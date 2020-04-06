Ultimate Breakout Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 and M5 timeframe.

It focuses on clean breakouts from well-defined swing levels, using multi-timeframe filters, dynamic pivots, and ATR-based risk management to capture explosive moves while protecting capital during choppy markets.

No grid, no martingale, no arbitrage tricks – just structured breakout logic with solid risk control.

Core Trading Logic (How It Works)

The EA combines several building blocks:

Dynamic Pivot & Range Detection

Detects swing highs and swing lows using a flexible pivot system.

Optionally uses dynamic pivot depth.

Money Management

RiskPercent – Risk per trade in % of balance (e.g., 0.5–2%).

InpNormMoneyPerPointPerLot – Normalization for brokers with different contract specs so the EA can use comparable risk across brokers.

Trade Filters

Dynamic range filter: Calculates if current range if good enough to place orders.

Trend filter: Prevent counter trend trades and make this EA trend following only.

End of Trend filter: Calculates if the trend is exhausting and block new trades.

Candle filter: Checks previous candle to validate pending order quality.

Multi Candle filter: Checks last x bars to validate momentum.

Volatility filter: Prevent order placement in low volatile markets.

News filter: Stops trading when there is a news event.

Trading hours: Prevent trading outside trading hours.

Trade Management

Trailing stop – with BE function.

Advanced trailing – changes distance and step on market conditions.







Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1 or M5. Higher timeframe filters M15 or H1.

Account Type: ECN / Raw spread with low commissions.

Minimum Deposit: From ~$200

Risk per Trade: Conservative: 0.25–0.5% Balanced: 1% Aggressive: 2%+ (only if you fully understand the risk)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher preferred (check your broker/prop rules)

Set files: Upon purchase you'll receive set files with different profiles: Conservative, Balanced and Aggressive. All setting can be changed to match you preference.

Always test on demo or cent accounts first and optimize only within realistic ranges of spreads, slippage, and trading hours.





What Makes Ultimate Breakout Scalper Different?

Advanced calculation for pivots (highs / lows)

Entries are positioned with ATR-driven buffers instead of arbitrary fixed distances.

The system adapts to trend strength via ADX:

Calm market → stricter rules, fewer trades.



Strong trend → more flexibility, more opportunities.



Usage & Notes Attach the EA to XAUUSD M5 chart. Check your symbol name (e.g., XAUUSD , XAUUSD.m , etc.) and adjust InpSymbol if needed. Set your risk % according to your comfort and account type. Always use the latest set files: description and set files. Check MaxSpread, MaxSlippage, and trading hours for your broker. Set: "For Market validation: skip OrderDelete in tester" to false at the bottom of the input list. Let the EA run continuously on a VPS for best results. Live signal coming soon. I'm constantly optimizing the strategy, so keep an eye on the comment for most recent set files! Not all brokers give the same results. This EA is fully tested on a RoboForex ECN live account.





Important Disclaimer