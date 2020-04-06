Current price valid for 48 hours only , will soon increase more



Aurora Gold – The Ultimate Gold Trading

Algorithm After years of advanced research and algorithmic development, Aurora Gold emerges as a cutting-edge MQL5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold).

This is not just another EA – it is a precision-built system designed to exploit gold’s unique price behavior and volatility-driven opportunities.Technical



Specifications:



Symbol: XAU/USD

Recommended Timeframe: M15

Minimum Deposit: $300

Leverage: 1:30 or higher

VPS: Recommended



If you migrate the EA to MQL5 VPS using the built-in migration feature, set the timeframe to H4.

Optimized specifically for gold’s repetitive behavioral patterns

Performs strongly in both trending and volatile market environments

Proprietary logic detects recurring structures across gold price movements

Identifies high-probability entry points with exceptional precision

Aurora Gold allows traders to set their preferred risk level directly in the Inputs tab.

Choose from a wide spectrum of predefined risk modes:

Very very low risk

Very low risk

Low risk

Medium risk

High risk

Very high risk

Very very high risk

Every setting automatically adjusts how aggressively the EA manages exposure, ensuring the strategy aligns with your personal tolerance and goals.

All trades are protected with built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Dynamic reaction to market momentum and price behavior

Filters out low-quality setups to avoid unnecessary trades

Ultra-fast and stable trade execution

Fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 performance

The Science Behind Aurora Gold

Developing a gold-focused Expert Advisor required deep market analysis combined with advanced statistical modeling.

After processing thousands of historical price patterns, we identified consistent behaviors unique to XAU/USD.

Using machine learning methods, the algorithm was trained to recognize these patterns under specific conditions with high accuracy.

Extensive backtesting and live testing ensured that Aurora Gold adapts naturally to the volatility of the gold market.

Gold traders seeking a systematic, data-driven edge

Investors who want automated, emotion-free trading

Users who need clear and adjustable risk control

MT5 traders looking for a high-performance gold algorithm