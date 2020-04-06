Gold Aurefix

MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS!

GOLD AUREFIX – The Elite Evolution of Gold Trading Intelligence

The new era of XAUUSD algorithmic mastery begins now.

GOLD AUREFIX is an ultra-refined Expert Advisor crafted for traders who demand intelligence, stability, and high-performance execution in the volatile world of XAUUSD.

Engineered for the M1 timeframe, it integrates advanced volatility-mapping logic, smart breakout recognition, deep-learning–inspired filters, and capital-adaptive risk mechanics — all while maintaining a strict no-martingale, no-grid, no-averaging structure to keep your funds protected at all times.

Its hybrid architecture ensures flawless adaptation to shifting market cycles, eliminating execution errors and guaranteeing smooth operation under any broker restrictions or liquidity conditions.

Perfectly compatible with all leverage levels and account types, GOLD AUREFIX delivers consistent, accurate, high-speed execution for both demo and live trading environments.

Optimized especially for RAW/ECN accounts, this EA is your professional-grade companion for building long-term, high-quality performance in Gold scalping.

💡 Exclusive Bonus Included

After purchasing, message me to claim a FREE premium bonus EA, available only to early adopters!

⚠️ Important Notice

Backtests (tick mode) or demo sessions may not function correctly without the verified configuration files provided by me.
➡️ After purchase, contact me immediately to receive the correct setup and your bonus bot.

🔥 Special Launch Promotion

Original price: $£1500
🎯 Intro Price: Huge discount active right now!
⏰ Offer ends November 31, 2025 — once new EAs drop, the price returns to full.

👉 Secure your early-access advantage today!

🚀 Why Choose GOLD AUREFIX?

Rapid Volatility Response
Instantly detects and executes on confirmed breakout and micro-range expansion patterns.

🧠 Dynamic SL/TP Intelligence
Automatically adapts Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on real-time volatility and broker parameters, preventing “invalid stop” issues.

🔒 Capital-Adaptive Risk System
Utilizes fixed, percentage-based, or auto-margin lot sizing for controlled and sustainable growth.

🎯 Precision Entry Algorithms
Combines volatility signatures, mini-breakout confirmation, and multi-filter confluence to ensure only high-probability trade setups.

💨 Advanced Trailing Engine
Tick-by-tick dynamic trailing using candle structures, smart break-even, and micro-wave momentum analysis.

🛡️ Safety Above Everything
✔ No martingale
✔ No grid
✔ No dangerous averaging
✔ Built-in error-avoidance for unstable or low-liquidity environments

⚙️ Advanced Functionality

  • Automatic control of spread, slippage, and trading sessions

  • Full pending order management with anti-freeze protection

  • Robust fail-safe logic for gaps, spikes, or high-volatility conditions

  • Designed for ultra-low latency and minimal CPU/RAM usage

  • Works seamlessly with any broker, RAW/ECN recommended

💼 Requirements & Recommendations

⏱️ Timeframe: M1
💰 Minimum balance: €/$200
🏦 Broker type: Any (RAW/ECN ideal)
Leverage: Any

⚠️ Professional Risk Disclaimer

Trading carries inherent risk. GOLD AUREFIX is a professional-grade trading system and should be used responsibly. Always test in a demo environment before switching to live funds.

📩 Support & Community

Need setup, guidance, or access to exclusive trading bots?

Explore more powerful tools, ask questions, receive updates, and access a wide range of premium bots at unbeatable prices.
Join us 


