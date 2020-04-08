Volatility Regime ZScore Indicator

Volatility Regime ZScore Indicator

Volatility Regime ZScore is a professional volatility–regime indicator designed to classify the market into volatility regimes:

  • low risk (calm market),

  • normal conditions,

  • high risk (unstable / news / breakout environments).

This indicator answers a very specific question:

“Is the market currently calm, normal, or unusually risky?”

It does NOT predict price direction, trends, or entry points by itself.
Instead, it acts as a risk and regime filter, not signal generation.

🔹 What you see on the chart

The indicator is displayed in a separate window as a colored histogram:

  • 🔵 Blue bars – Low Volatility Regime

    • Market is unusually calm relative to its own history

    • Often suitable for:

      • mean reversion

      • scalping

      • range trading

  • ⚪ Silver bars – Normal Volatility Regime

    • Typical market conditions

    • Most strategies can operate normally

  • 🔴 Red bars – High Volatility Regime

    • Market volatility is unusually high

    • Often caused by news, breakouts, panic, or strong momentum

    • Typical use:

      • reduce position size

      • widen stop-loss

      • disable mean-reversion strategies

Horizontal lines represent user-defined volatility thresholds, making regime changes visually clear.

🔹 How to use this indicator in trading (quick examples)

As a strategy filter

  • Trade your normal strategy only during Blue and Silver regimes

  • Pause or limit trading during Red regimes

Risk management

  • Reduce lot size when bars turn red

  • Increase caution around news events

Strategy matching

  • Mean-reversion → prefer Blue / Silver

  • Breakout & momentum → often occur during Red

⚠️ Important:
This indicator does not tell you whether to buy or sell.
It tells you how risky the market environment is.

🔹 Indicator parameters (user-friendly explanation)

  • Volatility Horizons (Short / Medium / Long)
    Control how fast or slow volatility is measured.
    Short horizons react quickly, long horizons capture structural risk.

    • ShortHorizonBars
      Number of bars for short-term volatility. Reacts quickly to recent market changes. Default 15. Tip: very small values (e.g., 5–10) may cause the upside/downside components to become temporarily one-sided, which can produce sharper short-term Z-score swings.

    • MediumHorizonBars
      Number of bars for medium-term volatility. Balances noise and stability. Default 50.

    • LongHorizonBars
      Number of bars for long-term volatility. Captures structural market risk. Default 200.

  • Volatility Horizons Weights
    These parameters define how much each horizon influences the final result.

    • ShortHorizonWeight
      Weight of short-term volatility horizon ShortHorizonBars in the final score. Default 0.5.

    • MediumHorizonWeight
      Weight of medium-term volatility horizon MediumHorizonBars. Default 0.3.

  • LongHorizonWeight
    Weight of long-term volatility horizon LongHorizonBars. Default 0.2.

    • Higher weight on short horizon → faster regime changes.

Higher weight on long horizon → more conservative behavior.


  • Baseline and Volatility Regime Thresholds

    • These parameters define what is considered “normal” volatility and when regimes change.

    • BaselineWindow
      Number of historical bars used to estimate normal volatility behavior. Default 200.

    • LowVolatilityZ
      Z-score threshold below which the market is classified as low volatility. Default -0.5.

    • HighVolatilityZ
      Z-score threshold above which the market is classified as high volatility. Default 0.5.


  • Downside Risk Emphasis
    • This parameter controls how strongly negative price movements affect the volatility score.

    • DownsideWeight
      Value between 0 and 1. Higher values emphasize downside (riskier) volatility. Recommended for risk-aware trading. Default 0.


SECTION 2 – Advanced / Quantitative Description (EA & Systematic Trading)

Conceptual overview

The indicator is based on well-established principles of financial econometrics:

  • realized variance

  • volatility clustering

  • regime normalization via robust Z-scores

It is deterministic, model-free, and does not rely on machine learning.

 The indicator uses log-returns and realized variance to estimate volatility across multiple horizons.

Each horizon is normalized independently using Median + MAD (Median Absolute Deviation), providing robustness against outliers, news spikes, and fat-tailed return distributions.


 Multi-horizon Z-score consensus 

The indicator evaluates volatility independently across three horizons, defined by parameters ShortHorizonBars, MediumHorizonBars, LongHorizonBars.

