Kingmaker MT4

Kingmaker – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (XAUUSD)

Kingmaker is a professional trading robot designed for scalping gold on the Forex market. It uses an intelligent algorithm to analyze short-term volatility and price dynamics, opening precise and rapid trades with minimal risk.

Trading signals:

Main Features:

  • Smart Entry Logic – detects impulsive price movements and reacts instantly.
  • Trailing Stop – automatically protects profit as the market moves.
  • Risk Management – automatically calculates lot size based on selected risk level.
  • Spread and Time Filter – avoids trading during high spreads or low liquidity periods.
  • Fully Automated – once launched, the EA trades independently without manual intervention.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold);
  • Timeframe: M1;
  • Minimum Deposit: $100;
  • Account Type: ECN+VPS.

Result:

Kingmaker is ideal for traders who value precision, speed, and consistency. Its goal is to turn gold’s volatility into profit — even from the smallest price movements.

Input parameters:

  • Lots — fixed trade volume;
  • Autolot — enable automatic lot calculation;
  • Risk — risk level when Autolot is enabled;
  • Magic — unique identifier for orders;
  • TrailingStop — enable trailing stop (must always be true);
  • StopLoss — stop loss;
  • Takeprofit — take profit;
  • Volatility — number of points in a bar required to open an order;
  • Slippage — allowed slippage;
  • MaxSpread — maximum allowed spread for entering a trade;
  • Step — offset for placing a pending order;
  • TrailingStopInPoints — size of the trailing stop in points;
  • TrailingStopStart — level at which the trailing stop becomes active;
  • Time_to_stop_trading — last trading time.
推荐产品
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
专家
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Zenith Flow 169
Hendriko Sofjan
专家
Zenith Flow 169 - A Time-Tested Long-Term Trading Strategy Zenith Flow 169 is not just another backtest-based Expert Advisor (EA); it is a robust algorithmic system that has been strictly forward-tested in the live market for over 183 weeks . Since 2022, this EA has proven its resilience across multiple market cycles, successfully achieving an impressive account growth of over 1,516% . Carefully engineered to maximize profit opportunities, Zenith Flow 169 maintains a high trading activity rate (
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
专家
AUTO3M Pro MT4   是一款全自动趋势、对冲、新闻过滤的交易专家顾问（EA）。 交易策略   采用   MACE、移动平均线、OBV、STD、ATR 。 STD   主要用于跟踪趋势。 随机指标 （主线与信号线）用于挂单买入或卖出。 斐波那契   用于设定止盈、支撑和阻力位。 该EA可在   VPS   上运行，支持所有时间周期，推荐   D1 。 另有   MT5版本：Auto3M Pro MT5 。 功能特点： 无马丁格尔策略 每单固定止损和止盈 灵活止损（布林带、固定点、前高/低点、斐波那契位） 灵活止盈（固定点或斐波那契位） 移动止损（固定点或乘以止损水平） 资金管理 新闻过滤器 自动删除超时挂单 使用   Buy Stop   和   Sell Stop   挂单 自动添加   斐波那契、布林带、随机指标   到图表 市场收盘前自动平仓盈利 根据余额动态调整手数 对冲功能 固定仓位 按净值平仓 部分平仓 特定时间锁定交易 恢复模式 交易逻辑： EA在   9个货币对 （EURUSD、GBPUSD、AUDUSD、NZDUSD、USDCHF、USDCAD、USDJP
Capital System
Vitalii Zakharuk
专家
The presented expert system works with the GBPUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of seven orders - that is, a maximum of seven orders can be made in one direction, after which the total position of the series should be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all types
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Primer Scalper EA
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
专家
Primer Scalper I'm not a Professional product developer. But my EA works Really great. Sometimes this EA might not properly work on strategy testers. So don't rely on strategy tester results. No News filter added to this free version. Check Signals- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/483091 (Subscribe to Signals for Best Results) General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is 1h. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast V
