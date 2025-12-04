Evergreen Pivot EA
- 实用工具
- Frank Paetsch
- 版本: 2.2
- 更新: 5 十二月 2025
- 激活: 5
🌟 Evergreen Pivot Trader EA
The Evergreen Pivot Trader EA is a clean, smart, highly adaptive trading system built around classical daily pivot levels, enhanced with modern price-action logic.
It captures both:
-
Reversal trades (fakeouts at S/R levels)
-
Trend continuation trades (break & retest setups)
This makes it extremely flexible and suitable for a wide range of market conditions.
🔹 How It Works
Every new trading day, the EA calculates the core pivot levels:
-
P (Central Pivot Point)
-
S1 / S2 (Support Levels)
-
R1 / R2 (Resistance Levels)
Then it looks for two types of opportunities:
1️⃣ Pivot Rejection (Fakeout Reversal)
Price temporarily breaks through a pivot level but quickly snaps back.
The EA validates the reversal with:
-
Candle body size
-
ATR-based bar range
-
Minimum sweep buffer
-
Structured close-back behavior
2️⃣ Break & Retest (Trend Continuation)
Price breaks a pivot level cleanly, then returns to retest the level before entering a trend.
A classic institutional setup, fully automated.
🔹 Key Strengths
✔ Very easy to understand
Pivot levels are one of the simplest market structures ― no indicators required.
✔ Dual-engine design
You can trade:
-
Reversals only
-
Trends only
-
Or both (recommended)
✔ Session-aware
Allows filtering by:
-
London session
-
New York session
-
Custom time windows
✔ Professional-quality entry filters
ATR filter
Trend filter (EMA slope)
Spread protection
✔ Clear and powerful exit logic
Three-phase R-based exit system identical to the Stop Raid EA.
✔ Remarkably robust
Because pivots do not change, the system avoids overfitting and remains consistent over many years.
🔹 Why It Works
Daily pivot levels are widely used by:
-
Banks
-
Intraday traders
-
Algorithmic systems
-
High-frequency liquidity providers
This creates clustering of orders around pivot levels.
As a result, pivots naturally generate:
-
Stop hunts
-
Rejections
-
Breakouts
-
Retests
The Evergreen Pivot Trader EA is engineered to capture exactly these institutional behaviors.
🔹 Who It Is For
-
Traders wanting a simple but powerful algorithmic edge
-
People who prefer clean charts without indicators
-
Scalpers and intraday traders on M1–M30
-
Swing traders using H1 pivots with M15/M30 entries
-
Anyone who wants a low-maintenance EA with strong structure
|Feature
|Evergreen Stop Raid
|Evergreen Pivot Trader
|Core Concept
|Liquidity sweeps (stop hunts)
|Daily pivot structure
|Style
|Reversal precision
|Reversal + trend continuation
|Market Adaptability
|Extremely high
|Very high
|Ease of Use
|High
|Very High
|Entry Complexity
|Medium
|Low–Medium
|Ideal Markets
|Gold, FX, Indices
|FX, Indices, Metals
|Optimization Difficulty
|Low–Medium
|Very Low
|Stability
|High
|Very high
|Beginner Friendly
|✔✔
|✔✔✔
|Expert Customization
|✔✔✔
|✔✔