Perfect trend entry zone

PerfectTrend Entry Zone Indicator with Alert System

Product Description:

Introducing the PerfectTrend Entry Zone Indicator – a powerful trading tool that combines sophisticated trend analysis with intelligent alert management. This comprehensive indicator identifies high-probability entry zones while providing customizable price alerts to keep you informed of crucial market movements.

Key Features:

Advanced Entry Zone Detection:

  • Visual buy/sell circles at optimal entry levels

  • Customizable sensitivity parameters

Smart Alert Management System:

  • Integrated GUI control panel for easy alert configuration

  • Upper and lower price range monitoring

  • Custom alert message customization

  • One-click alert enable/disable toggle

Professional Trading Advantages:

  • No Repainting – All signals based on completed bar data only

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatible – Works on any chart timeframe

  • Real-time Notifications – MetaTrader alerts, popups, and log entries

  • User-Friendly Interface – Intuitive controls with visual feedback

How It Works:

The PerfectTrend Entry Zone Indicator scans for optimal trading conditions where price consolidates between key areas, after been confirmed, When conditions align, the system plots precise entry arrows and can send instant notifications to keep you ahead of market movements.

Who Should Use This Indicator:

  • Swing traders seeking confirmed entry zones

  • Day traders needing reliable trend confirmation

  • Position traders looking for optimal entry points

  • All traders wanting automated price alert capabilities

Get the Edge You Need:

Stop missing opportunities and eliminate emotional trading decisions. The PerfectTrend Entry Zone Indicator provides the clarity and automation you need to trade with confidence. Whether you're at your desk or away from the charts, our integrated alert system ensures you never miss a crucial market movement.

Easy Installation & Setup:
Simply attach to any chart, configure your preferred parameters, and start receiving professional-grade trading signals with automated alert notifications.

Technical Requirements:

  • MetaTrader 5 Platform

  • Minimum account type: Demo or Real

  • Suitable for all currency pairs and timeframes

Take control of your trading today with the PerfectTrend Entry Zone Indicator – where precision analysis meets intelligent automation.



Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Eng Gold
Ely Alkrar Xshkaky
指标
ENG-GOLD Scalper It is an auxiliary indicator that identifies potential targets and determines the place of entry with a stop loss that works on Heiken Ashi candles  The green lines are usually the targets, the red lines are the stop loss, and the yellow lines are the entry location.  This file is recognized on small and medium frames, usually less than the watch frame I highly recommend using XAUUSD Nasdaq100 Dow30 USOIL 
UT Bot Plus with Bonus ExpertAdvisor
Bartlomiej Tadeusz Tomaja
指标
Make Sure to Read the Description! UT Bot Plus contains free EA! The EA can be downloaded from telegram channel:  https://t.me/ +NSOJTvH39fNhZmU0 Unlock the Power of Automated Trading with UT BOT Indicator, Integrated with a FREE EA! ( Limited time offer ) This version has been expanded to include multiple additional filtering options. These options are fully configurable and can be switched on and off. This versatile UT BOT indicator is crafted and optimized to work seamlessly with the FRE
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
专家
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
专家
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
MarketMagnet
Kelly Adediran Raymond
指标
Are you ready to take your trading journey to new heights? Look no further than MarketMagnet, this groundbreaking indicator designed to propel your trading success with excitement and accuracy. Powered by the convergence of Momentum and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), MarketMagnet equips traders with the ultimate tool to determine direction and entry prices for a wide range of recommended currency pairs and instruments. It is designed for traders seeking to scalp for a few pips on lower timeframe
Escalera Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Indicador en MQL5, recibe la información del precio SUAVIZADO, lo procesa anulando los picos inteligentemente, y el resultado lo envía al desarrollo de la escalera que iniciara y subirá o bajara según el peldaño o INTERVALO ingresado Ingreso PERIODO = 50 (variar segun uso) Ingreso MULTIPLICA AL PERIODO = 1 (variar segun uso) Segun la configuración la escalera puede pegarse o separarse de los precios,, Se aplica toda la linea de tiempo, y a todas las divisas, etc.  
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
专家
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
QS NorthStar USDCAD
Lucas Leibl
专家
QS NorthStar USDCAD The QuantumScale NorthStar USDCAD ExpertAdvisor is a symbol-focused trading robot built specifically for USDCAD on the M15 timeframe. Unlike basic single-indicator bots, this EA utilizes a sophisticated  Composite Signal Scoring System . It aggregates data from momentum and market strength indicators to filter out market noise. It only executes trades when a convergence of factors confirms a high-probability setup, offering a robust approach to automated forex trading. Strate
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Ultra short Second level Tick Candlestick Chart
Chuan Yu Qiu
指标
秒级Tick蜡烛图生成器 是一款专为高频交易和短线炒单设计的专业级MT5指标工具。它能够将原始Tick数据实时转换为高度可定制的秒级K线图，帮助交易者精准捕捉市场微观波动，优化入场和出场时机。该工具能为您提供清晰的图表展示，让您更直观地识别价格行为模式，提升交易决策效率。 核心功能亮点： 灵活的时间间隔设置：支持自定义秒级K线生成周期（如1秒、5秒、10秒等），适应不同交易策略需求，尤其适合超短线交易者。 真实的Tick数据还原：基于原始报价数据生成蜡烛图，确保数据准确性，避免因数据合成导致的信号失真。 实时买卖价显示：直接在图表上标注当前买价（Ask）和卖价（Bid），便于快速观察市场流动性及点差变化。 直观的视觉设计：采用清晰的蜡烛图配色（涨跌颜色区分）和专业的技术指标叠加，提升图表可读性。 适用场景： 高频交易（HFT）：捕捉毫秒级价格变动，优化算法交易策略。 短线炒单（Scalping）：快速进出场，利用微小波动获利。 为什么选择本产品？ 传统分钟级或小时级图表无法满足超短线交易需求，而本工具填补了这一空白，让您能够像专业做市商一样，基于最精细的市场结构制定策略。无论是手动交易
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.75 (61)
专家
Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD、XAUUSD 和 AUDCAD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验非凡。 加入我们拥有超过 7000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT4 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销价：599 美元（购买 5 次前）|
Trade Extender
Loncey Duwarkah
5 (1)
专家
Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 設定顏色、尺寸及其縮放時相對於價格的動態
Tesla Gates 369
issam rahhal sabour
指标
Automate Gann's Market Geometry: The Ultimate MT5 Indicator for Predicting Price Cycles & Key Levels Stop guessing and start knowing. The indicator does the complex math for you, transforming W.D. Gann's profound theories into clear, actionable trading signals on your chart. Are you struggling to... Manually calculate pivotal support and resistance levels? Identify high-probability reversal zones in a chaotic market? Understand how to apply Gann's concepts to modern trading? Keep track of your a
Stabilized dema cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
GorMaster Pro
Manuel Damian Ortiz Fernandez
指标
GorMaster_Pro — Sesgo confiable, noticias y técnica en una sola pantalla Visión GorMaster_Pro es una herramienta indispensable para cualquier tipo de trader (scalper, intradía o swing) porque combina información fundamental y técnica para darte una lectura fiel y accionable del mercado. En una sola vista verás: sesgo direccional BUY/SELL/RANGO , ventanas de noticias en tiempo real que congelan la operativa, métricas técnicas clave (ATR_Z, RangeRatio, ADX, SpreadZ), sesiones y alertas . Todo org
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
专家
USDJPY Focused Breaker USDJPY Focused Breaker 专为USDJPY货币对的H1（1小时）时间框架设计，基于Channel-Break FX技术。该系统使用AI模型来识别趋势通道，采用1维卷积神经网络（CNN）来识别市场趋势。 主要特点： 优化: 提供了改进的开仓和闭仓策略。 时间框架和货币对: 可用于M30、H1、H4和D1时间框架，以及USDJPY、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、AUDUSD、USDCAD和NZDUSD等多个货币对。不过，这个版本特别优化了USDJPY-H1时间框架，AI模型仅针对这一货币对和时间框架进行训练。 自动设置: 系统会自动设置止损（SL）并计算交易量，以利用复利效应。不使用止盈（TP），以避免过早平仓。 完全自动化: 完全自动化，无需人工操作。每4小时评估一次开仓，每小时调整一次止损。 单一头寸策略: 系统始终只操作一个头寸（多头或空头），不使用对冲策略，适合初学者。 该版本通过先进的计算机系统进行数据训练，确保了高精度和高效率的交易。
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
指标
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
GBot 8G 4G OG
James Rogers
5 (1)
专家
GBot is an Expert Advisor (EA) that uses sophisticated algorithms to trade on trends or reverse trends in the forex market. With four different algorithms to choose from, traders have the flexibility to customize the strategy to their specific needs and preferences. One of the standout features of GBot is its ability to work with multiple trading pairs, making it a versatile tool for traders looking to diversify their portfolio. While the bot is particularly effective with the XAU/USD pair, it c
Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
Dobromir Tsolov
专家
-         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
专家
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
Neuro Future
Sergey Rozhnov
指标
神经网络指标   具有内置学习功能。 这是一个真正的自主人工智能系统， 由多级可定制感知器和高级训练设置驱动，用于预测未来价格变化。您可以自行在任何金融品种上训练该指标，无需任何机器学习方面的专业知识。您所需的一切都包含在该工具中，并通过自动模式和预设功能轻松实现。 主要更新v2.0-2.5已经发布。 高级输入功能：增加了对指标的支持。 现在，您可以将原始价格数据与三个技术指标结合起来进行更深入的市场分析，或者只使用没有价格的指标。 非阻塞实时训练：智能训练算法在后台异步运行。 您的MetaTrader5终端保持完全响应，允许您在神经网络学习的同时继续交易和分析。 特征： 轻松启动 。简单设置，即可快速启动自动模式。（例如：     设置最大训练周期数 =5000、 最大训练样本数 =1500 以及如下所示的验证设置，然后单击学习按钮）。 直接在 MT5 中训练。 您拥有独一无二的机会，可以在终端内针对任何交易品种和时间范围训练网络，无需使用其他编程语言。最新的 MT5 编译器可高效处理学习过程。 高级预测。 通过可定制的通知系统，获取选定数量的未来价格预测。 智能文件管理。 便捷
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
专家
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
Holeshot MAX
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
专家
Holeshot Max – 您的终极交易伴侣 Holeshot Max 不仅仅是另一种交易工具；它也是一种交易工具。它是一个复杂的盟友，旨在帮助各个级别的交易者轻松征服市场。 Holeshot Max 基于强大的 Metatrader 5 平台构建，配备了自定义股权管理系统，将控制权牢牢掌握在您手中。告别压力和不确定性——通过 Holeshot Max，您可以无忧地进行交易，因为您的风险承受能力和行为可以完全根据您的喜好进行定制。 但是什么让 Holeshot Max 与众不同呢？其卓越的成功率足以说明一切——准确率高达惊人的 90%。想象一下，当您拥有如此强大的工具时，会产生怎样的可能性。 多功能性是当今充满活力的市场的关键，而 Holeshot Max 确实能做到这一点。凭借 8 个自定义预设，该专家顾问只需单击一下按钮即可在剥头皮、波段交易或混合策略之间无缝转换。受制于单一方法的日子已经一去不复返了——Holeshot Max 可以毫不费力地适应不断变化的市场条件，确保您能够充分利用遇到的每一个机会。 体验 Holeshot Max 的不同之处——您无忧、成功交易的门
