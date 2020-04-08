Trend foreseer
- 指标
- Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
- 版本: 2.50
- 激活: 5
Trend Foreseer: Non-Repainting Trend Prediction System
Stop Trading Hindsight. Start Trading Truth.
Engineered for Trust, Built for Results:
Absolute Integrity: Signals never disappear, providing reliable data for confident decision-making.
Layered Confirmation: Superior filtering to isolate high-probability trend initiation and continuation.
Alert Ready: Includes native Popup, Push, and Email Alerts to ensure you never miss a verified trend opportunity.
Trend Foreseer doesn't just show you what happened; it shows you the verifiable signal moments, giving you the clarity and consistency required for true profitability.
Use the signal as a flag to prepare your trade. Trade with confidence. Trade with Trend Foreseer.
