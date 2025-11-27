VR Quant

VR-Quant: The Regime Vector (Smart VSA Matrix)

Stop Trading False Breakouts. See the "Truth" Behind the Price.

Most traders lose money because they chase price movement without understanding the energy behind it. A massive green candle with zero volume looks the same as a massive candle with huge volume, but one is a Breakout, and the other is a Trap.

VR-Quant solves this by using institutional-grade statistics to decouple Volume (Effort) from Range (Result). It processes these two data streams separately and combines them into an 8-State Matrix to reveal exactly what Smart Money is doing.

It answers the most important question in trading: "Is this move real, or is it a Fakeout?"


📊The Logic: Decoupled Vectors

Unlike standard indicators that "average out" data, VR-Quant treats Volume, Range, and Candle Body health as separate vectors:

  • ️ UPPER BARS (Active Energy): Valid Expansions and Violent Rejections.
  • ️ LOWER BARS (Passive/Hollow): Squeezes, Absorption (Walls), and Fakeouts.

🎨 The 8-State Matrix (How to Read)

The histogram color tells you the exact Regime of the current candle:

1. THE "GO" SIGNALS (Trend & Momentum)

  • 🟢 LIME - Explosive Expansion: Extreme Volume + Extreme Range.
    • Meaning: Valid Breakout. Smart Money is aggressively pushing price.
    • Action: ENTER the breakout.
  • 🔵 AQUA - Mild/Robust Expansion: Sustainable Volume + Healthy Candle Body.
    • Meaning: Robust Trend. Even if volume is moderate, the price action is dominating.
    • Action: HOLD positions.

2. THE "REVERSAL" SIGNALS (Rejection & Absorption)

  • 🟣 INDIGO - Volatile Rejection: High Volume + High Range + Tiny Body.
    • Meaning: PINBAR / STOP HUNT. Price exploded but was rejected immediately.
    • Action: TRADE THE REVERSAL.
  • 🔵 BLUE - Absorption: High Volume + Low Range.
    • Meaning: THE WALL. Massive effort but price is stuck (Limit Orders absorbing flow).
    • Action: TAKE PROFIT , tighten stops or prepare for a Reversal.

3. THE "TRAP" SIGNALS (Fakeouts)

  • 🟣 MAGENTA - The Fakeout: Low Volume + High Range.
    • Meaning: GHOST MOVE. Price moved easily because order books were thin. No real money is behind it.
    • Action: DO NOT CHASE. Expect price to snap back.

4. THE "WAIT" SIGNALS (Squeeze)

  • 🟠 ORANGE - The Squeeze: Extreme Low Volatility (-2 Sigma).
    • Meaning: The calm before the storm. Energy is coiling.
    • Action: WAIT for the breakout.
  • 🔴 RED - Deep Contraction: The market is dead.
  • GRAY - Neutral: Market noise.

🚀 Smart Pattern Intelligence (30+ Patterns)

VR-Quant doesn't just show the current state; it remembers history. It detects complex institutional setups and marks them with Icons on the chart.


Category A: High-Probability Entries (Green Arrows)

  • 🚀 Squeeze Breakout: Detects when the market wakes up from a "Dead" state with an explosion. The #1 most profitable signal.
  • 💥 Wall Breaker: Detects when Absorption (Blue) is smashed by Expansion (Lime).
  • Trap Recovery: Detects when a Fakeout (Magenta) is immediately reversed by real volume.
  • 📈 V-Reversal: Detects a Pinbar (Indigo) followed immediately by an Explosion.

Category B: Exits & Warnings (Red Arrows)

  • Trend Exhaustion: Detects when a Run (Lime) hits a Wall (Blue).
  • Failed Breakout: Detects when an Explosion (Lime) dies into a Fakeout (Magenta).
  • 🛑 Turbo Reversal: Detects when a trend slams into a Pinbar/Rejection.

Category C: Context & Watchlist (Yellow Stars)

  • 👁Hidden Accumulation: Detects volume entering a dead market before price moves.
  • 📉 Shakeout Setup: Detects a Trap appearing in a dead market (precursor to a move).

⚙️ Key Features

Robust Trend Logic: New algorithm detects "Quiet Trends" (Aqua) by analyzing Candle Body health, ensuring you don't miss drifts.

Normalization: Works on Any Asset (Crypto, Forex, Indices, Stocks) and Any Timeframe without manual tweaking.

Full Customization: Toggle any of the 30+ patterns individually. Turn off what you don't trade.

Alert Suite: Pop-up, Push, Email, and Sound alerts for every specific pattern.

