Robot XAUUSD AutoTrade MT5

Internal code name: EA327

Robot XAUUSD AutoTrade MT5 is a specialized gold-trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for stable, fixed-lot long-term growth on XAUUSD.

Current price: 119 USD

This is an introductory price and may be increased in future updates or after additional live statistics are collected.

1. Overview EA326d is an adaptive trend-following + controlled averaging system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

It is optimized for M5 execution with H4 directional bias, delivering smooth medium-term growth while maintaining disciplined risk limits. The system has been internally evaluated using: Starting balance: 500 USD

Leverage: 1:1000

Lot size: 0.01 fixed

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5 chart (H4 signal engine)

Spread environment: realistic STP/ECN

Period tested: full historical year 2. Key Features ✔ Hybrid Trend + Style Averaging Logic Uses higher-timeframe trend confirmation to avoid counter-trend exposure, combined with controlled averaging only during favorable phases. ✔ Fixed 0.01 Lot for High Stability A consistent base lot ensures predictable behavior even with small accounts (starting from 500 USD). ✔ Grid Spacing Engine (Dynamic Distance) Positions are added only after a predefined market displacement, avoiding excessive clustering in narrow ranges. ✔ H4 Bias Filtering All trades follow the directional structure of the H4 trend, greatly reducing unnecessary exposure. ✔ Smart Trailing Exit (Points-Based) The system closes positions based on trailing points rather than fixed TP.

This allows catching extended moves while protecting accumulated profit. ✔ Hard Kill Safety Layer A built-in equity-based safety mechanism reduces risk of extreme drawdowns. ✔ No Martingale, No Lot Multipliers Every level uses the same fixed lot size to keep the growth stable and manageable. ✔ Suitable for Long-Term Growth Accounts EA326d is designed for traders looking for consistent month-to-month progression rather than aggressive short-term spikes. 3. Performance Characteristics (Based on internal testing using 500 USD, leverage 1:1000, XAUUSD, 0.01 lot) Return: Multi-fold growth over the tested year

Max Balance Drawdown: ~28%

Max Equity Drawdown: ~35%

Deposit Load: Maintains moderate load relative to XAUUSD volatility

Curve Profile: Smooth medium-term rise with controlled recovery phases Note: All tests are performed under identical spreads and historical ticks to ensure consistency. 4. Recommended Settings Account type: MT5 Standard/ECN

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5 chart

Signal timeframe: H4 (automatic inside EA)

Starting balance: Minimum 500 USD

Leverage: 1:500 – 1:1000

Lot size: Stay with default 0.01 for best stability

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operation 5. Usage Style EA326d is ideal for traders who prefer: Controlled risk over aggressive strategies

Stable long-term performance

Moderate drawdown with consistent compounding

A simple, fixed-lot approach (no martingale escalation)

A structured system with strong defensive layers 6. Important Notes This system does not promise profits , and no settings can remove market risk.

Backtests illustrate the strategy logic, but real conditions may vary.

Always use proper money management and run the EA on a steady VPS. 7. Support If you need assistance with setup or want optimized configurations, feel free to contact me.

I provide full help for installation, parameters, and VPS recommendations.

How the EA Works Robot XAUUSD AutoTrade MT5 operates using a dual-timeframe engine for higher accuracy and stability: 1. Execution on M5 The EA is attached to an M5 chart, where all order execution, trailing logic, and grid spacing calculations are performed in real-time.

This allows fast reaction to price movements and precise trade management. 2. Directional Trend Logic on H4 Although the robot runs on M5, the main trend direction is taken from H4 using fast and slow EMA structure.

The EA only opens trades in the direction of the H4 bias, providing stronger trend alignment and reducing unnecessary exposure. 3. Controlled Averaging System Positions are added only when price moves a predefined distance (grid spacing).

No martingale or lot multiplication is used — every trade uses fixed 0.01 lots for stability. 4. Smart Trailing Exit The EA closes trades based on trailing points rather than fixed take profit.

This allows capturing extended moves while protecting accumulated profit. Summary

Chart timeframe: M5

Trend engine: H4

Lot size: Fixed 0.01

Designed for: Stable long-term gold trading

Entry direction: Only when H4 trend supports it

Exit logic: Points-based trailing system

Why H4 Trend + M5 Execution is Superior This dual-timeframe architecture provides a strong structural advantage: ✓ H4 Trend = Stability The H4 chart filters noise and identifies the dominant market direction.

Gold moves in strong cycles, and H4 captures these phases far better than lower timeframes. ✓ M5 Execution = Precision Once the trend direction is established, the EA executes trades on M5.

This gives: faster reaction to price movements,

more accurate trailing stops,

controlled averaging only when needed,

smoother equity curve compared to single-timeframe systems. ✓ The Combination = High Accuracy with Lower Stress Using H4 for direction ensures the EA avoids fighting against major trend waves,

while M5 execution allows entry/exit with optimal timing. This hybrid model is why the system remains consistent even during volatile XAUUSD sessions.



What Makes This EA Different from Typical Grid/Martingale Robots? 1. Fixed Lots Only — No Lot Multiplication Most grid/martingale EAs increase the lot size on every new position.

This robot does not use any martingale, multiplier, or exponential lot increase.

Every position uses the same fixed 0.01 lot, which keeps risk stable and predictable. 2. Trend-Based Averaging, Not Blind Averaging Typical grid EAs add trades just because price moves against the first entry.

This EA adds positions only when the H4 trend supports the direction,

and only after a predefined market displacement.

No random or uncontrolled layering. 3. Controlled Grid Distance (Not Tight/High-Frequency Grid) Many grid robots place layers too close to each other, causing rapid drawdown.

This EA uses a wider, safer grid spacing to avoid overexposure during volatility. 4. Smart Trailing Exit Instead of Fixed TP Instead of chasing small take-profit targets, the EA uses a point-based trailing system.

This allows closing baskets during extended moves and produces smoother long-term growth. 5. Built-In Safety Layer (Hard Kill Protection) A protective equity-based limit prevents excessive floating losses.

This feature is absent in most aggressive grid EAs. 6. H4 Trend Engine for Directional Accuracy Typical grid/martingale robots operate on a single small timeframe (M1/M5).

This EA uses H4 trend structure to avoid trading against major market waves,

significantly reducing long-lasting drawdowns. 7. Designed for Long-Term Stability, Not Quick Explosions The robot focuses on controlled compounding and stable monthly growth,

instead of short-term aggressive results that often end in account wipeouts.