推荐产品
Golden Suite
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden Suite is positioned as an innovative trading advisor that combines proven trading strategies. Its goal is to provide traders with a reliable system of market analysis, forecasting and recommendations based on deep data analysis. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key features of the Golden Suite: MARKET SETTINGS auto-selection of indicators risk % of deposit trailing stop news filter multi-timeframe depending on the market si
Shark Surfer EA
Roman Sheikin
专家
Shark Surfer is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading. The trade period recommended by the developer is H1. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Shark Surfer always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals. It provides the option to force close all open trades at the specified time before the market closes, which helps avoid unnecessary gaps on Monday. Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. I
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
专家
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
专家
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
专家
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Follow GOLD
Lucas Martinez Gomez
专家
介绍 Follow GOLD EA ，这款创新的 MQL4 专家顾问正在改变与备受尊敬的 XAUUSD 交易对交易的方式。由一组拥有超过 5 年交易经验的经验丰富的交易员开发。 Follow GOLD EA 利用独特的策略，跟随交易对的趋势，根据选择的风险百分比计算手数。这意味着每次 EA 执行交易时，手数将重新计算以控制风险，保护余额，并通过跟随趋势实现显着的利润。 Follow GOLD EA 由于其明显的趋势跟随方法而脱颖而出，提供了根据客户偏好调整止损和获利水平的能力。 推荐： 货币对：XAUUSD 时间框架：H1 或 H4 最低存款：$1000 账户类型：具有非常低点差的 ECN、Raw 或 Razor。 经纪人：IC Markets 具有最低点差。 重要提示：使用低点差账户对于获得更好的结果至关重要！ 账户类型：标准 规格： 与 XAUUSD 进行交易 每笔交易都受到 20 点止损的保护 退出策略包括 50 点获利 内置的自动手数功能 非常易于安装，无需更改任何设置，默认设置适用于大多数使用 GMT+2 和 DST 服务器时间的经纪人。如果您的经纪人具有不同
LowHighEngulfing
Sibongakonke Mongezi Mafunda
专家
This is a trial version - the price is set to go up. Uses High and Low + Pin bar Engulfing.  Good on GBPUSD m15 ______________________ No grid - No Martingale This is what to expect: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VifCDXgHgxM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wg6wZgPNJM4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYpXCqVEb34 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFQ-rL5PIx8 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnIEhz4tHxY Inputs: (use defaults) LOT: Default 0.02 ZONE : High and low area where the entry is valid
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
专家
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
专家
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
专家
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
SilverBulletEA
Blessing Takura Chirewa
专家
This EA uses the famous silver bullet strategy. I have edited the strategy so it is not exactly the same. If you have custom modifications that you want to make to the system reach out to me I will be happy to make the modifications. This system can also send telegram signals to your channel or group, that's a bonus The explanation of the strategy can be found at:  https://youtu.be/Ssz5qbEiCtI The explanation of the EA settings can be found at:  https://youtu.be/3ML73z1Ojys?si=u51ZvBqVTKpKHNNH A
Grid King
Profalgo Limited
4.12 (41)
专家
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Grid King is a revolution in grid trading.  The main focus when developing the EA was safety, by eliminating the margin-call risk which is usually associated with most grid systems on the market.  It also strives to achieve much higher returns than the average grid system, by spreading risk amongst multiple pairs and strategies which all have a li
