Pure Rage MT5

Pure Rage AI: aggressive Expert Advisor with AI confirmations.


Finally, the Expert Advisor which uses AI in the right way! Pure Rage AI combines sophisticated built-in trading strategy based on proven rules, with the cutting-edge technology of OpenAI’s ChatGPT which servers as additional entry filter. This isn’t just another empty claim — Pure Rage AI provides a genuine, fully integrated AI solution that analyzes market data, makes forecasts, and explains them to you in clear, actionable terms.


Tired of False Promises? Meet Pure Rage AI.

So-called “AI-driven” tools often fail to live up to their promises, but Pure Rage AI is different. It’s powered by real GPT technology, enabling it to gather comprehensive market data, generate forecasts, and provide detailed insights. Every recommendation is backed by sophisticated analysis — no guesswork, no gimmicks.


What makes Pure Rage AI different.

  • Optional AI confiramtion for entry. You can control what data is sent to AI for analysis and forecasting.
  • Low leverage required: this trading system does not require high margin - you can use accounts with as small leverage as 1:100.
  • Low initial deposit required: you can start with just 500-700$ per trading pair.
  • OpenAI API keys INCLUDED: you do not need to create your own developer's account with OpenAI and pay for tokens. It is all taken care of and is included into the EA price.
  • Easy Setup: it is ready to go from the box. No need to search for "magic" set files. No need for complicated installation.
  • Professional Support: if you have any question before or after purchase - I am here, listening.


Take advantage of the current launch promo price. I will increase the price after every 5 copies sold. The final price will be $1499.


Please, contact me if you have any questions or doubts before making a purchase decision.

Join my channel: AI Trading Solutions


You have to allow webrequests to OpenAI resources and News Resources in MetaTrader settings. See screenshots for more information.


Inputs

Trades Magic # - specifies the name / number of the currently used Profile and serves as a magic number for all EA's trades. It MUST be set different for EVERY instance (even with the same chart symbol) of the EA running in your terminal.

Use AI - allows disabling AI for those who are not ready for the next century yet :).

Max Spread - works as spread filter to avoid trades when market conditions are not good.

Lot type - you can choose between Fixed Lot and Lots value per every 1000 of Balance.

Stop Loss and Take Profit in points - if you use multiple trades per direction option, the TP is calculated from the Average/Break-Even price and SL is calculated from latest order price.

Stop Loss in Account % - deposit protection measure, overrides SL in points.


VPS

Pure Rage AI can work on both MQL5 VPS and "normal" VPSs with desktop access.


Recommended Setup

I recommend selecting 2-3 ForEx pairs which are less correlated or (and) Gold and start with default settings. Avoid exotics and pairs with big spread.


Limitations

Not all countries / locations are allowed to access OpenAI resources. From some locations OpenAI API will not work. You can check if your location is allowed by trying to check ChatGPT on OpenAI website. If you can access this webpage https://chat.openai.com/ everything should work properly.


Future Development

I am planning to further develop this project using my own ideas and valuable inputs / feedback from the users.

Please, do let me know if you have any comments or requests which can help make Pure Rage AI even better. I am listening.


About me

I am a professional developer with 13+ years of MQL programming experience and 1000+ performed job orders as a freelancer.

Now my full time job is to create professional solutions for traders.

