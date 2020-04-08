ICT Gold Sweeper

🚨🚨 BIG LOYALTY REWARD FOR EXISTING BUYERS! 🚨🚨


did you buy this indicator? If yes, STOP! DO NOT BUY THE EA VERSION! 🛑

As a thank you for your early support, I am giving you the fully automated **ICT Gold Sweeper EA** (Worth $149) for 💥 FREE! 💥


👇 HOW TO CLAIM YOUR GIFT:

1. Do not buy the robot.

2. Send me a **Private Message (DM)** here on MQL5.

3. I will verify your purchase and send you the EA file immediately.


We build winners together! 🚀


💎 ICT Gold Sweeper: The Smartest Way to Trade Order Blocks

Stop trading weak zones. The market is full of noise, but only a few zones truly matter. ICT Gold Sweeper is a professional trading system that filters out 80% of bad signals and highlights only the High-Probability "Golden" Zones using a revolutionary Multi-Timeframe Engine.

🔥 The "Golden Logic" (Why it Works)

Most indicators blindly draw every single block. This creates confusion. ICT Gold Sweeper thinks like an institutional trader:

  1. 🧠 Scans the Background: It silently analyzes Higher Timeframes (HTF) like H1 or H4.

  2. 🔄 Detects Confluence: It checks if a block on your current chart overlaps with an HTF block.

  3. 🟡 Turns GOLD: When a match is found, the block glows GOLD.

  • 🟢 Green/Red: Standard Fresh Zones.

  • 🟡 GOLD: Institutional Zones (Highest Probability).

🎛 The "Command Center" Panel (Interactive)

Forget about digging into complex settings. Control your entire chart with One Click:

  • 📊 Market Bias: Don't guess the trend. See instantly if the structure is BULLISH or BEARISH.

  • 👁 One-Click Cleanup: Chart too messy? Click "Hide Used" to instantly remove broken or tested blocks. Keep your mind clear.

  • 📏 Sniper Mode: Toggle the CE Line (50%) to place precision limit orders.

  • 🔄 Timeframe Shifter: Switch the Overlap Timeframe instantly using < > buttons without changing your chart.

  • 📱 Smart Alerts: Toggle Mobile, Sound, and Popup alerts directly from the dashboard.

🚀 Powerful Features

Smart Auto-Detection: Identifies Bullish & Bearish Suspension Blocks with high accuracy. ✅ Live Status Tracking:

  • Silver: Mitigated (Price touched/filled orders).

  • Gray: Invalidated (Structure broken).

  • Gold: Strong Confluence (Trade Here!). ✅ Zero Lag Alerts: Alerts trigger ONLY on Live Candles. No annoying alerts from history data. ✅ Modern Design: Built with Segoe UI fonts and a professional Dark/Glass interface.

💡 Simple 3-Step Strategy

  1. Check Bias: Look at the Panel. Is it Green (Bullish)? Look for Buys.

  2. Wait for Gold: Be patient. Wait for a Golden Block to form.

  3. Enter: Place your entry at the CE Line (50%) for a tighter Stop Loss and higher Risk:Reward.

⚙️ Parameters Overview

  • General: Source Timeframe, History Depth.

  • Panel Settings: Position, Size, Fonts.

  • Golden Engine: Enable/Disable Overlap, Default HTF.

  • Notifications: Popup, Push, Sound.

👉 Pro Tip: This indicator is optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, and GBPUSD, but works on all assets.

Ready to sweep the market? Download the Demo now and experience the power of Golden Zones.

