The Genesis VIP Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Its goal is to maximize profits while minimizing risks, using a combination of technical indicators and money management strategies. The advisor is flexible, customizable, and adaptable to various market conditions.

The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller

Genesis VIP should contain several built-in trading strategies based on:

Level Breakouts: Identifying key support and resistance levels and opening trades when they are broken through, with volume confirmation.

Capital and risk management.

Automatic lot size calculation: Depending on the deposit size and the specified risk per transaction.

Using Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP): Automatic placement of SL and TP based on volatility and support/resistance levels.

Trailing Stop: Automatically moves SL following the price to lock in profits.

Settings and parameters.

The advisor has a wide range of customizable parameters, allowing the user to optimize it to their preferences and market conditions:

Lot size (fixed or automatic).

Risk per transaction (as a percentage of the deposit).

SL and TP levels (in points or percentages).

Trading time.

A built-in news filter that temporarily pauses trading during important economic data releases, minimizing the impact of volatility on results.


  • Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Timeframe: M5 - H1
  • Minimum deposit: $300.
  • Account type: any account type, but it is better to use ECN and Raw spread accounts.
  • Leverage: Any
  • Account type: Any
  • Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (recommended)


Backtesting: Ability to test the advisor on historical data with various settings.

Optimization: Built-in tools for automatic optimization of advisor parameters.

Interface: Convenient and intuitive interface for setting up and monitoring the advisor's operation.

Before using any advisor, make sure that:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).
The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.
This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.