ABC Indicator
Denys Babiak
指标
The ABC Indicator analyzes the market through waves, impulses, and trends, helping identify key reversal and trend-change points. It automatically detects waves A, B, and C, along with stop-loss and take-profit levels. A reliable tool to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of your trading. This product is also available for MetaTrader 4 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128179 Key Features of the Indicator: 1. Wave and Trend Identification:    - Automatic detection of waves based on mov
The inside bar
Emmy Akampurira
专家
隆重推出 THE INSIDE BAR 交易机器人，精准高效地掌控英镑/美元交易的智能解决方案。它使用内含线 K 线图触发交易。这款专家顾问采用尖端算法设计，实时分析市场趋势，提供精准的交易入场和优化的风险管理。THE INSIDE BAR EA 能够适应动态市场行情，确保交易一致性，同时最大限度地减少回撤。其直观的界面和可自定义的设置让交易者能够轻松调整策略。充分利用自动交易的优势，减少情绪化交易，像专业人士一样使用 The inside bar EA 进行交易。立即提升您的交易之旅，像专业人士一样掌控英镑/美元市场！ 主要特点： 货币对：英镑/美元（最佳）。 时间范围：5 分钟、15 分钟和 1 小时 最低入金：10 美元 适用于任何经纪商。 每笔交易均设有 50 点止损保护。 设有止盈退出策略。 使用 VPS 可使 EA 完美运行。
Extractors
DRT Circle
5 (1)
专家
XAUUSD 提取器 XAUUSD 提取器是一款专业级智能交易系统，专为注重精准交易、风险可控和灵活交易逻辑的交易者设计，适用于黄金 (XAUUSD)。它集成了两种先进的内置策略和五种灵活的市场操作模式，让交易者能够完全掌控系统在不同市场结构下如何解读、执行和管理交易。 Extractors 建立在广泛的研究和开发基础之上，代表了我们早期项目 Gold Throne 的演变，其改进之处在于网格间距更宽、风险限制更强、交易管理逻辑更智能，从而降低了攻击性并提高了安全性。 通过输入 EA_Deactivation_Key 插入这些键，要停用或关闭电网模式，请输入 1、2、3、4、5、6、11、12、13、14，要停用或关闭非电网模式（Prop Firm），请使用 7、8、9、10、11、12、13、14，要使它们都保持活动状态，请将输入 EA_Deactivate_Key 留空。 设置文件  通过评论部分的完整描述来回测不同的模式。 购买后，请私信我以获取新闻过滤器的激活链接。 售出 5 笔后，价格将上涨 100 美元，最终价格为 1300 美元 策略一 – 网格交易（无马丁格
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
专家
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 入门费 498 美元，每月增加 100 美元，直至达到 1298 美元 XAUUSD（黄金）的自动交易机器人。 将此机器人连接到您的 XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 图表并让它按照经过验证的策略自动交易！该机器人专为寻求简单而高效的自动化的交易者而设计，它根据技术指标和价格行为的组合执行交易，并针对低到中等价差进行了优化。 机器人如何工作？ 建议的时间范围：H1（1 小时），以平衡信号精度并降低噪音。 主要资产：XAUUSD（黄金），市场波动性很大，但机会明显。 进入和退出：机器人分析价格模式、关键水平和动量确认以开启/关闭交易。 内置风险管理：自动调整头寸规模并使用动态止损保护。 轻松设置 – 即用 建议手数：1000 美元账户 0.01（根据您的资本进行调整）。 针对低/中价差进行了优化（避免在高佣金条件下进行交易）。 无需复杂的设置 – 只需连接并激活即可。 首先在演示中进行测试——在正式上线之前，务必在模拟账户上验证性能。 主要优势 清晰、不过度优化的策略——适
WhaleFinder MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
指标
Considering the main theories of Forex (Dow Theory, support lines, chart patterns, and Fibonacci retracements), It tells you the price range where whales (large investors) are likely to appear. You can trade at the price points that professionals also aim for. You no longer have to warry about where to aim next. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
专家
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计的精密智能交易系统（EA）。它专为在   H1 时间周期 上交易   AUDUSD 货币对 而开发。该EA采用多指标策略，旨在识别并利用潜在的市场反转和回调行情。 其设计的核心重点是稳健的风险管理，具有动态手数计算和多层交易保护功能，可有效管理您的资金。 策略 The Catalyst EA 结合了多种广受认可的技术指标，从多个角度分析市场状况。 它利用 抛物线转向指标 (Parabolic SAR)   来识别潜在的入场和出场点，该指标也作为其动态追踪止损的基础。 动量震荡指标 (Awesome Oscillator)   用于衡量市场动能，并确认潜在走势背后的力量。 RSI 过滤器 帮助评估超买或超卖状况，增加一层额外的确认，以避免在市场极端位置入场。 最后，包含一个 基于ATR的波动率过滤器 ，以确保EA在合适的市场环境中运行，避免在波动性过低或过高的时期进行交易。 该策略的内部参数已针对 AUDUSD 货币对的特定行为进行了仔细校准，使其成为一个专用工具，而非“一刀切”的
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
专家
隆重推出 SchermanActionPro：Automatictrading 的全新自动交易机器人 特色功能：  • 可配置指标：根据Ivan 的建议调整平均值和蜡烛数量。  • 运营灵活性：在采购和销售之间进行选择。  • 获利了结：基于ATR 或相反信号的固定期权。  • 损失停止：可根据ATR 或相反信号配置固定。  • 手数类型：固定手数选择、以账户百分比表示的固定风险或固定金额。  • 最大批量保护：可配置。  • 点值和滑点大小：完全可调。  • 滤波器和输出：根据ATR 和扩展级别激活输入和输出滤波器。  • 获利了结和部分损失平仓：可按级别配置。  • 追踪止损和盈亏平衡：可配置距离、百分比和滑点。  • 按蜡烛数量输出：可配置。  • 工作时间：设置每周、每日和周五的特殊时间表。  • 移动通知：激活损失、余额和流动性警报。 使用建议：  • 指数：SP500  • 截止日期：D1（每日）  • 最低存款：1000 美元  • 账户类型：低点差 完全灵活性：由于其高度可配置性，您可以在其他市场尝试 SchermanActionPro。我们建议在使用真实账户进行交易
