TPSL Panel
- 实用工具
- Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 30 十一月 2025
TradePanel v1.0
A professional trading panel that displays essential trade information directly on the chart,
including the total number of open positions,
overall profit/loss, and real-time details for each trade.
The panel updates automatically using a smart timer and features a clean,
minimalistic design that helps traders monitor performance without distraction.
An ideal tool for tracking active trades and improving trading efficiency.