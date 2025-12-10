Aurum Sentinel Exit Manager

Who is Aurum Sentinel Exit Manager for?
PERFECT FOR:
Manual gold traders who want to automate their exits

Funded traders who need to adhere to drawdown limits

Working professionals who cannot constantly monitor the chart

Anyone who wants to avoid emotional exit decisions

WORKS WITH:
Any manual trading strategy

All XAUUSD lot sizes

Any timeframe (recommended: H1 or higher)

All brokers with MetaTrader 5

UNIQUE ADVANTAGES
Plug & Play - No strategy change
Load the EA onto your XAUUSD chart

Continue trading as usual

The utility works completely in the background

No change to your existing trading strategy

XAUUSD-optimized
Automatic pip value calculation for gold

Gold-specific USD distance adjustment

Tested with XAUUSD volatility profile

Optimized for gold spreads and movements

Full control
R1 factor: When break-even is activated (0.1-1.0)

R1 distance: How much USD distance from entry (1-50 USD)

Daily limit: Your personal daily loss limit

Magic filter: Distinguishes your trades from EA trades

Minimal overhead
<1% CPU usage

No external indicators required

Clean logging only for important events

Stable 24/7 operation on VPS
推荐产品
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
实用工具
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
DYJ BoS EA
Daying Cao
专家
DYJ BoS EA 使用 DYJ BoS 指标作为识别市场结构趋势变化的基本策略。 一旦上升和下降趋势线突破这些UN或DN线，相应的品种将自动从市场上开仓。 通常，为了提高关闭准确性，建议不设置止损和止盈，结束位置一般在相同方向的下一个突破点位置 关闭 ，或者是在反方向的突破点关闭 当您获得某个品种 足够 交易的经验时，你可以使用SL=7*TP的比率， 对于外汇交易品种，设置TP=500（5美元/最小交易量）和SL=3500（35美元/最小贸易量）；每单位点数。 对于 Volatility 75 Index ，设置TP=500000（5美元/最小交易量）和SL=3500000（35美元/最小贸易量）；每单位点数。 对于Boom 1000 Index，设置TP=30美元/最小交易量 和 SL=30美元/最小交易量； DYJ BoS EA适用于各种图表周期。 参数模版请参考截图红色方块内设置。 参数可以优化，或者用此模版继续优化 其他品种 参数。 参数 InpUseLanguage  =  English -- Use Language InpVolume = 0.01 --   V
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
专家
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
Signal Indicator to Expert MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
实用工具
您是否有提供信号的指标并且您想将其转换为专家？ 有了这个专家，您可以转换它而无需重新编程或调整您的指标，您只需按照以下步骤正确配置它： 1) 指标必须在指标文件夹中。 2) 您必须仔细选择指标提供的买入和卖出缓冲。 3) 选择是要进行所有操作还是只进行 BUY 或 SELL 类型的操作。 4) 根据您的操作，选择您希望如何关闭操作，是按 SL 和 TP 还是按到期时间。 5) 根据选择，填写时间字段或 SL 和 TP 字段。 6) 仅当您需要时，填写 Volume、Comments、Magic 和 Deviation 字段。 7) 只有当您想管理指标给出的输入时，您才能设置最大利润和最大损失，启用并填写 EARNING MANAGER 字段 8) 启用或停用追踪止损，仅当价格超过入场价且在您配置的距离时才会启用。 不要忘记访问我的其他可能对您非常有用的指标。
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
专家
“Universal US100 HFT” 是一款专为纳斯达克100指数（US100）设计的高频 scalp 交易机器人。该机器人专注于短期交易，利用市场的微小波动来获取利润。它不使用网格或马丁格尔等高风险策略，因此更加安全且能够适应市场波动。 主要特点： 高频 scalp 交易：   机器人设计用于快速交易，持仓时间极短，能够从市场的微小波动中获利。 灵活设置：   用户可以根据自己的偏好自定义机器人，调整止损水平、止盈水平、仓位大小以及对市场条件的敏感度等参数。 无网格或马丁格尔：   机器人避免使用高风险策略，降低了大幅回撤的可能性，使其更加稳定可靠。 针对 US100 指数优化：   机器人针对纳斯达克100指数的特性进行了优化，包括其波动性和流动性，能够在不同的市场条件下高效运行。 自动化与简单易用：   机器人完全自动化运行，最大限度地减少了手动干预的需求。其用户友好的界面和详细的文档使其即使对初学者也非常友好。 优势： 风险最小化：   通过避免网格和马丁格尔策略，机器人降低了大幅亏损的风险。 适应性强：   灵活的设置使机器人能够适应不同的市场条件和交易风格。 高执行速
