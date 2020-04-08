Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount

If you like this product, please give it a 5 star rating as a token of appreciation.



This indicator draws the premium and discount zones of a single candle from any timeframe on your chart.

You choose which candle (current or previous) using CandleOffset, and the indicator automatically retrieves that candle’s high, low, and midpoint.



It then visually displays:

Premium Zone (Upper 50%)



A shaded rectangle from the candle’s midpoint to high.

Discount Zone (Lower 50%)



A shaded rectangle from the low to midpoint.

High / Mid / Low Lines



Optional horizontal lines marking the candle’s high, mid, and low, extendable to the right.

User Inputs Let You Control:



The timeframe of the candle (e.g., D1, H4, W1)

Which candle to display (CandleOffset)

Whether to show the rectangles, the lines, or both

Rectangle colors, line colors, and line style

Whether the lines extend to the right side of the chart