⚠️ Want to test on a LIVE chart first? The "Download Demo" button above only works in the Strategy Tester. To test the indicator on a real-time live chart, you can download the Basic Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157420?source=Site+Profile


推荐产品
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
Drawdown Tracker
Jaron Clegg
指标
MT5 Drawdown Tracker – Track Your EA’s Performance with Precision! Take your trading analysis to the next level with our MT5 indicator designed to monitor, record, and report the drawdown of any Expert Advisor. Whether you’re fine-tuning your strategies or optimizing risk management, this tool gives you the insights you need. Key Features: Effortless Tracking: Automatically monitors the drawdown levels of your EAs with precision. Comprehensive Data Storage: Accurately logs each drawdown event,
Combined
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (1)
指标
Welcome to Investment Castle products This product is exclusively available in the MQL5 market and is not available and will not be available anywehere else. The Combined indicator is a multi-time frame indicator and it is built using 3 indicators: Bands indicator which draws the support and resistance key levels using up to 5 different time frames Patterns indicator which draws the chart patterns using up to 6 different time frames Spots indicator which shows the common candlestick patterns Yo
Visual Dragon State Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Dragon State Indicator is a powerful trading tool designed to empower traders by giving them the foundation to optimize it further. This indicator is not optimized, making it a perfect choice for traders who love to tweak and customize trading tools to suit their unique strategies. The Logic Behind the Indicator The Dragon State Indicator identifies pivotal market movements using these components: Buy and Sell Signals: Buy Signal: Clearly displayed with lime-green arrows when conditions suggest
Universal System Forex
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
指标
Hello community, on this occasion I'm here to introduce you to Universal Professional Trading System MAIN PURPOSE This is an advanced and universal technical indicator designed to work in any market (Forex, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, etc.) and any timeframe. It's not an EA that trades automatically, but rather a comprehensive analysis and signals system. KEY FEATURES 1. AUTOMATIC SYMBOL DETECTION Automatically identifies asset types (Forex, Gold, Silver, Crypto, JPY pairs) Automatically
Crash and Boom VT
William James Van Loggerenberg
指标
The Crash and Boom VT indicator is a highly adaptable trading tool designed to operate across a wide range of market conditions, including Crash 300, Crash 500, Crash 1000, Boom 300, Boom 500, and Boom 1000. Engineered to blend Oversold (OS), Overbought (OB), and Macho periods, this advanced indicator generates reliable trading signals, especially when used on a 5-minute timeframe. For the best outcomes, it's recommended to set the Macho period between 4-5. While the indicator offers robust capa