Kemet Pro Gold Scaping
Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
5 (4)
专家
KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR An automated scalping trading Expert Advisor designed primarily  for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform ============================================ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: Platform:  MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Primary Symbol : XAUUSD Accepted: XAUUSD (standard 2 Digits symbol) Not tested : XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD, or any modified symbols Other Gold Symbols:  Supported, but performance may vary and is not optimized Timefram
FREE
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
专家
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Scaping XAU Logic
Thanh Tung Huynh
专家
Scalping XAU Logic is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the XAUUSD pair, utilizing mathematical logic based on Expected Value (EV) probability to make efficient entry decisions. The EA performs well on all timeframes, with optimal results on lower timeframes (M1–M15) to capture small intraday movements with high precision . Automatically adjusts trade volume based on account balance and risk level. No repainting – No reckless martingale – No random trading. Doesn
Scalper Magic
Claudio Tomas Ellero Fatigatti
专家
Welcome to Scalper Magic! Scalper Magic is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for scalping the EUR/USD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. This EA is optimized to operate efficiently and effectively in short intervals, maximizing profit opportunities from every small market movement. Key Features: Optimized for Scalping: Designed to capitalize on small price fluctuations in EUR/USD, leveraging scalping opportunities on the H1 timeframe. Proven Strategy: Utilizes a combination o
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
专家
按价格设置TP和SL – MT5自动订单修改器 自动为任意交易设置精确的TP和SL价格 ️ 适用于所有货币对和EA，可按符号或魔术号筛选 此EA允许您通过直接价格值（例如EURUSD的1.12345）来设置和应用精确的止盈（TP）和止损（SL）水平。无需点数或Pips。为所有订单或按图表/魔术号筛选实现干净、精准的交易管理。 主要功能: 通过精确价格即时修改TP和SL 应用于所有订单、当前图表或特定魔术号 ️ 输入0以移除TP或SL 连接到任意图表后自动运行 兼容所有交易品种 适用于: 想快速控制TP/SL的手动交易者 需要覆盖默认退出逻辑的EA用户 管理多订单或复杂头寸的交易者 有问题或建议吗？ 请留言提出您的问题或功能想法。 您的反馈将帮助我们改进未来版本。 Keywords: 按价格设置TP SL, MT5 TP SL管理, 自动SL TP MT5, 修改SL TP MT5, 交易管理EA, 专家顾问SL TP, 设置止盈价格, 设置止损价格, 应用TP SL MT5, MT5工具EA, SL TP覆盖,
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
专家
NeoPips Engine EA – 终极交易革命已然到来！ “交易的真正力量在于洞察他人所忽略的。NeoPips Engine 不随波逐流，而是掌控市场。” 关于 NeoPips Engine EA：您的智能交易盟友 NeoPips Engine EA 并非普通的交易机器人。它是一款多维度、AI 优化的专家顾问，专为追求精准度、适应性和长期表现的交易者打造。 与那些规则僵化的过时机器人不同，NeoPips Engine 是一种动态策略——它会实时思考、学习并适应市场。 这不仅仅是自动化，更是一场持续的进化。 更上一层楼的智能：让您自由发挥的核心功能 人工智能决策 动态模式识别 预测趋势分析 基于实时数据的智能进出逻辑 多引擎策略核心 – 四种模式，同一个目标：赢。 NeoPips 引擎会根据实时信号自动切换引擎： 剥头皮模式 – 捕捉快速波动的爆发 波动模式 – 瞄准长期趋势阶段 突破模式 – 在重大经济新闻发布时激活 ️ 安全守护模式 – 在市场波动时介入 效果：无缝过渡，在所有市场阶段