MavericksProPlus
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
专家
The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
专家
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Scalper MultiCharts
Denis Nikolaev
5 (1)
专家
ScalperMultiChartsMT5 是一个全自动的多币种交易系统，用于夜间倒卖。  产品特点 专家顾问在28主要专业和交叉交易   , Gold, Silver   。 Ea交易不使用有风险的方法 Ea交易使用可用于理解的最小数量的输入参数 专家顾问为经纪商的所有订单设置固定和隐藏的止损和止盈 Ea交易使用幻数魔术来识别其订单 建议 任何具有窄点差和快速执行订单的经纪商都适合交易 最低推荐存款为$100 智能交易系统可以与默认参数一起使用，在图表上安装智能交易系统就足够了 参数 滑点-价格滑点 魔术-一个神奇的数字 手-订单量 TradeHour-顾问的交易时间 和其他人。..  在允许专家对特定货币对进行交易之前，请在您的经纪商的历史记录测试仪中测试交易品种，因为专家顾问对点差和执行速度很敏感。  过去的高利润并不能保证未来同样高。
Traders Toolbox MT4
Jason Kisogloo
专家
交易者工具箱是一種多功能工具   基於對常見交易策略的廣泛培訓而創建，以使這些策略和計算自動化。     （由Jason Kisogloo設計和編程）   特徵：   19個獨立信號   -這些信號   中的   每個信號   都   以神經網絡樣式配置進行偏置，以構成最終/整體結果。   每個信號都有其自己的設置   ，可以根據   需要   對其進行   自定義或優化。     綜合上   -   屏   -   顯示   -六搭扣，全面的信息和工具提示走板。   （單擊面板邊框可折疊或折疊...自動為每台儀器保存的設置）：     信號面板   -顯示帶有偏差信息和信號詳細信息的信號分析。     新聞小組   -和未來甚至有消息   牛逼   小號   基於   預測   的   影響與倒計時事件當前的儀器。   （   針對此功能，必須將   內部M     T     5經濟日曆與   外匯工廠刮板的   選項   -https:   // www.forexfactory.com   添加到Metatrader中允許的網站上）         EA設置面板   -根據止
Boster
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
专家
The  Boster  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 10 years (20
SiriusPro EA
Piers Derek Pakenham Walsh
专家
SiriusPro EA - Simple, effective, fully automated EA trading on US30, taking advantage of market volatility around US market open. Using buy and sell stop orders above and below current price, it will trail stop loss once an order is activated. Risk management is of high priority with SiriusPro. Load up the EA, and go! No set files required; Simply, load the EA onto either M1 or M5 chart for US30, adjust your risk percentage as you desire. It is set to risk accordingly to the stop loss with th
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
专家
Gold SWmax EA  - 是 Meta Trader 4 的最佳專家顧問之一。該顧問的獨特演算法會分析資產價格的變動，同時考慮技術和數學分析的因素，確定有利可圖的入場和出場點，並使用先進的資金管理和手數乘數。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE My Telegram channel >>>   https://t.me/GoldVenamax   建議： 經紀商 - RoboForex , Weltrade,  WorldForex  或其他，成功優化後 帳戶類型 – 具有對沖功能的 PRO/ECN 時間範
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
专家
Gold SDmax EA   - 是 Meta Trader 4 的最佳專家顧問之一。該顧問的獨特演算法會分析資產價格的變動，同時考慮技術和數學分析的因素，確定有利可圖的入場和出場點，並使用先進的資金管理和手數乘數。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE My Telegram channel >>>   https://t.me/GoldVenamax   建議： 經紀商 - RoboForex , Weltrade,  WorldForex  或其他，成功優化後 帳戶類型 – 具有對沖功能的 PRO/ECN 時間
Universal MT4 RSI
Volodymyr Hrybachov
专家
RSI 指標上的交易機器人 這是交易機器人的簡化版，它只使用一種進場策略（高級版有超過 10 種策略） 專家福利： 剝頭皮交易、馬丁格爾交易、網格交易。 您可以僅使用一個訂單或一組訂單設置交易。具有動態、固定或乘數步長和交易手數的高度可定制的訂單網格將允許您使 EA 交易適應幾乎任何交易工具。 回撤系統，重疊虧損訂單和余額保護 網格交易容易受到非反彈價格變動的影響，這已不是什麼秘密，但由於訂單恢復系統，顧問將能夠擺脫大多數回撤。回撤的退出是通過將最遠的無利可圖的訂單與最接近市場的獲利訂單重疊來執行的。交易機器人可用於恢復賬戶中的虧損頭寸、手動交易或其他專家開立的交易。它可以通過幻數接收和處理所有訂單。 交易開放過濾器。 任何交易策略都應該有信號和交易開盤的過濾器。在這個機器人中有幾個：MA 的趨勢方向過濾器、波動率過濾器、價差擴大過濾器、一周中的某一天和工作時間、用於多交易的直接和反向相關過濾器。具有手動確認信號的功能。 開倉和平倉訂單的虛擬級別。 所有交易開倉水平、止損、止盈、追踪止損設置都是虛擬的。多虧了這一點，您可以從 1 點設置水平，而不必擔心
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
专家
新增了更改手数大小的功能，并使EA达到最低价格。如果您购买，将获得支持和未来的更新。请支持其发展。 该EA即装即用。 AussiePrecision   是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的时间敏感型智能交易系统（EA），专为 AUD/USD 货币对设计。 它可在预设的、可控的时间点执行交易，非常适合希望根据时间自动精确入场的交易者使用。 所有基于时间的操作均与用户指定的 UTC 时区偏差同步，以实现稳定而精准的调度。 该EA无需持续监控，完全自动运行。 如有任何设置问题或需要定制功能，欢迎随时与我联系。 由于这是一个免费的EA，如果您下载了它，请加我为好友，这样我可以提供必要的支持与帮助。 For any setup questions or customization requests, feel free to contact me directly. As this is a free EA, if you download it, please send me a friend request. This way I can offer support and moni
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
M K Ultra
Debashish Sahu
专家
A loss Recovery Ea which use the Symmetric Triangle Price action Pattern to place recovery trades using Martingale. Benefit of this ea : Risk get reduced from normal recovery system as bigger lot size are placed near the triangle center and as soon as the triangle breaks, bigger lot size offsets the overall losses thus reaching profit target sooner. Ea also has default trend following capability by choosing the daily candle direction, and can put stop loss to breakeven thus protecting the trade
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Spiderbot GOLD
Petr Popov
专家
The trader’s task is to find a pattern and make money on it. Classic trading uses patterns in the form of graphical analysis - candlestick patterns, levels, trend lines, graphic figures, etc. Their main difficulty is that they are not unambiguous. Each trader sees everything differently. Against the backdrop of this ambiguity, a bunch of other problems arise: psychology is the most common reason for losing a deposit, attracting transactions “by the ears” in places where there is none, the time
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
专家
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
该产品的买家也购买
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
专家
ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使用了多
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
专家
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
专家
CyNera：您的交易，我们的技术 手册和设置文件：购买后请联系我以获取手册和设置文件 价格: 价格根据售出的许可证数量上涨 可用副本: 4 交易黄金，市场上最波动的工具之一，需要精确的操作、深入的分析和强有力的风险管理。CyNera 专家顾问将这些要素无缝集成到一个复杂的系统中，专为优化黄金交易而设计。CyNera 的先进策略和技术旨在帮助经验丰富的交易员和新手应对黄金交易所带来的独特挑战和机遇。 有了 CyNera，您就拥有了一套可靠的解决方案，专门针对黄金市场的复杂性。它结合了自适应、智能策略以及多时间框架分析、自动交易调整和精确的风险管理等高级功能。正是这种适应性，使得 CyNera 成为一种多功能工具，能够应对快速的市场变化，同时确保您的资本在长期内得到保护。 符号 XAUUSD (黄金) 时间周期 M30   资本 最少 100 美元 经纪商 任何经纪商 账户类型 任何，较低点差优先 杠杆 从 1:20 起 VPS 首选，但不是必须，也可以使用 MQL VPS CyNera 的核心力量 前沿的 AI 驱动策略 CyNera 的核心是一种强大的神经网络技术组合，旨在增
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
专家
KonokaSystemNEO 是基于KonokaSystem的三姐妹（ NEO、JOY、FUN ）之一，具有全新的个性，是一款原创EA。 交易风格是日间交易，目标是日本时间午夜至中午。 货币对是 "USDJPY"，在开盘价M5时入场。 三姐妹中的每一个都有不同的逻辑，并配备了两种类型的进场和两种类型的出场。 没有使用网格或马丁格尔逻辑。 内部逻辑重复盈利和亏损，吞噬损失和增长。 KonokaSystemNEO 不强调胜率。 TP和SL都是稍大的100点。(停止猎取的措施）。 虽然这些损失很大，但本质上最危险的是一连串的损失。 KonokaSystemNEO 的设计是为了减少由反弹和崩溃造成的连续损失，这也是逆向交易的薄弱之处。 EA是NEO的来源： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517 ＜参数说明＞ ・MagicNumber = 1007;   Magic Number（运行多个EA时需要） ・MaxSpread = 20;   最大点差（日本时间清晨点差扩大） ・Slippage = 30;   滑移 ・MaxOrders = 3;
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
专家
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
专家
ThraeX – M1剥头皮交易   (DAX, XAU, etc) 受罗马时代的纪律与精确精神启发， ThraeX 是一款专为 MetaTrader 4 平台设计的 高频交易智能顾问（EA） ，特别适用于 1分钟图表（M1） 。 它旨在处理市场的快速波动，以极高的速度和适应性识别并响应短期价格变动。 主要特性： ️ M1剥头皮逻辑 – 基于实时数据进行高频决策。 ️ 快速执行系统 – 针对波动性强的市场中微小价格波动，具备迅速响应能力。 自适应参数 – 内置算法可根据市场动态自动调整，无需外部数据或平台连接。 持续优化机制 – 系统会根据最新市场数据不断改进自身行为，使策略随着时间推移更加精炼。 ️ 无外部依赖 – 完全自主运行；无需连接外部平台、API或文件。 紧凑型剥头皮结构 – 针对低延迟、高执行速度的交易环境而优化。 技术参数： 时间周期： 1分钟（M1） 执行方式： 高频剥头皮交易 输入数据： 由内部逻辑自动管理 兼容性： 适用于手动和自动化交易环境 本工具按“原样”提供，不保证任何交易结果。建议用户根据自身交易偏好与市场条件进行独立测试与
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
专家
2025 年最强自动化交易策略之一 我们将 2025 年最强大的人工交易策略之一，成功转换为一个 完全自动化的交易专家（Expert Advisor） ，该系统基于 TMA（三角移动平均线）与 CG 交易逻辑 构建。 该 EA 专为 高精度入场、智能挂单以及严格的风险控制 而设计，适用于 所有外汇货币对以及黄金（XAUUSD） 。 本系统在 点差低于 10 点的 ECN 账户 上表现最佳，可确保挂单执行精准并减少滑点。 只需加载到图表中，按照您的风险偏好进行设置，即可享受专业级自动化交易体验。  核心功能 适用于 所有外汇货币对及黄金（XAUUSD） 5 min   SET FILE 采用挂单交易策略（Buy Stop / Sell Stop） 挂单智能跟随价格移动 支持反向交易模式 内置自动资金管理（Auto Lot） 交易时间过滤与均线过滤 连续交易次数限制 高级持仓追踪止损功能 针对 低点差 ECN 经纪商 进行优化  输入参数说明 主要设置 ReverseSystem 设置为 TRUE 时，买卖信号将被反转 适用于不同市场结构的适配测试 MaxConsecutiveTrades
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
专家
这   开盘区间突破大师 是一个专业的算法交易系统，旨在利用机构交易概念，例如     ICT（内部交易者）、智能货币概念（SMC）以及基于流动性的策略 。该专家顾问可自动检测和执行   开盘区间突破（ORB）     在全球主要外汇交易时段，包括   伦敦、纽约、东京和午夜杀戮地带 ，允许交易者与   做市商的动向、流动性追逐以及时段驱动的波动性 。 专为关注以下交易者打造   基于时间的价格行为、订单流动态和机构交易方法 ，该 EA 通过在价格突破时系统地进入交易来消除情绪决策   初始余额高或低   会议的重点   干净的突破   同时纳入可调整的风险参数，     会话选择和突破确认过滤器   提高贸易准确性。 工作原理 – 智能货币突破自动化 EA 的运作方式是识别   每个主要交易时段的第一个小时（TimeBox）   ，标志着   开盘区间的高点和低点 ，并监控突破这些水平的情况。该策略基于以下原则：     机构交易者通常会在反转或延续势头之前，通过扫荡关键水平来诱导流动性 。通过自动化这一过程，EA 可以捕捉   早期突破走势、假突破和盘中横扫   在整合的同时  
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
专家
EvoTrade：市场上首个自学习交易系统 让我为您介绍EvoTrade——一款结合了前沿计算机视觉和数据分析技术的独特交易顾问。这是市场上首个自学习交易系统，能够实时运行。EvoTrade会分析市场情况，调整策略，并动态适应变化，在任何环境下都能提供卓越的精准度。 EvoTrade使用先进的神经网络技术，包括用于分析时间依赖性的长短期记忆网络（LSTM）和门控循环单元（GRU），用于识别复杂市场模式的卷积神经网络（CNN），以及用于实时策略调整的强化学习算法，例如近端策略优化（PPO）和深度Q学习（DQL）。这些技术使EvoTrade能够发现隐藏的市场信号，并精确调整其操作以适应当前市场动态。 在每次交易后，EvoTrade会重新评估其方法，自动更新止盈（TP）和止损（SL）等参数。系统的使命不仅是对变化做出反应，还要不断优化其交易策略，确保在任何市场条件下都能保持相关性和高效性。 为什么选择EVOTRADE交易顾问？ 实时信号 ： 交易顾问的价格将与其实时信号的增长成正比迅速上升 EvoTrade的技术架构 深度神经网络 EvoTrade的核心是一种采用混合架构的多层神经网络。卷
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
专家
请在 购买后 给我写信，以便收到 使用手册 （ PDF ）以及详尽 解说视频 的链接！！！ EA 始終須在設定狀態下啟動！！！ 在此下載 SETFILE 和說明  Candle Power EA 針對 S+P 500 的均值回歸股票策略。 五種策略組合的投資組合方法——專為波動性市場階段、修正期以及作為可能的戰術性投資組合保障而開發。 ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 害怕下一次崩盘吗？ 有了 Candle Power EA ，就不必担心。该 EA 把 五个互补的均值回归策略 （
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
专家
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (2)
专家
About Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique. Join our   MQL5 group   for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version   here. This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the  
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
专家
超优化版本 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 是迄今为止功能最强、最稳定、最精致的 MT4 版本。 HFT 是一款高频剥头皮交易机器人，仅在 M1 时间周期交易黄金（XAUUSD），每天执行大量交易。它支持高达 1:500 的杠杆，并使用 非常合理的手数 ，适用于真正的剥头皮策略。因此，它需要专用的剥头皮账户（RAW 或 ECN）。 ICMarkets 是推荐经纪商，特别是其 RAW 账户，因其低点差和更小的滑点优势。 需要稳定的网络连接或 VPS。 请注意：如果终端关闭， FAST M1 将失去对账户的控制 。 公开频道：  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主要改进 改进的入场逻辑 现在 EA 只会顺势交易，不再进行逆势操作。 更高的准确率 内部逻辑已调整，以提高交易胜率。 增强账户稳定性 即使在市场波动剧烈的情况下，也能保持一致表现。 降低滑点 优化了交易间隔时间，防止因滑点而导致的“咬单”问题。 扩展交易时间 运行时间为 02:00 至 21:00 — 包含重要新闻事
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
专家
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Trend Following Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
专家
TREND FOLLOWING PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW The Trend-Following EA is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on market trends using moving averages. By analyzing price momentum, this EA identifies optimal trade entries and exits, ensuring effective trend-based trading. It is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to following market movements without manual intervention. 2. Trading Strategy The EA identifies trend direction based on the crossover of Fast and Slow Moving Averag
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
专家
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
MicroTrend Scalping for Gold XAUUSD
Mahmud Hisso
专家