Holeshot Max MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
专家
Holeshot Max – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Holeshot Max is not just another trading tool; it's a sophisticated ally designed to empower traders of all levels to conquer the markets with ease. Built on the powerful Metatrader 5 platform, Holeshot Max is equipped with a custom equity management system that puts the control firmly in your hands. Say goodbye to stress and uncertainty – with Holeshot Max, you can trade worry-free, knowing that your risk tolerance and behavior are fully customizab
Restea
Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
专家
Restea — Volatility-Adaptive RSI Expert Advisor Restea is an automated trading system that combine confluences using indicators MA for trend, Price action for market structure, and RSI for trend momentum. Trade levels are auto calculated based on ATR-based volatility. It trades for you while still giving you full control by tweaking settings I hope you have great and positive feedback while using Restea. If you liked Restea kindly support so I can continue to provide EAs that will suit every t
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
指标
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
指标
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
BookMap HeatMap
Roberto Spadim
1 (2)
指标
This Indicator creates a heatmap based on depth of market of the current symbol or another symbol. Other symbol is useful when you trade futures market and a contract has 'mini' and 'full' split. For example, in Brazil (B3 - BMF&Bovespa), WDO and DOL are future Forex contract of BRL/USD (where 1 DOL = 5 WDO) and big banks work mostly with DOL (where liquidity is important). Please use with M1 timeframe , objects are too small to be displayed at higher timeframes (MT5 limit). The number of level
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System MT5 ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
指标
获取 免费 AUX 指标和 EA 支持   直接下载 — 点击这里 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator   Divergence in Chaos Environment 是一款专为使用艾略特波浪理论并结合混沌交易技术的交易者设计的 MT5 专用工具。它识别价格行为中的隐藏和常规背离，并与比尔·威廉姆斯所描述的混沌市场环境同步。 主要特征 艾略特波浪背离检测：检测符合波浪结构的看涨和看跌背离，以提高波浪计数精度。 混沌技术集成：与混沌交易策略相结合，确保信号与 AO 指标和市场结构一致。 多时间框架扫描：跨不同时间框架分析背离以确认动能变化和趋势耗尽。 可视化警报和对象：图表中清晰的箭头、线条和标记，便于快速识别。 自适应市场读取：自动适应混沌市场条件，过滤噪音并保留有效信号。 突破回调入场技术：使用简单的斐波那契回撤和枢轴点的常见交易方法。 优势 结合背离信号与波浪进程，提高入场精度。 利用 AO 混沌背离逻辑确认可能的第 3–5 波完成。 提前识别反转或延续区域，降低风险。 实时自动发现修正区，低风险高回报。 通过清晰的视觉确认增强交易信心。
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
指标
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
指标
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
TPTSyncX
Arief
指标
获取免费的 AUX 指标、EA 支持和完整指南，请访问 – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 发现趋势。读取模式。把握入场时机。 三步只需30秒！轻松交易 — 无需分析，您的智能助手已准备好简化您的工作流程 不再因图表信息过载而困扰。 通过智能趋势偏向检测自信交易。 兼容所有货币、加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数及任意时间框架。 只需点击并执行 — 就这么简单。 非常适合希望快速清晰交易的忙碌交易者。 TPTSyncX 是一款强大的全能 MetaTrader 5 指标，可无缝同步 趋势、图形模式 与 K线触发 分析，并以清晰智能的可视化系统呈现。专为追求清晰度、精确性和速度的交易者设计，它通过结合价格行为、结构模式和市场时机工具，帮助识别高概率交易机会。 主要功能： 智能可视化显示： 自动绘制价格结构模式，并清晰标注高点高 (HH)、低点高 (HL)、高点低 (LH) 与低点低 (LL) 于图表上 — 实时展现市场结构变化与潜在反转区域，对识别趋势转换与价格突破至关重要。 动态移动平均线： 根据所选目标K线范围自动调整周期，适用于短线剥
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
指标
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
指标
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
The iChannels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (2)
指标
Ultra-fast recognition of parabolic channels (as well as linear, horizontal and wavy channels) throughout the depth of history, creating a hierarchy of channels. Required setting: Max bars in chart: Unlimited This indicator is designed primarily for algorithmic trading, but can also be used for manual trading.  This indicator will have a very active evolution in the near future and detailed descriptions on how to apply to create robots
