Status Dashboard

Status Dashboard is a simple and clear visual indicator designed for traders who want an easy way to monitor their account status in real time.

Instead of checking multiple MT5 windows, this dashboard presents your key account metrics in one clean and easy-to-read panel.

The design uses a bright, friendly color palette and a modern AI-style interface to make your trading experience smoother and more comfortable.





Key Features

Real-time equity & floating tracking

Initial HP reference

Overall drawdown tracking

Automatic DD alert

Light & friendly dashboard design

What This Indicator Shows

Initial HP

Displays your original deposit as a fixed reference point, making it easy to compare current equity with your starting capital.

Real-Time Balance, Equity, Floating P/L

Updated continuously so you always see the true status of your account at any moment.

Overall Drawdown

Measures how far your equity has dropped from the highest peak since starting – a clear and accurate view of your maximum DD.

Drawdown Alert Notification

You can set a custom DD threshold, and the indicator will alert you instantly when your drawdown falls below that level.

This helps prevent unexpected risk and supports disciplined trading behavior.

Friendly, Minimal Layout

Designed for quick reading without clutter. Perfect for both beginners and experienced traders.

Status Dashboard gives you immediate insight into your trading health.With real-time equity tracking, overall DD measurement, and automatic alerting when your DD crosses a critical level — you stay in control, avoid unnecessary mistakes, and maintain discipline in every trading session.