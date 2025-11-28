Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT5
- 实用工具
- Mehnoosh Karimi
- 版本: 3.1
- 激活: 10
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5
The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced and specialized tool designed for capital management, risk control, and efficient trading on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Equipped with a dedicated management panel, this expert advisor provides traders with powerful features to streamline and enhance their trade execution.
Key functionalities include setting risk-to-reward ratios, calculating stop loss levels, placing multiple take-profit targets, and managing both SL and TP with precision. These features enable traders to execute their strategies more accurately and professionally.
Specifications Table – 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert
|
Category
|
Capital Management – Risk Management – Trading Tool
|
latform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Risk & Capital Management
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Trading
|
Markets Traded
|
Forex – Stocks – Indices
3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert at a Glance
The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert helps traders manage their trades with ease by offering advanced risk-management tools, multiple take-profit options, and features like Partial Close and Break Even to secure profits effectively.
The expert’s intuitive panel makes trade execution more comfortable and efficient, allowing traders to control their positions directly from the chart.
Buy Trades
On the EUR/USD H1 chart, the “3TP Easy Trade Pad” expert demonstrates its features clearly.
The entry point appears in purple, while the take profit level is displayed in green, calculated based on the stop loss and a risk-to-reward ratio of 2.
The expert’s panel can be moved across the chart for easier access, helping traders improve their trade management and enhance their overall performance.
Sell Trades
On the USD/JPY H1 chart, a sell trade is shown with defined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.
With the 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert, traders can reduce risk and secure profits using the Partial Close and Break Even features, making trade management simpler and more effective.
Settings of the 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert
The following sections outline the available settings within the expert’s panel:
Settings
- One Click Trading – Enable/disable confirmation for trade execution
- Having Take Profit – Enable/disable TP execution
- Having Stop Loss – Enable/disable SL execution
- Virtual TP & SL – Enable/disable virtual orders
- Partial Close – Enable/disable closing 50% of the position
- Show All TP & SL – Display server-side TP/SL levels in the expert’s list
Panel
Order
- Buy / Sell – Execute instant market orders
- Buy.p / Sell.p – Execute pending orders
Lot
- Define the trade volume (N/A)
Risk
- SL Type – Set stop loss based on dollar amount ($), balance percentage (%), or pips (P)
Reward
- Single TP RR – Configure the risk-to-reward ratio
- Multiple TP – Set multiple take-profit levels
PM (Position Management)
- B All – Make trades risk-free
- C All – Close all positions
- C Last – Close the most recent position
- Visual – Display the risk-to-reward ratio visually
- Time to the Next Bar – Show time remaining for the current candle
Conclusion
The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is a powerful and specialized trading tool that enhances trade execution, capital management, risk control, and profit optimization.
With customizable settings and a user-friendly panel, traders can adapt this expert to match their strategy and execute trades more effectively.