For each horizon k :

1. Log-returns and realized variance

Volatility is computed from log-returns as realized variance, separately for:

  • positive returns (upside volatility),

  • negative returns (downside volatility).

2. Log transformation

xt(k)​ ln(RVt(k)​ ε)

This stabilizes the distribution of volatility estimates.


3. Robust normalization (BaselineWindow)

For each horizon and direction, a robust baseline is estimated using:

  • median

  • MAD (Median Absolute Deviation)

Zt(k)​ = (xt(k)​ − median) / 1.4826 ⋅ MAD

Length of the Baseline Window is defined by parameter BaselineWindow.


4. Horizon consensus (weights)

Per-horizon Z-scores are combined using Horizon wights parametrs ShortHorizonWeight, MediumHorizonWeight, LongHorizonWeight:

Zup = ∑ wk ⋅ ​Zup,(k)

Zdow∑ w⋅ Zdown,(k)


5. Downside-aware final score

Downside and upside volatility are merged using parameter β (DownsideWeight):

β ⋅ Zdow(− β) ⋅ Zup

This produces the final composite volatility score.


6. Regime classification

Using user-defined threshold parameters LowVolatilityZ, HighVolatilityZ

The final score is classified into:

  • Low volatility

  • Normal volatility

  • High volatility

This classification drives histogram colors and.


Implementation Note — Directional RV Stabilization

On short horizons, upside or downside realized variance can become extremely small when price movements are strongly one-sided. Applying a logarithmic transform to near-zero variance may lead to non-informative volatility spikes.

To prevent this effect, the indicator applies a small minimum floor to directional realized variance based on total variance scaled by the corresponding horizon length. This approach preserves volatility asymmetry while improving numerical stability and producing more robust regime classification.


EA integration and indicator buffers

The indicator exposes multiple buffers for Expert Advisors:

  • Buffer 0 — Composite Z-Score
    Contains the final composite volatility score   Z described in Step 5 above.

  • Buffer 1 — ColorIndexBuffer
    Internal buffer used to color histogram bars
    (0 = low, 1 = normal, 2 = high volatility).

  • Buffer 2 — RegimeBuffer
    Discrete regime classification from Step 6 above:
    -1 = Low volatility
    0 = Normal volatility
    +1 = High volatility

  • Buffer 3 — Downside Volatility Z-Score
    Contains the weighted downside Z-score Z d o w n Z^{down}  from Step 4 above.

  • Buffer 4 — Upside Volatility Z-Score
    Contains the weighted upside Z-score Z u p Z^{up}  from Step 4 above.

These buffers allow EA developers to:

  • enable/disable trading by regime,

  • scale position size,

  • detect tail-risk environments,

  • build volatility-aware systems.


What this indicator is (and is not)

✔ Volatility regime detector
✔ Risk and stability filter
✔ EA-friendly and deterministic
✔ Suitable for FX, indices, commodities, crypto

❌ Not a price predictor
❌ Not a trend indicator
❌ Not a standalone trading system


