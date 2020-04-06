One Candle Crypto Multitimeframe EA

Overview

One Candle Crypto EA is an automated trading system built around the 1-Candle Anchor Method, designed specifically for the 24/7 cryptocurrency market.

The EA reads the direction of the selected anchor candle, identifies the pullback zone, and executes structured entries using controlled layering.

This EA is suitable for traders who prefer clear entries, multi-timeframe confirmation, and disciplined, rule-based execution without risky techniques.

Core Concepts

1. Anchor Candle Logic

The EA detects the direction of the closed anchor candle:

Close > Open → Buy-only mode

Close < Open → Sell-only mode

Doji → No trade

2. Structured Pullback Entry

Entries are executed only within the anchor candle’s pullback zone:

BUY zone: Low → Close

SELL zone: Close → High

Layer spacing automatically adapts based on the selected timeframe.

3. Multi-Timeframe Flexibility

Choose any timeframe from M1 up to MN1 as the anchor, depending on your preferred crypto trading style.

4. Controlled Execution

No martingale

No grid

No arbitrage

No unsafe averaging

All layers are linear, controlled, and limited by user-defined parameters.

5. Automatic Anchor Reset

When a new anchor candle begins:

The EA closes all positions

Resets all anchor parameters

Starts the next cycle automatically

This ensures a clean and structured trading workflow.

Additional Features

Customizable lot size

Adjustable max layers

Optional % target profit and % max loss per anchor

Built for 24/7 crypto market conditions

Works on all crypto pairs supported by your broker

Clean code, no DLLs, no external dependencies

Who Is This EA For?

Crypto traders who prefer simple, structured logic

Traders who rely on price action and candle-based movement

Users who want an automated pullback-entry system

Those who prefer consistency and clarity over complex logic

Important Notice

This EA does not guarantee profits and does not predict future market results.

Users should test and adjust settings according to their own risk tolerance.