Alles klar Ich mache jetzt alle Sprachen identisch , gleicher Inhalt , gleiche Struktur , MQL5-ready , ohne zusätzliche Überschriften , nur Text . Zwischen den Sprachen sage ich auf Deutsch , dass die nächste Sprache kommt. Russisch – fertig, jetzt kommt Chinesisch MicroTrend Scalping EA for Gold XAUUSD (MT4) Автоматический скальпинговый Expert Advisor для MT4 для Gold (XAUUSD) , торговля XAUUSD M1 , скальпинг золота , микротрендовый скальпинг , тик-моментум , стратегия входа по откату
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
专家
GridSync专业版   是一个   精密的网格交易 EA     设计用于     MetaTrader 4     结合   全自动执行   和   手动交易灵活性 。这   智能电网企业自动化   实现了   非鞅、高级网格策略   和   精确的风险管理控制 ，包括   每日盈利目标、亏损限额和追踪止损   保护资本   市场波动 。系统维持   连续的预定间隔挂单网格     （停止或限制）双向   无边界 ，系统地填充   价格差距   在两者期间   范围和趋势条件 。 EA 构建了一个   可定制的网格网络   和   可调整步长（3+点）     和   订单密度（每边 2+ 个订单）   ，允许交易者选择   止损单、限价单或混合方式 。其   先进的风险管理   当价格反转时自动平仓获利     50% 的趋势运动 ，无需   完全回撤 。其他功能包括   时间会话过滤器     避免   高影响力新闻事件   并支持   多对交易     （黄金、BTC、外汇主要货币）     个人神奇数字追踪 。 主要特点 灵活的电网配置：     调整     Firs
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
专家
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
作者的更多信息
Gold Invertio scalping
Mose' Panizza
专家
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! Gold Invertio Scalp – Next-Generation XAUUSD Scalping EA Gold Invertio Scalp is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand a professional, precise, and uncompromising approach to algorithmic trading on XAUUSD. This fully automated system is built to operate on the M1 timeframe , using advanced breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and intelligent risk management – without martingale, grid, or averaging strategies that put capital a
Xauusd Eutopya Fast
Mose' Panizza
专家
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! XAUUSD EUTOPYA FAST – The Future of Gold Scalping is Here XAUUSD EUTOPYA FAST is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want speed, precision, and pure algorithmic power in their XAUUSD trading. Built for the M1 timeframe , this EA uses next-generation breakout intelligence, dynamic trailing mechanics, and adaptive risk management — all with zero martingale, grid, or averaging , ensuring your capital stays protected while maximizing effici
GainLossView
Mose' Panizza
指标
GainLossView – Smart Profit Tracker for Every Trader GainLossView is a powerful yet lightweight indicator designed to give you real-time visual control of your trading performance — directly on the chart. Whether you trade manually or with Expert Advisors , GainLossView keeps you fully aware of your daily gains, current losses, and total balance with clean, instant updates. Why Traders Love GainLossView GainLossView turns your chart into a live performance dashboard. It helps you stay conn
Bicoin Et Futurum
Mose' Panizza
专家
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! BITCOIN ET FUTURUM – The Future of Crypto Scalping Begins Here BITCOIN ET FUTURUM is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor created for traders looking for speed, precision, and next-level algorithmic performance specifically on Bitcoin and major crypto assets . Developed for the M1 timeframe , this EA leverages intelligent volatility detection, rapid breakout confirmation, and adaptive crypto-focused risk management — all without martingale, grid, or dangerous a
Forex Astropya
Mose' Panizza
专家
