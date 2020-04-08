Smart Trend Pullback PRO MT5
- 指标
- Freddy Amado Soto Javier
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 10
Tittle : Smart Trend Pullback PRO MT5
Professional trend pullback indicator with adaptive logic for Forex & Indices. Designed to capture high-probability continuation trades while avoiding noise.
✅ Smart Trend Pullback PRO v1.0
✅ Works on Forex + Indices
✅ Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5)
✅ Non-repainting, historical signals
✅ Clean, understandable, professional
RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS:
-
UseHTFTrend = true
-
UseVolumeFilter = false
-
Fast EMA = 20
-
Slow EMA = 50Timeframes to recommend:
-
Forex → H1
-
Indices → M15 / H1