VR System MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (2)
指标
VR System – 这不仅仅是一个指标，它是一个用于金融市场交易的完整、平衡的交易系统。该系统建立在经典交易规则和指标 移动平均线 和唐奇安通道 的组合之上。 VR System 考虑了进入市场、维持市场头寸的规则以及退出头寸的规则。简单的交易规则、最小的风险和明确的指令使 VR 系统成为对金融市场交易者有吸引力的交易策略。 设置、设置文件、演示版本、说明、问题解决，可以从以下位置获取 [博客] 您可以在以下位置阅读或撰写评论 [关联] 版本为 [MetaTrader 4] 该交易系统由两个组合指标组成：移动平均线和唐奇安通道。 Donchian channel – 该指标旨在确定金融工具的当前状态，根据确定趋势或横盘的经典规则构建。新的局部最大值高于前一个，新的局部最小值高于前一个，则认为该金融工具处于“上升趋势” 新的局部最大值低于前一个，新的局部最小值为如果我们不能应用上述任何规则，则认为该金融工具存在不确定性或持平。 Moving Average – 移动平均线旨在确定市场的进入点。该指标具有三个不同周期的移动平均线。慢速移动平均线 - 显示进入市场的方向。移动平均线—
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
指标
SlopeChannelB – 一种技术分析工具，构建倾斜的价格运动通道，为评估当前市场状况和寻找交易信号提供独特机会。 指标的主要特点： 倾斜的价格运动通道 : 该指标有助于可视化支持和阻力水平，这些水平可能表明潜在的反转点或趋势持续。 线条颜色多样和背景突出显示 : 倾斜的支持和阻力级别以不同颜色显示，通道本身还通过背景额外突出，简化图表的视觉分析。 三种计算线条的选项 : 指标使用回归分析来构建通道线。您可以选择以下三种方法之一： Robust (默认) – 对异常值具有鲁棒性的方法。 OLS (普通最小二乘法) 。 Median (中位数计算) 。 最优模型选择 : SlopeChannelB根据五个质量标准的分析自动选择最适合的通道线变体。 质量参数直接在图表上显示，帮助您评估结果。您还可以使用按钮手动切换通道构建选项。 双信号系统 : 第一信号 – 当价格达到倾斜的阻力或支持级别时发生。 第二信号 – 记录价格从级别到通道中心的移动。 这些信号有助于寻找反弹的入场点，但始终需要其他工具的确认。 与其他指标联合使用 : 建议将SlopeChannelB与振荡器或趋势
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
指标
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
指标
MT4版本  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 是一個完整的交易系統，包含 Bill Williams 的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels 交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag 表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什麼水平上構建斐波那
Ichimoku MTF
Hoang Ngoc Thach
指标
MTF Ichimoku is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on well known Ichimoku. In MetaTrader 5 we have Ichimoku already included as a standard technical indicator. However it can be used only for the current timeframe. When we are looking for a trend, it is very desirable to have Ichimokuis showing higher timeframes. MTF Ichimoku presented here has additional parameter - TimeFrame. You can use it to set up higher timeframe from which Ichimokuis will calculate its values. Other basic parameters are not c
Antabod Multiplier
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
指标
Antabod Multiplier , the ultimate trading indicator designed to simplify your decision-making process and maximize your trading potential. Built with a robust combination of moving averages and stochastic oscillators, this tool provides clear, actionable signals for both buy and sell opportunities. The Antabod Multiplier stands out with its dynamic trend detection and precision filtering, giving you real-time visual signals to catch trend reversals and optimal entry/exit points with ease. Whethe
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
指标
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
指标
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
