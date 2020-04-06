BVG Algo Trader

BVG Algo Trader is a fully automated trading system designed for stable long-term operation under different market conditions.

The EA uses a dynamic averaging algorithm with intelligent position management, volatility filters, trend detection and built-in protection layers.

No risky strategies such as tick scalping, arbitrage or high-frequency trading are used.

Key Features

✔ Smart Position Management

The EA applies a controlled averaging mechanism combined with volatility-based spacing.

Position size is dynamically adjusted according to market structure, avoiding aggressive lot growth.

✔ Multi-Layer Protection

Maximum daily loss protection

Equity/Balance protection

Spread & slippage filters

Time-based trading limit

Auto-pause after abnormal volatility

✔ Adaptive Entry Logic

Uses internal price-action filters to detect temporary imbalances.

Entries are only allowed when volatility and spread conditions are optimal.

✔ Automatic Recovery System

A built-in recovery module reduces exposure after large price movements and closes cycles efficiently.

✔ Easy to Use

The EA is plug-and-play.

Simply attach it to a chart, adjust risk settings and let the system trade automatically.

Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M5 or M15

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (or other majors with low spread)

Minimum deposit: 100–300 USD

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Broker: ECN recommended

Inputs Overview

Trading Settings

Lot Size / Auto Lot – choose fixed lot or risk-based lot

Max Spread – blocks entries when spread is high

Slippage Control – prevents execution at bad prices

Magic Number – unique ID for orders

Averaging Module

Distance Multiplier

Max Orders per Cycle

Initial Step

Dynamic Step Mode

Protection

Daily Loss Limit (%)

Max Drawdown Stop (%)

Equity Protection

Pause After Stop-Out

Time Control

Trading Start/End Time

News Filter (optional)

Others

Close All Button

Force Stop Cycle

Notification Options

Backtesting Notes

Use Every Tick Based on Real Ticks for most accurate results.

Spread should be set close to your broker’s real conditions.

The EA is designed for long-term stable performance, not short-term high-gain testing.

Important

This EA does not guarantee profit or eliminate trading risk.

Performance depends on spread, volatility, market conditions and risk settings.

Support

All buyers receive: