FX Vision AI MT5

5

FX Vision AI — Precision, Clarity, and Intelligence in Every Trade


FX Vision AI represents a breakthrough in intelligent automated trading — combining professionally engineered trading logic with real AI forecasting and deep market analysis. Designed for Gold, Forex, and CFD instruments, FX Vision AI sees beyond market noise, adapts to changing conditions, and executes smart decisions with surgical precision.


This is not just another “AI-powered EA.” FX Vision AI delivers true market intelligence — using real OpenAI models for sentiment reading, macro forecasting, risk mapping, and technical validation.

It doesn’t just trade — it understands.


Take advantage of the current launch promo price. I will increase the price with $100 increment after every 5 copies sold. The final price will be $1499.


Please, contact me if you have any questions or doubts before making a purchase decision.

Join my channel: AI Trading Solutions


What Makes FX Vision AI Different

While most EAs rely only on fixed strategies and static indicators, FX Vision AI combines intelligent price-action modeling, volatility-aware trade execution, and AI-driven decision filters. The result?

Cleaner entries. Timed exits. Controlled risk. Consistent performance.


FX Vision AI features:

  • True AI Forecasting (OpenAI-powered): Analyzes sentiment, trend strength, and momentum before confirming signal entry.

  • Multi-Market Trading Engine: Perfectly optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), major Forex pairs, indices, and CFD symbols.

  • Risk-Conscious Execution: No grid, no martingale, no high-risk averaging strategies. Every trade is calculated.

  • Adaptive Market Vision: Identifies trending, ranging, and volatile phases — and adjusts logic accordingly.

  • Smart Drawdown Control: Built-in protection using dynamic stop-losses, trade filters, AI-based entry confirmations.

  • Optional AI confiramtion for entry. You can control which data is sent to AI for analysis and forecasting.

  • Low leverage required: this trading system does not require high margin - you can use accounts with as small leverage as 1:30.

  • Low initial deposit required: you can start with just 300-500$ per trading pair.

  • OpenAI API keys INCLUDED: you do not need to create your own developer's account with OpenAI and pay for tokens. It is all taken care of and is included into the EA price.

  • Easy Setup: it is ready to go from the box. No need to search for "magic" set files. No need for complicated installation.

  • Professional Support: if you have any question before or after purchase - I am here, listening.


Key Advantages at a Glance

✔ AI-powered trade confirmation (real GPT technology)

✔ No Grid — No Martingale — No Arbitrage tricks

✔ Smart Trade Protection & Loss Management

✔ Futures, Forex & CFD compatible

✔ Transparent, rule-based logic — no “black box” mysteries

✔ Simple setup — attach, configure risk, trade



You have to allow webrequests to OpenAI resources and News Resources in MetaTrader settings. See screenshots for more information.


Inputs

Trades Magic # - specifies the name / number of the currently used Profile and serves as a magic number for all EA's trades. It MUST be set different for EVERY instance (even with the same chart symbol) of the EA running in your terminal.

Use AI - allows disabling AI for those who are not ready for the next century yet :).

Max Spread - works as spread filter to avoid trades when market conditions are not good.

Risk / Lot type - you can choose between Fixed Lot, Risk in Money or Risk in % of Account Balance for every trade.

Use Trailing Stop - optional trailing stop.


VPS

FX Vision AI can work on both MQL5 VPS and "normal" VPSs with desktop access.


Recommended Setup

I recommend selecting 2-3 ForEx pairs which are less correlated or (and) Gold and start with default settings. Avoid exotics and pairs with big spread.


Limitations

Not all countries / locations are allowed to access OpenAI resources. From some locations OpenAI API will not work. You can check if your location is allowed by trying to check ChatGPT on OpenAI website. If you can access this webpage https://chat.openai.com/ everything should work properly.


Future Development

I am planning to further develop this project using my own ideas and valuable inputs / feedback from the users.

Please, do let me know if you have any comments or requests which can help make FX Vision AI even better. I am listening.


About me

I am a professional developer with 13+ years of MQL programming experience and 1000+ performed job orders as a freelancer.

Now my full time job is to create professional solutions for traders.

评分 1
PerfectLeila
40
PerfectLeila 2025.12.13 14:25 
 

A great, high-quality app that truly works "out of the box." Convenient and clear setup. I've been using it since it first appeared in the Market. It has proven itself well on major currency pairs and, of course, Gold—how could we manage without it. An intuitive and easy-to-understand interface. Excellent support and feedback, which will help it evolve and improve over time. It's not entirely clear why the author added an update so quickly, because even without it everything works flawlessly! I'm very glad I was able to purchase it at the initial price, because this is a future top app in the Market with a corresponding price tag.