ATR Bands Alert
Vladimir Karputov
指标
ATR 波段警报是一种通道指标，其通道宽度计算为常数乘数（“乘数”）和“平均真实范围”指标的值。与布林带不同，带宽不会经常改变 - 在 ATR 波段警报指标中，波段通常有长直线。 ATR 波段警报的解释基于这样的事实：价格大多数时间都位于波段内，如果价格达到其中一个边界，则可能表示趋势发生变化。 该指标的特点包括： 如果价格超出该区间，我们应该预期趋势将继续走向突破。 该指标使用 DRAW_COLOR_BARS 样式 - 彩色条（请不要与彩色蜡烛图混淆）。因此，建议将图表切换到条形显示模式。 如果趋势反转，指标会显示买入箭头或卖出箭头。这些箭头的代码可分别在“买入箭头代码”和“卖出箭头代码”参数中设置。箭头代码取自“Wingdings”字体。 如果出现趋势，还可以连接警报：可以包含声音文件，警报，电子邮件或推送到移动终端。
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
TouchAlert Pro
Lù Hirata
指标
Touch Alert Pro 不想錯過交易機會，卻又無法一直盯著圖表看？ 這款指標就是為了你而設計的！ 商品概要 Touch Alert Pro 是一款當價格觸及圖表上的警報物件時，會向 MetaTrader 5 手機應用發送推送通知的指標。 你可以透過圖表上的按鈕，自由新增或刪除警報物件， 每個警報物件都可以設定 最大通知次數 ，確保只在關鍵時機發送提醒。 本產品不包含自動交易功能，適合作為 人工交易輔助工具 使用。 功能介紹 1. 控制面板 圖表上顯示六個按鈕，分別用來添加不同的警報物件： 水平線：新增一條具有警報功能的水平線 通道線：新增一條具有警報功能的通道線 趨勢線：新增一條具有警報功能的趨勢線 費波那契回撤：新增一組帶警報的回撤線 費波那契擴展：新增一組帶警報的擴展線 全部刪除：移除圖表上所有警報物件 2. 警報物件 未標記數字的線條即為普通警報物件，當價格觸及時會發出通知。 你可以透過右鍵單獨刪除，也可設定是否左右延伸，延伸部分同樣具有警報功能。 3. 設有通知次數上限的物件 這些物件上會顯示剩餘通知次數的數字。點擊數字即可增加可通知次數。 4. 通知次
TransitBlueOcean
Bonginkosi Innocent Khumalo
5 (1)
指标
TransitBlueOcean is indicator system that uses ocean wave's pattern, to help one to know when to buy and when to sell. The indicator system is very powerful like the ocean waves. Join the mql5 channel for TransitBlueOcean  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitblueocean   How to use: Zoom in so that the Ocean will appear on your chart. Buy when you see the candles, the candle will be above the ocean wave (buying signal). Sell when you can't see the candles, the candles will be inside the wav
Trade Helper
Pavel Gotkevitch
指标
The Trade Helper indicator is a modification of the Trade Assistant indicator (by Andriy Moraru). The Trade Helper multitimeframe indicator is a good assistant for traders, useful as a filter in most trading strategies. This indicator combines the tactics of Elder's Triple Screen in a single chart, which lies in entering a trade when the same trend is present on three adjacent timeframes. The indicator operation is based on the principle of determining the trend on the three selected timeframes
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
指标
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
MACD Pro Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MACD Pro Master The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades,  ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
指标
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
指标
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
Long Short Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
指标
Long & Short 指标 - Pro 版：解锁无限市场分析潜力！ 适用于任何资产的无限制 Long & Short 指标的 Pro 版允许您在任何金融资产上使用，无需再受限 - 将同一指标应用于您所有的首选资产！ 无任何限制 享受指标的所有功能，不受任何限制。Pro 版提供完整且无限制的体验，确保您能够最大化每一个市场机会。 Pro 版特点 无限访问 ：在所有金融资产上使用指标，探索其全部潜力。 高级精确度 ：受益于详细的分析和清晰的信号，以做出明智且安全的决策。 完全灵活 ：根据您的具体交易需求调整指标，无论是资产还是策略。 接收关键机会的提醒 启用提醒，密切监控重要水平，确保您始终领先于市场机会。 EA 构建的缓冲区参数 构建 Expert Advisors (EAs) 时，请使用以下缓冲区： 缓冲区符号 1 = 0 缓冲区符号 2 = 2 为什么选择 Pro 版？ 完全自由 ：将指标应用于任何资产，无限制使用。 完整体验 ：享受所有功能和详细分析。 全面分析 ：适合那些希望在各种市场中最大化其潜力的交易者。 立
