One Expert General MT5
- Wendell Aganos
- 版本: 3.0
- 激活: 10
One Expert General MT5 — AI Trading Engine
One Expert General MT5 is a fast, stable, and session-based trend EA built for XAUUSD.
Powered by an AI-driven core, it analyzes momentum, volatility, and directional strength to execute high-probability trades during Asia & London sessions.
Key Features
-
✔ AI-Enhanced Trend Detection
-
✔ Session-Based Precision (Asia & London)
-
✔ Dynamic Lot System (GENERAL MODE)
-
✔ Strict Logic Isolation
-
✔ Risk Filters
-
FIX STOPLOSS -TAKE PROFIT , NO MARTINGALE
Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Starting Balance: $200
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Built for Stability
Smart filtering, daily limits, and strong internal protections make this EA suitable for both low-capital and scaling accounts.
One Expert General MT5 is not just another EA —
it is a finely tuned, disciplined trading system built with professional logic, safe mechanics, and dynamic adaptability.
Perfect for traders seeking long-term stability with a modern AI-driven approach.