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
专家
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
实用工具
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。 
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
专家
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Ultra KZM
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
专家
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 Note that this EA should run in ECN swap-free account. When you backtest yo
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
专家
Fractal Trend Master 是市场上最强大且最复杂的智能交易系统之一，旨在保护交易者的资金，同时最大化盈利机会。基于 比尔·威廉姆斯 的著名方法论，该EA使用三种重要的技术分析工具： 鳄鱼指标 、 分形 和 Gator振荡器 ，为识别和跟随市场趋势创建了一个强大而精准的框架。 该EA专注于 高级风险管理 和 资金保护 ，提供对交易和亏损的有效控制。通过选择 固定或动态手数 ，设定每日 盈亏限额 (P/L) 并执行 经过验证的策略 ，Fractal Trend Master适合保守和激进的交易者。 主要特点： 高级风险管理 ：在固定或动态手数之间进行选择，并设定每日盈亏限额以保护您的资金。 基于比尔·威廉姆斯的策略 ：该EA采用基于鳄鱼指标和分形的三种策略，并通过Gator振荡器确认趋势。 全自动化 ：EA自动管理开仓和平仓，用户可以调整止损、止盈和移动止损等参数。 多时间框架 ：适用于任何时间框架，在较大的时间框架（H4及以上）中表现最佳，同时在较小的时间框架中提供较高的交易频率。 优化范围  PARAMETER START STEP END JAW PERIOD  1
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
指标
关于指标 该指标基于金融工具收盘价的蒙特卡罗模拟。按照定义，蒙特卡罗是一种统计技术，用于通过基于之前观察的结果的随机数来模拟不同结果的概率。 它是如何工作的？ 该指标通过基于历史数据模拟随时间变化的随机价格变动，为证券生成多个价格情景。每次模拟试验使用随机变量来有效地模拟未来在给定时间范围内的市场波动，重点在 收盘价 的波动。 蒙特卡罗模拟的优势 - 蒙特卡罗模拟通过在多种可能的未来情景下进行测试，有助于分析不同交易策略的风险。 - 它有助于确定策略在不同市场条件下的表现，包括罕见的极端事件（尾部风险）。 - 与依赖单点预测不同，蒙特卡罗提供了具有相关概率的潜在结果范围。这有助于理解盈利或亏损的可能性。 对于希望基于不同结果的概率而不是绝对预测来管理风险的交易者来说，蒙特卡罗是一个有用的工具。
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
RunwiseFX Panel plus Configurable Automation
Runwise Limited
3.67 (3)
实用工具
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Close All Position In exact at half of second
Anik Chandra Dey Sagor
实用工具
It Will Close Your All Trade   in Half of second  no matter you open 100 plus trade open it will close all trade half of second  . it good work for 1 -5 min scalping   this Ea have  many function see the pic i uploaded   there  . ea that have function close all trade , close all lossing trade , close all profit trade . also have lot system where you can put your  expected lot and buy sell button and it can close 100 trade in 1 second  
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
专家
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
专家
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
指标
Let us introduce the Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator! This indicator combines the concepts of Heikin Ashi candles with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to produce an oscillator-like format that can be used to filter out some of the noise associated with standard RSI readings. This provides traders with a smoother representation of market conditions. Here are some articles to read more about the RSI and Heikin Ashi candles: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.asp https://www.investopedia.com/ter
