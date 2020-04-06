PylonEA MT5
PylonEA - Free Grid Trading System
This is a free EA that contains only 2 strategies from the ThemisEA portfolio - both strategies trade EURUSD.
Key Features:
- Each position has a stop loss
- Advanced grid system with dynamic position spacing
- Maximum positions per strategy: 18 positions (not infinite grid - controlled risk)
- Minimum recommended account size: $2000 USD
- Note: Less diversified than ThemisEA - trades only one currency pair, equity curve will be less smooth with more volatility
Easy Installation:
- Simply attach EA to any chart (e.g., EURUSD H1) - the EA handles everything automatically
- Each position has a unique comment showing which strategy it belongs to
- Symbol name can be adjusted in inputs if your broker uses slightly different naming (e.g., "EURUSD.m" instead of "EURUSD")
Important Disclaimers:
- This is NOT an AI bot or over-optimized system
- Expect drawdowns and losing periods - this is normal
- Grid-based trading carries inherent risks - use at your own risk
- All strategies optimized from 2012 to present using 1/2 out-of-sample period
- Selected only strategies that also performed before 2012
Testing Methodology:
- Each strategy manually retested on three datasets: Roboforex, Darwinex, and Pepperstone
- Focused on robustness across different market conditions
Recommendations:
- Use brokers with classic GMT+2/GMT+3 timezone for best results
- Start with minimum lot size (0.01)
- Adjust lot size based on your own backtest results and risk tolerance
- Test on your broker's conditions before live trading
For more diversification and smoother equity curve, consider the full ThemisEA version with 13 strategies across 3 currency pairs. For non-grid systems, check my AthenaEA which has early live account results (though still short testing period).