Golge Guardian
Ismail Demirci
专家
ENGLISH VERSION GOLGE GUARDIAN – Professional Gold Scalping EA Trade Gold with Precision GOLGE GUARDIAN is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe using an advanced algorithmic price engine and proprietary mathematical models . Unlike simple indicator-based robots, GOLGE GUARDIAN evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a trade. Every position is opened only after several technical filters a
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA
Justice Chinemelum Clement
专家
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is based on Price Action combined with some powerful strategy and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, price action, and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned previously. Phoenix Alpha Pro EA can trade any account size it does not use any risky strategy like martingale or grid. It uses a fix stop loss for every trade. However, an ECN BROKER with Low spread Is highly
Oneway TrendPulse MQL4
Michael Oko Oboh
专家
Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description Overview The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy . It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets. Core Strategy Logic Entry Conditions (ALL must be true): Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms mom
Neural Odin
Vladislav Filippov
专家
Neural Odin is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's algorithm was formed and customized in the context of working on a scalping trading strategy, which implies the use of an implicit neurocomponent that allows you to catch a transparent trend in chaotic market processes. The advisor's settings were designed according to the principle of the prevalence of the security aspect in opened deals. When the minimum profitability ratio is reached, the calculation of which includes deductions
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
3 (2)
专家
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Gold Scalp Blast MT4 EA
Prabir Sarkar
专家
Gold Scalp Blast EA MT4 -- Professional XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor with Multi-TP Batch Trading Gold Scalp Blast EA is a fully automated gold trading robot built for XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It uses a proven trend-following strategy based on Parabolic SAR and 200 EMA crossover signals to identify high-probability scalping entries on the M15 timeframe. Every trade is backed by a multi-take-profit batch system that opens up to 11 positions per signal, each with its own TP level, g
M30 Pips Generator
Andrey Kozak
专家
M30 Pips Generator 是一款专为 XAU/USD（黄金） M30（30分钟）时间周期 开发的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA）。 该EA采用自主研发的市场分析算法，将价格行为分析与移动平均线（Moving Average）趋势过滤相结合，在开仓前综合评估多个市场因素，而不是依赖单一技术指标，从而提高交易决策的稳定性。 此外，M30 Pips Generator 特别注重交易执行的可靠性。EA能够自动监控点差、处理交易执行异常、在必要时自动重试订单，并对所有持仓进行全自动管理，无需人工干预。 安装到图表后，EA即可完全自动运行。 主要特点 • 专为 XAU/USD（黄金） 优化开发。 • 推荐使用 M30（30分钟） 时间周期。 • 采用自主市场方向分析算法。 • 使用移动平均线进行趋势确认。 • 自动过滤过高点差。 • 支持同方向多笔持仓。 • 对同一交易组统一管理 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit。 • 自动 Break Even（保本止损）。 • 自动 Trailing Stop（移动止损）。 • 内置订单发送与修改失败自动重试机
TugOfWar
Erwin Rustandi
4 (4)
专家
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
专家
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
专家
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Smart Breakout EA
Arvin Arce Gatus -
专家
Type:  Expert Advisor (EA) - Unlimited for MetaTrader 4 Account Strategy:  The system does Not use Grid, does Not use Martingale and other risky strategies. FAA ABC Breakout EA is a fully automated based on latest support and resistance levels breakouts.  Timeframe:  From M1 to H1. M5 is a healthy choice  Symbols To Trade:  Any Forex pair, BEST in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD...  Features:  Automatically calculates and draws zigzag line for latest support and resistance on your chart.
