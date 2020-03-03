Breakout Scalper X

Breakout Scalper X - Your best assistant in gold trading.

A fully automated advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the GOLD (XAUUSD) H1 currency pair.

The strategy is based on breaking through important levels (fast scalping)

Does not use dangerous trading methods, grids, martingales, etc.

This is a real trading algorithm. The result is a very stable growth curve.

Note: By default, the Expert Advisor is configured for 2-digit broker quotes (e.g., RoboForex, etc.).

For brokers with 3-digit quotes (e.g., Exness), download the set file - 3Digit.set

After purchase, download the set files for live trading:

2-digit broker quotes - 2DigitLive.set

3-digit broker quotes - 3DigitLive.set

Recommendations:

  • Trading pair: GOLD (XAUUSD)
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Trading leverage: 1:100 and higher
  • Broker: Any broker with a low spread
  • VPS: Use a VPS to make the EA work 24/7

Main features:

  • Always uses stop loss / take profit.;
  • No martingale / grid / hedging etc.;


Hurry to buy at the lowest price, the cost of the advisor will only increase!!

Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo before live trading.


Happy trading!