TrendHarmony MTF Trend Phase Level Visualizer MT5
Andras Salamon
指标
TREND HARMONY MT5 – Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader5 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe indicator – your ultimate MT5 trend visualization indicator. [  Features and Manual   | MT4 version |   All Products   ] Are you tir
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
[ MT4 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analysis
Key level wedge pro MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
指标
Its our anniversary! To give back enjoy this 60% discount for the next week (original price $239) We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block ,   Key level supply and demand ,   Key level liquidity grab   and   Key level wedge   into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, maki
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
指标
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Chanlun
Xiaonong Yu
指标
缠师在新浪博客中以 108 篇博文详细地解释了缠论这一个精妙的数学模型。  “ 缠论 ” 是基于形态学，几何学的一种技术分析理论。这一理论似乎适用于一切具有波动走势的投资市场，比如股票、权证和期货等   。 然而，要应用缠论做交易就必须有足够的时间去正确地画 “ 笔 ” 。可是画 “ 笔 ” 又是一项耗费时间且极易出错误的工作，令众多缠论爱好者痛苦不堪。 本指标依据缠师的缠论原作实现，能够自动且精确地在图表中画出笔、中枢和线段，帮助交易者解决了画笔和线段的烦恼，使得交易者可以直接分析和预测市场走向。 本指标中添加了中枢和线段的选项，可以完整的帮助用户画出缠论中的所有基本构件。 本指标中笔、中枢和线段的颜色、透明度与线宽等，均可由用户自行设定。
SmartBubbles MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
气泡指标 —— 价格减速 + 成交量激增检测 一个简单直观的可视化工具，当价格突然放缓并伴随成交量激增时，会在图表上显示彩色方块。 （包含填充功能与同心气泡效果） 它能帮助交易者更清晰地观察市场节奏，发现潜在的关键转折点。  指标功能： 识别市场在启动前“犹豫”的时刻 显示成交量放大但价格波动不大的区域 帮助提前发现潜在的突破信号  工作原理： 分析比当前图表更小的时间周期 检测异常小的K线（价格放缓） 检测异常高的成交量（成交量激增） 显示绿色（看涨）或红色（看跌）方块  主要设置： 价格敏感度： 数值越低，越敏感 成交量倍数： 数值越高，越严格 气泡大小： 调整显示效果  实用价值： 简单直观 无需复杂计算 发现有趣的市场结构与节奏 完全可自定义 非常适合用于区间交易、突破判断或理解市场动态。
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
指标
BigPlayerRange — 适用于沪深300和美元人民币的最佳MT5指标 探索 BigPlayerRange 的强大功能，它被认为是用于 沪深300、上证指数、USD/CNH 等资产的 MetaTrader 5 最佳指标 。该工具能精准识别机构主力的关键区域，帮助交易者进行高精度的技术分析。 指标工作原理： BigPlayerRange 绘制两个水平区域，通过成交量分析反映市场能量： 绿色区域 ：买方防守位置，支撑价格。 红色区域 ：卖方压制位置，形成阻力。 使用策略： 收盘价突破绿色区域上方 ：可能开启上涨趋势，目标为上方区间。 收盘价跌破红色区域下方 ：暗示下跌压力增强，目标为下方支撑。 价格停留在区间内 ：行情震荡，等待突破信号。 核心优势： 机构活动区域识别 ：提前发现主力进出场信号。 自动计算的目标价格 ：提供两个明确的止盈位置。 回调概率分析 ：优化风险控制，提升稳定性。 参数个性化设置： 自定义交易时间与成交量类型（Tick或真实成交量）。 使用机构逻辑提升日内交易效率。 推荐搭配
Support Resistance Catcher
Taiba Mazhar
指标
Support Resistance Catcher Indicator Features and Explanation Overview: The Support Resistance Catcher is a custom MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones based on candlestick price action. It detects zones where price has reversed after rallies or drops, using wick rejections and clustering. The indicator draws horizontal rectangles for active and historical zones, with customizable colors, labels, and alerts. Key Features: 1. Zone Det
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
指标
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
指标
该指标可从任意点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场衰竭水平。 Meravith 主线: 多头成交量衰竭线 – 用作目标。 空头成交量衰竭线 – 用作目标。 趋势线 – 指示市场趋势。颜色会根据市场是多头还是空头而变化，并作为趋势支撑。 使用方法: 双击紫色竖线，将其移动到所需位置。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势或修正。将指标移动到市场顶部、底部或您认为重要的任意位置。一个好的方法是将 Meravith 设置在市场位于衰竭线之间的位置；这样您将拥有明确的目标可追踪。 如果初始衰竭线被突破，将会出现新的衰竭线，形成额外的可交易通道。 当达到衰竭时，您可以重新定位指标或切换到不同的时间框架，以寻找新的衰竭水平。 趋势线与某一条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，该方向上的成交量就越高。趋势线可作为开仓位置，而衰竭线可用于获利了结。 Meravith 包含图表按钮，使操作更加简单快捷——所有核心功能都可以直接从图表中切换。每个按钮的功能如下： DEV – 显示相对于支撑线的双倍偏差，如果趋势内部成交量较高，它可以作为额外的支撑位。 95% – 绘制覆盖最近 20 根K线 95% 区间的曲线。如果价格突破该
Supply and demand detector
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Supply & Demand Zone Detector Professional Zone-Based Trading Detector  The Supply & Demand Zone Detector is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key supply and demand zones on your charts. Based on institutional trading concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal areas where price is likely to react. Key Features: Automatic Zone Detection : Sophisticated algorithm scans price action to identify significant supply and demand zo