Size Bars
Viktor Loginov
指标
Size Bars – индикатор отображает на графике максимальный, минимальный, текущий и средний размер баров (свечей) за выбранный период. Отображаемые параметры индикатора Size Bars: 1)       Текущий размер бара в писах (по максимум/минимум, тело бара). 2)       Максимальный, минимальный и средний размер свечей BUY . 3)       Максимальный, минимальный, средний размер свечей SELL . 4)       Количество свечей BUY и количество свечей SELL . 5)       Среднее количество свечей подряд BUY и SELL . 6)     
Multi Level ATR and Moving Average Band Indicator
Nguyen Trung Khiem
指标
概述 多级ATR和移动平均带指标是一个强大的工具，旨在帮助交易者识别市场趋势、支撑和阻力水平以及波动性。该指标将多条移动平均线与ATR（平均真实波幅）乘数结合在一起，以创建围绕价格波动的直观带状图。它帮助交易者发现潜在的反转区域、趋势条件和市场整合区域。 特点 多重带状显示： 显示六条动态带，基于移动平均线和ATR计算，使用不同颜色以便于识别趋势（红色、橙色、黄色、绿色、蓝色和紫色）。 ATR波动带： 根据市场波动性调整带状图，通过ATR乘数提供清晰的视觉信号，用于潜在的反转或持续价格走势。 可定制的参数： 完全可以调整ATR乘数和移动平均线周期，以适应不同的市场条件和交易策略。 明确的趋势识别： 带状图根据波动性扩展和收缩，使交易者可以轻松看到趋势、整合期和潜在的突破点。 适用于多个时间框架： 适用于任何交易时间框架，从短期的高频交易到长期投资。 使用方法 趋势识别： 使用该指标来区分趋势市场和横盘市场。扩展的带状图表示波动性增加和潜在的突破，而收缩的带状图表示低波动性和整合。 反转信号： 当价格触及最外侧的带状图时，这通常是潜在反转点的信号。交易者可以在确认其他指标或分析后设置止损
FREE
Ichimoku Aiko MTF
Michael Jonah Randriamampionontsoa
指标
Ichimoku Aiko MTF is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It is a multi-timeframe indicator so you don't need to change the chart timeframe when you want to see the ichimoku clouds on a higher timeframe.  eg. The chart timeframe is M15 and you want to see on the M15 timeframe chart the H1 ichimoku indicators (the ichimoku in Metatrader can't do that) that's why you need to use Ichimoku Aiko MTF.
MA slope Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
指标
带信号的移动平均线斜率 这款创新型指标超越了简单的移动平均线，提供了对其斜率的动态而强大的分析。它不仅计算并显示移动平均线的斜率，还计算并显示该斜率的移动平均线，为趋势变化和动能转换提供了高效的信号。这种双层分析可以帮助交易者过滤掉噪音，以更高的精度识别真实的趋势强度和潜在的反转。 主要特点： 双层分析： 该指标绘制主移动平均线的斜率，并在此基础上绘制斜率的第二层移动平均线。这提供了一个更平滑、更可靠的信号。 早期趋势变化检测： 斜率线从正变为负（反之亦然）是趋势变化的一个强大早期预警。斜率与其移动平均线之间的交叉提供了出色的进场/出场信号。 可定制参数： 调整主移动平均线和斜率的第二层移动平均线的周期和类型，以适应您的特定交易风格。 视觉清晰度： 该指标显示在一个单独的副窗口中，带有零线，可以轻松识别正（上升趋势）和负（下降趋势）斜率。 警报功能： 当斜率发生交叉、穿越零线或达到特定的斜率值阈值时，接收通知。 使用方法： 买入信号： 寻找斜率线从下方穿过零线和其移动平均线。这表明趋势正在向上加强。 卖出信号： 寻找斜率线从上方穿过零线和其移动平均线。这表明趋势正在减弱或可能向下反转。
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 黄金 (XAU/USD) 交易系统 专为认真的交易者设计: 采用结构化、数据驱动的方法进行黄金交易，该方法结合了多种市场分析因素。此工具旨在支持您的黄金交易分析。 限时价格机会 这是在价格上涨之前拥有 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 的机会。 产品价格将在每接下来的 10 次购买后增加 $50。 最终价格: $498 定义您的分析优势的功能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一个全面的工具包，旨在为您提供深刻见解和清晰的统计优势： 详细的指标使用指南，包括系统信息、输入自定义设置以及指标使用注意事项，已在下方 MQL 文章中呈现。请参阅该文档。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 - Trading Systems - 8 November 2025 - Traders' Blogs 多算法架构: 系统的核心是多个分析算法的智能组合，它们同步运行以过滤市场噪音并确定潜在
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
指标
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
指标