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
专家
金币M5是一款自动交易机器人，旨在使用M5周期交易黄金市场（XAUUSD）。 该机器人专为想要在短期时间间隔（倒卖）自动交易的交易者而设计。 特点： 剥头皮策略：机器人使用基于短期价格变动即时进场和离场的剥头皮策略。 针对 M5 上的 XAUUSD 进行了优化：XAUUSD 剥头皮交易专门针对在 M5 时间范围内交易 XAUUSD 货币对进行了调整，使其能够最大限度地提高黄金市场的机会。 最低余额：建议使用机器人进行交易的最低余额为 1000 美元。 这种水平的平衡提供了足够的余量来管理风险，并使机器人能够在短期内有效运行。 易于使用：XAUUSD Scalper 易于在交易账户上安装和配置，适合广大交易者（包括初学者和经验丰富的专业人士）使用。 交易建议： 在 XAUUSD 上交易 M5 时间表 最低初始余额 1000 美元起 在 XAUUSD 报价中，点后有 2 位数字。 ECN 账户类型。 您可以在PC和VPS上进行交易 该机器人在 FXopen 经纪商账户上进行了测试。 机器人设置： Search_trend_bar - 在此参数中，我们指示我们确定价格变动趋势的柱数。
Forex Bacteria MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
专家
Forex Bacteria 外汇智能交易系统（EA）适用于 MetaTrader 4/5 Forex Bacteria 是一款为 MetaTrader 4/5 平台设计的全自动智能交易系统（EA）。 就像自然界中有益细菌与我们共生一样，我们也致力于与市场和谐、共生地运作。 这是一款即插即用的 EA，您只需设置风险管理参数，并选择希望交易的星期几即可开始运行。 该系统在过去 12 年中专注并优化了多个策略，在以下三大货币对上表现最佳：AUD/USD、USD/CHF、USD/JPY 和 EUR/USD。 EA 会根据市场情况灵活切换和运用不同策略，以适应不断变化的行情。 未来的版本将逐步扩展支持更多主要货币对，如 GBP/USD 等。 请务必在设置中指定正确的时区（UTC），以确保 EA 与 MT5 终端时间一致。 建议选择提供正向隔夜利息（Swap）的经纪商。 如有任何疑问，欢迎随时直接联系我。 注意事项： 请确保设置了正确的时区（UTC）。 请牢记，世上没有 100% 准确的交易策略。 使用提供正向隔夜利息的经纪商。 永远不要冒着自己承受不了的风险去交易。
Grid stability plus semi automatic
Oleg Papkov
专家
The Grid stability plus semi automatic expert Advisor trades on the signals of the RSI indicator. Trades are made in different directions when the indicator reaches values of 30 or 70 . If the indicator is greater than 70 , the Short direction is selected for initial trades, and if the indicator is less than 30 , the Long direction is selected. Profitable trades are closed by take profit. Unprofitable ones are processed by the expert Advisor using the averaging method, a network of transactions
EACandleMaster Pro
Le Tri Tam
专家
1. Tối thiểu số tiền gửi Số dư ban đầu được khuyến nghị: 500 đô la. Tốt nhất nên sử dụng tài khoản cent. Vui lòng bắt đầu với một nền tảng vững chắc để tối đa hóa khả năng hoạt động của EA. 2. Khung thời gian Tối ưu khung thời gian: M5 (có thể điều chỉnh các khung thời gian khác). EA chiến lược này phù hợp nhất với thời hạn giao dịch ngắn. 3. Các cặp tiền tệ Các loại tiền tệ ưu tiên: XAU/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD (Mặc định: XAU/USD cent exness ,có thể sử dụng cho bất kỳ loại tiền tệ nào) . Nên
Alize EA
Viktor Barilko
专家
Alize EA   is an advanced trading advisor specifically designed for Forex market trading. It uses complex mathematical algorithms to analyze the market and make trading decisions based on modified standard indicators and price action analysis. This robot is easy to use and fully automated: simply install it on the AUDCAD chart and set the desired risk level. One of the key features of Alize EA is its advanced averaging system, which adapts to current market conditions. The robot uses virtual f
Breakout and Rebound EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Breakout and Rebound EA works using the opening prices of new bars. The strategy is based on the breakout/rebound from newly formed support and resistance levels. The support/resistance levels are identified using a narrow range of fluctuations in High/Low price of the bar for the period n. Entries are made in the direction of the initial movement from a level +/- n points. The EA is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. Any trading style can be used, whi
RoyalEdge
Eduard Iutinskiy
专家
RoyalEdge MT4 — 量子自适应对冲系统（XAUUSD / H1） 适用于 GOLD（XAUUSD） 的全自动交易EA，运行于 H1周期 ，专为黄金高波动市场打造，融合自适应算法、噪音过滤与智能仓位管理。针对冲击行情、回撤行情以及“流动性扫损”（止损狩猎）进行了优化。 最低入金： 从 100美元 起（中等风险） 交易品种： XAUUSD 周期： H1 核心功能 Quantum Dot Filter（量子点过滤器） — 过滤市场“噪音”和虚假信号，仅在行情具备足够“动能”时入场。 Regime Detection（市场状态识别） — 自动识别市场状态（趋势 / 震荡 / 混乱）并动态调整交易行为。 Adaptive Volatility Mapping（自适应波动映射） — 交易距离与策略逻辑随波动率变化，而非固定参数。 Smart Hedging Engine（智能对冲引擎） — 通过算法化对冲与距离控制保护仓位。 EMA Trend Core（EMA趋势核心） — 基于 EMA 200 的全局趋势过滤，提升顺势交易质量。 Bayesian Optimizat
PowerMax Pro EA
Sergey Belov
专家
PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ab
EA Powerful Candle
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
专家
For Live Results with the same EA Powerful Candle click the link below for signal copying and see the live trades as well. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2073310 The "Powerful Candle Strategy" is a trading strategy commonly used in financial markets, especially in the realm of technical analysis. This strategy relies on identifying specific candlestick patterns to make trading decisions. Candlestick patterns are graphical representations of price movements in a given time frame, typically on a
Reversal Matrix Pro
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
EA Reversal Matrix Pro – Smart Mean Reversion & Grid System "An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence." For MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149232 Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Reversal Matrix Pro . This is not just a simple grid system; it is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to exploit market overextensions. Unlike standard Bollinger Band EAs that blindly enter on breakouts, Reversal Ma
Rebate Hunter
Agus Santoso
专家
MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 返利猎手 – 多货币对对冲网格 EA（动态自适应） 返利猎手是一款多货币对对冲网格智能交易系统 (EA)，旨在实现稳定的交易量，同时控制篮子利润。该 EA 同时开立买入和卖出仓位（对冲入场），然后使用动态自适应网格距离和自动篮子平仓系统管理仓位。 此方案专为希望 EA 能够在不同波动环境下运行，同时专注于稳定盈利周期和高交易活跃度的交易者而设计——非常适合受益于基于交易量的返利计划的账户。 主要功能 真正的对冲入场（买入 + 卖出） 返利猎手同时建立两个仓位，以保持风险敞口平衡并降低方向依赖性。 动态自适应网格（波动率智能距离） 网格扩展采用特殊的动态距离计算，因此当市场波动加剧或趋于平静时，EA 会自动调整步长距离。 动态手数递增（倍数或固定手数） 您可以选择使用倍数或固定手数递增来增加下一级别的手数。该系统可灵活适应保守或激进的交易风格。 篮子止盈/
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
专家
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
该产品的买家也购买
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
专家
推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 新：購買 Goldbot One 並免費選擇 1 個 EA！ （適用於2個交易帳戶） 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 LIVE SIGNAL 隆重介紹   Goldbot One ，這是一款專為黃金市場設計的高度複雜的交易機器人。 Goldbot One 專注於突破交易，利用支撐位和阻力位來識別主要交易機會。 該專家顧問專為在波動的貴金屬市場中尋求效率、可靠性和策略優勢的交易者而設計。   值得注意的事實：     EA 在樣本外資料中的表現與用於最佳化的樣本內資料完美一致。   樣本內時期為2016年至2023年。 用於確認策略的樣本外資料為 2004-2016 年和 2024 年。       2024年，業績躋身近20年來最好之列！   現在，這是未來表現的一個非常好的指標。   主要特點： 多策略方法： 獲勝策略的 8 種變體： Goldbot One 運行八種不同的突破策略變體，每種變體都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這種多元化確保了風險的良好分散並創造了更平穩的成長預期  
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
专家
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
专家
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
专家
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
专家
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
专家
AI Sniper for MetaTrader 4 —— 为精准执行而打造的智能交易机器人 AI Sniper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 4 打造的智能自适应交易机器人，面向希望获得更高质量自动化交易体验的交易者。 它并不是普通的 Forex 机器人，而是一套围绕精确判断、结构化分析与高效执行而构建的专业级 Expert Advisor。 AI Sniper for MT4 通过高级算法逻辑、实时市场分析与精细化执行机制，帮助交易者在复杂市场中识别更优质的 BUY 与 SELL 机会。 AI Sniper 采用复杂而高效的算法架构与先进的交易方法，将原本杂乱无序的市场波动转化为更有逻辑、更有结构的交易决策。 系统会持续评估价格行为、市场状态与技术条件，以识别更有利的入场区域、交易管理时机以及市场反应节点。 基于超过 15 年的 Forex 与交易市场实践经验，这款 Expert Advisor 将智能交易逻辑、策略过滤、优化执行与面向交易者的专业设计整合在同一套 MT4 解决方案中。 AI Sniper 的每个核心模块都经过精心设计与严格测试。机器人会在每一次价格变化中执行大
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
专家
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
专家
️ 已 拥有   Boring Pips EA ？ 您可享受   额外 30% 折扣 ！ 联系我们了解更多： 如何申 请返现（ rebate ） 特朗普的第二个任期 重新点燃了一波激进的贸易政策浪潮，首先是恢复了扰乱全球市场的大规模关税。 中东局势紧张升级 ，最近是 以色列与伊朗之间的对峙 ，这可能成为油价上涨的潜在诱因。 俄乌战争 仍在持续，毫无解决迹象，进一步加剧了地缘政治的不稳定。 经济民族主义 正在抬头，而全球合作正逐渐瓦解。 供应链依然脆弱 ， 主要经济体的通胀压力 持续上升。 金融市场 比以往任何时候都更容易受冲击且难以预测。您真的为这种全新的市场环境制定好交易策略了吗？ 在当前动荡的市场中，仅依靠传统策略已远远不够。 您需要的是一个 不依赖单一货币对的大波动 、能在多个机会中稳定获利的系统。 还需要 更智能的风险保护机制 ，在初步判断出错时及时止损。 最重要的是，您需要一个能 完全根据您的交易风格和风险偏好自由定制 的系统。 Dynamic Pips EA 正是为帮助交易者在 波动性高且不确定的市场 中生存和获利而设计，它提供了一个完整的三大支柱
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
专家
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
专家
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
专家
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
专家
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
PMT Expert GOLD MT4
Aliaksandr Bialko
专家
PMT MQL5 Gold 交易者们，大家好！ 我们是一支由专业交易者和开发者组成的团队。很高兴向您介绍集成在 PMT MQL5 Gold 中的核心算法。这套方案专为黄金交易设计，值得您认真了解。   专业黄金交易 EA PMT MQL5 Gold 是一款专为 XAU/USD / Gold 、 H1 周期开发的自动交易 Expert Advisor 。它不是面向很多品种的通用机器人，而是交易逻辑、风险模型和测试都围绕黄金打造的系统。 适合需要清晰规则、受控风险、 Stop Loss ，并希望购买前自行验证的交易者。   PMT 的核心思路 系统不会为了交易而交易。它等待合适条件，过滤多余入场，只在符合策略逻辑时执行。交易质量比数量更重要。 品种： XAU/USD / Gold 周期： H1 风格：自动算法交易 方法：纪律执行、过滤信号、控制风险   风险控制是核心 PMT MQL5 Gold 的重点是风险控制。 单笔风险最高限制为 1% 每笔交易都有 Stop Loss 不使用马丁格尔、网格或危险加仓 风险 / 收益逻辑约为 1:
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
专家
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
作者的更多信息
Ultra Scalper Pro
Vadim Korolyuk
4.4 (10)
专家
Scalping Expert Advisor trades from daily support and resistance levels. Trading expert does not use indicators. Recommended use a broker with 5 signs and a low spread. To protect the account from trading during spread expansion, added parameter: "MaxSpread", in which you specify the maximum allowable spread (15-20 pips). A month opens 16-18 deals on average. Benefits: Expert always uses Takeprofit, Stoploss and Traillingstop; Expert does not use a grid or martingale system; Expert can work with
FREE
Market info
Vadim Korolyuk
4 (1)
实用工具
The information panel shows market information about the selected symbol, which is hidden from the eyes of the trader. You can change the color of the panel panel, the color of the text on the panel. It can be moved around the screen. Available in two languages ​​(Russian and English). Data: Symbol - symbol names; Point - Point size in quote currency; Spread - Spread in pips; Stop Level - The minimum acceptable stop loss / take profit level in pips; Lot Size - The contract size in the base curre
FREE
Bucephalus EA
Vadim Korolyuk
专家
The grid EA trades using special patterns, the Bollinger Bands indicator and the Relative Strength Index. It is recommended to use a broker with 5 characters. It is obligatory to use a VPS or terminal operating around the clock. To protect the account from trading when the spread is widening, there is a parameter: "MaxSpread". Recommended parameters Currency pair: AUD / CAD; Timeframe: M15; Minimum deposit: $ 500; External variables Lots   - fixed lot volume; LotSizePlus   - the volume of the n
For OIL 2
Vadim Korolyuk
5 (1)
专家
The EA trades using special patterns, the Bollinger Bands indicator and other tools. The EA sells when overbought and buys when the trading instrument is oversold. It trades very well during a flat, and the flat is the main part of the market. But during a trend, EA also works well. To protect the account from trading during spread expansion, there is a parameter: "MaxSpread". Recommended settings Trading instrument: Brent, WTI; Timeframe: H1; Minimum deposit: 1000$; External variables Lots
Kingmaker
Vadim Korolyuk
专家
Kingmaker – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (XAUUSD) Kingmaker is a professional trading robot designed for scalping gold on the Forex market. It uses an intelligent algorithm to analyze short-term volatility and price dynamics, opening precise and rapid trades with minimal risk. Trading signals: FP Markets Main Features: Smart Entry Logic – detects impulsive price movements and reacts instantly. Trailing Stop – automatically protects profit as the market moves. Risk Management – automatically cal
筛选:
无评论
回复评论