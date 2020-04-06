

Golden Buy Sniper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a Breakout strategy combined with Bollinger Bands, specially optimized for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system uses 11 advanced signal filters together with a multi-layer money-management framework to deliver high accuracy, strong risk control and stable performance for both new and experienced traders.

The EA focuses on quality trades. It trades only during the US session, takes only Buy orders, opens a maximum of one trade per day and holds a position for no longer than 1440 minutes (24 hours). It only trades when the market is in consolidation to reduce noise and calculates breakout probability based on the price position inside the Bollinger Bands to improve signal reliability.

Risk management is built on multiple layers including daily loss limit, maximum loss protection, spread check, margin check and a flexible trailing stop. These features help reduce drawdown and ensure long term account safety. The EA will automatically stop trading when reaching loss limits, avoid high spreads or news and verify margin before opening any trade.

The signal filter system includes ADX to detect trend strength, ATR to measure volatility, VWAP to identify price direction, Volume to confirm breakouts, EMA short and long to evaluate trend, RSI to avoid overbought conditions, a probability filter, a US session time filter, a trade limiter and a maximum hold time controller. All filters work together to remove weak signals and keep only high quality opportunities.

The EA delivers a strong advantage thanks to its 11 layer confirmation system, low drawdown achieved by multi level risk control and high effectiveness on volatile instruments like XAUUSD. It is optimized for the US session which is the most active period of the day and uses trailing stop and safety checks to protect profits and avoid risky conditions.



The EA will automatically close all trades and stop trading when the loss reaches the maximum allowed loss (calculated as a percentage of the initial balance). The default value is 30%. For example, with an account of 200 USD, the maximum allowed loss would be 60 USD. This feature helps protect the account, limit risk, and preserve capital for the next growth phases.

Using the EA is simple. Attach it to the M1 XAUUSD chart and use the optimized default parameters. A low spread account such as ECN or RAW is recommended along with a 24/7 VPS. A minimum capital of around 200 USD with 2 percent risk is suggested.

Golden Buy Sniper is a powerful choice thanks to its fast processing on M1, comprehensive signal filtering system, strong account protection layers and flexible money management designed for fast moving markets like XAUUSD.