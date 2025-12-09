SympleAssist for MT5
- Alvaro Bernardo Becerra Acevedo
- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 16 十二月 2025
SympleAssist is a smart risk & trade panel for MetaTrader 5.
It does not generate signals or “magic entries”. It helps you execute your own strategy with strict risk control:
-
Set your account size (COUNT).
-
Set your Stop Loss price.
-
Type how many USD you want to risk.
-
SympleAssist calculates the lot size, draws the SL line on the chart and gives you one-click BUY / SELL / CLOSE.
Main Features
-
Risk per trade in USD
-
You type the risk in USD, SympleAssist calculates the position size based on SL distance, tick size and tick value.
-
Risk is automatically limited by a Max Risk % input (default 5% of the account).
-
-
COUNT (Account size) as input
-
You can enter your own account value (for example, a prop-firm account or initial capital).
-
If you leave it empty, the panel uses the current Balance as base.
-
-
Automatic % of account
-
The panel shows “% Account”: how much of your account you are risking in that trade.
-
-
SL line on chart
-
When you type an SL price, SympleAssist draws a horizontal SL line on the chart.
-
The line moves when you change the SL input.
-
After an order is executed, the SL line is removed automatically.
-
-
Smart BUY / SELL enabling
-
BUY button is enabled only if SL < Bid.
-
SELL button is enabled only if SL > Ask.
-
Button colors change when enabled/disabled.
-
-
One position per symbol protection
-
If there is already an open position on the current symbol:
-
BUY and SELL are disabled.
-
A big CLOSE POSITION button becomes active.
-
-
This helps avoid over-trading and accidental double entries.
-
-
Close Position button
-
Large CLOSE POSITION button below BUY/SELL.
-
Closes the current position for that symbol with one click.
-
-
Movable panel
-
The whole panel is a chart object – you can drag it and place it anywhere on the chart.
-
How to Use
-
Attach SympleAssist to any MT5 chart (allow Algo Trading).
-
(Optional) In COUNT (USD) enter your account size or prop account size.
-
Enter your Stop Loss price.
-
Enter your risk in USD.
-
Check:
-
COUNT (USD) and BALANCE labels.
-
% Account value.
-
-
If SL < Bid → BUY button becomes active.
If SL > Ask → SELL button becomes active.
-
Click BUY or SELL to open a trade with calculated lot size.
-
Use CLOSE POSITION to close the open position on that symbol.
Inputs
-
InpMaxRiskPct – Maximum allowed risk per trade (percentage of account).
-
Default: 5.0
-
The panel will cap the USD risk so it never exceeds this percentage of COUNT/BALANCE.
-
(All other settings are handled directly from the on-chart panel.)
Notes
-
SympleAssist is a risk & execution tool, not a strategy or signal provider.
-
You are responsible for your own entries, SL levels and TP levels.
-
MT5 algorithmic trading must be enabled and the symbol must be tradable.
-
Designed to work with one open position per symbol (netting-style behaviour even on hedging accounts)
Changelog
v1.0 – Initial release
-
Risk panel with COUNT, BALANCE, USD input and SL price.
-
Automatic % risk of account.
-
SL line drawn on chart and removed after entry.
-
Smart enable/disable of BUY / SELL based on SL vs price.
-
One position per symbol protection.
-
Large CLOSE POSITION button.
-
Movable on-chart panel UI.