Trend foreseer
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
指标
Trend Foreseer : Non-Repainting Trend Prediction System Stop Trading Hindsight. Start Trading Truth. Engineered for Trust, Built for Results: Absolute Integrity: Signals never disappear, providing reliable data for confident decision-making. Layered Confirmation: Superior filtering to isolate high-probability trend initiation and continuation. Alert Ready: Includes native  Popup, Push, and Email Alerts  to ensure you never miss a verified trend opportunity. Trend Foreseer doesn't just show yo
Market structure forecaster
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Market Structure Forecaster "Know the market's next move before it happens. Analyzes price structure and applies advanced trading techniques to predict trending or ranging conditions with high accuracy."  The Professional's Edge in Predictive Market Analysis The Market Structure Forecaster represents the convergence of institutional-grade analytical techniques with actionable trading intelligence. This advanced system employs proprietary algorithms to decode price behavior's underlying architect
Gold market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is Lawrence and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over 6 years and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The MSF has turned out to be a very successful project as it has been crafted to realistic achieve excellent trend forecasting abilities. The tool has bee
AUDCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
AUDCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting  
AUDJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
AUDNZD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
CADCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
CADJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
CHFJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURAUD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURCNH market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURGBP market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURUSD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPAUD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPUSD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
NZDCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
NZDCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
NZDJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
USDCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
USDCNH market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
USDCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
Send trading signals to telegram
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
This is an intuitive and powerful utility designed for traders who want to send trading signals directly from MetaTrader 5 to Telegram in real time . With this tool, you can instantly share trade entries, exits, stop loss, take profit, and market updates with your Telegram channel or group — automatically and reliably . There is no complex setup required. Simply attach the tool to your chart , enter your Telegram bot token and chat ID , and you’re ready to start sending signals immediately. Whet
Execute trades from telegram signals
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Bridge: Automated Trading Signal Executor One-Click Automation   from Telegram trading signals to MetaTrader 5 execution.  Instant Signal Execution Connect your Telegram trading channels directly to MT5. Receive signals, execute trades automatically. Smart Signal Recognition Automatic parsing   of trading signals in any format: BUY EURUSD SL 30 TP 60 SELL GBPUSD LOT 0.2 BUYSTOP XAUUSD PRICE 1950 Professional & Secure Bank-level encryption for all connections No signal delays - ex