Prop Firm Recovery System
Mario Sommerhalder
实用工具
This expert basically copies all trades from a prop trading account to a private live account (Master Slave Copier). USP! What it makes unique is the fact, that this EA can revert the trades and calculate orignal lots in way, that you earn money for every lost prop firm challange trade. For example:   If you lose a 100K challange and you paid 500$ for it, the EA recovers those losses on your private live account. If you win the challange, sure, you lost around 500$ on your private live account b
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
实用工具
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
该产品的买家也购买
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
实用工具
Live Forex Signals 专为现场信号交易而设计   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 和  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 参数 如果您已订阅网站，则用户名和密码live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com ，然后您应该使用您的凭据填写这些参数;如果没有订阅，则将字段留空; 评论对正在开启的交易的评论 风险风险作为交易存款的百分比，如果风险=0，则使用价值地段 固定交易量 使用获利使用从网站获利 UseStopLoss从网站使用止损 FrequencySignalUpdateInMinute顾问访问网站的频率 交易的最大点差交易的最大允许点差，如果点差较高，则设置的挂单被取消 使用追踪止损 TrailingStop跟踪止损的值以点为单位 为了使实时外汇信号正常工作，您需要放置网站地址 https://live-forex
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
实用工具
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
实用工具
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
实用工具
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
实用工具
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
实用工具
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
实用工具
Autogrids Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. ️ Key Features Dual Strategy Mode: Quantitative or Manual Grid: Choose between the Quantitative Mode, which automatically generates grids based on the statistical distribution of d
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
实用工具
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
实用工具
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
实用工具
世界上没有本软件的同等产品，它代表一个覆盖交易信号的通用交易 "控制台"，自动入场，设置止损和止盈，还有在单一窗口里同时进行多交易尾随终止。EA 的 "三次点击" 直观控制，确保在不同计算机上全方位使用所有功能，包括平板电脑。 与附加的信号指标交互来标记图标，给出实际市场的全貌，EA 令您做出正确的选择，以及在大多数情况下成为胜者一方。内置资金管理算法, 还有自动计算手数, 虚拟订单交易, 以及一些其它从崩溃账户里挽救交易者的 "诀窍"。它不是一个 "黑盒子"。而是一个深思熟虑的交易员的不可或缺的助理, 至少要尝试一次它的动作。 注，在面板上形成的 EA 不能在策略测试员中测试。可以在您的模拟账户里以实时模式检查它, 您可以下载本 EA 的免费版 - 混沌交易 EA 演示 。 EA 表现为一个面板，带有内置功能的交易机器人的，自动基于交易者可直观检查的交易信号入场，完全按照比尔·威廉姆斯的策略“混沌交易：第二版”和“新贸易维度”。在单独的窗口里，EA 识别价格走势的导向，用于指定品种和时间帧的全自动交易模式，也可以多品种并发。 它同时分析 MetaTrader 5“市场观察”窗口中显示
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
实用工具
该工具允许绘制不同类型的图表。 秒图从1秒到86400秒 从1滴答开始的滴答图 成交量图 三角洲图 仁科图 范围图 用于体积分析的内置指标。 该工具的演示版 https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond 每日市场概况和所选时间框架的市场概况。 集群搜索。 不平衡。 VWAP。 动态POC、VAH、VAL 价格窗口简介 具有不同表现形式的垂直体积。 δ，有不同的可视化选项。 当前的和高的时间框架极 地下室指标烛台显示 也可以从图表中进行交易。 注意：该工具是为具有真实（交换）量的市场设计的。 它不适合外汇市场。它在VPS上不起作用。它在策略测试器中不起作用。 为了控制该图表，我们使用了 鼠标左键 - 移动图表，在设置中选择不同的模式，调用位于屏幕左下角带螺丝刀的钥匙图标下的主设置窗口。 鼠标右键 - 用于输入位于屏幕左上角图标下的图形结构的设置，以及绘制垂直、水平、趋势线和矩形的单独设置。 在图表区域旋转鼠标滚轮--左右移动图表，按住Ctrl键--上下移动图表，在价格比例区域--按价格比例，在时间轴区域--按时间比例。 H键--在
