH:MM)
- Default settings for brokers with 2 decimal places for XAUUSD. For brokers with 3 decimal places, you need to add 0 to the settings.
- Starting price: $100
- Gradual increase in the price of the Expert Advisor