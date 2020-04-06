BTC AsiaEuro Sessions is a BTC trading bot for the H1 timeframe, built to capture the key moves of the Asian and European sessions. In the backtest, starting from an initial deposit of 500 USD, the system achieves a net profit of 5 011.23 USD with a maximum equity drawdown of only 6.71% and a Profit Factor of 2.06. The Recovery Factor reaches 13.82 and the Sharpe Ratio 7.20, with 284 trades and 74.65% winning trades. This translates into an expected profit of about 17.65 USD per trade, with an average compounded growth per trade of around 0.85–0.89%.

The current set is optimized for Vantage on UTC+2 servers, but the algorithm can be easily adapted to any broker using the same server time: you only need to run a basic optimization on your trusted broker’s history to fine-tune spreads, commissions and specific trading conditions, in order to obtain even more robust results. Entries are concentrated during the most liquid hours of the Asian and European sessions, and the system keeps a balanced distribution of trades across weekdays and months, with every month in the test period closing in profit. These are backtest results and do not guarantee future performance, but they show the expected behavior of BTC AsiaEuro Sessions on H1 with controlled risk management and a reference initial capital of 500 USD.