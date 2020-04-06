DAX Falcon is a pending-order system built for the early movement of the DAX. The EA reads the initial structure of the session and places buy and sell stops at predefined levels. No grid, no martingale, no averaging. Each position has fixed and independent risk.

The logic focuses on the morning range and the reversals at the end of the European session.





Core Characteristics:

Pending orders only

Defined stop loss and take profit





CFD vs Futures Pricing Warning:

This model depends on accurate price levels (especially with pivot points), CFD brokers can show prices that differ from the futures market. A small difference of 2–5 points is usually acceptable. A difference of 15–20 points or more prevents the EA from working correctly, since pending orders will be placed at the wrong levels. Some brokers show large gaps, so checking pricing quality is important. The algo is built with IG datas.





Setup:

Instrument: GER40 / DAX - M15 Tiemframe

Account type: ECN / low spread

Minimum balance: 200+

Risk: fixed percentage per trade





No optimisation required. The EA runs with its built-in logic.