Kingsley EA NY Volatility Breakout

EA 100% automated for XAUUSD – Captures NY impulse with dynamic trailing. 4years backtest, Total Net Profit ≈ 222%, DD Max ≈ 7%, WR ≈ 51%, PF ≈ 2. Profitability, discipline and emotional control.

Most traders lose money. Not because of bad analysis, they mostly lose because they fail to follow their own plan. Smart traders limit the impact of their emotions on their results. You too can improve your results by letting Kingsley handle analysis, entries, and trade management.

What Kingsley EA does

Kingsley identifies a precise time window related to the NY session opening, automatically analyzes volatility conditions, directional coherence, and extreme conditions (overbought/oversold). It then confirms the signal with a clear technical movement. Once in position: the Stop Loss is placed automatically, Break-Even is applied when price reaches a predefined threshold, and a dynamic trailing stop manages the end of the trade to maximize profits. No complex setting is required. The user simply chooses: the broker’s timezone used and the risk per trade in fixed amount or percentage of capital.

Who Kingsley is designed for?

First of all, if you have capital below 500$, the Kingsley system is simply not made for you.

Also, this system was designed for:

  • Day traders wanting disciplined execution
  • Traders who want to neutralize their emotions
  • People looking for a system easy to use and maintain
  • Those wanting an EA that does not add risk, but removes it

Results (Backtests)

Over 4 years (09/09/2021 – 01/11/2025): Capital of 10000$, leverage 1:100, 1% risk in percentage.
  • 266 trades
  • Total net profit ≈ 22 288.88$
  • Win rate ≈ 51%
  • Profit factor ≈ 2.
  • Drawdown Max ≈ 7%
  • Expected payoff ≈ 83.79$
These statistics come from a complete backtest including spreads, market variations, and realistic conditions. Full results are available as images at the bottom of this page.

Integrated risk management

  • Stop-loss
  • Automatic break-even
  • Trailing stop based on movement strength
  • No martingale
  • No lot multiplication
  • No grid
  • Kingsley is a system designed for long-term profitability.

Recommended configuration

  • Minimum capital: 500$ with leverage 1:500 (the higher the capital, the more you can reduce your leverage)
  • Chart: XAUUSD
  • Recommended timeframe: M15
  • Mode: Auto-trading enabled
  • VPS strongly recommended

Parameters

  • Broker time zone
  • Money management mode Depending on your money management, you can choose to risk a fix amount on every trade no matter the size of your account, or a fix percentage of the real balance of ur account. Risking a fix percentage will lower your exposure when in drawdown and increase it when in profit. 
  • Dollar risk. Enter the amount to risk for each trade if you selected dollar-based risk.
  • Percentage risk. Enter the percentage of balance to risk for each trade if you selected percentage-based risk.
  • Trade Management Mode : Aggressive trade management allows you to follow the trade very closely with a trailing stop based on the initial risk. It enables securing profits quite early. This management mode primarily aims for capital preservation, ideal, for example, during a drawdown phase. Whereas the conservative mode uses a trailing stop based on volatility, thus giving the market more room to move while accepting the risk of a reversal. This management style is by far more profitable in the long run.


Monitoring account

A monitoring account will be available very soon to allow you to check real-time performance.

Included in the package

  • EA file (.ex5)
  • Installation guide
  • Recommended settings (.set file)
  • Full backtest results
  • Access to updates
  • Guaranteed support within 24 to 48 business hours.
Updates are included and focus exclusively on stability, broker compatibility, and technical optimization. The system's edge is never modified without prior communication.
    The .set file was created with FTMO-server2 (GMT+2). Always check that you properly entered your broker’s timezone.

    Warning

    Kingsley EA is one more tool to add to your professional trading plan. Keep constant risk based on what your money management already requires.
