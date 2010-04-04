Kingmaker MT4
- 专家
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- 版本: 2.7
- 更新: 21 六月 2026
- 激活: 5
Kingmaker – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (XAUUSD)
Kingmaker is a professional trading robot designed for scalping gold on the Forex market. It uses an intelligent algorithm to analyze short-term volatility and price dynamics, opening precise and rapid trades with minimal risk.
Trading signals:
Main Features:
- Smart Entry Logic – detects impulsive price movements and reacts instantly.
- Trailing Stop – automatically protects profit as the market moves.
- Risk Management – automatically calculates lot size based on selected risk level.
- Spread and Time Filter – avoids trading during high spreads or low liquidity periods.
- Fully Automated – once launched, the EA trades independently without manual intervention.
Recommended Settings:
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold);
- Timeframe: M1;
- Minimum Deposit: $100;
- Account Type: ECN+VPS.
Result:
Kingmaker is ideal for traders who value precision, speed, and consistency. Its goal is to turn gold’s volatility into profit — even from the smallest price movements.
Input parameters:
- Lots — fixed trade volume;
- Autolot — enable automatic lot calculation;
- Risk — risk level when Autolot is enabled;
- Magic — unique identifier for orders;
- TrailingStop — enable trailing stop (must always be true);
- StopLoss — stop loss;
- Takeprofit — take profit;
- Volatility — number of points in a bar required to open an order;
- Slippage — allowed slippage;
- MaxSpread — maximum allowed spread for entering a trade;
- Step — offset for placing a pending order;
- TrailingStopInPoints — size of the trailing stop in points;
- TrailingStopStart — level at which the trailing stop becomes active;
- Time_to_stop_trading — last trading time.