我们为您呈现一个革命性的指标，它改变了趋势交易世界的游戏规则。 该指标旨在重新思考性能并将您的交易体验提升到前所未有的高度。 我们的指标拥有先进功能的独特组合，使其有别于竞争对手。 "真实定价因素"的先进技术即使在最困难和最不稳定的市场条件下也能确保无与伦比的稳定性。 告别不稳定的模式，破碎的指标，欢迎有意识的，受控的交易。 该指标不仅仅是一个美丽的画面！ 指标应该将赔率转移到交易者身边，从而赚取利润。 熟悉基于指标信号的交易结果(全自动模式): https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2339244 AceTrend在根据RBTI版本的趋势指标排名中排名第一。 您可以通过在互联网上搜索有关"测试AceTrend趋势指标"的信息来了解更多信息。 AceTrend-最大的盈利能力和交易控制. 我们的指标根据当前市场报价而不是历史来突出盈利能力。 加入革命-释放您的交易经验的潜力! 指标不会在已形成的柱上重绘。 如果柱形已形成，指标读数保持不变。 该指标适用于从M1到MN的任何时间框架。 标准是H1时间框架。 您的反馈非常重要！ 您有任何问题，建议，或只是想分享您的
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
指标
这款指标用于 MT5，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 它将提供极其精准的评估，并告诉您何时开仓和平仓的最佳时机。 观看 视频 (6:22)，其中包含一个仅处理单一信号的示例，该信号即可值回指标购价！ 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内即改善了他们的交易结果。 订阅我们的 Telegram 群 ！ Entry Points Pro 指标的益处。 入场信号无重绘 如果信号出现，并得到确认，则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT5 平台上交易任何经纪商的加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数、大宗商品和货币。 提供任何方向的信号 Entry Points Pro 指标提供针对任意价格走势的入场交易信号 - 上涨、下跌或横盘（横向）。 最大盈利潜力 离场信号
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
指标
FootprintOrderflow权威指南 （本指标还适配不提供DOM数据和BID/ASK数据的经济商） 1. 指标核心理念 Footprint orderflow 是一款基于 订单流（Order Flow） 理论的高级图表工具。与传统的 K 线图只展示 OHLC（开高低收）不同，足迹图通过实时解析 Tick 数据，剖析每根 K 线内部的微观结构。 它能告诉你： 谁在主导？ （买方还是卖方） 哪里成交量最大？ （机构主要筹码交换区） 价格是否被认可？ （停留时间与价值区域） 趋势是否竭尽？ （通过背离信号） 关键背离是否需要提醒？ （通过背离的信号发送MT5弹窗警告，并推送通知到手机） 2. 图表界面深度解析 2.1 基础足迹图 (Standard View) 在普通模式下，K 线被拆解为一个个价格格子（Bin）： 左侧数字 (Bid/Sell) ：代表主动卖出成交量（市价卖单撞击买一价）。 右侧数字 (Ask/Buy) ：代表主动买入成交量（市价买单撞击卖一价）。 背景热力图 ：颜色越深（或亮度越高），代表该价位的总成交量越大，直观展示流动性聚集区。 失衡高亮 (Imba
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
指标
简单来说，当白色数字（称为“点”）开始出现在当前蜡烛图旁边时，您就可以开始交易了。白色“点”表示当前的买入或卖出交易正在进行，并且方向正确，其白色即为标志。当白色点的移动停止并变为静态绿色时，这表示当前动能已结束。绿色数字表示以“点”为单位的总利润，无论是来自买入还是卖出交易。 此外，还可以通过指标中的其他高级专业分析工具来开仓。通过观察指标中显示的信号和颜色，您可以高精度地捕捉大量剥头皮交易机会。只需确保在测试或实时图表中理解该指标的运作方式。 适用于大多数外汇市场：非常适合交易黄金和热门指数市场——道琼斯、标普500、纳斯达克、DAX等，以及外汇货币对如欧元/美元、英镑/美元、美元/日元等众多强势货币对。也支持主要加密货币如比特币、以太坊和稳定币——非常适合在数字资产与传统市场之间进行多元化策略。 限时特价优惠。 Shock Pullback 指标在识别回调和积累区域方面是一项真正的突破。它基于完全创新的算法构建，使交易者能够轻松而清晰地识别交易机会、跟踪价格走势，并检测回调、积累区域、缺口和突破。 Shock Pullback V 3.3 新版本更新 Shock Pullbac
UEX Pure USD Euro Index
Yohana Parmi
指标
* 由于所有主要货币数据的真实性，——建议使用实时图表。 什么是纯美元欧元指数： 英文说明： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152936 使用纯美元欧元指数，探索外汇市场的真实脉搏 ——这是一个创新指标，能够真正揭示全球两种最强势货币之间隐藏的优势和劣势。 与欧元美元等单一货币对不同，此工具衡量美元和欧元在多个主要货币对中的总体表现 ，从而提供清晰、均衡的真实市场情绪视角。 通过整合所有核心美元和欧元货币对的数据， 此指标构建了同步的指数图表，能够反映真实的货币走势 ——而不仅仅是单一货币对的波动。 当美元占据主导地位、欧元反击时，您将立即看到并收到通知， 并在两者之间的平衡发生变化时获得洞察力，这通常比市场做出反应提前几分钟。 这一概念将成为您应对市场的可靠抓手。 纯美元和欧元指数使交易者能够预测趋势变化， 过滤虚假信号，并根据真实的市场间流动调整他们的策略。 无论您是手动交易还是使用自动系统，它都能提供透明的确认工具， ——适用于所有时间范围和市场条件。 这不是一个重新绘制的噱头，也不是单一价格信息的衍生品， ——它是
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
指标
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
指标
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
指标
任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。 建立在新的基础算法
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (3)
指标