推荐产品
Currency Strength Meter MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
指标
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO
Prime Horizon
指标
Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO MT5 (v2.6) – 货币强弱仪表盘指标 Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的指标，可实时计算并显示 8 种主要货币 （USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、CHF、CAD、AUD、NZD）的相对强弱，并分析最多 28 个外汇货币对 （具体取决于您的经纪商是否提供相应交易品种）。 本工具旨在提供清晰、结构化的强弱概览，帮助您更快地 筛选需要进一步分析的货币对 （强势货币对弱势货币），并识别强弱差较小、方向性可能较弱的组合。 主要功能 图表内可视化仪表盘 ：以强弱柱状条显示结果（0–100 归一化刻度）。 最多 28 货币对分析 ：自动生成可用品种列表，并支持经纪商后缀（如存在）。 Best Pairs ：根据可配置的最小强弱差，列出值得关注的组合。 Worst Pairs ：识别强弱差较小的组合，用于过滤与回避。 提醒功能 ：强势/弱势货币提醒与最佳机会提醒（可选推送通知）。 v2.6 更新内容 新增 3 种计算模式 ： Price
PipTick Pairs Cross MT5
Michal Jurnik
指标
The   Pairs Cross indicator   is a unique tool for negatively correlated trading instruments, such as EURUSD and USDCHF currency pairs. It is based on a concept called pairs trading (or spread trading). Our indicator compares the strength of two currency pairs that are inversely correlated and quickly tells you when it’s time to buy the first pair and short a second pair, and vice versa. This is a straightforward approach to trading currency pairs that works very well. How to you use the Pairs
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
指标
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Volume Weighted ATR MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4 (2)
指标
The Volume Weighted ATR indicator is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. The Vo
FREE
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
指标
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
Zephir Breakout
Bernardo Rippe Di Dio Castagna
指标
Zephir Power Indicator v1.30 — Breakout Signal & Statistics Tool for MetaTrader 5 Full strategy Guide on purchase - Trader with track record and 8 years of experience  EXTRA COPY FOR TRADING VIEW FOR THIS INDICATOR Zephir Power Indicator v1.30 is a high-performance breakout detection tool for MT5 that identifies precise bullish and bearish entry points based on candle body breakouts, ATR filters, and optional trend confirmation. Designed for professional traders, this indicator visuall
Smoothing Candles Pro
Francisco De Biaso Neto
指标
It is a Graphical  and Trend  indicator that brings several advantages.      Eliminates noise. Facilitates the identification of the trends. Can be used as directional force indicator. Identify lateralization: candles with close and open price closer. Identifies high volatility: candles with shadows larger than the body. Attention!!!   Works on any asset and any time frame.   Easy setup Symbol:   anyone Time frame:  anyone  Parameters: Indicator  Period  Recommended Period : between
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer: Your Ultimate Guide to Market Momentum Unlock a clearer, more intuitive way to view market trends and momentum with the Visual Trend Flux Analyzer. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed to cut through market noise and provide you with a clean, visual representation of trend strength and potential reversals. Stop guessing the market's direction and start making informed decisions based on a sophisticated, multi-layered analysis. For just $30, you can eq
Previous Candle Levels MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
指标
Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
FREE
Simple Weis Wave
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
3.67 (3)
指标
