Swift sniper mql4

SWIFT SNIPER COMBO combines a smoothed moving-average crossover engine with a swing-pivot detector. Signals are only generated when both engines agree: the trend direction from the MA system and a structural swing low/high confirmation from the pivot detector. This multi-layer check reduces noise and filters out weak moves.

Key Benefits

  • Dual Confirmation Logic: Crossover + structural pivot reduces false entries.
  • Non-Repainting: Signals use confirmed bar data (i-1 vs i-2), so arrows and levels do not repaint.
  • Built-in Risk Levels: Automatic stop-loss and three staggered take-profit targets displayed on chart.
  • Realtime Alerts: Popups and visual cues when new signals form.
  • Fully Configurable: Control MA lengths, smoothing, pivot lookback, TP/SL sizing, and display options.
  • Multi-Symbol & Multi-TF Friendly: Suitable for scalping or swing setups depending on timeframe.

How Signals Work (Simple Rules)

  • Buy: MA engine produces a bullish crossover and price forms a confirmed swing low → buy arrow + TP/SL appear.
  • Sell: MA engine produces a bearish crossover and price forms a confirmed swing high → sell arrow + TP/SL appear.
  • Trade Management: Indicator plots an SL line and three TP lines (TP1, TP2, TP3). Use these levels to scale out or trail profit.

Recommended Usage

  • Timeframes: M1–M15 for scalping; M30–H4 for intraday; H1–D1 for swing trades.
  • Markets: Forex majors, indices, and metals (XAUUSD) perform well; backtest on each instrument.
  • Position Sizing: Combine the indicator’s SL distance with your own risk percentage per trade (e.g., 0.5%–1% of equity).
  • Confirmation: For higher conviction, require higher-TF agreement or volume/structure confirmation.

Inputs (Default Values)

Important Note (Risk Disclosure)

This indicator provides trade signals and reference risk levels only — it is not an automated money-management system. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always validate on a demo account, backtest across symbols and timeframes, and follow sound position-sizing rules. Seller and Administration not liable for trading outcomes (per Market Terms).

Add SWIFT SNIPER COMBO to your toolkit to tighten entries, automate visible risk levels, and trade with clearer conviction.


FREE