Trend Hunter 是外汇、加密货币和差价合约市场的趋势指标。 该指标的一个特点是，它可以自信地跟随趋势，当价格略微刺穿趋势线时不会改变信号。 指标不会重新绘制；收盘后会出现入市信号。 当沿着趋势移动时，指标会显示趋势方向上的其他入场点。 根据这些信号，您可以使用较小的止损进行交易。 趋势猎人是一个诚实的指标。 当您将鼠标悬停在指标信号上时，会显示该信号的潜在利润和可能的止损。 当出现新信号时，您可以收到以下通知： 警报 推送通知 通过电子邮件通知 电报中的通知 图表的屏幕截图也会发送到 Telegram，因此您无需打开终端即可做出交易决定。 指标信号可以在电报频道中在线查看 https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/11085#!tab=comments&page=13&comment=50356403 趋势猎人扫描仪可帮助您评估其他货币对和时间范围的趋势方向。 您还可以使用扫描仪接收其他仪器的入场信号。 要自动化交易，您可以使用使用指标信号进行交易的顾问  该指标通过位于图表下方的便捷面板进行控制。 MT4 版本 https://www.
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
指标
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
指标
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
All Trend power
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
TrendPower All-In-One Strict v1.00 Description TrendPower All-In-One Strict   is a comprehensive trend-following trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It acts as a "confluence detector," meaning it filters market noise by requiring multiple technical indicators to agree before generating a signal. The indicator utilizes a "Strict" logic engine, meaning a signal is only generated when momentum, trend direction, and volatility filters all align perfectly. It displays data in a separate sub-win
作者的更多信息
ICT Suspension Blocks
Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
指标
A professional ICT indicator that automatically detects fresh Suspension Blocks. This is the LITE version of the powerful ICT Gold Sweeper system. The ICT Suspension Blocks  is designed to help you identify high-probability reversal zones (Suspension Blocks) based on Smart Money Concepts (ICT). Unlike basic support/resistance indicators, this tool focuses on specific 3-candle patterns where price has "suspended" and is likely to return for liquidity. Features in this FREE Version: Aut
FREE
Interactive Fixed Range Volume Indicator
Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
指标
Interactive Volume Profile Indicator !! Interactive Volume Profile is a powerful MT5 indicator that brings advanced volume profiling capabilities to your chart, similar to what professional traders use on TradingView. This custom-designed tool allows you to analyze price levels based on traded volume, helping you identify key support and resistance areas, potential breakout points, and optimal entry/exit levels. Key Features: Fully Interactive : Select any chart range with two simple clicks to
DivHunter
Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
专家
Three Point Divergence Stepping EA Are you searching for an expert advisor that capitalizes on one of the most powerful reversal signals in the market, while protecting your capital with an intelligent, adaptive risk management system? The Three Point Divergence Stepping EA is your solution. This is not just another RSI divergence robot. It employs a proprietary three-point confirmation strategy to identify high-probability market turning points, filtering out the noise and false signals that t
筛选:
无评论
回复评论