One of the best tools for analyzing volume, Weis Wave was idelized by David Weis, to facilitate the reading of directional flow. For the VSA method disciples it is an evolution of the practices created by Richard Wycoff, facilitating a predictive reading of the market, always seeking an accumulation and distribution of the negotiated contracts. Cumulative wave volume  Range of wave ( removed) Average Wave volume Ref "Tim Ord lectures" ( removed)
FREE
Supply and Demand Zones MT5
Peter Mueller
4.89 (18)
指标
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
FREE
HTF Candle Plus MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
HTF Candle Plus Timer Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer, a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe. Key Features: Higher Timeframe Candles Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview. Current Candle Timer A live countdown
Relative Volume RVOL
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4.67 (3)
指标
Relative Volume or RVOL   is an indicator that averages the volume of X amount of days, making it easy to compare sessions volumes. The histogram only has 3 colors: Green - Above average volume Yellow - Average volume Red - Below average volume The default setting is 20 days, which corresponds more or less to a month of trading. In this version is possible to choose between tick and real volumes (if you are using a broker which offers future contracts) With the data obtained from this in
FREE
Clarity Pulse Detector
Camila Bernardez Camero
指标
Clarity Pulse Detector Clarity Pulse Detector 分析已收盘的 K 线以及相应的成交量柱，以识别真实的趋势反转，且不依赖于未来数据。该指标基于可配置的 SSP（信号强度参数）设置计算脉冲强度，并比较近期的高点和低点以检测突破点。 一旦在已收盘 K 线上满足所需条件，工具会在该 K 线上绘制一个明确的买入或卖出标记。所有计算均在已确认的 K 线上完成，确保不会对历史信号进行任何虚假调整。 Signal 当检测到有效的反转时，指标会在看涨 K 线下方显示一个绿色圆点作为买入信号，或在看跌 K 线上方显示一个红色圆点作为卖出信号。 这些标记会在 K 线收盘时准确出现，因此您可以在下一根开盘时毫不犹豫地入场。所有箭头和圆点均绘制在已收盘的 K 线上，确保一旦信号可见，就不会移动或消失。 HOW TO USE IT? Step 1: 将 Clarity Pulse Detector 附加到任意图表上，等待 K 线收盘时出现买入或卖出标记。 Step 2: 根据您的风险管理偏好设置止损和止盈水平。 Step 3: 为实现最佳执行，使用一键下
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
指标
(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
FREE
Effort and Result MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
指标
The Effort and Result indicator is based on the work of Karthik Marar; a volume spread analysis trader. It compares a price change (Result) to the volume size (Effort) for a certain period.  By comparing the effort and result, we can get more information about the future price movement. Both values are normalized and converted to a scale of 0 - 100 % based on a selectable look-back period. This indicator is also known as the Effort Index. The law of effort and result The law of effort vs. res
Normalized Volumes Indicator
Jose Miguel Soriano
指标
When looking at the volume information that moves the market, a question arises: is it a strong or weak movement? Should it be compared with previous days? These data should be normalized to always have a reference. This indicator reports the market volume normalized between 0-100 values. It has a line that smoothes the main signal (EMA). The normalization of values occurs within an interval defined by user (21 bars on default). User can also define any relative maximum, timeframe and number of
ATlogic
Zaha Feiz
5 (3)
指标