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! FOREX ASTROPYA – The Future of Multi-Currency Forex Scalping FOREX ASTROPYA is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand speed, precision, and intelligent automation across the entire Forex market . Designed for the M1 timeframe , this EA uses advanced multi-currency breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and adaptive risk management — all without martingale, grid, or averaging. The more currency pairs you connect, the more pow
Gold Magnus
Mose' Panizza
专家
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! GOLD MAGNUS – Adaptive Gold Grid Engine With Intelligent Risk Modes GOLD MAGNUS is a powerful and flexible XAUUSD trading bot designed for traders who want speed, customization, and smart automation on the gold market. Built for the M1 timeframe , it combines structured grid logic with an ultra-intelligent risk system that adapts instantly to your chosen style. At its core, GOLD MAGNUS operates as a precision grid engine , opening calculated positions as th
Moneta Vertex
Mose' Panizza
专家
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! MONETA VERTEX – The Ultimate Multi-Currency Forex Intelligence Engine MONETA VERTEX is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor designed to operate flawlessly across the entire Forex market. Built to dominate multi-currency trading, it delivers exceptional accuracy in both entries and exits, adapting its behavior dynamically through its internal intelligent systems. Engineered for the M1 timeframe , MONETA VERTEX combines fast market interpretation with powerful ri
Eurusd Vs Audusd
Mose' Panizza
专家
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! EURUSD vs AUDUSD – The Ultimate Dual-Pair Forex Intelligence Engine EURUSD vs AUDUSD is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor engineered to operate with exceptional precision on two of the most traded currency pairs in the Forex market. Built specifically to dominate dual-pair trading , it delivers superior accuracy in both entries and exits while adapting its behavior dynamically through its internal intelligent systems. Optimized for the M1/ M5 timeframe , thi
Gold Aurefix MT5
Mose' Panizza
专家
GOLD AUREFIX MT5 Advanced Algorithmic Trading System for XAUUSD GOLD AUREFIX MT5 represents the next generation of algorithmic trading for Gold (XAUUSD), engineered for traders who seek precision, adaptability, and professional-grade execution in fast-moving market conditions. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform , this Expert Advisor combines intelligent price-action logic with adaptive market filters to operate efficiently across varying volatility regimes. The system focuses
Bitcoin Et Futurum MT5
Mose' Panizza
专家
BITCOIN ET FUTURUM MT5 — The Future of Crypto Scalping Starts Now BITCOIN ET FUTURUM MT5 is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed for Bitcoin (BTC) and major crypto CFDs, built for traders who want speed, precision, and stable execution in highly volatile market conditions. Optimized for the MetaTrader 5 environment, this EA combines volatility-sensitive price action logic , breakout confirmation, and adaptive trade management to handle the unique behavior of crypto markets, includin
Forex Invictus
Mose' Panizza
专家
FOREX INVICTUS MT5 – The Ultimate Next-Generation Forex Intelligence Engine FOREX INVICTUS MT5 is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 , engineered to deliver precision, stability, and intelligent automation across the Forex market. Designed to dominate modern trading conditions, FOREX INVICTUS MT5 combines advanced market analysis , dynamic risk management, and adaptive execution logic to achieve high-quality entries and controlled exits , even in volatile
筛选:
无评论
回复评论