BVG Algo Trader is a fully automated trading system designed for stable long-term operation under different market conditions.
The EA uses a dynamic averaging algorithm with intelligent position management, volatility filters, trend detection and built-in protection layers.
No risky strategies such as tick scalping, arbitrage or high-frequency trading are used.

Key Features

✔ Smart Position Management

The EA applies a controlled averaging mechanism combined with volatility-based spacing.
Position size is dynamically adjusted according to market structure, avoiding aggressive lot growth.

✔ Multi-Layer Protection

  • Maximum daily loss protection

  • Equity/Balance protection

  • Spread & slippage filters

  • Time-based trading limit

  • Auto-pause after abnormal volatility

✔ Adaptive Entry Logic

Uses internal price-action filters to detect temporary imbalances.
Entries are only allowed when volatility and spread conditions are optimal.

✔ Automatic Recovery System

A built-in recovery module reduces exposure after large price movements and closes cycles efficiently.

✔ Easy to Use

The EA is plug-and-play.
Simply attach it to a chart, adjust risk settings and let the system trade automatically.

Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15

  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (or other majors with low spread)

  • Minimum deposit: 100–300 USD

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Broker: ECN recommended

Inputs Overview

Trading Settings

  • Lot Size / Auto Lot – choose fixed lot or risk-based lot

  • Max Spread – blocks entries when spread is high

  • Slippage Control – prevents execution at bad prices

  • Magic Number – unique ID for orders

Averaging Module

  • Distance Multiplier

  • Max Orders per Cycle

  • Initial Step

  • Dynamic Step Mode

Protection

  • Daily Loss Limit (%)

  • Max Drawdown Stop (%)

  • Equity Protection

  • Pause After Stop-Out

Time Control

  • Trading Start/End Time

  • News Filter (optional)

Others

  • Close All Button

  • Force Stop Cycle

  • Notification Options

Backtesting Notes

  • Use Every Tick Based on Real Ticks for most accurate results.

  • Spread should be set close to your broker’s real conditions.

  • The EA is designed for long-term stable performance, not short-term high-gain testing.

Important

This EA does not guarantee profit or eliminate trading risk.
Performance depends on spread, volatility, market conditions and risk settings.

Support

All buyers receive:

  • Full technical support

  • Detailed setup assistance

  • Parameter optimization guidance

  • Lifetime updates


Video BVG Algo Trader