ATLogic ATLogic 指标：适用于所有交易工具的多功能工具 ATLogic 是一款全面且用户友好的技术分析工具，旨在支持广泛的金融工具，包括所有货币对、指数和加密货币。 这个多功能指标为交易者提供了在各种市场中的强大洞察： 购买后留下留言，获得特别的奖金礼物 “给我发消息，与我的人工智能导师联系，学习如何更有效地使用这个指标！” 主要特点 - 通用兼容性： ATLogic 在所有交易工具中无缝运行，包括外汇对、股票指数和加密货币。 - 多时间框架分析：该指标支持在不同时间框架上进行分析，从短期剥头皮交易到长期投资。 - 直观界面：其用户友好的设计使得新手和经验丰富的交易者都能轻松使用。 - 高级警报系统：可定制的通知可以发送到桌面系统和移动设备，确保交易者不会错过重要的市场动态。 核心功能 ATLogic 使用复杂的算法来识别和显示关键市场水平： 1. 市场动态检测：该指标分析历史价格走势，以确定所有工具中的重要市场动态。 2. 视觉表示：这些关键区域以水平线的形式显示在图表上，为潜在的交易进出点提供清晰的视觉提示。 3. 跨市场分析：ATLogic 允许交易者比较和
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
专家
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
Moving Spread
Jose Maria Molina Sanchez
指标
Moving Spread – 实时市场成本监控器 实时监控平均点差，避免在高成本时段交易。 该指标的作用是什么？ Moving Spread 实时测量市场的 平均点差（以点数计） ，并显示其随时间的变化情况。对于希望了解何时入场成本过高（甚至在交易开始前就可能侵蚀利润）的交易者来说，这是一个必不可少的工具。 为什么这很重要？ 高点差意味着您进出市场需要支付更多费用。该指标可帮助您识别这些时刻，并避免在成本过高的情况下进行交易。 工作原理 在单独窗口中 显示当前点差 ，红线代表平均值。 当点差超过预设阈值（例如 > 0）时，会 自动发出警报 。 非常适合剥头皮和日内交易者 ，因为它有助于避免因“滑点”（持续亏损）造成的隐藏损失。 真实案例 如附图所示，不同资产和时间周期下的点差行为各不相同： 黄金 (XAUUSD) 1分钟 非常稳定，只有两个主要数值。非常适合剥头皮。 白银 (XAGUSD) 1分钟 变化较多，但有清晰的模式。需要密切关注。 铂金 (XPTUSD) 1分钟 完全不稳定。不建议进行快速操作。 ️ 注意： 该模式会随时间周期而变化。例如，日线级别
FREE
Informative Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
指标
the fundamental technical indicator Informative Trend, which allows you to assess the current market situation in order to enter the market of the selected currency pair in a trend and with minimal risk. It basically uses the process of identifying the rate of change in price growth and allows you to find entry and exit points from the market. The indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points and is well suited for determining a reversal or a la
Multi Timeframe Moving Average Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
指标
多时间周期移动平均线指标 使用多时间周期移动平均线指标，更深入地了解市场趋势。这款强大的 MQL5 工具允许您在单个图表上同时显示来自五个不同时间周期的移动平均线。无需在工作区中堆叠多个指标实例，即可从不同角度全面了解价格动态。 主要特点： 多时间周期分析：   在一个图表上显示来自五个不同时间周期（例如，M15、H1、H4、D1、W1）的最多五条移动平均线。 可自定义周期：   轻松设置所有显示线条的所需移动平均线周期。 多种均线类型：   从广泛的移动平均线类型中选择，包括简单移动平均线 (SMA)、指数移动平均线 (EMA)、平滑移动平均线 (SMMA) 和线性加权移动平均线 (LWMA)。 可调节时间周期：   选择您希望监控的任意五个时间周期，提供无与伦比的灵活性。 清晰的可视化：   一目了然地查看多个趋势视角，帮助您识别不同时间周期之间的汇聚或背离。 为 MQL5 优化：   专为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发，确保流畅的性能和可靠性。 无论您是剥头皮交易者、日内交易者还是长期投资者，此指标都能提供市场的整体视图，帮助您做出更明智的交易决策。避免在图表之间切换或添加
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
指标
总体描述 Fair Gap Value 指标在 MetaTrader 5 图表上识别并突出显示“公平价值缺口”（fair value gaps）。当一根 K 线的最低价与隔一根中间 K 线后的另一根 K 线的最高价之间形成价格空白时，就产生了公平价值缺口。该指标使用彩色矩形（多头和空头）标注这些区域，为基于价格行为的交易策略提供直观支持。 主要功能 多头缺口检测 ：用绿色矩形高亮当前 K 线最低价与两根前序 K 线最高价之间的缺口。 空头缺口检测 ：用红色矩形高亮当前 K 线最高价与两根前序 K 线最低价之间的反向缺口。 动态延展 ：可将矩形向右延伸指定数量的 K 线。 透明度控制 ：可配置矩形的不透明度，以免遮挡底部图表。 显示开关 ：支持单独开启或关闭多头/空头缺口的绘制。 历史扫描限制 ：可选设置扫描的最大 K 线数量，以提升大数据量图表的性能。 自动清理 ：切换周期或首次加载时，会自动删除并重绘所有已有缺口。 输入参数 LookbackBars ：用于计算缺口的回溯 K 线数量（默认 3）。 MaxBars ：最大扫描 K 线数量（0 = 不限；默认 0）。 ShowBullG
FREE
Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
Marek Kupka
专家
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
指标
如果你象这个项目一样,就有5个饥饿审查。 这项指标采用了既定价格的公开、高、低价和关闭价格 可以对特定时间区加以调整。 许多机构和专业人士都认为这些是重要的。 贸易商可以为你了解他们可能更进一步的地点, 积极。 现有期间为: 前一日。 前一星期。 曾任Month。 曾任。 前一年。 或: 目前日。 目前周。 目前 Month。 目前配额。 今年。
FREE
Volume Profile Fixed Range MT5
Mihails Babuskins
指标
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Download the MT4 version here. Volume Profile Indicator A functional and useful tool that can improve your trading plan. This indicator calculates volume in price levels(typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Using volume profiles along
Breakout bot
Giedrius Seirys
专家
Breakout Bot is an automated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically integrated with Bybit exchange for trading the GBPUSD+ currency pair. This bot effectively identifies market breakouts and executes trades based on predefined strategies, allowing efficient exploitation of market fluctuations. Key features: Automatic breakout detection and trade execution; Dynamic stop-loss and trailing stop management; Convenient and flexible risk management settings; Easy installati
G Channel Indicator
Dinh Hoan Luu
指标
G Channels – Efficient Adaptive Channel Indicator Introduction Channel indicators are widely used in technical analysis, offering valuable insights into price movements, trend identification, and volatility. Most channel-based indicators, such as Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels, rely on a central tendency estimator (e.g., a moving average) combined with a volatility component to define upper and lower bands. The G Channels indicator takes this concept further by leveraging a highly efficie
Multi Time Frame Moving Averages
Leonid Basis
指标
In finance, a moving average (MA) is a stock indicator that is commonly used in   technical analysis . The reason for calculating the moving average of a stock is to help smooth out the price data by creating a constantly updated   average price . This Indicator determines the current time frame and calculates 3 moving averages from the next 3 available time frames. You can put this indicator on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 TF. Blue and Magenta Arrows show the moment to go Long or Short accordi
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 黄金 (XAU/USD) 交易系统 专为认真的交易者设计: 采用结构化、数据驱动的方法进行黄金交易，该方法结合了多种市场分析因素。此工具旨在支持您的黄金交易分析。 限时价格机会 这是在价格上涨之前拥有 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 的机会。 产品价格将在每接下来的 10 次购买后增加 $50。 最终价格: $498 定义您的分析优势的功能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一个全面的工具包，旨在为您提供深刻见解和清晰的统计优势： 详细的指标使用指南，包括系统信息、输入自定义设置以及指标使用注意事项，已在下方 MQL 文章中呈现。请参阅该文档。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 - Trading Systems - 8 November 2025 - Traders' Blogs 多算法架构: 系统的核心是多个分析算法的智能组合，它们同步运行以过滤市场噪音并确定潜在
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
指标
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
指标
我们为您呈现一个革命性的指标，它改变了趋势交易世界的游戏规则。 该指标旨在重新思考性能并将您的交易体验提升到前所未有的高度。 我们的指标拥有先进功能的独特组合，使其有别于竞争对手。 "真实定价因素"的先进技术即使在最困难和最不稳定的市场条件下也能确保无与伦比的稳定性。 告别不稳定的模式，破碎的指标，欢迎有意识的，受控的交易。 该指标不仅仅是一个美丽的画面！ 指标应该将赔率转移到交易者身边，从而赚取利润。 熟悉基于指标信号的交易结果(全自动模式): https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2339244 AceTrend在根据RBTI版本的趋势指标排名中排名第一。 您可以通过在互联网上搜索有关"测试AceTrend趋势指标"的信息来了解更多信息。 AceTrend-最大的盈利能力和交易控制. 我们的指标根据当前市场报价而不是历史来突出盈利能力。 加入革命-释放您的交易经验的潜力! 指标不会在已形成的柱上重绘。 如果柱形已形成，指标读数保持不变。 该指标适用于从M1到MN的任何时间框架。 标准是H1时间框架。 您的反馈非常重要！ 您有任何问题，建议，或只是想分享您的
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
指标
这款指标用于 MT5，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 它将提供极其精准的评估，并告诉您何时开仓和平仓的最佳时机。 观看 视频 (6:22)，其中包含一个仅处理单一信号的示例，该信号即可值回指标购价！ 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内即改善了他们的交易结果。 订阅我们的 Telegram 群 ！ Entry Points Pro 指标的益处。 入场信号无重绘 如果信号出现，并得到确认，则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT5 平台上交易任何经纪商的加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数、大宗商品和货币。 提供任何方向的信号 Entry Points Pro 指标提供针对任意价格走势的入场交易信号 - 上涨、下跌或横盘（横向）。 最大盈利潜力 离场信号
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
指标