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
ForexSource Dashboard
Adnan Abdul Rehman
实用工具
This is a multipurpose indicator and has the following indicators in it with dashboard ( scanner) and chart indicator on multi time frames . Divergent Bar Market Profile  ( Daily Weekly Monthly Intraday and Custom Period , Market Profile Day type ) Order Block Inside Bars  Higher High Higher Close and Lower Low and Lower Close  Imbalance Finder Scalping Currency Strength Meter Momentum candles VSA Setups Much more  See for your self Who am I? - https://www.linkedin.com/in/adnanreh
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
实用工具
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
实用工具
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
实用工具
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
实用工具
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
实用工具
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Virtual Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
实用工具
用於半自動交易的實用程序。應用動態水平來設置經紀人不可見的止損、止損、止盈和追踪止損。適合與任何經紀人合作，包括具有 FIFO 要求的美國經紀人。 MT4 版顧問鏈接 可以使用按鈕或線條打開交易。為了讓顧問沿著這條線開倉：在圖表上畫一條線並重命名。當價格穿過它時，EA 將執行相應的命令。 OPEN_SELL - 開一個賣單 CLOSE_SELL - 關閉所有賣單 OPEN_BUY - 未結買單 CLOSE_BUY - 關閉所有買單 命令執行後，寫註釋“OK”，該行只執行一次命令。 該圖表顯示有關收到的利潤、當前未平倉頭寸（訂單數量、手數和利潤）、開倉訂單按鈕、執行速度和滑點的信息。 選項： MAGIC_NUMBER - 幻數； LOT_SIZE_MULTIPLY - 平均訂單的手數乘數； MIN_GRID_STEP - 平均訂單之間的最小步長； GRID_PRICE_STEP - 打開平均訂單前的最小步長； STOPLOSS - 一籃子訂單的止損； TAKEPROFIT - 一籃子訂單的獲利； TRAILING_STOP - 追踪期間的最低利潤； TRAILING_S
Fast operation
Yong Tan
实用工具
快捷操作，快速买，卖，清空操作。 提供三个按钮：Buy，Sell,清空。 Buy：点击后快速下多单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 Sell:点击后快速下空单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 清空：快速全部订单清仓，包括买，卖订单。 提供快速操作，默认大小，盈利点和止损点都可以单独找我，定制开发。    图表可以自行设定品种，时间周期。 快捷操作，快速买，卖，清空操作。 提供三个按钮：Buy，Sell,清空。 Buy：点击后快速下多单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 Sell:点击后快速下空单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 清空：快速全部订单清仓，包括买，卖订单。 
Copier MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
实用工具
複製器 MT5 是安裝在一台計算機或 VPS 服務器上的多個 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 和 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 帳戶之間交易的最快和最可靠的複制器。交易從MASTER賬戶複製到SLAVE賬戶，複​​製是由於通過文本文件交換信息，速度小於0.5秒，參數可配置。交易複製器高精度控制MASTER賬戶的所有變化，調整SL和TP水平，支持部分和完全關閉訂單，修改掛單等。 複印機在同一台計算機上的終端之間工作，而不是通過互聯網！要在 MT4 和 MT5 終端之間複製交易，您需要購買兩個版本的產品。 MT4產品版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45791 這個交易複印機可以做什麼： 將交易從一個帳戶複製到多個或從多個帳戶複製到一個； 複製市價單和掛單，可配置； 根據幻數或符號複製交易； 更改交易代碼，例如，在 GBPUSD 對上打開交易，而不是 EURUSD 對； 反向複製交易，例如，打開一個賣出訂單，而不是買入； 增加或減少複製交易量； 與 MASTER 賬戶完全或部分同步交易； 支持部分平倉和改
作者的更多信息
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (5)
专家
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der Aurum Sentinel Pro ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den P
筛选:
无评论
回复评论