FootprintOrderflow权威指南 （本指标还适配不提供DOM数据和BID/ASK数据的经济商） 1. 指标核心理念 Footprint orderflow 是一款基于 订单流（Order Flow） 理论的高级图表工具。与传统的 K 线图只展示 OHLC（开高低收）不同，足迹图通过实时解析 Tick 数据，剖析每根 K 线内部的微观结构。 它能告诉你： 谁在主导？ （买方还是卖方） 哪里成交量最大？ （机构主要筹码交换区） 价格是否被认可？ （停留时间与价值区域） 趋势是否竭尽？ （通过背离信号） 关键背离是否需要提醒？ （通过背离的信号发送MT5弹窗警告，并推送通知到手机） 2. 图表界面深度解析 2.1 基础足迹图 (Standard View) 在普通模式下，K 线被拆解为一个个价格格子（Bin）： 左侧数字 (Bid/Sell) ：代表主动卖出成交量（市价卖单撞击买一价）。 右侧数字 (Ask/Buy) ：代表主动买入成交量（市价买单撞击卖一价）。 背景热力图 ：颜色越深（或亮度越高），代表该价位的总成交量越大，直观展示流动性聚集区。 失衡高亮 (Imba
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
指标
简单来说，当白色数字（称为“点”）开始出现在当前蜡烛图旁边时，您就可以开始交易了。白色“点”表示当前的买入或卖出交易正在进行，并且方向正确，其白色即为标志。当白色点的移动停止并变为静态绿色时，这表示当前动能已结束。绿色数字表示以“点”为单位的总利润，无论是来自买入还是卖出交易。 此外，还可以通过指标中的其他高级专业分析工具来开仓。通过观察指标中显示的信号和颜色，您可以高精度地捕捉大量剥头皮交易机会。只需确保在测试或实时图表中理解该指标的运作方式。 适用于大多数外汇市场：非常适合交易黄金和热门指数市场——道琼斯、标普500、纳斯达克、DAX等，以及外汇货币对如欧元/美元、英镑/美元、美元/日元等众多强势货币对。也支持主要加密货币如比特币、以太坊和稳定币——非常适合在数字资产与传统市场之间进行多元化策略。 限时特价优惠。 Shock Pullback 指标在识别回调和积累区域方面是一项真正的突破。它基于完全创新的算法构建，使交易者能够轻松而清晰地识别交易机会、跟踪价格走势，并检测回调、积累区域、缺口和突破。 Shock Pullback V 3.3 新版本更新 Shock Pullbac
UEX Pure USD Euro Index
Yohana Parmi
指标
* 由于所有主要货币数据的真实性，——建议使用实时图表。 什么是纯美元欧元指数： 英文说明： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152936 使用纯美元欧元指数，探索外汇市场的真实脉搏 ——这是一个创新指标，能够真正揭示全球两种最强势货币之间隐藏的优势和劣势。 与欧元美元等单一货币对不同，此工具衡量美元和欧元在多个主要货币对中的总体表现 ，从而提供清晰、均衡的真实市场情绪视角。 通过整合所有核心美元和欧元货币对的数据， 此指标构建了同步的指数图表，能够反映真实的货币走势 ——而不仅仅是单一货币对的波动。 当美元占据主导地位、欧元反击时，您将立即看到并收到通知， 并在两者之间的平衡发生变化时获得洞察力，这通常比市场做出反应提前几分钟。 这一概念将成为您应对市场的可靠抓手。 纯美元和欧元指数使交易者能够预测趋势变化， 过滤虚假信号，并根据真实的市场间流动调整他们的策略。 无论您是手动交易还是使用自动系统，它都能提供透明的确认工具， ——适用于所有时间范围和市场条件。 这不是一个重新绘制的噱头，也不是单一价格信息的衍生品， ——它是
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
指标
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
指标
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
指标
任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。 建立在新的基础算法
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (3)
指标
Trend Hunter 是外汇、加密货币和差价合约市场的趋势指标。 该指标的一个特点是，它可以自信地跟随趋势，当价格略微刺穿趋势线时不会改变信号。 指标不会重新绘制；收盘后会出现入市信号。 当沿着趋势移动时，指标会显示趋势方向上的其他入场点。 根据这些信号，您可以使用较小的止损进行交易。 趋势猎人是一个诚实的指标。 当您将鼠标悬停在指标信号上时，会显示该信号的潜在利润和可能的止损。 当出现新信号时，您可以收到以下通知： 警报 推送通知 通过电子邮件通知 电报中的通知 图表的屏幕截图也会发送到 Telegram，因此您无需打开终端即可做出交易决定。 指标信号可以在电报频道中在线查看 https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/11085#!tab=comments&page=13&comment=50356403 趋势猎人扫描仪可帮助您评估其他货币对和时间范围的趋势方向。 您还可以使用扫描仪接收其他仪器的入场信号。 要自动化交易，您可以使用使用指标信号进行交易的顾问  该指标通过位于图表下方的便捷面板进行控制。 MT4 版本 https://www.
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
指标
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
指标
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
All Trend power
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
TrendPower All-In-One Strict v1.00 Description TrendPower All-In-One Strict   is a comprehensive trend-following trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It acts as a "confluence detector," meaning it filters market noise by requiring multiple technical indicators to agree before generating a signal. The indicator utilizes a "Strict" logic engine, meaning a signal is only generated when momentum, trend direction, and volatility filters all align perfectly. It displays data in a separate sub-win
作者的更多信息
AROS Adaptive Robust OneSided Smoother
Viktor Nimrichtr
指标
AROS (Adaptive Robust One-Sided Smoother) is a non-repainting trend indicator designed for live trading . It plots a smooth adaptive trend line directly in the main chart window , helping traders: identify the current market trend , reduce noise and false signals during sideways markets, adapt automatically to changing volatility conditions. Unlike classic moving averages, AROS: reacts faster during strong trends , becomes more stable during choppy or ranging markets , never uses future data (f
筛选:
无评论
回复评论